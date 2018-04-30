CenterPoint Energy On Point In 2018

Next week on May 4th, 2018, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) will report earnings for the first quarter of 2018. The gas utility company is trading at 52-week lows around $25 but has made a small comeback with two positive days. The stock will be looking to reverse from its bearish position, and good earnings could be an impetus to a rally. On the other hand, if the market remains bullish, industries like the utilities will continue to underperform. According to CNP’s annual report, the 2017 return on CNP stock (19.59 percent) trailed the S&P 500 (21.83 percent) but lead the S&P 500 Utilities index (12.11 percent).

From Finviz

As a gas utility company with stakes in the midstream business, CNP saw some struggle as commodity prices fell in 2015-2016. Revenues fell from $9.2 billion to $7.4 billion in 2015 and $7.5 billion in 2016. The fall was mostly caused by a reduction in rate sizes and lower realizations in the natural gas distribution channel. Earnings saw a big hit in 2015, with annual net income being reported at -$1.61 per share, but this stabilized in the next year. In 2017, both the top line and the bottom line returned to surpass the 2014 peak. A $9.6 billion sales and $692 million net income (not including $1.1 billion of income tax reductions) shows a solid rebound.

From 2017 Annual Report

CNP is a highly segmented business with operations in electric transmission, natural gas distribution, and other midstream services. Most of these operations are centered in Texas and the surrounding states, but the Energy Services segment is quite diverse. Both geographical and service diversification contribute to a successful, low risk portfolio that CNP boasts.

From 2017 conference call

In 2017, CNP saw solid operating income growth of 4.2 percent with gains in rate relief and customer growth offsetting lower usage, higher depreciation and taxes, and other expenses. CNP was able to add 41,000 new metered customers in 2017, a solid addition but lower than the 54,000 customers added in 2016. However, due to higher rates, the 2017 customer growth amounted to $32 million added to operating income compared to the 2016 customer addition which amounted to $31 million. Higher energy prices will be key in boosting the top line results, a trend that’s been accelerated in the first quarter of 2018.

From ERCOT

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) released encouraging forecasts for electric loads in CNP’s key market. A period of relatively flat annual loads is projected to come to an end. Growth from 2016 to 2017 was 5 terawatt hours (TWh) while growth from 2017 to 2018 is forecasted to be 15 (TWh) . Growth in 2019 and beyond is expected to average about 10 (TWh). CenterPoint found a similar trend in its operations with “year-over-year residential meter growth decline from 2.3 percent in 2016 to 1.6percent in 2017” but 2018 growth to be near 2.0 percent.

CNP has key natural gas distribution operations in the center of the country dealing mostly with commercial and industrial customers. Operating income in 2017 saw a large bump due to a large jump in rate relief and smaller jumps in customer and usage. Similar to the trend in electric transmission, 2017 added 30,000 customers worth $7 million while 2016 added 35,000 customers worth $5 million. After a year of lower natural gas prices, CNP returned to 2015 level of revenues. However, this time around CNP managed to do it with lower costs, lower throughput, and a higher operating margin. This bodes well for 2018 growth which can be converted to more bottom line growth at this operating margin.

The energy services segment reported numbers that were inflated due to new acquisitions in the space. Operating income jumped from $20 million to $125 million on an increase of 423 (Bcf) in throughput. Additionally, due to extreme volatility in natural gas prices at the end of the year, there was inflation in market-to-market assets which will be changed throughout 2018. Nevertheless, with the acquisition behind it, CNP will be primed to grow in this category as natural gas prices stay generally higher and that industry thrives.

With the improvement in rates across the board, CNP has taken a significant step forward in its capital expenditures program. In 2017, capital expenditures across the segments was $1.49 billion, but in 2018, management sees capital expenditures at $1.66 billion. Most of the growth in capital expenditures was in the natural gas distribution segment as a 21 percent increase is going to public and system improvements, and automation and technology. As seen in other utility earnings, this capital expenditure increase was caused by corporate tax cuts which encourage companies to leave less cash unused in exchange for lower income taxes.

The energy sector is finally bouncing from its bottom, and based on its 2018 performance so far, there’s a strong fundamental case for these companies. CNP is no different. With a diverse portfolio of midstream and electric transmission assets, the company will see higher earnings across the board with raising energy demand even if customer additions have slowed a little. If successful, strong capital expenditures programs will improve cost efficiency in 2018, and managements optimistic earnings growth will be realized. The company’s stock is just starting to show signs of a rebound and an established support. CNP is a buy as energy earnings will impress this quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.