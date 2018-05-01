Biglari Holdings 2018 Annual Meeting Notes

This year, I've decided to be realistic and simply scan and share all my notes immediately.

The meeting lasted about 4 hours, with investors asking Biglari many questions, particularly about the poor performance of Steak 'n Shack in 2017.

Last week, I was able to attend the Biglari Holdings (BH) annual meeting once again, for the 4th year running. As usual, I had a great couple of days in New York City, seeing familiar faces and meeting new investors for the first time. It's really nice to be able to sit and discuss your thoughts with other investors face to face, instead of simply online like I do the other 364 days of the year.

As in past meetings, I took pretty substantial notes, and this year for the first time, I'm simply sharing the notes with all my readers as I took them, with no edits. This is mainly because I'm finally being realistic and realizing that I won't be taking the time to clean them up and break them up into different sections, as I was able to do a couple years ago.

A couple of comments and caveats about my notes:

I didn't do an amazing job writing down all the questions, so some portions might only be the answer.

I certainly didn't get every last word down this time. I know for certain that I didn't write down answers to the questions I asked towards the end of the meeting.

If you have questions about a specific section, post a comment with the question and the page you saw it on and I'll try to clarify.

Initial Thoughts From the Meeting:

1. The level of investor angst at the meeting was the highest yet. Multiple investors who I had expected to remain die-hard Biglari fans for decades were seriously questioning whether or not they actually wanted to remain long-term holders. Why the change in attitude? It was a combination of the following:

Steak 'n Shake's poor operating results ($403k operating earnings) in 2017 are making many investors question Biglari's recent operational decision making, particularly in light of continued loses at Maxim (it's important to note that Maxim losses were fairly insignificant last year).

Recent lawsuits from a Virginia franchisee have added to an already extensive list. Some investors were particularly troubled by the number of people who strongly dislike Sardar and are willing to make negative comments about him in private.

And yet it seemed that most of these investors are not selling now, as they all see the shares as being significantly undervalued.

2. Personally, I'm still very optimistic about the future for long-term Biglari Holdings investors, and the annual meeting once again affirmed my feelings. It's very clear to me that Sardar is always thinking about how to deliver for long-run investors (decades, not years). He even pointed out during the meeting that, while he would prefer that the price of the shares reasonably match the intrinsic value of the company, the current situation is advantageous to long-term investors that are still trying to build up their position.

I've had the same thought for years and appreciate the ability to continue buying shares at a discount as I add more capital to my portfolio.

Many investors will vehemently disagree with my opinion on the matter. I'll have more to say on my reasons why in future articles when I dive in a bit more into specific details that make me feel more comfortable owning the stock than most.

For now, enjoy the notes and ask me any questions you have.

