Delta Air Lines: Soaring Higher

When looking at Delta's valuation, the stock appears to be undervalued given the performance metrics and macroeconomic outlook.

Margins remain competitive, although rising input costs pressure margins across the industry; shift into fuel efficient fleet could offset much of these costs in the long-term.

Delta Air Lines has seen steady top line growth over the years, driven by increasing travel demand within the US.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) surged over 7% after reporting earnings earlier this month. The company beat estimates on both their top and bottom line, yet increasing fuel costs led to tighter margins, and a lower EPS y/y.

Source: Time

With consumer spending increasing, and travel demand on the rise, Delta should continue to experience strong revenue in the near future. On the other hand, certain factors such as labor inflation and rising fuel costs pose a risk to not only Delta, but the airline industry as a whole. Yet Delta's current valuation is too attractive to pass up, trading below industry comps when factoring in growth potential and performance metrics.

Financial Overview

Delta reported revenue of just over $41 billion in 2017, up ~4.05% y/y. Since 2013, revenue has grown at a ~2.22% CAGR.

Source: Morningstar

Delta's top line remains safe in our eyes, as they position themselves to better serve the increasing travel demand throughout the world. Delta currently holds ~17% market share in the US airline space, following behind Southwest (LUV) and American (AAL). Although currently a leader in air travel, China is expected to surpass the US in several years. Regardless, US travel activity is set to increase a substantial amount by the year 2025.

Alexandre de Juniac, Director General and CEO of the International Air Transport Association ("IATA"), emphasized the positive effects that the increase in air travel activity would have, stating that:

People want to fly. Demand for air travel over the next two decades is set to double. Enabling people and nations to trade, explore, and share the benefits of innovation and economic prosperity makes our world a better place, Source: IATA

On top of the positive outlook for Delta's top line, margins continue to do very well, with Delta's gross margin floating in the high 50% range.

Source: Morningstar

Delta's operating margin has bounced between ~11% and 25% since 2013, with a great deal of expansion seen in 2015, and minor contraction since as various input costs increased.

Source: Morningstar

Delta's operating margin has contracted ~85 bps y/y, as a result of higher administrative costs which comprise roughly 29% of sales. Delta's margins still remain strong however, and are in-line with industry peers relieving many worries we have regarding company-specific issues.

Labor inflation is another hot topic, with wages on the rise. Rising wages, when combined with other expenses (e.g. fuel), can start to eat up margins and place further pressure on earnings. The fiercely competitive environment within the airline industry does not help, as airlines fight tooth and nail to provide customers with the lowest prices.

Source: Forbes

Delta has retired their Boeing 747, replacing them with newer Airbus A350's, and has also expressed interest in the development of a newer mid-market Boeing 757/767 variant. We believe the transition into more fuel efficient aircraft should offset rising costs, complimented by increased aircraft capacity.

Valuation

When excluding unusual items, Delta currently trades at ~10.5x earnings, which is below its own historical average of ~11.5x earnings.

Source: Morningstar

Furthermore, when looking at industry peers, the stock trades below the industry average multiple, despite having performance metrics up to par with competitors.

The public comps analysis below shows how Delta pairs up next to its peers.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Delta currently trades at ~10.5x LTM earnings (excl. extraordinary items), which is below the industry average of ~12x. On an EBITDA basis, Delta trades at ~5.3x EBITDA, with the industry average being ~6x EBITDA; again, trading below comps. The stock's dividend yield is above peers, at ~2.23% vs. ~1.4% industry average, increasing Delta's attractiveness.

Growth has been slow compared to peers however, with the 5-Y CAGR just over ~2%, which is notably lower than the growth witnessed in competitors. Yet margins remain strong, with an LTM net margin of nearly 9%, above the 8% average among peers.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Delta Air Lines is a solid pick in the industry - positioned to capitalize off of an increasing travel demand, along with other airlines. We see their top line remaining fairly safe, although bottom line may be put at risk as a result of increasing fuel costs and labor inflation. However we feel that those risks could be offset in the long-term by increased fuel efficiency from new aircraft.

In spite of minor contraction, margins remain high, and continue to deliver strong bottom line results. Using Bloomberg's EPS forecast for the year of ~$6.26, and applying an 11x earnings multiple, we derive our price target of $69.

We initiate a buy rating, and a $69 PT, reflecting upside of nearly 30%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DAL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.