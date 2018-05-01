The KCBT-CBOT Wheat Spread Is A Bullish Sign For Wheat

If you ask most people which commodity is the most political, the majority of market participants would say crude oil. More than half the world's reserves of the energy commodity are in the crust of the earth in the most turbulent region, the Middle East. Therefore, it makes some degree of intuitive sense that petroleum is a raw material that is highly sensitive to political events in the region.

However, over the course of history, the one commodity that has been responsible for more political change than any other has been wheat. Wheat is the primary ingredient in the production of bread, and when shortages occur, availability declines and people cannot afford the essential food item. There are so many examples of how bread shortages have caused political uprisings and changes in governments around the world over the course of history. The most recent case is the Arab Spring uprising that began in Tunisia and Egypt after the price of bread skyrocketed because of a global shortage of wheat.

Wheat is an agricultural commodity. Each year weather conditions in growing regions around the world determine the path of least resistance for the price of the grain. At the same time, growing population and wealth around the world have increased competition for all commodities and wheat is no exception.

Wheat has been making higher lows for the better part of two decades

In 2000, at the turn of the century, the total population of the world stood at around six billion people. At last glance, the number of people on the earth stood at 7.470 billion. The growth in population has been nothing short of staggering considering over the course of my life since 1959 the number of inhabitants of our planet has risen from under three billion. At the same time, wealth in China, the world's most populous country has been growing which means that more people, with more money around the globe, are competing for finite raw materials and food each day. The long-term trend in the price of wheat reflects the power of the demographic trends on the price of the primary ingredient in bread.

As the quarterly chart of CBOT wheat futures highlights, the price of CBOT wheat futures traded at a low of $2.245 per bushel and it has been making higher lows since those lows at the end of 1999.

Record inventories have weighed on the price of wheat over recent years

In 2008, drought conditions across many growing regions around the world lifted the price of CBOT wheat futures to their all-time high of $13.345 per bushel. In 2012, another period of weak crops took the price to a peak of $9.4725 per bushel. Over the past five years since the last significant rally in the wheat futures market, almost ideal growing conditions led to bumper crops and lower prices. Inventories have been rising steadily and in their latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report the USDA told markets that wheat stocks were at a record level. However, demographic pressures on the demand side of the fundamental equation for the grain have led to higher lows. The most recent bottom in the price of CBOT wheat futures occurred in July 2016 at $3.595 per bushel, over 60% above the 1999 bottom. At the same time, just a few weeks after the USDA reported the record level of stocks the price of nearby CBOT futures was over the $5 per bushel level.

One of the signs that the price of wheat would strengthen came from the differential between KCBT hard red winter wheat and CBOT soft red winter wheat. During 2017, the KCBT futures had been trading at a discount to the CBOT contracts. Meanwhile, the long-term average for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT futures.

Consumers have been hand-to-mouth during periods of price weakness

Since the highs in 2012, the price of wheat had been under pressure because of bumper crops and rising inventory levels. Wheat consumers had no worries when it came to availability, and prices moved progressively lower reaching a bottom in 2016. While many consumers have experience using the futures market to hedge their requirements, when prices are trending lower, they tend to back off locking in prices for the short, medium, and long-term. To be competitive with other manufacturers of wheat products, consumers watching prices move lower typically become hand-to-mouth buyer of the grain. Any purchasing manager who locks in a price for requirements and then watches the market move to the downside will open themselves to criticism that they are making their company less competitive in the market. Additionally, if prices move higher, when all manufacturers are in the same boat, it is easier to pass price increases along to the ultimate consumers for the products. Therefore, hedging in a bear market can create a lose-lose environment for the purchasing manager and is the reason why we have seen few actively locking in prices over recent years.

KCBT wheat is a benchmark for U.S. bread manufacturers

When it comes to bread manufacturers in the United States, many use the KCBT hard red winter wheat futures contracts as a pricing mechanism for their requirements. The lack of hedging led the KCBT premium to turn into a discount to the CBOT futures price in 2017.

I occasionally do some consulting for a company that makes products from wheat and have exposure to the price of the grain. Like many of their competitors, they price their daily wheat and flour requirements on a formula tied to the KCBT wheat price. There are so many other bread and food manufacturers in the U.S. who use the same pricing method. Think of all of the hamburger buns consumed in the U.S. each day. The chances are that those fast food restaurants buy those buns from baking companies with exposure to the KCBT wheat price.

The KCBT-CBOT spread has been moving higher, which is a bullish sign for the primary ingredient in bread

Over recent months, the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread moved from a discount to a premium. On April 30, the spread on the active month July contract stood at around the 13 cents premium for KCBT wheat. The price of wheat surpassed the $5 per bushel level on April 30 for the first time since mid-March, and last week the premium was over 25 cents. The higher price of wheat caused a decline in the premium on Monday, April 30. On the September futures contracts, the premium for KCBT was at over the 30 cents per bushel level.

I look rising level of the KCBT wheat premium over CBOT wheat as a bullish sign for the price of the grain that is the primary ingredient in bread. There is currently lots of uncertainty about the 2018 crop as the weather conditions around the world will be the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for the price of the grain. It is possible that the rising premium for KCBT wheat means that consumers are finally starting to use the futures markets to hedge some future requirements.

I believe that there are no guarantees that 2018 will be the sixth straight year of bumper wheat crops around the world and that will add to the volatility of prices for the grain. The recent trend in the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread is a sign that market participants are concerned about both availabilities of supplies and prices. If the weather does not cooperate, we could see a much higher price for wheat in the coming weeks and months.

The Teucrium Wheat ETF product (NYSEARCA:WEAT) traded in a range from $5.80 to $25.94 since 2011 and was at $6.66 per share on April 30. WEAT has net assets of $64.84 million and trades an average of over 200,000 shares each day making it a liquid trading product that reflects the price of the three most active trading months in the CBOT wheat futures market. WEAT does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the wheat market which will move with the weather reports but has the benefit of ever-rising demand because of demographics.

