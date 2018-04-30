Under Armour: A Short Note Before Tomorrow's Earnings

Under Armour does not look like an attractive investment at the moment given declining profitability, slowing revenue growth, and fierce competition from Nike, Adidas, and others.

Companies that specialize in casual, fashion-oriented apparel and footwear such as Lululemon and Adidas have outperformed the rest of the sportswear sector.

The strength of athleisure does not bode well for Under Armour's prospects for the foreseeable future.

I published my first bearish article on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in September 2016, titled "Under Armour Is Due For Further Corrections". The company's share price has continued a sharp slide since then, due in part to the strength of the athleisure trend, weak performance in North America, and fierce competition from other sportswear companies like Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

I'd like to outline why the company still does not present an attractive buying opportunity despite sharp decreases in share price over the past couple of years.

Note that this article will be shorter and less detailed than my other articles on the company, so that readers will be able to view it prior to its earnings report on 5/1 prior to market open. However, I have written extensively about the company in the past and I would encourage readers to check those articles out.

Strength of Athleisure

A popular topic these days has been the strength of athleisure. To those who may be unfamiliar with the term, athleisure broadly refers to a fashion trend that has seen consumers demonstrate a preference for casual, fashion-oriented apparel and sportswear, as opposed to performance-oriented "gymwear".

This article by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is informative and particularly useful given that Wilson is widely considered to be the creator of the athleisure trend. The athleisure trend has bolstered the performance of companies like Adidas and Lululemon that specialize in this type of apparel.

Note the respective share price performances of Under Armour and three of its primary competitors over the past five years:

Under Armour

Nike

Adidas

LULU

(Source: The charts above have been taken from TradingView.com)

Under Armour has measurably underperformed others in the sportswear industry due in large part to the success of athleisure. Note that UA primary specializes in and is perceived as a manufacturer of performance-oriented apparel and footwear that is for use mainly at the gym instead of for everyday wear.

As such, this shift in consumer preference has disproportionately hurt Under Armour, while its peers have performed relatively well in recent years. Adidas and Lululemon in particular have performed very well, which is unsurprising given that these two companies specialize in the type of casual, everyday wear that have gained popularity recently. This phenomenon has also described by some onlookers as "casualization".

As one can see by the recent spikes in the share prices of Lululemon and Adidas, athleisure does not look like it will slow down in the foreseeable future, dampening Under Armour's prospects for making a turnaround for the time being.

Under Armour has taken note of and responded to these concerns by making a conscious effort to partner with celebrities and hip-hop icons like ASAP Rocky in order to improve its brand perception among younger, more fashion-conscious teenagers.

However, brand perception is not something that a company can change overnight and as far as I am aware, Under Armour is still perceived by most as a producer of performance gym wear.

As a personal anecdote, I recently purchased a few items from Under Armour this past week for the first time and have been pleasantly surprised by their comfort and quality. However, echoing what I have mentioned above, they are not clothes that I would wear to class or to Starbucks.

Valuation

Under Armour appears expensive on a fundamental basis relative to its peers, as per the below industry comparison chart:

(Source: Data taken from each company's respective SEC filings)

While Under Armour's price-sales ratio is less than that of its peers, this is primarily due to the fact that the company's profitability has deteriorated significantly over the past few years.

This can be attributed to a few reasons: the company has partnered with discount chains such as Kohl's and DSW in order to maintain sales growth. However, margins predictably deteriorated as a result of these partnerships and due to promotional activity aimed at maintaining sales growth.

Margins 2013 11.4% 2014 11.5% 2015 10.3% 2016 8.7% 2017 3.1%

(Source: Data taken from Under Armour's 10K filings)

Bottom-line deterioration is especially concerning since it indicates that Under Armour may be losing its pricing power and reputation as a premium retailer. Operating margins have been on a consistent and sharp downtrend since 2013, which should be of concern to investors and something to watch out for when the company reports tomorrow.

In addition, Adidas's sudden resurgence and Nike's continued dominance in the sector have hurt Under Armour, which is much smaller than either of these two companies. The company has also experienced stagnant growth in footwear, a segment of the company that is fundamental to its long-term success.

International growth has also been a bright spot for Under Armour, as the company has continued to expand outside of the United States. This is another important part of the company's long-term trajectory, and as such investors should play close attention to the company's overseas momentum when it reports tomorrow.

However, international sales still only comprise less than a quarter of the company's total revenues, which makes North American sales critical as well. Note that the company's growth has slowed drastically in this region in recent months; Under Armour reported a 5% decline in sales year/year for Q4 2017.

Conclusion

Under Armour is in a difficult position at the moment as it is facing headwinds from all angles: athleisure continues to dominate, making the general "macro environment" of the sportswear industry unfavorable to the company. Fashion trends and consumer preferences are notoriously fickle, but athleisure has demonstrated consistent strength over the past several years, indicating that it will not go away anytime soon (although I will certainly continue to monitor it).

In addition, Nike and Adidas are beginning to seem as if they will be able to comfortably "co-dominate" the global athletic wear industry. Combined, they are 23x larger than Under Armour in terms of market capitalization. This presents another obstacle for Under Armour, as it will have to compete with its much larger rivals in order to gain market share and revitalize sales.

However, given the volatility of consumer and fashion trends, it is not implausible to imagine that Under Armour can eventually turn its performance around in the future by catering to the crowd of younger, fashion-oriented consumers that have flocked to companies like Adidas and Lululemon.

I'll continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

