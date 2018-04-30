What happens when strong corporate earnings and a measure of forward stock price momentum collides with rising interest rates and a growing wall of global macro concerns? One distinct possibility, which we’ll discuss here, is a sideways stock market trend in the near term where neither the bulls nor the bears predominate, i.e. Mr. In-between. We’ll also look at ways in which investors can profit from the present neutral market environment.

Investors are facing a curious mixture of positive and negative short-term market factors, both fundamentally and technically. Heading into the latest earnings season, many analysts expected strong Q1 results for most companies thanks largely to the positive impact of last year’s tax bill. It was widely anticipated that stronger earnings would boost the stock market’s performance and end a 3-month malaise. To date, only half of this expectation has been realized.

Indeed, about half of all S&P 500 companies have reported first-quarter results, with the earnings growth rate at 22.9%. This compares with 18.3% the previous week and has exceeded the 11.3% expected at the start of the quarter, according to FactSet data. What’s more, approximately 80% of those companies reporting results surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates, besting the 74% four-quarter average. Earnings outperformance has been significant, with companies surpassing average estimates by 9.4%, above the average of 5.1%.

In spite of the good earnings news, the market’s reaction has been anything but enthusiastic. Global concerns including the deceleration of the U.K. economy and diminished industrial output in Germany for February have weighed on investors. The imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration on billions of dollars worth of goods has been another obvious concern.

Arguably the biggest concern for investors in recent weeks has been the threat of higher interest rates. Last week witnessed the 10-year Treasury note yield rise to 3%, an event which was met with some alarm on Wall Street (and which marked a temporary top for T-bond yields). Going forward, however, the market is still concerned by the potential impact of rising yields on the stock market and the economy. This can be seen in the continued liquidation of bond funds and interest rate-sensitive securities which continue to populate the list of new 52-week lows on the NYSE and NASDAQ exchanges.

Then there is the latest increase in commodity price inflation. Led by the 13% increase in the crude oil price this year, the commodities market is showing signs that higher prices for goods and fuel could be just around the corner. The Thomson Reuters Core Commodity CRB Index (CRB) has clearly established a rising trend with its 200-day moving average having turned up earlier this year in reflection of the rising longer-term momentum for commodity prices. A higher CRB Index is a precursor to higher input costs and higher prices for consumer goods, which can put pressure on corporate earnings. This is one reason why investors are reticent despite the recent slew of positive Q1 earnings reports.

Beyond the macro worries discussed here, the coming week will be loaded with important events, including more earnings updates from key companies. This week’s earnings schedule includes a number of Dow 30 components, including McDonald’s (MCD), Merck & Co. (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Apple (AAPL), all of which will be reporting between Monday and Tuesday. How the market reacts to the earnings releases will largely set the tone for the rest of the week.

As we’ve talked about in the previous few reports, the stock market is poised to benefit from good news - as well as a cessation of bad news, namely rising Treasury yields. The continued climb of the 4-week momentum indicator of the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows shown below provides the technical underpinning for this. Also, the rising 4-week Hi-Lo momentum indicator (HILMO) should provide at least a measure of underlying support and buoyancy for the market heading into the busy earnings weeks ahead. To that end a series of earnings beats, coupled with a subdued Treasury market, this week would make it easier for the rising short-term internal momentum shown below to do its work in lifting equity prices.

Another factor that should help the bulls in their attempt at consolidating their control over the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is market breadth. As measured by the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, market breadth on the Big Board has been quite encouraging of late in spite of a less-than-stellar performance in the major averages. A strong A-D line suggests an absence of broad-based selling in the market. Instead, most of the recent selling has been confined to rate-sensitive securities as previously mentioned.

If breadth and internal momentum factors were the only factors we had to concern ourselves with, we could be reasonably assured of a rising market trend in the near term. There are of course other factors which must be considered which suggest the market’s path will be anything but linear. The following chart exhibit is one of the most conspicuous examples of the lack of unanimity among market forces right now. This graph shows the opening and closing hours of trading in the S&P 500 Index on a cumulative basis. The opening hour indicator (blue) typically reflects what individual participants are doing with their money, while the closing hour (red) is considered to be the trend for the “smart” professional crowd.

As can be seen here, the pros have seemingly been hedging their bets on the stock market in recent months while retail investors have been wildly optimistic. This wide divergence of market sentiment is extreme enough to create a lateral trading range environment for equities in the near term, which has indeed been the case in recent weeks and is reflected in the graph of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) below.

Another consideration which serves as a headwind for the market is the continued lack of incremental demand for equities. This is reflected in the continued under-performance of the NYSE cumulative new 52-week highs and lows indicator, shown below. With more stocks making new lows than highs of late, the cumulative new high-low indicator has established a downward slope in the last several weeks. In order for the bulls to completely regain control and push stocks higher on a sustained basis, we should first see a reversal of this trend. This would require a shrinkage of stocks making new 52-week lows to ideally below 40 for several days, along with an increase in new 52-week highs and a positive new high-new low differential.

Until the technical improvements mentioned here take place, participants should be prepared for a range-bound “Mr. In-between”-type market environment. In the meantime, investors can position themselves to take advantage of the residual momentum still evident in certain areas of the market by focusing on stocks and ETFs which display clear-cut relative strength patterns versus the S&P 500 as well as short-term forward momentum which harmonizes with the 4-week HILMO indicator shown above. One such example is the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), which has been among the beneficiaries of the market’s positive breadth and short-term internal momentum of late.

Apart from the odd relative strength play, investors should keep most of their powder dry until the market fully corrects its internal imbalances. This will become evident when the new 52-week lows on both exchanges are below 40 for several consecutive days while the new highs simultaneously expand. As long as there are greater than 40 new lows on both exchanges, it’s safe to assume that the market remains vulnerable to additional selling pressure. Accordingly, investors should remain mostly in a cash position until the market shows the aforementioned improvement.

