Petroleum Geo-Services' (PGSVY) CEO Rune Olav Pedersen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bård Stenberg

Good afternoon to our International callers and good morning to our U.S. participants. Welcome to PGS Conference call for presenting the Company's First Quarter 2018 Results. My name Bard Stenberg, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications in the Company.

With us from management today are, Rune Olav Pedersen, CEO and Gottfred Langseth, CFO. At today's call, management will make some short opening remarks referring to the slides available on our web page, and then open the line for questions.

I hereby turn the call over to the CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Thank you, Bard. We have had a good start to the year, and we are well on track to achieving positive 2018 cash flow after debt service and tax, which is our key financial target for the year.

We have revenues in the first quarter of $197.8 million, which is ahead of plan. EBITDA of $92.3 million. These are generally delivered based on a strong MultiClient performance where our total MultiClient revenues were $142 million. We had very strong late sales of $83.5 million, which gives a sales-to-investment ratio of 2.6 times and a prefunding level of 109%. While we have experienced and continue to experience strong demand for our MultiClient services, the marine contract market is still challenging, and we have put behind us, a weak winter season.

Another important point is that we -- our total leverage ratio is now below 3:1. And this was the first quarter where we operated in our new organizational structure, and it is a pleasure to see that this new organization is able to deliver such strong results. Our 2018 gross cash cost estimate is adjusted upwards from $575 million to $600 million, mainly reflecting some higher activity in Q1, FX changes and higher fuel prices.

I will now jump one slide and go to the order book on Slide 5. The order book is now standing at or at the end of the quarter. It was standing at $211 million, which obviously is sequentially out from Q4 '17 where we had a week order book. But it is also down from Q1 '17, and it's clear that, we this year, experienced that companies and both national companies and other companies are slower in signing up on pre-funding in, for our Canada season and for our North Sea season, than what we experienced last year and therefore, affecting our order book at the end of the quarter.

Booking, we are now fully booked for the second quarter. For the third quarter, we have booked 19 vessel ones, so approximately 80% of the 8 vessels, we will operate in the third quarter. And in the fourth quarter, we only have two vessels months booked and we are, of course, working on firming up both contracts and one of the client projects for the fourth quarter. It's still early days. We plan to operate eight vessels during Q2 and Q3, and we have mobilized of the Ramform Sovereign in the early March. And she is currently operating in South Africa. So operationally, we are following the plan that we launched on the Capital Markets Day while operating six vessels in the first quarter, eight in the second, eight in the third and six vessels, again, in the fourth quarter. Revenue-wise, we are ahead of schedule.

And with that, I hand over to you, Gottfred Langseth.

Gottfred Langseth

I will start on Slide number 7, which is called segment reporting and IFRS. We have implemented IFRS 15, the new accounting standard for our external financial reporting in Q1. This impacts the timing of revenue recognition for prefunding MultiClient, prefunding revenues and the related amortization. And with IFRS 15, such prefunding revenues are recognized when the final process data is delivered. The historical numbers have not been restated.

We continue to use percentage of completion, which is in line with the historical practice for our internal management reporting purposes, and performance management. We also disclosed these numbers in our earnings release and presentation, and it is termed segment reporting numbers. When we comment on numbers in the release and presentation, they apply to both sets of numbers, unless, it is specifically, otherwise stated. This quarter, the difference between revenues under IFRS 15 and the segment reported numbers is more, that individual quarters going forward, the difference can be material.

I move to Slide number 8, called consolidated key financial figures. I will comment on many of the line items here later -- but just a few comments on the segment reporting numbers at the bottom of the table, where the segment revenues of $197.8 million in the quarter, is an increase of almost 30% from the revenues we had in Q1 2017. The segment EBITDA was $92.3 million, which is more than 3x what we had in Q1 '17. Segment EBIT, which excludes impairments and charges, and we had low impairments and our positive effect of charges in the quarter negative $22.7 million.

I move then to Slide number 10, which is called a strong MultiClient late sales. On this slide, we show the quarterly MultiClient revenues since first quarter 2014, and it split into prefunding in blue and late sales in gray. It shows a couple of things. Firstly, as a [indiscernible] note, we've been able to sustain robust sales levels throughout the severe down park turning the industry. Secondly, the trends that we saw on MultiClient sales in Q4 is continued in Q1, with -- in particular strong late sales. And the late sales of $84 million in the first quarter is the highest we've had since the fourth quarter of 2014. And normally, their seasonality where the fourth quarter typically takes the records, and we have to go many years back to find that first quarter with late sales revenues of this size.

I then move a couple of slides down to Slide number 13, which is called vessel utilization. We have 67% active vessel time in Q1 that is calculated based on denominator of eight vessels. We had 29% stacked and standby time in the quarter, and it is -- this is caused by the two vessels that we've had for warm stacked over the winter and in addition to that, idle time or standby on PGS Apollo due to permitting issues in Indonesia. We expect now to use approximately 60% of our 3D vessel capacity for MultiClient for the full year '18, that is an increase compared to the indication we had earlier, which was above 50%. And it is result in a way of projects firming up in the schedule, and it's positive development.

Moving to the next slide, Slide 14, which is called increased activity FX and higher oil prices drive 2018 gross cash cost and having in a way some [indiscernible] to comments there, but we've increased, as already mentioned, our estimated full year gross cash cost to $600 million, up from $575 million, which was the earlier estimate. The increase is driven by changes in FX rates, primarily a weaker U.S. dollar against the Norwegian kroner and British pound. Both of the Norwegian kroner and British pound as -- counts fairly significantly in our account base.

Higher fuel prices due to the increased oil price and a higher activity and some reimbursable cost projects. We will put in to this slide, a reminder of the sensitivities that we had disclosed before on our costs on EBIT relating to FX and fuel, and largely speaking, a 10% change in the U.S. dollar will impact our full year cash cost by -- against Norwegian kroner and British pounds by somewhere between $20 million and $30 million. And change in the oil price of $1 per barrel, typically translates into $1 million for us of fuel cost for a full year.

Then, I believe in Slide number 16. Next consolidated statements of cash flow summary, we had cash flow from operating activities of $73.4 million in the quarter, that's an improvement from Q1 last year, driven by higher earnings. The cash flow from operations is impacted by $14.3 million of payment of severance and other restructuring costs or severance and other restructuring provisions made in the fourth quarter last year.

Then Slide 18, which is called good headroom to maintenance covenant. We continue to show a substantial reduction of the total leverage ratio. Headroom is increasing to the required competitor required level and as of end of Q1, the ratio stood at 2.99:1, which is a reduction from 3.67:1 at a start of the quarter. And may be needless to say, we expect to be in compliance with the total leverage ratio covenant going forward.

I will stop there and give the word back to you Rune Olav.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Thank you, Gottfred. I will start some comments to Slide 20 on marine seismic market outlook. We repeat that we believe that higher oil price improved cash flow among our clients, and that we need to find more oil and gas in this world will benefit our markets going forward. We see that the strong sales trend in MultiClient, which we experienced in Q4, continues into Q1. And we expect continued strong demand for this part of our operations.

With respect to the contract market, we have to be more cautious. We believe it's still uncertain, both the strength and timing for the contract market recovery is I am sorry-- we do -- we have achieved higher pricing in Q1 '18 than we did in Q1 '17. But we are coming off a week -- sequentially week winter season, and we believe that pricing will be better in the contract market in Q2 and Q3 '18 than we have experienced in Q1 '18. But to see whether we will experience sustainable improvement in rates in the contract market, the rate we will achieve in Q4 this year and Q1 next year will be very important.

I will then jump to Slide 22 -- 23, seismic market activity and all the covenants that we do see increasing leads curve and bid curves, which is obviously positive. But we also expect that this picture will fluctuate going forward and my comments to the contract market is still valid.

Next slide is 4D slide, Slide 24. I would only like to say that we -- this is the positive part of the contract market. We see growth in this part of the market and this is also a part of the market where your companies are willing to pay for a premium offering -- a premium offering and the premium offering we delivered to the markets. So we have a strong market share in 4D markets. We have completed four new jobs so far in 2018.

Next slide 25, marine seismic supply, which is similar to the one I reviewed on the Capitals Market Day. I will only comment on the Schlumberger exit from the seismic acquisition market, and it shows from their market activity that they are true to their word. They have not been bidding on contract work after the announcement and as far as we can see and none of their vessels are currently in operation. However, we expect one or two of their vessels to be in operation during the summer to complete workday were awarded prior to the announcements.

Now moving to our new guidance on slide 26. Group cash cost of approximately $600 million, of that MultiClient cash investments is now up to $275 million up from approximately $250 million. Reason for that is that we plan to allocate 60% of our 3D fleet to MultiClient, which is now up from above 50% which we guided on last time. CapEx is still at approximately $50 million.

So we are extremely happy to just see that the new organization has delivered strong results that comes primarily from solid MultiClient revenues, which derives out of our continued strong MultiClient markets. We repeat that we are uncertain regarding both the strength and timing of the contract markets recovery. But all in all, we today have improved visibility, we are on track or I would say, we are ahead of track of our main financial target, which is to deliver positive cash flow after debt service and tax in 2018. So all in all, off to a good start. Bard?

Bård Stenberg

Thank you, Rune. Operator, can you support us on the Q&A session?

Christopher Møllerløkken

Could you comment a bit on the late sales experience in first quarter? Were there any big one-offs, any big single sales or any single client standing out for you?

Rune Pedersen

No. We had no extraordinary big sales, and we had demand and sales to very large number of clients. So it's -- that $83.5 million consist of many, many -- many, many sales to many, many clients. Obviously, some sales are bigger than others, but there are no extraordinary sizes in there. And it's sales from almost our entire geographical library as well.

Christopher Møllerløkken

You mentioned earlier on the call [Indiscernible] but the other gentleman from management that -- that is that being a very long time since you had seen such strong first quarter? At least on the numbers I have back to 2000, we have never seen such a strong first quarter on late sales. Whether a catch-up effect. Still it's been so weak for so long or how would you describe the market on late sales?

Rune Pedersen

No, I -- first of all, obviously, we have a much bigger MultiClient business now then we used to have back -- when you go back to more than 10 years, we had a smaller business, altogether a library a smaller business. I think you're right that we have never had this kind of late sales in the first quarter. The way I would characterize is that there is a clear trend of stronger demand. I also believe that as the oil price continues to strengthen, the major oil companies have started the year being very cautious and as they see that our cash flow is improving.

There is a likelihood that they will release more money to be spent on exploration and some of that for seismic. That money would typically find its way into the MultiClient segment and not into the contract segment as that lead time to you know plan, and execute a contract survey is much longer while you could just basically call us up and you have the data available tomorrow, if you want to buy from our library. So I think it is a reflection of improving market and an improving cash flow situation in -- for all our clients.

Christopher Møllerløkken

I'll keep the next question very short, but just going to this IFRS 15 issue. In the notes, you can see that you are also adjusting up the book value of the MultiClient library and I would assume that, that relates to previously booked prefunding revenues, which under the new rules couldn't be booked, and thereby, you couldn't amortize it, and thereby book value would be higher? But I assume that the historic sales you have reported and you don't adjust that so. If we should do some apples-to-apples comparison here, would it be fair to take the last reported book value and adjust with this $156 million which is described in the amount?

Gottfred Langseth

Yes, I think -- I'm 90% sure. I understand what you mean. It is and let we apologize and I made this [indiscernible] on behalf of industry of the increased complexity in the way of running the numbers. But if you want to drive a comparable or loss to book value, I think it's fair to just make that adjustment.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And just a final question…

Gottfred Langseth

And the increase in just percentage, increase in book value of the library is, first, the revenues recorded on work in progress service surveys last year are in a way booked as deferred revenue in the starting balance sheet, or [indiscernible] certainly will reduce the accrued revenues on the asset side as well. And then the amortization that we had taken on project in progress is also then just added back. So there's no -- they are completely and unamortized that after 1st January balance sheet date.

Christopher Møllerløkken

Prefunding in the first quarter was high at close to 110%, and you mainly did investments in Brazil and West Africa, if I remember correctly. Now in second quarter, you are talking about projects in the North Sea and Canada. Would it then be natural to assume that the prefunding percentage would come somewhat down as due to the geographies?

Gottfred Langseth

Yes, I think we know and you know where we target our prefunding, and it is difficult for it to vary between -- from quarter-to-quarter, and we don't want to guide on specific quarters so we will be cautious on our prefunding revenues as you know is also in addition to the prefunding on the specific service seeming acquisition phase is impacted by late prefunding or late participants, which could happen on value to the same extent as our late sales. And there are -- there is an impact of late participants in [indiscernible] in Q1 numbers as well as we comment on that we had prefunding levels also in Europe. We do not have acquisition in the quarters, unless relating to implement the sales done in connection -- in the first quarter in Europe providing normally for [indiscernible] connection of around and things like that.

Christopher Møllerløkken

And just final question. Will you continue with the segment reporting?

Gottfred Langseth

That is the plan.

Monika Rajoria

My first question is a simple one on MultiClient amortization as a percentage on MultiClient revenues. I remember in the CMD, you had guided us to a level about $375 million to $425 million. I was wondering whether it still stands or has there been a change to that guidance.

Gottfred Langseth

Give me just a second. We haven't updated the guidance for MultiClient amortization, and we're guiding in a way related to our segment reporting, which is now changed under -- in the official numbers of -- under IFRS 15. So it all starts to get bit complicated, but it is -- generally our indication stands as it was.

Monika Rajoria

All right. My final question would be on the [indiscernible] in 2020. I was wondering if you've already started negotiating with the banks on it or is that something that you plan to do later this year or next.

Gottfred Langseth

We haven't yet started negotiation with the banks but we have within us -- we have this was stated earlier be prepared between now and mid, so that between now and mid next year, we could execute refinancing of the -- some more all of the debt maturing in 2020.

Sahar Islam

So firstly, a follow-up to the earlier question on late sales. To ask a slightly different way, can you give us a sense of how much of Q1 late sales were related to licensing rounds or specific auctions?

Rune Pedersen

I don't have that number, but there will always be a certain amount of late sales related to licensing rounds. Don't think there were any particularly within first quarter compared to other first quarter. There are no regions up around in normally in the first quarter. So there will be some revenues related to that which we always hear in the first quarter. And we have to believe on late sales. So that is also related to in a way to a licensing rounds, other than that, I don't believe there are any particular licensing rounds to note which has come into the late sales in the first quarter.

Gottfred Langseth

That obviously [Indiscernible] a lot of the interest we see from licensing have been in Brazil it's related to the fact that there is a three year program we're licensing. So whether it's treated by specific award or just related to need for data in connection with those rounds that [Indiscernible] mix, so that -- yes, so I'll leave it to that.

Sahar Islam

So I appreciate we probably shouldn't extrapolate out such a strong Q1 late sales, but there's nothing to be aware of in terms of particular timing as we go to Q2 to Q4 that could impact late sales, from what we can say now. I appreciate it always has been volatile?

Rune Pedersen

I think your comment is right, it's dangerous to extrapolate and say okay well then everything else is going to be much higher going forward, because we do find it lumpy. But there's nothing in the actual I can read numbers that tell us that, oh, it will have to be much lower next quarter a little bit that way -- but it will be lumpy, yes.

Sahar Islam

And then you talked a bit about the Schlumberger absence of vessels. Can we just -- can I ask about the other competitors because when we think about what's changed the course of last year, a number of your other competitors have strengthened their balance sheet. Has there been any change in behavior as you will -- as some of the other competitors have a stronger financial position?

Rune Pedersen

I don't think there is anything material to report there. In terms of competition in the contract market, it's still strong and the MultiClient players except from what you call [Indiscernible] good people good projects, so I wouldn't say there's anything material in the behavioral of our competitors, which [Indiscernible] in the first quarter.

Sahar Islam

And the final question related to that. Would you consider participating consolidation, either with some of these vessels or smaller players, particularly, given the improvement in your share price, it means, you could potentially do something on the equity side and much more favorable terms than last year? Or are you set on the refinance next year or some point between now and mid-next year plan?

Rune Pedersen

The plan is another one and clearly, we will participate in consolidation. What I can say is that we don't believe that adding more vessels to PGS will increase our -- the value of PGS. So in that sense, consolidation process not interesting, whether would we take other opportunities to consolidated the markets of course, we could. But then we will take that us they come.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I was wondering on the SG&A line. It was about $17 million this quarter. Is that the number that we should expect on the go forward basis? And then you mentioned in your notes that's coming from office slowly and sales cost that are not classified. Where did come from? Was that capitalized before? Or was that some cost of goods sold?

Gottfred Langseth

Cost of goods sold, we haven't changed our -- fundamentally changed our organization structure. One of the things we've done is to gather all sales-related activities in one department, one group versus earlier being spread out in the business lines and in the regions, and we sat on and looked at what is the [indiscernible] classification of -- given the simple organizational structure we have and that has meant that we classify more of the same cost of sales versus people that already in a bit of different things, which were not included FX and the same we done with some of the office facility cost so it's a reclassification between those two captions in the P&L.

Unidentified Analyst

And then is that $17 million of quarterly number we should expect? Or is that just?

Gottfred Langseth

That's the best indication as of today, could clearly come a bit down.

Unidentified Analyst

And just to clarify the -- so what you're saying is that you pre-classified and sounds like that you're reclassifying those costs from cost of sales into SG&A. Is that correct?

Gottfred Langseth

Correct.

Bård Stenberg

Thank you all for participating, and have a nice day.

