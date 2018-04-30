Royal Dutch Shell: A Spotless Balance Sheet

A double bottom has been formed, and it is logical to expect the stock to retrace to $66-64 depending on the future oil prices.

Shell is paying currently a dividend yield of 5.4%, which is one of the best in the oil sector.

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues for the first-quarter 2018 of a whopping $89.24 billion, up 23.7% year over year and up 4.5% sequentially. Profits surged 66.7% to $5.9 billion.

Investment Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is one of the best oil majors and should be one of the first oil stocks to be held as a long-term investment. When it comes to building a strong investment portfolio, a few essential pillars come to mind that will support your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times of this volatile market. Royal Dutch Shell is one of these few pillars, in my opinion.

However, I firmly believe that it is always vital to trade a portion of your long-term position to profit plainly from the inherent instability of the market. This strategy often creates the link between investing and success.

Royal Dutch Shell's first quarterly results are representative of a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $50 a barrel price environment.

Jessica Uhl, the CFO, said in the last conference call:

We expect close to $10 billion in additional free cash flow from new projects between 2018 and 2020. In average prices, around $65 per barrel would add some $5 billion to the four-quarter rolling free cash flow,

Important note: Difference between RDS.A and RDS.B

(RDS.B) provides the "dividend access mechanism," while the (RDS.A) shares do not.

RDS.B shareholders are allowed to forgo withholding tax - 15% under Dutch law, verified by the Dutch Revenue Service and you will receive the total dividend. Conversely, you'll efficiently receive 85% of a net dividend payout, if you invest in (RDS.A) (unless you are in a non-taxable account).

I chose arbitrary RDS.B in my article. It is perhaps better to switch to RDS.A next year, depending on your financial situation. However, I expect to see RDS.A and RDS.B consolidate in 2019-2020.

The reason is that one of the new measures of the Rutte III Dutch government will be the abolishment of the country's dividend tax in 2019-2020.

The incoming government intends to abolish the dividend withholding tax per 2020, except in cases of abuse and for dividend payments made to low-tax jurisdictions.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table, the raw numbers.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total revenues in $ Billion 68.85 73.95 69.18 60.18 49.73 60.27 62.94 67.09 73.31 72.70 77.73 88.12 89.24 Net income in $ Billion 4.43 3.99 -7.42 0.94 0.48 1.18 1.38 1.54 3.54 1.55 4.09 3.81 5.90 EBITDA $ Billion 10.82 10.71 3.56 5.56 5.88 7.83 9.00 9.91 12.32 9.66 13.08 13.33 14.64 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 6.4% 5.4% 0 1.6% 1.0% 1.9% 2.2% 2.3% 4.8% 2.1% 5.3% 4.3% 6.6% EPS diluted in $/share 1.38 1.24 -2.34 0.30 0.14 0.30 0.34 0.38 0.86 0.38 0.98 0.92 1.40 Cash from operations in $ Billion 7.11 6.05 11.23 5.42 0.66 2.29 8.49 9.17 9.51 11.29 7.58 7.28 9.43 Capital expenditures in $ Billion 6.22 6.21 6.41 7.30 5.32 5.80 5.28 5.71 4.31 5.66 5.02 5.86 4.79 Free cash flow in $ Billion 0.89 -0.16 4.82 -1.88 -4.66 -3.50 3.21 3.46 5.20 5.63 2.56 1.41 4.64 Cash and short-term investments in $ Billion 19.87 26.98 31.85 31.75 11.02 15.22 19.98 19.13 19.60 23.99 20.70 20.31 21.93 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 43.84 52.94 55.59 58.38 80.87 90.33 97.83 77.62 91.63 90.35 88.36 85.67 88.02 Dividend per share in $ 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.19 3.19 3.20 3.21 3.62 4.03 4.05 4.09 4.11 4.15 4.16 4.18 4.19

Sources: Royal Dutch Shale filings and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production.

1 - Revenues were up 23.7% year over year.

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues for the first-quarter 2018 of a whopping $89.24 billion, up 23.7% year over year and up 4.5% sequentially. Profits surged 66.7% to $5.9 billion from $3.54 billion a year ago.

This quarter saw a strengthening of the prices of oil and gas. Global liquid price of oil was $60.66 compared to $48.36 a year ago, and the trend will get better in 2Q'18 with oil prices above $75 per barrel.

Source: Shell presentation

2 - Free cash flow (organic FCF not including divestitures).

Free cash flow has increased significantly this quarter compared to the last two precedent quarters. Shell is making $14.24 billion in free cash flow on a yearly basis and $4.64 billion this quarter. Notice that dividend payout is approximately $15.8 billion now.

Based on this FCF (not including divestitures), Royal Dutch Shell is still slightly failing the FCF test.

However, the company expects to generate an organic free cash flow ("FCF") ranging from $25 billion to $30 billion at the end of the decade based on $60 per barrel in real terms 2016, which is impressive. Jessica Uhl said:

We delivered $5.1 billion of organic free cash flow this quarter and $15 billion on a four-quarter rolling basis at an average oil price of $57 per barrel. As you know, we expect to generate some $25 billion to $30 billion organic free cash flow around the end of the decade at $60 per barrel in 2016 real terms. Organic free cash flow generation over the last four quarters is consistent with this outlook. And we expect close to $10 billion in additional free cash flow from new projects between 2018 and 2020. In average prices, around $65 per barrel would add some $5 billion to the four-quarter rolling free cash flow based on our oil price sensitivity rule of thumb.

Shell is paying currently 5.4% annually, which is one of the best in the oil sector.

Shell divestitures since 2016 represent about $30 billion total and are nearly completed, with divestments of $26 billion achieved.

Source: Shell presentation

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others.



Upstream production was 3,839 K Boep/d this quarter, up 2.3% compared to a year ago and up 2.2% sequentially. It was a substantial production number showing a positive trend experienced since 2Q'17.

Royal Dutch Shell proved reserves at the end of 2017 were 12.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which is a decrease of about 1 billion barrels compared to 2016. However, excluding production and the impact of divestments, reserves additions in 2017 amounted to 1.8 billion barrels, which represents a reserves replacement ratio of 127%.

Significant production development in the Gulf of Mexico:

It is essential to indicate here the extensive discovery that Royal Dutch Shale made in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico recently called the Whale discovery. The well encountered more than 1,400 net feet (427 meters) of oil-bearing pay. The company is appraising the discovery as we speak. The news comes at the same time of the Ballymore discovery made by Total (TOT) and Chevron (CVX) in the Gulf of Mexico as well. Please read my article here.

Also, Shell is investing in the Vito development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Vito is expected to reach peak production of approximately 100 K Boep/d, which represents a significant contribution to our continued growth in the Gulf of Mexico. The development currently has an estimated, recoverable resource of 300 million Boe, with first oil in 2021.

Source: Shell presentation

4 - Net debt and cash.

The net debt dropped to $66.1 billion at the end of March 2018, compared with $72.0 billion a year earlier.

Source: Shell presentation

Net debt represents a $13.4 billion reduction spread over the last seven quarters (please see company's graph above). This substantial decrease was possible due to the completion of a divestiture program with around $26 billion of divestments achieved since the beginning of 2016, including revenues from the MLP spin-off called Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

The company has announced a further $3 billion of divestments expected in 2018. Jessica Uhl said on the conference call:

Let's now look at divestments, net debt reduction and organic free cash flow coverage. First, divestments and net debt. Since early 2016, at a headline level, we've completed $26 billion in divestments. This program is a crucial part of our push to simplify and optimize our portfolio. We're confident that we will deliver on our $30 billion target and beyond 2018 we expect to continue to divest more than $5 billion per year to further upgrade and refresh our portfolio.

Net Debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 1.30, which represent the number of years Shell needs to pay off the debt theoretically. It is an excellent ratio.

5 - Q2 2018 outlook. Source: Royal Dutch Shell Presentation

Source: Shell presentation

Commentary

In spite of cheerful earnings and significant revenues, Royal Dutch Shell's share price did not move significantly up after the earnings were released.

Because the stock could not cross the $71-72 resistance level - which was an excellent time to take some profit off the table - the stock began to retrace from a visibly overvalued territory.

Recently the stock formed a double top, and it is logical to expect now a retracement to $66-64, depending on the future oil prices which are bullish now and may slow the downside.

Technical analysis - short-term and midterm.

RDS.A is forming an ascending triangle pattern defined by a support line in blue around $64 (buy flag) and a line resistance created by the double top at $72 (sell flag). The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern. It is essential to accumulate on weakness below $66 and wait for an uptrend to $72.

If the stock is not strong enough to cross the resistance, it is recommended to take some profit off the table. However, if RDS.A experiences a breakout with high volume, it is recommended to buy with a new target above $80.

