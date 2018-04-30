Amazon Couldn't Justify A $750 Billion Market Cap On A 350 P/E Ratio

Amazon has reached the stage where it needs to begin posting profits, as at a $750 billion market cap it couldn't justify 2017's 350 P/E for long, and with its diversified line of businesses it likely will continue to increasingly do so.

Though Amazon's pharmacy expansion has stalled, Amazon Web Services is posting massive profits and growth, and Amazon appears to be slowly exploring and expanding into other business segments.

The company's massive but razor-thin margin retail business has finally found a way to be profitable with Amazon Prime's bundling, due to unclear price comparison and unused services.

Amazon Prime's membership numbers have been revealed by CEO Jeff Bezos for the first time at over 100 million, with price increases announced too as the service continues to bundle.

Amazon's recent Q1 2018 saw the company post excellent growth not only in its core retail business, but also its very profitable and growing cloud computing segment as well as advertising.

Amazon (AMZN) posted an excellent Q1 2018, demonstrating broad based growth across both its retail core as well as its cloud computing and other diversified segments, in line with its current high-expectations growth trajectory.

Of particular interest was that Amazon's net income, which saw a historic high of $1.856 billion in Q4 2017, remained at an elevated level at $1.629 billion this quarter.

Also, Jeff Bezos has unveiled the membership numbers for the first time ever for Amazon Prime. While still only a general ballpark figure, Bezos stated in his shareholder's letter that now Amazon Prime has more than 100 million members globally, amid a concurrent announcement that the price will be raised from $99 a year to $119 a year.

All this bodes well for Amazon as it begins to translate its now all-time high price of around $1,600 a share, almost $750 billion in market capitalization, and 343 P/E ratio into a more mature valuation at not such a high-growth stage, by posting increasing profits.

Amazon currently looks well on its path to do so, even with some recent major disturbances in its pursuit of the pharmacy business. As Amazon begins to extract more profit from its varied lines of businesses, with particular focus on its prime membership and cloud services, it looks like the company will continue to grow at a steady pace even as its P/E premium deflates.

Amazon Prime As Bezos' Money Maker

At 100 million members, at an average price of say $80 a user (while Amazon Prime's standard membership is for the moment $99 a year, it also has various discounted memberships, such as for students, and trials), that's already $8 billion a year in revenue just from Amazon Prime itself as a service.

Amazon's actual current revenue from all subscription services, including Amazon Prime as well as video and digital book services, and others, stands at $3.102 billion this quarter, demonstrating that Amazon's discounting remains deep off its sticker price as it finds how much consumers are up for its bundled service.

Given the 60% year-on-year growth in subscription revenue, it is clear that the expansion is going well and in the future we may see Amazon begin to attempt to reach its higher potential for subscription revenue.

(Source: Amazon Q1 2018 Earnings)

Just like how companies like Netflix (NFLX) are able to raise their subscription prices with massive and quick effect on revenue and earnings, Amazon's 20% standard price increase is a demonstration of how it can as well now that Amazon Prime is in full bloom.

Amazon Prime solves a major problem that Amazon has long faced in its retail business, which is that in the razor-thin margin world of consumer goods and other products sold at retail outlets, Amazon had a very difficult time collecting enough profit to even cover its operating costs. For years this was the reason why Amazon didn't post a profit.

However Amazon Prime creates a membership service that collects a fee in exchange for a very large bundle of services, ranging from content streaming on Amazon Prime Video to fast shipping to access to certain Amazon sub-stores, such as Prime Pantry for groceries, to deals on restaurants, books, and data hosting services.

These benefits are so large and extensive that it's almost unfathomable that any user could use all of it, or even fully understand the extent of their membership benefits that also are constantly changing.

Amazon can very easily extract profits from this mass overlay, in which pricing no longer becomes clearly comparable as it would for individual products and services, even for those that are a part of the package.

It's clear that in the future Amazon Prime will likely be an essential part of Amazon's profitability due to these factors that break free of Amazon's previous retail problems. Just like how Costco's (COST) membership allows it to benefit from this bundling effect on a much more straightforward level, so will Amazon's as well.

Amazon Web Services, which is Amazon's cloud hosting service in an industry known for being extremely profitable, still has the largest market share in the cloud industry at roughly 33% (down 1%), compared to Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) 13% and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 6%, according to a study this month by the Synergy Research Group. While in this rapidly growing sector, it's building datacenters and infrastructure, as well as new software partnerships and services, and that shows that the service is continuing to expand and likely will boost profitability as well.

Due to Amazon's massive and overwhelming size, Amazon Web Services' $5.422 billion in revenue in Q1 2018, up massively compared to recent quarters at roughly 10% average quarterly growth rates, isn't that much in comparison to the $45.6 billion in net sales from the rest of Amazon's business. Essentially Amazon Web Services amounted to 10.66% of Amazon's total Q1 2018 $51.042 billion in net sales.

However, in terms of profitability, Amazon Web Services is huge. Of Amazon's Q1 2018 operating income of $1.927 billion, Amazon Web Services' $1.4 billion in operating income represents a massive 72.65% of that. It's even delivering more operating income than Amazon's massive North America sales, which delivered $1.149 billion of operating income on $30.725 in sales, let alone the growing international segment's negative $622 million on $14.875 billion sales.

With the consistent roughly 50% year-on-year growth rates for the cloud computing segment, it is clear that even as Amazon faces increased cloud competition from Microsoft and Google that it will likely handle moderately well due to the sector's overwhelming growth. And Amazon's long-standing contracts and settled/trusted position in the sensitive industry, that if it stays afloat there, itwill likely continue to reap continually increasing profits from this segment.

(Source: Amazon Q1 2018 Earnings)

Amazon's Attempts At Diversification

Amazon has in recent years been known for trying to break out of its massive retail business and diversify into a variety of other segments, ranging from content streaming to artificial intelligence/cloud to healthcare and actual groceries.

Many of these have been failures, but some have been able to take advantage of Amazon's brand and massive traffic and membership base and succeed. In Q1 2018, we see Amazon's advertising segment did extremely well, seeing 139% year-on-year growth from $850 million in Q1 2017 to now $2.031 billion.

On a negative note, Amazon's recent exploration into physical stores appears to be stalling, as its revenue dropped from $4.522 billion the prior quarter to now $4.263 billion.

Even if the pharmacy expansion currently is on the retreat, a future re-entry may very well be possible as Amazon has done with several product markets in the past after learning in the initial exploration.

Undoubtedly Amazon will continue to explore new potential lines of revenue that may be a good fit for its current distinguishing attributes, largely due to its sheer scale and reach.

Conclusion

Amazon is doing quite well for itself. It has reached a level of sales and market capitalization where it is difficult to continue to justify the company as at the growth stage, and so it clearly has begun to move into creating increasing levels of profitability to reduce its exceptionally high almost 350 P/E ratio that it had at the end of Q4 2017 for the 2017 fiscal year.

With Q1 2018's increased profitability, the P/E ratio has now reduced to about 250, which is still an exceptional forward-growth P/E but far more reasonable for a company of Amazon's behemoth size, whether in terms of revenue or market cap. We can expect a continual downtrend in P/E as Amazon grows its profitability as its overall business continues to grow as well.

(Source: Nasdaq Analysts Consensus)

Amazon has many lines of business that will help it succeed in increasing profitability, ranging from its explosive Amazon Web Services cloud computing to advertising to its dozens of other varied current and future potential sectors. Its massive retail business also is finally finding a way to profitability, with Amazon Prime's growth and revamped bundling.

While exponential growth like Amazon has seen in the past few years may be less likely in the future, moderate growth is very much expected. Amazon has found what it's good at, and is now making profits from it.

