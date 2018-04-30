Did Philip Morris Really Just Lose $30 Billion Of Market Value In A Week?

IQOS Thursday?

In a price move stirring up memories of the infamous "Marlboro Friday", Philip Morris (PM) has lost $30 billion of market value in one week after disclosing in their earnings report that sales and volume growth of its IQOS device and the HeatSticks that accompany them slowed from the hyper-growth rates of the past two years. While slowing growth is clearly disappointing, the fact is IQOS remains wildly popular in Asia, where it was initially launched, and it is gaining market share in Europe as well. In addition, a complete rollout of the product globally is still years away. To long-time owners of Philip Morris, last week's blowup was nothing short of astounding. The company has one of the best track records of growth over time. The dividend yield is now so high that long-term shareholders almost can't lose. Currency is favorable, Philip Morris just increased earnings guidance, and the Chinese market, which is nearly 50% of the entire global tobacco market, hasn't even been touched. The greatest performing stock of all time just got cheap. Are you buying?

PM data by YCharts

One quarter in Japan does not break a global trend

Getting right down to it, the stunning decline in the price of Philip Morris over the past ten days had absolutely nothing to do with total company profitability. In fact, Philip Morris actually increased its earnings projections when it reported earnings last week. The current outlook calls for $5.25-5.40 per share, putting the P/E for Philip Morris at just 15.3. The collapse in share price was 100% related to the disclosure that the sales volume for IQOS devices and the accompanying HeatSticks had their first sequential quarterly decline in history.

Now, to be fair, some of this decline was expected. Recall that in mid-year 2017, demand for HeatSticks in Japan was so strong, Philip Morris was forced to ship them via air freight from where they were manufactured in Europe, and they were forced to ration the IQOS devices as well. At the end of 2017, Philip Morris finally had enough capacity to be able to supply the Japanese market and there was some level of inventory stuffing at the end of the year. Adjusting for this, however, HeatStick volume still underwhelmed an investor base that obviously had grown accustomed to exponential growth.

It was the reality that this exponential growth rate was actually slowing that sent all the momentum traders running for the exits, and run they did. Philip Morris has lost over $30 billion of market value in the past ten days. But looking beyond the quarter, full-year 2018 heated tobacco unit volumes are still expected to grow by 100%, and as we can see in the following slides, market share continues to expand in all markets where IQOS has been launched.

In Japan, HeatSticks have taken nearly 16% of the total cigarette market in just three years.

Source: Philip Morris

Meanwhile, in Korea, they have reached 7.3% market share, becoming a top-five brand in less than one year.

Source: Philip Morris

In Europe, market share growth has been slower, but it's important to note that IQOS hasn't been fully launched in all of these countries.

Source: Philip Morris

Why the market reaction was an overreaction

First of all, no matter how much executives talk about IQOS and HeatSticks, they still represent only 7% of net revenue. This means that 93% of Philip Morris' net revenue comes from combustible tobacco, a category that is still showing incredible pricing power and even showing volume growth in certain regions of the world. Combustibles are certainly a mature market, but despite the fact that cigarette volume globally is declining by low single-digits annually, combustibles will continue to pump out cash for decades while IQOS and other reduced risk products find their place in the market.

These combustible products are incredibly lucrative and support the 5.2% dividend that long-term shareholders can't get enough of. Also, not to completely downplay the importance of IQOS, but IQOS only represents about 50 cents of the $5.25-5.40 earnings per share Philip Morris is projecting for this year. If we were to treat IQOS as a standalone company and award it a valuation of 20 times earnings, its entire value only equates to about $10 per Philip Morris share. If you want to call it 30 times earnings, that's still just $15 per share. Philip Morris has declined by $20 per share just this week. In other words, Philip Morris shares have basically been discounted enough to reflect IQOS being a failed product, yet as we saw in the earlier slides, IQOS continues to grow rapidly in all markets where it has been launched. It is by no means a failure.

Failed products do not enter a mature market like Japan and win double-digit market share in a matter of years. They do not become top-selling brands in their first year as we've seen in Korea. You do not have to ration failing products to consumers, and you do not have to pay outrageous air freight shipping rates to get failing products to consumers just to keep the market supplied.

Philip Morris has spent $4.5 billion developing IQOS, and they're betting the farm on it, and everything still tells the rational investor that it is going to be a wild success, from the initial adoption by consumers, to the ongoing growth rates, to simple logic. Think about it, what tobacco consumer is out there that, when presented with a high quality reduced risk alternative to combustible tobacco, will still choose combustibles? It just doesn't make sense.

With any rapidly growing business, investors never want to see growth rates slow, but obviously, at some point growth rates have to slow

With the first stumble in IQOS and HeatSticks volume, the market is now calling into question the potential of the entire category, but let's be realistic, triple-digit growth rates are not sustainable for any product over a long enough time period. HeatSticks have captured nearly 16% of the Japanese market in just a few years. If they were to continue to grow at 100% annual rates, they would consume the entire Japanese cigarette market in just a few more years. Obviously, there is some point where volumes have to grow more slowly, and at some point beyond that they eventually plateau. It appears we are entering a slower growth period in Japan, but I don't think we're even close to the point of plateauing, and obviously, we are nowhere close to that point in the rest of the world considering IQOS hasn't even been fully introduced globally.

We also don't know if the current slowdown in growth is due to IQOS beginning to reach its potential or because of temporary issues. For example, on the conference call, CFO Martin King mentioned that due to the 2017 rationing of IQOS devices, many consumers were currently unaware that they were allowed to once again buy multiple devices. In other words, this could turn out to be just a temporary stumble and more rapid growth could resume later this year.

In any scenario, growth rates will eventually slow and volume will eventually plateau, but by the time it does, IQOS and HeatSticks should be a powerhouse money maker for Philip Morris. I also continue to believe that IQOS, upon sufficient evidence that it reduces risk to consumers, will be key to Philip Morris' entry into the Chinese market, a market that is nearly equal in size to the rest of the world combined.

Philip Morris' valuation is the lowest it's been in years

Concerns about IQOS aside for a minute, let's not forget that in the middle of all the noise, Philip Morris actually increased its earnings projections for 2018 last week. The company now expects $5.25-5.40 per share, up from the prior estimates of $5.20-5.35 per share. Operating cash flow is still expected to come in at $9 billion, and free cash flow is still expected to come in at $7.3 billion. This puts Philip Morris' free cash flow well ahead of its dividend payout for the year, meaning the company will not only grow earnings per share to a record high but they will almost certainly increase their dividend when the board meets at the end of summer. Even if we only get another 12 cents per share increase like we did last year, that will bring the annual dividend up to $4.40, or a 5.4% yield on today's price.

If Philip Morris earns the mid-point of that $5.25-5.40 range, call it $5.33 this year, that will put the P/E on today's purchase at 15.3. Looking at the chart below, we see that this is the lowest the P/E has been in many years.

PM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Philip Morris' P/E is now even lower than the broader market, which currently trades at about 18 times 2018 earnings estimates.

And it's not as if Philip Morris is expected to see earnings tank in the next few years either. Estimates for 2019 are $5.79 and for 2020 they are $6.46.

PM EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

So long as currency remains favorable, or at least neutral, I expect Philip Morris to have no difficulty earning a minimum of $6.46 per share in 2020, which would put its P/E around 12. Considering that this company has quite literally been the best performing stock in the history of the S&P 500, 12 times earnings is insanely cheap. My point is, grab these shares while you can, they won't stay at these valuations for long.

With a 5.2% dividend, the heavy lifting is already done for you

It is often quoted that the market returns, on average, 9-10% annually over the long-term. This does not mean that stock prices rise 9-10% annually, however, as dividends are typically a very large component of total shareholder return over time.

For Philip Morris, the dividend should be one of the main reasons investors want to buy the shares, and whenever the yield gets above 5%, Philip Morris is usually one of the best deals in the market.

Going back to include the pre-separation days when Philip Morris and Altria (MO) were still one company, Philip Morris has a track record of increasing its dividend 51 times in the past 49 years. To put into perspective how significant this 5.2% dividend is, remember that in order to reach a 10% total return, Philip Morris now only needs to increase in price by 4.8% annually. This breaks down to just 32 cents per month, on average. And it gets better. We already know that Philip Morris has increased its dividend every year for half a century, and when the payout rises later this year, the stock will need to rise even less to reach the 10% average total return provided by the market. With each passing year, more and more of your total return comes from the ever-growing dividend, and it becomes easier and easier to crush the market with Philip Morris. Ask anyone who has owned the shares since the 1990s. They receive more cash dividends annually today than their entire purchase price.

PM Dividend data by YCharts

Don't let the market panic scare you, use it as an opportunity

Panic selling is never a recipe for success. The market has decimated shares of Philip Morris, wiping out over $30 billion of market value since earnings were reported. All the hopes and dreams for IQOS appear to be crushed, and the mood of the market would lead you to believe that the product is a failure and Philip Morris can no longer be owned. Now that the overwhelming majority of these hot-button traders have left the stock, this is probably one of the best opportunities we will see this decade.

I encourage readers to buy Philip Morris at the cheapest valuation it has traded at in years, with a 5.2% and growing dividend that will provide a huge component of total return for shareholders over time. IQOS is still a rapidly growing brand, and it hasn't even been launched in the majority of the world. I also feel that IQOS will be instrumental in Philip Morris finally gaining entry into the massive Chinese market one day. On top of all of this, let's not forget that Philip Morris actually increased their earnings projections last week, and 2018 earnings per share are expected to come in at record high levels.

Philip Morris has been my largest position going back to the 1990s. I always take the long-view. This stock has outperformed all others over time for myself and for the market as a whole. Going forward, I expect Philip Morris will likely continue to outperform, and I welcome this opportunity to pick up more shares at the best prices they've traded at in years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.