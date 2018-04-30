The Importance To Tesla Of The Imminent Jaguar I-Pace Launch

After the Jaguar, budget EVs from Nissan, Kia and Hyundai arrive in 2H 2018 - but after those from Audi, Mercedes, Volvo and Porsche that arrive in 2019.

This will be the first time that those people will have a realistic high-end all-electric choice. That’s a seminal event.

Fund managers of all types are not only buyers of Tesla stock and influencers, but also buyers of premium Tesla vehicles - which impacts their investment bets.

It will be Tesla’s first premium long-range all-electric car competition, and it will have a unique psychological impact on the stock market.

Jaguar I-Pace starts deliveries in Europe in late June, followed by the U.S. approximately 6-8 weeks thereafter.

The Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt EV was the first non-Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) BEV (battery-electric vehicle) to be offered with a range of over 200 miles - 238 to be precise. The Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) I-Pace will be the first premium car of a similar capability - and it will be a larger all-wheel drive vehicle to boot.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV took a big bite out of Tesla's Model S sales in the U.S. in 2017, because the Model S declined from 28,896 unit sales in 2016 to 27,060 in 2017, according to Insideevs.com, the agreed-upon authority of those numbers: here. If that's the impact from such a relatively different car as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, what will be the impact of the far more directly competitive Jaguar I-Pace?

The Chevrolet Bolt EV starts at $37,495 before taxes and subsidies. The Jaguar I-Pace starts at $70,495. In contrast, the Tesla Model S starts at $74,500. The I-Pace competes with all of the Tesla models - S, X and 3 - to some degree, but it is obvious that it competes with the S more than the other two.

The investment community is rightfully focused on the Tesla Model 3 production ramp. However, while Tesla keeps pumping out Model 3 units at negative gross margin, investors should also keep in mind that the Model S and X at least have positive gross margin - at least according to Tesla's own definition of gross margin: here.

All that said, there's an even more important reason why investors should be focused on the impact of the Jaguar I-Pace on Tesla's stock price. It's not just the fact that initially, Jaguar will take some sales away from Tesla. It's something more psychological than numerical - at least at first.

You see, part of Tesla's valuation in the market is that money managers - whether regular fund managers, high net worth individual investors or Sand Hill Road venture capitalists - themselves are not just investors, but also consumers. These people are mostly premium buyers - springing for more expensive cars, normally in the $50,000 to $150,000 range.

I think part of Tesla's outsized valuation in the market in the last five years can be explained by the unique status of the Model S as the market's only all-electric car in its class - by a wide margin. There has simply been nothing like it. That being the case, it provides for an easy excuse for money managers to assign Tesla an outsized valuation. It's a form of trophy property - they buy the car, they buy the stock.

As I mentioned above, the first crack in that armor came from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. It was essentially a Tesla Model 3, except delivered in volume one year prior to the Model 3. During this last year, Tesla's stock price has been in the ballpark of flat, somewhere around $300 per share, plus or minus 20%. Despite the seminal launch of the Model 3, the stock has been basically flat over the last year.

But that was only the first crack in the armor. The second type of crack now comes in the form of the Jaguar I-Pace. This is where Tesla's place as the sole option for the premium all-electric car comes to an end.

Clearly, as with so many car comparisons, the Tesla Model S will still have some advantages over the Jaguar I-Pace. So will the Jaguar, over the Model S. Not all Model S buyers will switch to Jaguar. That's a straw man argument.

Rather, the impact will be psychological as the premium (money-manager, in this case) buyer will now have a choice that may seem like "the new hot car" in the market. For example, some of these money-manager influencers may conclude that the Jaguar I-Pace has these advantages over the Tesla:

It looks better or at least more fresher.

The interior is a lot more richer and practical.

The body style is fresher and more practical.

The doors and door handles are more substantial and ...reliable.

The quality reputation may turn out superior.

Most of all, I think it will simply come down to this: New and fresh, many buyers will simply think the Jaguar I-Pace is the new hot/sexy thing. It looks great! That's probably all that it will take, all other things mostly equal on balance.

And then, these investors may start thinking: If Jaguar can deliver a product that's so competitive, what about what's coming next? Yes, indeed, what is coming next?

After the Jaguar, we are looking at three lower-end but long-range EVs, all expected to deliver approximately 238 to 250 miles of range. They are all expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships before the end of the fourth quarter of 2018:

Nissan LEAF long-range version (no official name yet).

Kia Niro EV (238 miles).

Hyundai Kona EV (250 miles).

They are all more Model 3 competitors than Model S competitors. After these, however, 2019 will see a long list of premium EVs join the list of more direct Tesla Model S and X competitors in the U.S. market (some available in Europe as much as 3-4 months before):

February 2019: Audi eTron

Summer 2019: Mercedes EQC

Fall 2019: Volvo's first EV (no name yet)

Fall 2019: Audi eTron Sportback

Some time around the middle of 2019, we also should see two models from General Motors, one of which will be a Buick. But we don't know too much about them.

So what about the timing of the Jaguar I-Pace itself? When will you begin to see it in customer hands, being driven "in the wild?"

Jaguar starts deliveries of the I-Pace in Europe near the end of June. That's two months from now!

Jaguar starts deliveries of the I-Pace in the U.S. within approximately two months from Europe, so mid-late August.

We know very little, practically nothing, about how many orders Jaguar has for the I-Pace. Maybe we will learn more about this around the time when the I-Pace starts deliveries in Europe in late June.

What about production of the Jaguar i-Pace? Jaguar has not said anything, but we can back into what we might call a production ceiling for the next year or so.

Magna (NYSE:MGA) makes the I-Pace and E-Pace in one of its factories in Graz, Austria. It has said it will make 200,000 cars in total there, per year. In 2017, Mercedes sold approximately 22,000 G-class vehicles, all made there. BMW accounted for approximately 50,000 units of the 5-series made in that factory complex. Those are the other pieces of the equation.

200,000 minus 50,000 minus 22,000 ...that leaves approximately 128,000 units for Jaguar's two models, if this information stays the same going forward. There's no way of knowing Jaguar's mix of I-Pace vs. E-Pace. I find it hard to believe that Jaguar has planned for more than half to be the I-Pace. That probably puts the near-term I-Pace production ceiling at 64,000 units per year - but it could of course also be considerably less.

In this Magna-managed factory, the Jaguar I-Pace and E-Pace share the same paint shop and final assembly line (trim). The I-Pace and E-Pace have separate body shops, because the i-Pace is made mostly out of aluminium, whereas the E-Pace is mostly out of steel.

Anyone care to estimate how many I-Pace units Jaguar will sell, world-wide, in its first year, from the middle of 2018 to the middle of 2019? How will that trajectory compare with the Tesla Model S?

