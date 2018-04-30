Nordstrom: Watching From A Distance

JWN trades at a small premium to peers, yet we believe this is justified, given positive revenue outlook and strong performance metrics.

Margins have rebounded after a multi-year period of contraction and may be driven higher as revenue shifts online.

Online sales comprise over a quarter of total revenue, expected to double in the next five years.

Nordstrom (JWN) has seen consistent revenue growth over the last several years, as opposed to other department stores such as J.C. Penney (JCP) and Dillard's (DDS) which continue to struggle in today's environment. As e-commerce giants continue to take over various industries, investors fear that the death of retail is right around the corner.

Source: Fortune

Nordstrom's emphasis on their online segment is what has kept the company afloat in a period of headwinds for the entire industry. We expect this to continue into the future, driving further top-line growth above what investors may be expecting. Furthermore, Nordstrom's valuation seems appropriate, given the company's performance in this tough environment, as well as rebounding margins and positive top-line prospects.

Financial Overview

Top-line growth has been consistent over the last few years, with a 5-year CAGR of ~5.4%.

Source: Morningstar

The strong top-line growth comes at a time of apprehension for most department stores. This makes Nordstrom an interesting investment candidate; Nordstrom has successfully derived growth from their e-commerce segment, which has been an issue for other stores.

One of Nordstrom's co-presidents, Peter Nordstrom, noted that the company is currently generating ~26% of sales online and expects it to nearly double in the future:

It's reasonable to assume that we could probably be doing half of our business online in the next five years or so, Source: Fortune

However, despite the strong revenue growth, operating expenses show an increasing trend.

Source: Morningstar

Since 2013, OpEx (% of sales) has increased by ~250 bps, which has placed pressure on Nordstrom's bottom line over the years. Net margin in 2013 used to be nearly 6%, significantly higher than the current 2.8% margin.

Source: Morningstar

Fortunately, Nordstrom's net margin has bounced back in 2017, up 42 bps y/y. The declining trend seems to have come to an end, foreshadowing a turnaround in the company's bottom line. Should the company pick up momentum among consumers, reduced promotional expenses should alleviate OpEx, leading to further margin expansion.

Relative Valuation

Nordstrom currently trades at ~18.2x LTM earnings, which is just above the industry average of ~13.5x earnings. We feel that this is more than justified, given the company's strong growth at a time where nearly all department store peers are in a decline; the average 5-year revenue CAGR for Nordstrom's peers was -1%.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Additionally, the company is able to deliver a superior net margin, at ~3% in the LTM vs. the peer average of ~2%. Nordstrom's current valuation is not unreasonable at all, and certainly more than justifiable in our eyes, given top-line performance, economic moat, and superior performance metrics.

Even factoring out capital structure, the company's 6.2x EBITDA multiple is not much higher than the industry average of 5.5x EBITDA.

Conclusion

Nordstrom caught our attention, given its impressive performance at a time where investors are fearing the death of traditional retail. Their top line continues to grow, supported by their heavy focus on online sales which may double over the next few years. The growth in their e-commerce segment should more than offset a loss of sales in physical stores and drive overall top-line growth into the future.

Margins have also rebounded, ending a trend of contraction over several years. As Nordstrom's revenue source transitions into online versus physical stores, margins should see some expansion, given the higher-margin nature of e-commerce. This shift foreshadows margin expansion, which may further drive EPS growth above street expectations.

We believe the current 18x multiple being applied to Nordstrom is appropriate, and given Bloomberg's current year EPS estimate of $3.43, we derive a price target of $62. This reflects upside of over 20%.

We initiate a buy rating and a $62 PT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.