Should You Buy The Dip In Activision?

I recommend looking into options to profit in the short term from the described scenario.

According to my valuation, ATVI presents an excellent opportunity for investors at $60, but only in the long term.

Nevertheless, further downside it's unlikely because earnings and rising rates are bound to cancel each other out.

Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI) is a company that has performed remarkably well in the bull market, and it's been one of the best success stories in stocks of the gaming sector. Nevertheless, since February the market has pulled back on macroeconomic issues that still lurk today. Naturally, the stock suffered from this, and since it's a more volatile security trading at unusually high multiples, the share price dropped significantly from its all-time highs.

Source: Call of Duty, Black Ops 4.

In total, it sold-off roughly about 20% from its highs. Currently, it looks like it has found support in the $60s price range, and closed at $65.79 last Friday. Apparently, this is a substantial correction that has hit shareholders hard. The question is whether or not it's cheap enough now to warrant new investments on the stock.

I would like to tackle this question from 2 angles. Let's take a look at a fundamental and technical perspective.

Valuation

I’ll be using the following data to make some calculations in this article.

Source: Activision’s last quarterly earnings report.

Activision is a growth story. So it should be priced like one. Growth stocks tend to trade at higher than market-average price to earnings multiples. This premium is because investors try to price in future growth into today's price adequately. Almost as if pricing a bond with increasingly higher coupons, if you were to base your PE ratio on the last coupon, you'd get a higher PE than if you were to take into account the next one. The same thing happens on securities.

In Activision’s case, a few unusual things occurred. 1) The market rallied and took PE multiples to sky-high levels market wide. 2) The tax cuts signed into law in December 2017 forced ATVI to take a hit in that year's bottom line to reap benefits going forward into 2018 and beyond. 3) Rates continued to rise, forcing investors to reevaluate equity risk-premiums across the board. 4) Finally, a broad market selloff (mainly due to a blow up in the short volatility trade) shook the bull market to its core.

As a result, ATVI now trades at a very expensive PE multiple of 55.24 based on the trailing twelve-month data. Although at first glance it might appear pricey, it's not as bad as it looks. You see, as I mentioned earlier, ATVI (like many other companies) took a hit to their bottom line on December 2018. Bringing forward tax losses, and paving the way to tax benefits for future years.

Source: Activision logo, company's franchises.

So as a result, earnings contracted (on positive news, nothing business related), and are expected to expand going forward. Taking this calculation into account, and using Activision's guidance for 2018, we can deduce that their proper PE ratio currently stands at 35 approximately speaking. Moreover, since its earnings should keep growing at a fast pace, by 2019, their PE should reach 22.

These multiples can be translated into yields, which would result in earnings yields of 2.85% for 2018 and 4.54% for 2019. So the question is, what do we make of these percentages?

Well, I'd like to compare them to risk-free investments over comparable time frames. So, we should take the 2-year Treasury bond yields and see whether or not ATVI offers enough premium over fixed income.

The 2-year bond currently yields roughly 2.50% a year. This spread would signal that based on 2018 and 2019 earnings, ATVI yield for investors is 0.35% and 2.04% better than the risk-free investment. Since we're comparing it over a 2-year time horizon, we could add up both of these premiums and average them to come up with a single metric. So, (0.35% + 2.04%) / 2 equals 1.20% of equity risk premium (including stock-specific risk premium).

In other words, we would currently get a 47.8% margin of safety over treasury bonds in ATVI over the next two years. Two factors to take into account when interpreting this calculation. 1) Bond yields can continue to rise, which would have to bring share prices down to attract new investors. 2) These numbers hold true for ATVI at their current price of $65, in other words, share price upside at this point is unlikely since it'd cut down its premium over fixed income.

If we were to compare Activision’s yields to that of the 2-year maturity high-quality corporate bonds ( currently yielding 2.80%), we’d get into trouble trying to justify ATVI’s current valuation. Since, if we follow lasts calculation we’d get the following margin of safety over fixed income: ((0.35% + 2.04%) / 2) / 2.80% equals to only 42.7%.

Again, notice that these low margins of safety over fixed income are at the current share price of $65. It's unlikely that investors would become much more optimistic and bid up the price since that would penalize them relative to safer investments. Take into account that the Fed is expected to continue to rising rates. In fact, maybe even it'll be forced to raise more so now that tax-cuts have expanded the fiscal deficit.

In sum, from a fundamental perspective, there should be little upside for ATVI at these current valuations. I'd like to point out that back in 2016 I called for future upside in the stock, and provided a valuation benchmark for the years to come. Even based on my past valuation model of ATVI, it currently seems to be overvalued. I expected that for 2018 ATVI should trade at around $55 a share, and it looks to me that the valuation remains stretched on that perspective too.

Quickly, I’d like to calculate the previously explained margin of safety that Activision stock would have if it were to trade at $55 and we were to consider only the high quality 2-year corporate bonds: ((0.44% + 2.65%) / 2) / 2.80% equals to only 55.17%.

Source: Author’s calculations based on 2016’s valuation model forecast.

And finally, I'd like to show you what Ben Graham, the father of value investing used to recommend, which was a 50% margin of safety over comparable bonds. Solving for this, you'd get that at $60.29 Activision fulfills this criterion for investors. Interestingly enough, it was at this price that it seems to have bottomed in the last selloff.

Source: Author’s calculations.

So, from a valuation perspective, I think $60 would be reasonable for an entry. Now onto a quick technical summary.

Technical Analysis

I don't believe too much in technical analysis, but it's worth taking every factor into account when evaluating a potential investment. I'll try to be quick here.

Source: Finviz, quote ATVI.

Here you can see that $60 continues to be an area of substantial historical support. And $65 looks like former resistance turned support.

Source: stockcharts.com, quote ATVI.

Finally, in this chart, you can see that ATVI currently trades at the 200SMA. This moving average tends to provide strong support technically speaking, and so far it looks like it’s holding. Again, it converges on the previously noted $65 level.

Analysis Summary

I'd argue that from a technical standpoint the stock looks better than on a valuation point of view. Nevertheless, both perspectives converge on the $60 to 65$ levels, which I find reasonable to initiate a position.

Actionable Trade

Given the results of my analysis, it’s reasonable to expect that ATVI should trade above $60 for the remainder of the year. Under this assumption, we can position ourselves with financial derivatives to profit from such a scenario.

Conclusion

As you can see, this bull spread at a fill price of $7.00 (+/- $0.50) would provide investors with a potential reward of 50% to 33%. Given the trade duration of 264 days, you'd get an annualized return of 64% to 46% approximately. Clearly, this is just a template for a potential trade with which you can play around if you're interested in doing so.

But the assumptions seem to hold up from both a fundamental and technical standpoint. I'd caution going long the stock though, because of the current macroeconomic situation, it's likely that shareholders will see a minimal upside going forward.

Nevertheless, I'd expect that the next earnings report is going to be positive. And I'd imagine that management will beat expectations on both top and bottom line. Even an earnings pop is possible, so I'd warn against shorting the stock. But over a longer time frame (i.e., one year), I don't see the stock making significant new all-time highs for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.