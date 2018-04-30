AK Steel Holding's (AKS) CEO Roger Newport on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Mitterholzer - General Manager of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer

Roger Newport - Chief Executive Officer

Kirk Reich - President and Chief Operating Officer

Jaime Vasquez - Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies

Chris Olin - Longbow Research

Chris Terry - Deutsche Bank

Novid Rassouli - Cowen and Company

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

David Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets

Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Fields - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sean Wondrack - Deutsche Bank

Operator

At this time, I’ll turn the conference call over to Doug Mitterholzer, General Manager of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

Doug Mitterholzer

Thank you, Candice, and good morning, everyone. I also would like to welcome you to the AK Steel's conference call to review our first quarter 2018 financial and operating results. With us today are, Roger Newport, Chief Executive Officer; Kirk Reich, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jaime Vasquez, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

In a moment, Roger will offer his comments on our business and overall market conditions. Following Roger's remarks, Kirk will provide an update on our progress and some of the great projects and initiatives underway at AK Steel. Following Kirk's remarks, Jaime will review our first quarter 2018 financial results, and together, we will field your questions.

With that, here is Roger with his comments. Roger?

Roger Newport

Thank you, Doug. Good morning and thanks for joining us on our call. I am pleased to report our solid earnings in the first quarter reflecting an overall good start to 2018. For the first quarter, we reported net income of $29 million and adjusted EBITDA of $119 million. This includes cost associated with the unplanned outage at our Middletown Works caster in January, which negatively impacted our 1Q results by $27 million.

Moving to Slide 5, throughout all that we do, the safety of our employees is our highest priority. Looking back at the full year of 2017, our safety performance was more than four times better than the industry average is and once again our team delivered strong results in this regard with three of our facilities working the entire first quarter without a single OSHA recordable case.

This continues to demonstrate that the ultimate goal of zero workplace accidents is indeed possible. I commend all of our employees for embracing safe work practices and making safety a high priority.

As shown on Slide 6, over the past few months, we have made solid progress executing our strategies. The major investments completed at our Middletown Mansfield operations late last year have positioned us well for 2018 and beyond. Our investments to expand our growth platform continue to progress in the first quarter.

We have various trials underway with our customers related to our NEXMET family of advanced high strength steel products and these products are being well received in the marketplace. We are excited because, these products provide great opportunities for lightweighting with the advantages that only steel can bring. Easily integrated into the manufacturing process, a material with the lowest production emissions, and greatest recyclability in the most cost-effective manner for our customers.

Promotion of these products is being greatly enhanced through collaboration with our recently acquired precision partners. By leveraging their tooling, die making and stamping capabilities, we are able to transform our new steel grades into highly engineered components thereby accelerating customer adoption.

Similar progress is being made in our development of more efficient electrical steels for hybrid and battery electrical vehicles which Kirk will speak more to momentarily.

Switching to the trade front on Slide 7, we are pleased with the bold moves taken by President Trump and his administration to address the global steel overcapacity issues and unfair trade that is driving our country’s national security including the economic security of our country. When the Section 232 remedies were announced, many expressed concerns about a potential trade war.

We appear to be finally waking up in the U.S. to the fact that we have already been in a trade war for decades and its awards to U.S. has been losing. This has happened not because we aren’t competitive, but because we were on a very unleveled and unfair playing field.

For years, foreign countries have propped up their steel companies with subsidies and imposed tariffs and other restrictions on steel companies in the United States that restrict us from selling into their countries. That is hardly three more fair trades.

In addition, the U.S. is losing our critical manufacturing base and other key industries to China and other countries. We believe this threat is very real when you consider that the U.S. is down to only one domestic producer of the electrical steel that is used to manufacture power generation, transmission and distribution transformers that serves as the backbone of our nation’s electric power grids.

The threat is even more troubling when you understand what is happening in that market. Imports of grain oriented electrical steel or GOES, have recently surged to ridiculous lows. For example, South Korea has imported more GOES products in the last three months than they did in its higher five year period from 2012 to 2016.

So for this product, the 232 trade action has not slowed down these electrical imports, but instead, has resulted in a massive dumping of electrical steel into our country. The Section 232 country exemption process is now well underway. We continue to work with the administration to ensure that any negotiated revenues still achieve the desired results of improving domestic production through measures such as the imposition of quotas.

And hopefully, the countries we negotiate with will also take the bold actions necessary to address this serious trade situation by preventing unfairly traded steel from flooding their shores and ultimately to resolve the root cause of the problem, which is global steel overcapacity. We are also working collectively with several of our customers to ensure this downstream electrical supply chain is adequately addressed in the Section 232 remedies.

In the current state, it is far too easy for both domestic and global companies to cheat the system by conducting minimal processing to the electrical steel just outside our U.S. borders and then importing those products for final assembly to avoid the tariffs. It is this type of cheating that we hope our trade policies will address going forward.

Turning to Slide 8, I would now like to discuss what we are seeing in the markets that we serve. After a very solid 2017, our core automotive market is exhibiting continued resiliency. The North American light vehicle production is forecasted to be 17.2 million vehicles in 2018. Automakers ended the first quarter with a 68 day supply of dealer inventory, which is five days lower than the level observed at this time last year.

In residential commercial construction, we continue to see slow and steady growth. New housing starts are still expected to increase modestly year-over-year as current forecast call for an increase up to approximately 1.3 million units. And as new construction accelerates, we are experiencing a general lift in demand for a variety of our carbon, stainless and electrical steel products.

Global demand for electrical steel products remains steady overall, but uncertainty regarding trade provisions booms heavy over this market. Regardless of the eventual outcome of the trade negotiations, we remained well-positioned to serve an aftermarket with an expanding portfolio of electrical steel products.

Similar to the auto industry, inventories of steel distributors also remain well balanced. The seasonally adjusted inventories are currently estimated 2.2 months for carbon products and about 2.8 months for stainless products, which is basically generally in line with steel mill lead times.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Kirk to provide you an update on the strategic actions at Precision Partners and outlook on our operations and the exciting progress we are making with our customers on the innovation fronts. Kirk?

Kirk Reich

Thanks, Roger. I would like to give you an update on just a few items beginning with our downstream operations. Slide 10 recaps the higher margin growth opportunities we have downstream with our AK Tube and Precision Partners operations.

Pleased to report that we are making great progress on the collaborative efforts of our steel tubing and stamping operations. This includes developing new applications involving our NEXMET third generation advanced high strength steels and solutions for our customers.

These – the combined resources of our technical and research teams AK Tube and Precision Partners organizations have enabled us to bring our automotive customers’ prototypes of stamped lightweight component solutions using our new advanced high strength steel grades. As a result of these collaborations, we expect to penetrate more quickly.

For example, we have created tooling and been able to hot stamp a single piece door ring using our ultra-loomed product. This makes us one of the elite few in North America to accomplish this. As we stated last quarter, we anticipated expanded EBITDA performance at both Precision Partners and AK Tube and indeed, each are on pace to deliver improved results in 2018 versus 2017.

Turning to Slide 11, we are realizing strong operational improvements and efficiency gains at Precision Partners just as we had experienced with our prior successful acquisition of the Dearborn Works and we expect that this is going to be a trend.

I am excited about the growth opportunities as we have a significant sales funnel of opportunities at Precision Partners in the upcoming years and have increased utilization rates in 2018 on both their hot stamped cells and their cold stamped presses. In short, we expect this new business to perform very well for years to come.

We anticipate continued growth at AK Tube in 2018 both in their existing core businesses, as well as through new opportunities. This growth will be partially driven by their collaborative efforts with Precision Partners and our research and innovation teams.

From a carbon spot market standpoint, we have been utilizing our swing capacity at Butler Works to produce additional carbon volume given the current strength in the spot markets. By utilizing our Butler Works in this fashion, we are able to add an additional 75,000 to 100,000 tons of carbon melt volume per quarter to supplement our fully utilized blast furnace melt in both Middletown and Dearborn and we’ll continue to do so as long as market conditions and demand remains strong.

And before anyone asks, we are continuing to assess the idled Ashland Works hot end and have not yet made any decisions. We are utilizing the same criteria we have mentioned since we made the decision to temporarily idle that facility a little more than two years ago. In a nutshell, we remain concerned about the continued global oversupply of steel and the impact bringing on additional capacity we’d have on the highly competitive commodity markets.

We are looking for market conditions which would allow us to sustain profitable business on a relatively high cost asset over the long haul and through what we expect will remain a cyclical business. Company-wide, we continue to drive our cost lower and are on track to deliver at least $35 million in cost savings in 2018, which will be achieved through a variety of operational improvements, material cost reductions, and enhanced processes.

On the research and innovation front, both our NEXMET family of advanced high strength steel products, developed specifically for automotive lightweighting and our DI-MAX HF10-X which is our highest grade of non-oriented electrical steel for use in electric motors for hybrid and battery electric vehicles are continuing to gain traction in the industry. Customer testing and qualification efforts are progressing very well with each of these new materials.

Switching gears and turning to Slide 12, I would like to provide you with a brief update on our commercial activity. In all of our market segments we are seeing strong demand which is allowing us to see an uptick in our utilization rates. In automotives, demand remains fairly strong and we have successfully negotiated new contracts with improved pricing levels for those deals which expired at the end of March and will benefit from the increased pricing effective starting in the second quarter.

Importantly, we continue to secure favorable steel sourcing on the new vehicle platforms that we believe will be successful in the marketplace, which bodes very well for our strong position in automotive. In addition, there is ongoing robust demand for some of our more highly differentiated products such as ultra-loomed press hardened steel for hot stamping applications, which provide lightweighting and design value to our customers.

In general, our advanced high strength steels for both flat-rolled and tubular products are becoming a larger share of our shipments with increases of 27% and 283% year-over-year respectively.

Moving on to our specialty steel business, market demand for our stainless products remains robust and we presently expect to realize a slight increase in total year-over-year shipment levels. However, challenges remain in the electrical steel as the market remains flooded with imports. Roger spoke earlier regarding the high level of electrical steel imports in the first quarter.

To put this into perspective, the annualized rate of grain oriented electrical steel shipments imports in the first quarter is estimated to be nearly 2.5 times that of last year and that is after a year in which imports levels had already doubled from 2016 and 2017. It seems readily apparent that this tremendous surge of imports is the result of a concerted effort of certain players to beat the section 232 tariffs.

Our hope is that the Department of Commerce will recognize and address this situation as the U.S. negotiates deals with countries seeking exceptions to the steel tariffs.

Turning to Slide 13, and on a more positive note, we are very pleased to be recently be named by General Managers [SIC] [General Motors] as the recipient of their Supplier of the Year Award for 2017. We were the only North American steel producer to receive this distinguished award and it’s a recognition of our outstanding product quality, delivery, customer support and continued dedication to deliver innovative products that will serve GM and the entire automotive industry for decades to come.

To be one of only 125 suppliers recognized from their global supply base of more than 20,000 companies, is indeed a great honor. Add this to a similar award, we received last year from FIAT Chrysler Automobiles, and it shows that our world-class performance, capabilities and innovation are truly being recognized in our core automotive markets.

And now I’ll turn the call over to Jaime. Jaime?

Jaime Vasquez

Thank you, Kirk. Our results for the first quarter exceeded the guidance we’ve provided in January as market conditions continue to improve throughout the quarter. For the first quarter of 2018, we reported net income of $28.7 million or $0.09 per diluted share. First quarter results included $27 million or $0.09 per share, a negative impact from the unplanned outage at our Middletown Works in mid-January that we mentioned on our last conference call.



Results also included a $5.3 million benefit or $0.02 per share from adjustments arising from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that ultimately allowed us to reduce our valuation of allowance for certain deferred tax assets and recorded income tax benefits.

To review our results in more detail, let me begin with shipments and sales using Slide 15 as a backdrop. For the first quarter, flat-rolled steel shipments of 1.43 million tons and increased by almost 100,000 tons or 7% from the previous quarter were down about 2% from a year ago. We estimate that the unplanned outage at Middletown Works resulted in almost 85,000 tons of lost production.

We were able to partially offset those lost tons with increased production at Butler Works. We expect that Butler will maintain the higher level of production in the second quarter in order to further capitalize on very strong carbon and stainless steel market conditions. The increase in total company shipments from the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily reflected a 13% increase in automotive shipments driven predominantly by normal seasonality.

Sales for the first quarter were $163 million, or 11% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 and 8% higher than a year ago. The increase from the fourth quarter reflected a better selling price environment, increased volume and a better mix due to higher automotive shipments. Compared to the first quarter a year ago and excluding the sales from Precision Partners which was acquired in August 2017, sales increased about 2% as the better selling price environment was partially offset by reduced shipments into the automotive market.

The average selling price per flat-rolled ton in the first quarter of $1045 is marginally higher than $1024 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2017, 4% higher than a year ago. The increase compared to last quarter and a year ago primarily reflected higher contract at spot market selling prices.

Turning to Slide 16, the reported first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $118.7 million or 7.2% of net sales increased by 76% from the fourth quarter of 2017. In our flat-rolled business, better selling prices, increased volume and a richer mix contributed to about $42 million of the sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

This was partially offset by an $18 million increase in raw material and energy cost primarily driven by scrap. Additionally, our flat-rolled business had a negative $31 million swing in mark-to-market change on certain derivatives.

Looking at operations and other, which reflects the AK Steel making performance, the performance of AK Tube and Precision Partners among several other items collectively contributed to a $43 million sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA. The AK Steel making operations contributed to $23 million of the change due to better asset utilization and lower maintenance expenditures in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter which included our planned maintenance outages.

The balance of the improvement includes a pick-up in performance of our downstream assets and various other items. We also had a $16 million of lower outage cost in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we had outage expense of $47 million, primarily related to the major plant maintenance outage of a hot end operations and galvanizing lines at Middletown Works.

In the recent first quarter, outage expense totaled $31 million included expenses associated with the unplanned outage at our Middletown Works that I mentioned earlier.

Now turn to the balance sheet and cash flow which we highlight on Slide 17. First I want to note that beginning with the first quarter of 2018, we changed our accounting method for valuing inventories that use the last-in-first-out method to the average cost method. We believe that this change is preferable, as better matches revenue with expense, aligns with how we internally manage our business and makes our results more comparable with many of our competitors.

Additionally, the LIFO or expense or income that causes significant fluctuations in our earnings with recent year-over-year differences of more than $100 million. Details of the change in this method can be found in the first quarter 10-Q which we filed this morning and we also filed a Form 8-K that recasts our 2017 financial statements to reflect this inventory methodology change.

Turning to the balance sheet, our accounts receivable increased by $102 million from year end 2017 due mostly to higher sales volume of flat-rolled products and increased tooling sales of Precision Partners. This was partially offset by a reduction in inventories of $51 million due primarily to a reduction in raw materials.

The $34 million decrease in other current assets is a combination of items including changes in the value of our derivatives for settlements and mark-to-market as well as to the receipt of a tax refund. Our capital investments in the first quarter totaled $38 million as compared to $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a higher level of capital investments in the fourth quarter primarily reflected the major planned outages at Middletown Works.

Let me conclude my remarks by providing you with some insight on our current outlook for the second quarter of 2018. We estimate that our second quarter flat-rolled steel shipments will increase between 5% and 7% from the first quarter due to higher shipments into the distributor and converted market and the infrastructure and manufacturing market, as well as continued strength in the automotive market.

We also expect that our average flat-rolled steel selling price in the second quarter will be around $1075 per ton, compared to the $1045 per ton in the first quarter due to higher selling prices. As an additional data point, our AK Tube and Precision Partner businesses should together generate about $130 million to $150 million in sales.

As a result of an anticipated further improvement in pricing and volumes, we expect that our second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin to improve by 150 to 200 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2018. As Kirk mentioned, the integration of Precision Partners is progressing and we continue to believe at this time that Precision’s EBITDA will be in the range of our previous guidance of $40 million to $45 million in 2018.

In closing, I would like to thank the entire AK Steel team for their continued efforts in helping to implement positive change within our company.

And at this time, we’d be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Seth Rosenfeld of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Seth Rosenfeld

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I’d just start out with a bit more color on Precision Partners please. Can you just tell us a little bit more about how the integration of this business is progressing going into the second quarter and for a longer-term view? And when you think about this business from an earnings contribution, you noted that there is no change certification for 2018, but I think last quarter you talked about some challenges in integrating the assets. With that in mind, what’s the outlook maybe going into 2019 as those integration challenges are behind us, could you correct me higher than this 40 to 45 just mentioned? Thank you.

Roger Newport

Sure. I’ll tackle that one. So, integration-wise, I think it’s going extremely well. We did touch on that last year and last quarter that we were struggling a bit with some of the operations. Those have come along very well. The efficiency numbers that you could see on one of the slides there kind of demonstrate the effectiveness of the – I’ll call it a whole team coming together and then as I referenced as well, the research and innovation side of it, the amount of the new products that we are coming with the amount of prototypes that we are able to do and the combined power of kind of that not just Precision Partners, but AK Tubing and our research and innovation groups have really brought that forward. And so, I think those are largely behind us. The integration pieces we expect will continue as I said the trend should continue to be positive when we expect we are going to get more and more out of that asset and importantly, as we showed on one of the slides as well, the utilization rate of some of those higher value-add operations if you will, which are the figures cold stamp presses and the hot stamp cells are certainly increasing year-over-year. So, we anticipate that that will continue the trajectory of the sales funnel if you will. The opportunities that are out there ahead of us are largely hot stamping and very intensive components in the cold stamping area that are higher value-add.

And so, we think that bodes nothing but well for the future beyond 2018, we think those numbers continue to escalate as we get into 2019 and 2020 and so forth.

Seth Rosenfeld

Thank you. And just a follow-up, I mean, when we think about the earnings generation potential of that business, on Slide 12 you talk about that advanced high strength steels growing by 27%, AK Tube high strength steels up nearly 300% what scale of EBITDA contribution can we expect from that, especially when it comes to the advanced high strength steels tied to the Precision Partners, what’s starting at 40, 45 to be expected that growth of that scale looking forward or would something be holding us back from that?

Jaime Vasquez

Hey, Seth. This is Jaime. No, we’ve talked about Precision Partners from a top-line perspective being able to grow anywhere from high-single-digits to low-double-digit rate. And so, we certainly would expect that to drop to kind of EBITDA line, the bottom-line and I think as we make further improvements in their operations from an efficiency perspective, we should get a little bit more than the top-line growth.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Olin of Longbow Research. Your line is now open.

Chris Olin

Hey, good morning.

Roger Newport

Good morning.

Chris Olin

So, how do we start thinking about steel contract rollovers for the second half of this year and 2019? Are we looking at some pretty big adjustments or any guidance you can give us in terms of like, how underwater they are versus the market today?

Roger Newport

Sure. As contracts roll-off, we would certainly expect to see higher prices. That will be our expectation going forward. We don’t have that many auto contracts that are up with the midpoint of the year. Those will – the next big round of those will be at the end of the third quarter and so, we’ll certainly see where the market is at that point. But we’d be fighting for that to cover the raw material costs and increased freight cost and all the other things that we are seeing. So, we continue to expect that and anything that resets mid-year will continue to drive for higher prices. We do have a couple of those and we expect that to continue forward. And we’ll – we think that that there is no reason why that won’t continue. So, yes, we’ll be seeking higher prices and expect to get those and certainly we’ll ride with the CRU and some of our annual deals that we have. And so, we’ll play that out as the market goes.

Chris Olin

Ford has been talking about getting out of these at the end-market. I am wondering if that could have a big impact on your business, maybe on the chrome or the carbon steel side, are you exposed to any platforms that are rolling off.

Roger Newport

Yes, we are not surprised by that, Chris and that’s something we’ve been anticipating for a while. We are most heavily used right now on the Ford focus, but, again, we anticipate that that’s coming to an end and moving to China, that’s going to be replaced with the Ranger and the Bronco which we expect to have if anything more volume on those vehicles, those are – as you know, trucks and SUVs and CUVs are where we have our bread and butter that’s about 75% of our automotives market. And so, we would expect that to be an overall positive trade. The fact that Taurus is going away, it’s again not surprising and something we kind of have in our five-year strategy if you will. So, I don’t really anticipate any change to what our projections have been, Chris, we have seen that coming and think will replace those tons with even more on those SUVs and CUVs going forward.

Chris Olin

Okay, thanks. Just the last question I had, you mentioned, electrical steel imports coming from South Korea up significantly. As I understand this current trade agreement we have with that country now, I guess, there is a volume cap at 70% of previous years, I guess, I am wondering how is this enforced. Do they look at it by company, by product? And then, should imports start tapering off now if they hit us back this mass allowance?

Roger Newport

Yes, so we are wondering that as well. And so it’s by product and so, electrical steel would be a segment of it and you are right to say that 70% of the average of the last three years, and so if you do the math, it’s already overshipped to what they are allowed to ship for the entire year or next year or into the following years.

So, we are working on exactly how that will be administered and working with the Department of Commerce on the look back and how that’s going to be treated going forward. So, yes, we are fully aware of that and you are exactly right to ask that question. Those are the same things we’ve been asking and discussing with the Department of Commerce on how we are going to apply that.

Kirk Reich

And Chris, you are exactly right too, when you talk about it of imports coming in and it’s how do you monitor and how to control that and also how do you make sure there is not circumvent that how that occurs as I mentioned. People ask a little bit of value to it, we are trying to circumvent the trade laws like to have on some of the other trade cases, we want to make sure that it’s there is no circumvention that occurs to the 232 remedies too. So, we’ll be monitoring it closely ourselves along with the administration is doing that and getting the resources out there to make sure people do not continue to figure out how to cheat our system.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Terry of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Chris Terry

Hi, guys and thanks for taking my questions. Just looking specifically the 2Q 2018 guidance that you’ve implied, I think on Slide 18. What other headwinds have you got in there sought us the outages. Is there any other raw material pressure? I think last quarter you mentioned chrome surcharges and some other costs. Can you just run through what you’ve assumed in your guidance?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, in the guidance we are – the one is, raw material that impacts us the most, because it’s not really hedgeable, so, to say, it is scrap and April settled up pretty high, compared to the average in the first quarter depending upon the region, you were $20 to $25 higher. So we are assuming that scrap today is at least sideways does not increases a bit in the second quarter, I would say for the most part, that’s probably the biggest headwind that we would have in our guidance.

Chris Terry

Okay, okay, thanks. And then, on the 1Q guidance, just to be clear that through the guidance that you gave of 5.9 and then it came in at 7.2, how much of that was due to the change in the inventory accounting?

Jaime Vasquez

The change in the inventory accounting in total was – I believe it was about $12 million. So, just a few basis points would have been the delta on the change.

Chris Terry

Okay, okay, thanks. And then, is there any tax implications as a result in the P&L going forward as a result of the accounting changes?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, most of our tax provision was driven by the – either a LIFO credit or LIFO expense. So that essentially goes away and so we’ll have some cash taxes, minimal cash taxes you are talking about a few million dollars per year.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Novid Rassouli of Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Novid Rassouli

Hi, Roger and Jaime, thanks for taking my questions. First, just to touch on EBITDA margin guidance again. So, for 2Q, even at the higher end of the range, it indicates the margin will be down 2Q 2018, year-over-year despite the significant uplift in prices and higher volumes, as well. Can you just help us understand the offsets here that are keeping margins from moving higher year-over-year?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes. If you just look back at last year, definitely in the first quarter and rolling into the second quarter of last year, we were marking off, I would say lower cost inventory. That was priced on largest part of. Chrome was probably a little bit of a factor as well. This year, again, in the second quarter really no headwinds to speak of other than what the scrap market does if scrap turns down and it was pricing upside and right now we are thinking scrap stays at these levels perhaps a little bit higher. But no other items.

Novid Rassouli

Okay. And so, when you think about margins going forward, 2Q is kind of like a good normalized level based on where contracts are right now and where raw materials are, that’s kind of the current runrate until Precision Partners start to become more of a mix or just trying to understand margin progression moving over the next say, 12 to 18 months?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, it’s hard to say that for us, but if you keep everything else constant and I mean, we are – like Kirk had mentioned, we are looking at constantly getting cost savings through better processes, more operational efficiencies. So we’ve got that built into the plan. At times, we’ve been able to exceed it, but you will get hopefully as we go further down the road, additional contributions from both our AK Tube which is doing really well this year and Precision Partners as well.

Kirk Reich

And then, depending what happens with steel market prices throughout the rest of the year, we have contracts that will be coming up for renewal beginning on October 1. So we’ll have that. We did have some of that expired in the second quarter which we achieved higher pricing there and then as we look at our calendar year contracts, depending where the marketplaces at that point as begin – announced negotiations right this year, there could be upside opportunity there. We are continuing to see the strength in the market that we are experiencing today.

Roger Newport

And I would add product mix. We continue to move forward on the next mass on the advanced high strength steel as a reserve higher value-added, higher – more differentiated higher margin product.

Novid Rassouli

Right, and then, just one more if I may, just switching gears, the May 1st exemption deadline is basically tomorrow. South Korea is the only one that really has a deal at this point. Everyone else is essentially at risk of paying 25%. I am just wondering, do you guys know anything more than we know at this point just based on how it’s just going to be – and it seems like we are down with the wire here and it would seem that people would you to be agreeing to pay the 25% if you are a buyer in the U.S. at this point, given that your stuff would be on the water, if you are continuing to buy imports? Just trying to get a sense of, if you guys have any details as to the current situation.

Roger Newport

We don’t really have any more details. What I would comment, this deadline is May 1st what we want to make sure is that we believe the tariff should go into place even during the negotiations period. There shouldn’t be a grace period. There it should be put them into place and as negotiations get completed, then those will be implemented. And we don’t believe that, for the most part, people were so down getting imports than with tariffs. We’ve had duties, countervailing duties, antidumping duties and imports have continued to come into our country.

So we do not believe this 25% duty will necessarily slowdown the imports. Really what we want to make sure in the discussions going on with 232 along with the 301 discussions is that, as there is adequate remedies put in place and then through the exemption process and everything else then we make sure there is no loop holes created that allow people to cheat the system like they’ve been doing, and many countries have been doing.

So that’s really the key is to make sure whatever the deadline ultimately becomes and when things to be complete, negotiations are completed that there is an adequate remedy in place to address the underlying problem which is the national security of our country, economic growth in our country along with the global steel oversupply.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Phil Gibbs with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Phil Gibbs

Hey, good morning.

Roger Newport

Good morning.

Phil Gibbs

Just curious in terms of the outlook for the downstream businesses. You had a very strong start to the year here, but, it looks like guiding a little bit weaker quarter-on-quarter any thoughts in terms of why that’s the case?

Jaime Vasquez

Weaker quarter-on-quarter, where you are seeing that?

Phil Gibbs

I had a $164 million of revenues in Q1 and the guidance is $130 million to $150 for the second quarter.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, I think, well, walk from the top where we have the average selling price increases. We’ve improved the markets, we said, by 150 to 200 basis points.

Kirk Reich

In our guidance I would say, on the revenue side from our downstream businesses has been with $125 million to $150 million, we said it’s a $130 million to $150 million. So, the first we had given guidance and we see just slightly higher in the second quarter. So, we’ve actually – on the revenue front, that we see, holding okay.

Phil Gibbs

Was there anything else in that number? I am just looking at your Q right now, to the tubular components and other one 64.2. So, is there something else that I am missing relative to that $130 million to $150 million that you are guiding to in the second quarter?

Jaime Vasquez

There may be some small byproduct sales, something like that, but nothing material, to be pretty small.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. That’s helpful. And, a question on the stainless business, is your pricing on the stainless side for the 400 series and the 300 series, is that base pricing a fixed number for the year? Or do you have ability on some of that business to get some of the higher spot nominations that we see in the marketplace?

Roger Newport

It depends on what you are talking, contract or spot and we have some of both. Lot of it is contract and those would be fixed with surcharges that are in place. The normal surcharge mechanism and that applies to whether it’s 300 series or 400 series and some of those are spot and obviously the spot will adjust with the market and those prices we’ve seem to be that market has been generally robust slightly. And so, we’ve seen some escalation in those pricing likely.

Phil Gibbs

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from David Gagliano of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

David Gagliano

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. First of all, what was the downstream EBITDA contribution in the first quarter?

Jaime Vasquez

We didn’t give that out. What we said, we would do is kind of give you that annual guidance and then put color around it. So, we still expect $40 million to $45 million. Last call, we talked about AK Tubing in the mid $20 million EBITDA range and their businesses aren’t that seasonal. As just precaution with that because tooling sales at Precision at times could be very lumpy. But there is not that much seasonality to their business.

David Gagliano

Okay. The next question. There was a – you called out the $31 million hit in the bridge in the first quarter EBITDA and specifically on mark-to-market hedges what are you assuming specifically for those mark-to-market hedge hits I guess, within the second quarter guidance that you provided?

Jaime Vasquez

We wouldn’t talk about that until the end of the second quarter, but that’s not going to be calculated until the end of the second quarter. It may be asked in the question directly, what do we expect wrong to your costs. And again, scrap is the one item that could produce a headwind. We saw that significant jump as I mentioned in April and we are assuming it stays at somewhat elevated levels.

Roger Newport

And I would just comment, if we do hedge – raw material and energy throughout the year and we look out into the future too to take out volatility out of our earnings which has been very effective in our strategy of doing that, so really the mark-to-market is really what is the price of the futures market on the last day of that quarter. And not projecting what we think that will be because that just really noise, because your contracts will still settle throughout the year or into the next year.

David Gagliano

Okay. So the adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter includes no assumptions for any kind of hedge movement like the $31 million number that we had in the first quarter. Is that right?

Roger Newport

That’s fair. Yes, that’s fair.

David Gagliano

Okay. And then, last question, just longer-term, can you give us a bit of an update on any additional progress towards that longer-term goal of driving where the 30% of the total EBITDA from the downstream segments and if you could just remind us again, what the timing is for that target? Thanks.

Roger Newport

Sure. We put those metrics out there with kind of a 2020 plus timeframe. I think on the downstream businesses, both AK Tube and the developments that they are doing with the lightweighting on products and working in conjunction with Precision Partners, we expect that top-line to grow high-single-digits, low double-digits.

But right now, we are probably 12% to 15% in that range as a percentage of revenue coming or EBITDA coming from the downstream operations. So we should continue to see that progress. Overall, it passed a rate than the kind of core steel making operations.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Karl Blunden of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Karl Blunden

Hi, good morning, guys. I just had a question for you on the tariffs, you had highlighted and trade protection in general, you had highlighted how imports and electrical steel and it seems if you run a screen and think about what types of products would justify protection from a national defense perspective that product maybe one. What are your thoughts on tariffs heading overtime towards a more product focused application?

Kirk Reich

Well, I think it should be focused on the products that is very key versus just in total, because all products are not the same and they are differently – different market sizes for each of those. But I would – one I think little bit exception to the same trade protection but more being fair trade and that’s really what we are focused on is, having fair trade. People say, I mean like, free trade, but lot of markets we serve and then we sell to outside the country have different restrictions in place for us to be able to sell our products.

So, our focus is making sure, it’s fair trade and we wanted to look at on each in product-by-product basis because we want fair trade and we will make sure that as they put different remedies in place, whether it’s through trade actions or through the 232 remedies that it is effective and people do not figure out how to circumvent our system which many countries were been very successful at over the last several years.

Karl Blunden

Okay. Fair enough. And noted on the language there.

Kirk Reich

I’d also comment to the other one I would point out is that, we mentioned which is on the downstream electrical steel side, and that can happen in other products too. But we see it specifically in common on electrical is, that people would bring in something and circumvent on getting around free remedies by bringing in something that’s a slightly older product to get around paying duties and tariffs.

Karl Blunden

Yes, that makes sense. And then just on the balance sheet, I guess, I have to go back probably six months now to explicit indication of intent to potentially use equity issuance to delever. How are you thinking about that now? Just thoughts on potentially raising cash either to take out some debt or replenish some secured capacity?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes. Our view probably hasn’t changed over the last several months. We are not in a rush to do anything. In 2018, we feel very confident and so obviously off to very good start. So, I think the view is kind of let’s see how 2018 develops.

Karl Blunden

Got it. Thanks for the time. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matthew Fields with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Matthew Fields

Hey guys. Just to that longer-term target metric slide, is that debt-to-EBITDA below four times? Is that a 2020 goal as well?

Jaime Vasquez

Hopefully, sooner. But, yes, that’s all those metrics we’ve put out there saying at a minimum. We want to be there and I remind – I mean, four times is, I would say nothing to feel proud of, but we have to get there first ultimately, we like to drive that lower. Ultimate goal, it could be 2 to 1. But we haven’t set that target. But, getting the four times first is kind of the platform we want to work from.

Matthew Fields

And when you talk about four times with the rating agencies, does that sort of puts you right squarely in the Single B range? Or does that – what do they think of that target?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, I mean, I think, I don’t know there is specific metric for that category, for B category, because they are looking at obviously a whole bunch of metrics. But I think they understand and like what we are doing in terms of our approach not levering up the balance sheet anymore. So, I think, it certainly was generating this level of EBITDA I think we are comfortable with where we are at, the ultimate goal to dedicate any free cash flow as to reducing debt.

Matthew Fields

So, yes, that’s sort of brings you to the next question. What sort of things can you do this year to help yourselves out on that front of getting back below four times? Is it paying down the ABL where you can, is it terming that out with permanent unsecured debt, so you avoid the floating rate risk. Is it contributing more to the pension, selling any assets to reduce debt, like what can you do this year to sort of put that in control of your – put yourselves, put your own destiny in your own hands rather than sort of hoping EBITDA growth into it?

Jaime Vasquez

Sure, I mean, free cash flow generation is going to be applied to reducing debt. So we have to be mindful of how we manage inventories. All the other components of working capital, that’s certainly within our control. And so, I think those two key – those are the really two key components right now to driving free cash flow.

Roger Newport

And as you seen in the past due we have taken actions to continue look at how we derisk on the pension side too and we’ll always continue to look at that.

Jaime Vasquez

And to the last part of your question, I mean, rates have been moving up. Short-term rates have been moving up, but still having some exposure to the short-end of the curve. It’s a good thing for the company. So, we like kind of the so-called the floating to fixed rate ratio that we have, but we don’t want to pay a premium for bringing in debt right now. So, we’ll just dedicate any free cash flow to reducing the ABL.

Matthew Fields

Okay, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes from the line of Sean Wondrack of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Sean Wondrack

Hey guys. First question, I just wanted to go back to some of your earlier comments about the year-over-year kind of variance and EBITDA from 1Q 2018 to 1Q 2017. But clearly, you did almost $119 million. If you add back on planned outage that gets you to sort of somewhere in the $30 million delta. Would the predominance of that be scrap pricing or are there other things kind of impacting that number?

Jaime Vasquez

In the first quarter of 2017, I think one of the large drivers at that time was the change in the chrome index. So we came out of the fourth quarter, if I remember the numbers correct, might be off a little bit, but I think in the fourth quarter of 2016, the prominence was about $1.10. So we were buying relatively cheap chrome and then, it jumped in the first quarter of 2017.

It was probably in that $1.40, $1.50 range. So you had a pretty significant impact. So that that was some tailwinds that we got from that. And then again, with over some lower cost in raw materials in the fourth quarter of 2016 that also aided that performance.

Sean Wondrack

Great. Is that exclusive to scrap or are there other…

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, scrap was a big driver of that. I forget these scrap number. It could have been sub-300 at the time. But, coke also…

Kirk Reich

Yes, coke coal, iron ore, I mean, I think all of those were…

Jaime Vasquez

Yes, relatively low.

Kirk Reich

Relatively low at that timeframe.

Sean Wondrack

Great. And is there any way to kind of reforming that your mix that you are using less scrap. Much scrap having gone up pretty precipitously lately?

Kirk Reich

Doesn’t really work that way. When you have an arc furnace that’s 100% scrap and when you have blast furnace it’s up metal ratio is somewhere in the 30%-ish range of scrap. So, we can float that a little bit as scrap price changes, but it doesn’t change that much and it has to do with our high quality mix that we are trying to make and so the required amount of scrap is really fairly locked in from that standpoint.

Operator

Thank you. And this concludes our question and answer session. I would now ask Mr. Newport for his closing comments.

Roger Newport

I appreciate your questions and comments and we would like to leave you with the following thoughts. We continue to execute well on our strategic objectives to build a stronger foundation for our Company, as shown by our track record and reflected on Slide 21. These actions have positioned us very well for the future.

The successful acquisition integration of Dearborn Works provided us substantial cost synergies and allowed us to expand rapidly with limited capital investments to introduce the third-generation of advanced high-strength steel products to our customers. With our ongoing investments in research and innovation focusing on people, products and processes, we presently have a number of very exciting new products in our innovation pipeline.

We are making good strides in our strategy of downstream growth. This includes successful expansion of our tubular operations in New Mexico and the recent successful acquisition of Precision Partners, which is helping to springboard our products more seamlessly into our customers’ development models. We will continue to progress in all these areas in 2018 as we work to increase the value of our company and for our shareholders.

Let me close by saying that we are very optimistic about 2018. Our markets are perhaps the most robust we have seen in the last decade. We expect that shipments into the infrastructure and manufacturing market and distributor and converter market will continue to gain momentum. Our lead times has been lengthening which is reflective of the improving demand in the markets we serve. Our core automotive market remains very healthy.

We continue to strengthen our relationships with our key automotive customers as a result of our total delivery package and additional value we are bringing with the collaboration with Precision Partners and AK Tubes to develop innovative steel products and services. So thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest in AK Steel. And we look forward to updating you on our progress in July.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference call for today. Thank you for participating and you may disconnect at this time. Everyone have a great day.

