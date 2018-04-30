Raytheon: Buy The Dip

However, I suggest an even safer approach that achieves such returns through the use of derivatives.

Forcepoint was the only business segment that posted a loss for the quarter, but its impact is negligible for the company's overall results.

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) is a company that profits from conflict. If the world did not have this, Raytheon would be out of business. At any rate, the reality we live today is one in which war, terrorism, and hostility between nations is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

In 2016 after the election of president Trump, defense stocks saw an unprecedented rise in share prices. Naturally, investors expected that a hawkish Trump would boost the defense spending budget. The market rallied to all-time highs in 2017 and reached its peak in February of this year. Everyone profited in the most straightforward trade I have seen in my short investment career. All you had to do is buy.

Business Overview

Raytheon's reportable segments are 1) Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); 2) Intelligence, Information, and Services (IIS); 3) Missile Systems (MS); 4) Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and 5) Forcepoint.

The Integrated Defense Systems (IDS) segment consists broadly speaking of missile defense systems. Also, it includes sea and land radar equipment, most of it related to defensive capabilities against airborne threats, like missile interceptors.

The Intelligence Information and Services (IIS) segment provides technical equipment and professional support services to intelligence operations. The US Department of Defense usually employs it in data gathering fields and reconnaissance operations. Here the Key customers are mainly the intelligence agencies (CIA, NSA, DHS, etc.), but also the US Army and other international customers.

The Missile Systems (MS) segment is pretty much self-explanatory. It consists of missile sales, but unlike the IDS segment, these missiles are usually combat related. Here, we’re talking about fighter missiles, smart munition, kinetic kill vehicles and other advanced combat sensor solutions. Their range of operations are in the sea, air and land (Air warfare systems, Air and Missiles Defense systems, Naval and Area Mission Defense, Land Warfare Systems, and Advanced Missiles Systems.)

Regarding Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) segment obviously relates to space operations. Here, the company provides a wide range of services, from support systems and services to intelligence gathering and surveillance equipment, a vast array of different purpose sensors, electronic warfare equipment, and space-qualified systems. Their clients are the usual suspects: the US Navy, Airforce, Army, International Allies, and interestingly enough, some classified costumers.

Finally, the Forcepoint segment concentrates on cybersecurity capabilities. This segment is a Joint Venture with Vista Equity Partners and started in May 2015. Here, RTN provides data loss prevention, a wide range of data analytics, cloud security, and web and email protection, among other products and services. Here, the company operates both for governments and commercial entities.

In sum, the segments results look like this:

Source: Raytheon’s last earnings report (Q1 ’18), and author’s elaboration.

As you can see, the company has four primary segments (IDS, IIS, MS, and SAS). Forcepoint is almost non-material at this point. And it doesn't show spectacular growth either, in fact, it's the only segment that isn't growing its net sales. The four main divisions increased by an average of 4% year over year, while Forcepoint decreased 2% year over year. What’s worse, the last quarter Forcepoint posted a loss for RTN.

Source: Raytheon’s Net Sales Segments as (%) of Total Sales. Data obtained from their last earnings report (Q1 ’18), and author’s elaboration.

Nevertheless, Raytheon remains a company that's growing and has a substantial backlog of approximately the next couple of years. So far, it has performed very well and rewarded its shareholders.

Times are changing

Now things are a little different. Sentiment seems to be changing in the broader market. Turning from bullish to neutral (or even slightly bearish). Explicitly speaking, fears of trade wars (although their effect on Raytheon might end up being positive) between the US and China shook the bull market. Then rising interest rates and LIBOR also entered the public opinion. Then the Middle East made headlines again with Syria's gas attack. Hence, the market pulled back from its highs.

Source: Raytheon’s 2017 annual report.

Currently, we are in cruise mode in this market. The market is holding steady while digesting quarterly earnings results from all the publicly traded companies. So far, the tax-cuts seem to be having a better than expected effect on bottom lines, but the market has kind of shrug off this. In 2017, such results would have propelled the market to all-time highs, and now it is barely keeping us from testing yearly lows.

All of this ties up with Raytheon. A company that is poised for further success, growing revenues and earnings into the future. One would think investors should profit, correct?

Not so fast

Source: Raytheon’s last earnings report (Q1 ’18).

Let’s quickly talk about valuation for a second before continuing. I’ll be using the preceding information for my calculations. From there, the current amount of shares outstanding is 0.29 billion, and they closed at $203.96 on Friday, which works out to a $58.77 billion market cap. On their bottom line, the trailing twelve month total adds up to $7.53 in EPS, and for 2019 it is projected to reach $11.20 in EPS.

With this data, you can calculate their TTM PE and Forward PE at 27.10 and 18.21 respectively. Furthermore, you can infer their earnings yield at 3.69% and by 2019 at 5.49%. Also, if you compare it with the ten-year return, you will see the shares trade at a premium (naturally, this is called the equity risk premium, plus the stock-specific risk). Currently, the ten-year treasury bonds yield roughly 3.00%.

In other words, currently, you would get minimal extra yield for the stock risk taken in Raytheon over the risk-free return on the bonds. However, it has to factor in that this earnings yield is increasing by almost 50% by 2019. So the question is, how fast is going to increase the risk-free rate over the same time?

The highest of estimates that I find credible forecast it at 4.00% by EOY 2018. So, a 33% increase over the remaining of the year. Also, the 10 Year has an additional yield over the shorter term bonds, so I think it would be fair to compare it with the 2 Year Treasury bonds, which currently yield 2.50% and could see this yield rise to 3.50% by EOY 2018 (worst case scenario).

So at any rate, in Raytheon earnings are bound to keep growing at a fast enough pace to offset the headwinds of rising rates, which is good for shareholders. So in my opinion, such bottom-line growth is pretty much guaranteed given the current geopolitical situation, both in the USA and the rest of the World.

However, in this rising rates scenario, earnings growth would only warrant that the share price does not drop much further. It would remain fairly valued at current prices, in the $200 - $210 range. Although perceived as unlikely, rates could rise and ruin the party for investors.

Source: Finviz, quote RTN.

As you can see, when Trump was elected, and the market rallied, the stock traded at the 180-190 range. Wouldn't it be great to get a chance to profit from such an entry again? Read on, because I have an interesting suggestion for you.

Going forward

Nevertheless, what's more likely to happen is that rates do continue to rise, but not as fast. My guess would be to 3.50% - 3.75% on the ten-year by EOY 2018. In which case, Raytheon's share price would be $260 - $240 by EOY 2018. In other words, it would represent between a 30% - 20% upside for investors respectively (approximately speaking, assuming an entry point of $200).

Now, the return that investors would demand to invest in Raytheon will vary from person to person, but we can take a more quantitative approach to determining that, even if it is just a blunt approximation. Assuming the beta of Raytheon is 0.69 and the 1yr return of the SPY is 11.72%, this would translate to a theoretically demanded performance of 8.07% over a year of holding RTN.

If you put these potential returns under this light, you will see that Raytheon currently represents an opportunity for investors even after adjusting for the stocks potential volatility (30%-20% > 8.07%). Obviously, these calculations do not guarantee returns, but they serve as a benchmark for the sort of profits that would be reasonable to expect on RTN stock.

The trade

Naturally, we are all smart investors, and we can take advantage of derivatives to achieve a particular exposure and P&L curve given these insights. Since most of my calculations were on a one-year basis (until the end of 2018), I will be using that timeframe as a benchmark. So I will be talking about the January 2019 expiration. A little arbitrary, but close enough.

The following is a bull call spread on RTN and expires on Jan 18 ‘2019.

As you can see, the bid and ask spread is high. This sort of spread is standard for options. I consider that a fill price of $16.42 or less on this spread is a good deal. It would represent a 22% profit in 265 days, which if you annualize it would roughly be equal to 30%.

Conclusion

Obviously, you can go the less fancy way of investing in RTN and outright buy the stock at these discount prices, but you would need many variables to go in your favor, and even then you might not profit that much in a year. Over the long term is a different story, which is beyond the scope of this article. However, my point is that by using this strategy, you could potentially lock in stellar returns, in a very safe way.

Even if rates rise, and the stock market keeps posting average returns, and Kim Jong Un suddenly becomes the Dalai Lama, you can still make money on RTN. I say this because earnings are growing fast enough to offset any potential downturns. Moreover, the calculations include a reasonable margin of safety. Also, as an added layer of protection, you profit from anything above $185 by January 2019.

I am personally considering opening this position (or a similar one) in RTN in the next couple of weeks. Naturally, I would not advise going ALL-IN on anything, and this time is not going to be different. Each investor has to know how to size their positions, and I will leave that to you.

Just food for thought, I hope you found the article interesting and wish you good luck in your investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RTN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.