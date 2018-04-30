PJSC Gazprom's (OGZPY) on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PJSC Gazprom ADR (OTCPK:OGZPY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alexander Ivannikov - Head, Finance and Economics

Andrei Zotov - Deputy Department Head

Alexander Medvedev - Deputy Chairman of Management Committee

Mikhail Rosseev - Deputy Chief Accountant

Andrey Kruglov - Deputy Chief Executive & Deputy Chairman, Management Committee

Elena Vasilieva - Deputy Chairwoman, Management Committee & Chief Accountant

Vsevolod Cherepanov - Head of Department

Analysts

Pavel Kushnir - Deutsche Bank

Alexander Kornilov - Aton LLC

Ekaterina Smyk - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ildar Khaziev - HSBC

Ronald Smith - Citigroup

Igor Kuzmin - Morgan Stanley

Alexander Fak - Sberbank

Alexander Burgansky - Renaissance Capital

Operator

Alexander Ivannikov

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We're ready now to start the call and welcome you to this conference call and webcast to discuss Gazprom Group's IFRS 2017 results. My name is Alexander Ivannikov, and I'm Head of the Finance and Economics department of PJSC Gazprom. Here in this call, we have the Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee at PJSC Gazprom, Mr. Alexander Medvedev; and also the Deputy Chairperson of the Management Committee, Ms. Elena Vasilieva; and Mr. Vsevolod Cherepanov, Head of Department; and Mr. Mikhail Rosseev, Deputy Chief Accountant; also representatives of key departments at PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft.

Please be reminded that the presentation for this call is available at Gazprom's website.

I would like to direct your attention to Page 3 of the presentation, which contains important information related to statements - forward-looking statements, that can be made in the course of this call.

Let me start with a quick overview of major events and recent events after the reporting date, which have reflected on the company's performance. The strong dynamics of exports market has helped us to achieve very good financials and operating results. In 2017, our deliveries to Europe went up by 8% to reach the absolute record of 194.4 billion cubic meters of gas by moving ahead and implementing our key exports projects, such as Gazprom, is working ahead of schedule to construct the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. So far, we have completed more than 1,630 kilometers of the pipeline, which translates into roughly 75% of the first stage, from Chayanda's square field to the border on China. We also observed a very high growth rate from the demand side in China. We keep going with the Amur gas processing plant and continue constructing the new route to take Gazprom's gas to Europe, which is more economically feasible, and that is called TurkStream. The TurkStream is expected to reach Turkey as early as May this year.

Also, we keep working to obtain all the required approvals for the Nord Stream 2 project. Germany and Finland had granted all the required approvals to start construction, and we keep working to obtain similar approvals from Sweden, Denmark and Russia. In March 2018, the Nord Stream 2 project company received €404 million from European energy companies, thus reaching the total of €2 billion.

Starting in early 2018, international rating agencies, Moody's and Standard & Poor's, have upgraded Gazprom's rating to meet investment level. Current ratings of PJSC Gazprom from leading rating agencies are at investment grade.

I would like to mark stable growth of our oil business as well. In 2017, Gazprom strengthened its leading positions in the Russian oil industry. At the end of 2017, Gazprom ranked third as total - in terms of total oil production of all Russian oil companies. We believe the discussed financials for 2017 are strong, thanks to the growth of gas exports prices, which follow track of the recovering oil prices and also resilient growth of production and sales of gas and oil.

Total sales of gas from - in ruble terms went up 7%. EBITDA went up by 27% in dollar terms and by 11% in ruble terms year-on-year. EBITDA and the net profit was negatively affected by the Stockholm arbitration decisions reflected in the financials related to the dispute with Naftogaz. Profit to shareholders for 2017 went down by 25% to RUB714 billion. Most of the downside is explained by higher MDT for gas and the Stockholm arbitration decisions reflected in the financials as well as lower net income from FX loss on gain, given the low volatility of the ruble in 2017.

We keep dedicating lots of attention to financial discipline and cost control, despite active implementation of strategic projects, like growth of our CapEx as reflected in the cash flow statement, was still within 3% as compared to 2016. Given the adjustment for short-term deposits, Gazprom demonstrated a positive cash flow overall for the year.

Key operating metrics for Gazprom Group as at the end of 2017 are as follows, natural gas production significantly increased year-on-year by 12% to 472.1 billion cubic meters; gas condensate production went up by 1% to 15.9 million tonnes; oil production increased by 3% to 48.6 million tonnes; electricity generation came down by 1%; heat and supply came down by 2%.

For better analysis, similar metrics for Q4 2017 are also represented on the page.

2017 has beaten record sales again for Europe. We have proven the strong competitive position of our gas. Sales to Europe went up by 6% to record high of 242 billion cubic meters. The growth comes, thanks to high export volumes, while trading within Europe remained pretty much flat year-on-year. Average prices went up by 14% to $200 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Speaking of the domestic market, for the first time in the recent years, we have managed to increase our sales significantly by 7% to 230 billion cubic meters, and the revenue went up by 7% as well.

Speaking of former Soviet Union countries, 2017 marked sales increase by 5%, average annual prices in dollar terms went up by 3%, however, with the stronger ruble, the ruble-denominated revenue came down by 5%. Overall, net sales from sales of natural gas in dollar terms went up by 16%, while in ruble terms, it's just 1%. The reason is the same stronger ruble for the year.

Flipping over to Page 8 now. Successful implementation and development of new projects in liquid hydrocarbon production, growth of retail sales and recovering oil prices and the prices for refined products have led to a very impressive growth of sales in the oil business. In 2017, sales from oil and gas condensate production went up by 31% year-on-year. Sales of refined products also went up by 13% year-on-year, which is mostly driven by average prices. Sales of electric and heat, though, went up by 5% for the year.

Page 9 explains our bank deposits, reflected as part of other current and noncurrent assets of Gazprom Group. As at the end of 2017, they went up significantly as compared to 2016. That is from RUB186 billion to RUB330 billion, which is mostly explained by the fact that some of the term deposits have expired. The deposits are related to our liquidity management system, and we undertake that exercise to increase interest income with the balances available, in particular, deposit interest is mostly fixed until maturity, which boost our interest income against the background of falling rates in Russia. And we do enjoy the early withdrawal clause. There are adjustments we apply to our accounts as we take bank deposits out of the cash and cash equivalents. Those affect significantly a number of key financial metrics, which calls for the analytical adjustments.

Let's continue to Page 10. As at the end of 2017, the adjusted cash flow, adjusted meaning adjusted by the size of short-term deposits of RUB243 billion, remained positive and stood at RUB24 billion or $412 million. Please be reminded that short-term deposits is reflected as operating cash flow in the cash flow statement, and that translates into the line changes in the working capital.

Slide 11. Given the adjustment by our short-term and long-term deposits, the net debt, as at the end of 2017, stood at RUB2.1 trillion or about $36 billion. Thus, the adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio in dollar terms stood at 1.4x, which is acceptable for the company. This page also gives you the currency breakdown of our total debt and cash, cash equivalents and bank deposits. As at the end of 2017, the FX breakdown of our debt reflects the FX component, which plays the majority role in our revenue, while the cash and cash equivalents and deposits on the balance sheet reflect our operating and capital expenditures.

Page 12 now explains our CapEx for Gazprom Group, I think. Ruble-denominated CapEx in 2017 went up insignificantly by 3% year-on-year to reach RUB1.4 trillion. In Q4, capital expenditure went up to RUB418 billion, given the very active implementation of gas pipeline construction projects, and I may be speaking of Power of Siberia and TurkStream here.

Page 13 gives you an overview of key business investment projects of PJSC Gazprom in 2018. We are faced with the objective to implement, in federal, several large-scale investment projects which are to be commissioned before the end of 2019. The company's priorities include the following key projects, supplying gas to the new market of strategic importance, which is China, including the construction of Power of Siberia pipeline and Amur gas processing plant, pipeline projects called TurkStream and Nord Stream 2 ensure efficient supplies to the European gas market, a key market for Gazprom, and they also minimize transit costs and provide enough gas transportation capacities in the northern corridor. Implementing these projects will be a major point of growth, diversification and efficiency for gas exports. 2018 and 2019 are going to be the peak years in terms of CapEx demand. But even in that environment, we do not plan to cut down on the total volume of dividend payments in absolute terms.

Speaking of Page 14, the dividend policy of Gazprom takes into account long-term development interests and maintaining high degree of financial resilience as well as boosting shareholder dividend. In the recent years, even though the gas and oil prices in global markets were rather low and the volatility was high, Gazprom still ensured a sustainable level of dividend payment per share.

In mid-April, the Management Committee prepared a recommendation to the Board of Directors to pay dividend for 2017 in the amount of RUB8.04 per share. That's RUB8.04 per share. The board is going to consider this recommendation for the general meeting in its gathering on the 16th of May.

Concluding the presentation, I would like to note that, even though the overall economic environment was rather challenging for the oil and gas industry, Gazprom is still demonstrating very strong financial results, thanks to the following factors, unique producing assets; very low cash costs, one of the lowest in the world; strong position, in terms of competitiveness of Russian gas in the European market; conservative financial policies; a balanced dividend policy; and optimizing operating and capital expenditure. At the same time, the environment remains challenging in the oil and gas markets, and the financial markets remain volatile, which puts the following objective to Gazprom, we are to maintain a conservative financial policy, keep going on the balanced planning, optimize costs, seek sources to increase income and improve efficiency of our overall operations.

Thank you for your attention. We are ready to take your questions now. And we have time until 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, which is about 45 minutes. I would also ask the following. Mr. Medvedev is getting to leave early, and he's available on the call, so he would like to prioritize questions related to the exports operations because he'll need to rush sooner. So please go ahead with your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question today is in Russian from Pavel Kushnir of Deutsche Bank.

Pavel Kushnir

We have not a significant growth of other expenses line. I'm wondering to what degree that is related to Naftogaz arbitration decision. Please provide the absolute amount that has been recognized on your books.

Alexander Ivannikov

This question is going to be handled by Ms. Elena Vasilieva and Mr. Mikhail Rosseev.

Elena Vasilieva

We did reflect the Stockholm arbitration decision in relation to our operations in Ukraine, and the sales revenue stood at RUB53.45 billion. Operating expenditures stood at RUB83.056 billion. If you count in everything, including the fines and payments due, then you'll reach the number of 2 1 2 9 9 6 - sorry, RUB212.996 billion on the revenue side. So summing up, the absolute amount as affecting - following the Stockholm arbitration stands at around RUB213 billion.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alexander Kornilov of Aton.

Alexander Kornilov

I had a couple to Mr. Medvedev, using this opportunity. Mr. Medvedev, we hear about the media noise these days regarding Ukraine, which is really hard to avoid. Could you provide us with a quick update regarding your negotiations of the transit contract post-2019 and also provide some price guidance on non-OPEC countries in 2018?

Alexander Medvedev

Speaking of the Ukrainian agenda base, we are now attempting to recover the economic balance between gas delivery contracts and gas transit contracts, which was upset to a great degree and demolished significantly by the arbitration and Stockholm decision. We're trying to recover that with the new arbitrators appointed in Stockholm and the new phases. Speaking of the base, 2019 transit arrangement, we are currently expecting proposals to be received from the Ukrainian side in relation to the tariff as well as other material conditions of such transit contract. Once received, we'll consider those proposals and decide on our own side which volumes would be feasible to feed by Ukraine and further terms - non-tariff-related terms that we will seek. You may ask whether the new arbitration process is going to affect that, and I hope that it will help to find a satisfactory post-2019 transit terms by Ukraine.

As has been mentioned on numerous occasions, the new gas produced in a sense, I'd say, right now and the new terms to deliver gas to the border on Russia has made it economically unfeasible, with the current terms, and we need to see the conditions well. That transit must be feasible. Speaking of 2019, there is still some time, although not that much, and we hope for constructive negotiations with our colleagues in Ukraine. Regarding your other questions, the question on non-OPEC pricing and its development year-on-year. Well, our expectation has increased, and I can tell you, the price we achieved in Q1, that's $232.04, given that both spot and forward prices are rather high, I believe that's going to be the guidance, around $232 per 1000 cubic meters. That's the guidance for 2018.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ekaterina Smyk of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ekaterina Smyk

I have a couple of questions. One is to Mr. Medvedev. Could you please comment on Ms. Merkel's words suggesting that Nord Stream 2 cannot be considered without a link to - it cannot be considered on a stand-alone basis without a link to transit by Ukraine. Wouldn't you say that this strengthens the negotiating power of the Ukrainian side? And my other question relates to CapEx. Could you explain the hike to RUB2 trillion in total, given that your core CapEx remains unchanged?

Alexander Medvedev

Commenting on the German Chancellor's, Ms. Merkel's, statement is somewhat beyond my scope. But I can provide my comment on the subject matter of this story. Speaking of which, we have never considered a termination of gas transit by Ukraine. However, we have never considered, and we are not considering extension of the current contract in its current form, which, please be reminded, is expiring in 2019. Regarding the new transit contract now, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, expected Gazprom to negotiate post-2019 terms with Ukrainian colleagues, and such negotiations have already been commenced. As to the specifics, such as volumes term, particular conditions or destinations, these are going to be defined as start of the negotiation process. I hope that we can come to a mutually acceptable conditions, providing a certain volume of gas transit by Ukraine. That is apparently going to happen. There is still some time available.

Alexander Ivannikov

And the second question of yours is handled by Mr. Ivannikov. We keep getting this question on a regular basis. I'm happy to revert as always every year. I'm happy to repeat the same. We operate with the following two terms, the volume of CapEx used and the volume of CapEx allocated. In 2017, the numbers stood as follows. The volume of CapEx used stood at RUB1.65 trillion, which is exactly where we guided in. And if you look at our accounts, the volume of CapEx allocated stands at RUB1.4 trillion. Now the same story can be repeated about 2018. When you are considering the figure of RUB2 trillion or about $31 billion, that is the volume of CapEx used, while in the accounts, you're going to see the number close to RUB1.6 trillion or $28 billion, which is the volume of CapEx allocated. And the real number is the one of CapEx allocated.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ildar Khaziev from HSBC.

Ildar Khaziev

My question relates to TurkStream and prospects beyond Turkey. Is the connection points already available in terms of, a, infrastructure, and b, preliminary agreements with op takers?

Alexander Ivannikov

Mr. Medvedev is handling this question.

Alexander Medvedev

Please be reminded that TurkStream is comprised of 2 streams each capable of transporting 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas every year. The first stream is dedicated to the Turkish market alone, while the second stream is capable of feeding Southeastern Europe. Particular routes and destinations are currently discussed, with 2 major options being currently considered, falling in line with the EU procedure as described by the European Commission. The foreign countries could be included, such as Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia or Hungary. Final decision on the routes and destinations is to be made in the nearest future. And following that, gas transport operators of these countries will be able to do their job, again as prescribed by the procedures of the European Commission. So it's not a long wait until we get an answer to that question.

Operator

Our next question is in Russian from Ron Smith of Citigroup.

Ronald Smith

A recent announcement from Gazprom was about a new Baltic petrochem project for $20 billion of CapEx. It appears to be the next large megaproject that Gazprom will embark upon. As I understand it, there will be additional CapEx required to reconfigure the onshore pipeline system in order to deliver enough of the proper type of gas, the gas with the correct subcomponents, to the Saint Petersburg or Ust-Luga region. How much additional CapEx will be required for that reconfiguration of the pipeline system? Or is that already included in the $20 billion estimate?

Vsevolod Cherepanov

And this question is handled by Mr. Vsevolod Cherepanov. The project you have just described has a little bit different configuration as compared to [indiscernible]. Well, indeed, we are talking about construction of a gas processing plant in the Baltic that replaces high gas so high ethane content gas. And that does mean that a certain deconstruction would be required, but not within the Ust-Luga region but rather in Nadym-Pur-Taz, where we are producing the gas. The gas collection systems will need an upgrade. The gas collection system is already in place, but a dedicated pipe will be required so that the required gas could be collected from all the fields and fed into a dedicated pipeline. That is available within essential corridor of the gas transportation system. Around the corridor points, northern grids will be connected to the central corridor, and the capacity of 45 billion cubic meters will be allocated for high ethane gas to be taken further to the Baltics. Speaking of the Ust-Luga region itself, there is no reconstruction required for the pipelines because there are no pipelines.

They will need to be built from scratch, and they will need to be built either way, at least for the Nord Stream 2 project. Now speaking of the co-project combined, included in the gas processing plant, the upgrade for the pipeline systems and the gas collection systems, so far, we only have the preliminary estimates of the total investments required. And please be reminded that the project is currently on its basic feasibility study level rather than any granular design. So the conceptual analysis gives us the number of about $5 billion and not more than that. So the number of $20 billion looks excessive, not true to life and must have been sourced from not so reliable sources.

Ronald Smith

Just a quick follow-up. The source I used was Vedomosti, published on Monday, and they ran the story on the front page. Mr. Medvedev commented that you must have tried to scare the investors away. I'm not sure why, but...

Operator

Our next question is in Russian from Igor Kuzmin of Morgan Stanley.

Igor Kuzmin

And I would like to ask three questions related to the economics of your exports. One - first question is about China. Is there any particular timing you're planning to start commercial - start feeding commercial volumes of gas to that country? I understand you're targeting the end of 2019 or 2020, but maybe there is a specific date already. Also, in terms of payments for those particular deliveries, any prepayment to be expected? Could you provide some more specific insight? My second question relates to the weighted average price for Europe, which has already been disclosed on this call, that it's $232-plus per 1,000 cubic meters. I'm wondering if you could provide the same guidance for former Soviet Union countries. And the third question relates to the balance of your portfolio on the pricing side. Which share of that is oil or petrochemical basket-linked? Which is spot or forward or hybrid pricing? And has there been any shift in that balance as a reason?

Alexander Medvedev

Mr. Medvedev is handling this question. Deliveries to the People's Republic of China is set to start in the fourth quarter next year, which is 2019, no specific date has been selected as yet, but that is going to be done, of course because we have to expect a grand launch ceremony of this historic contract indeed. Regarding prepayment. Prepayment was considered at the start of the terms negotiations when the contract was initially discussed. And it was a joint decision of both parties to go ahead with no prepayment in the contract. So the Chinese are going to pay under extended terms.

Regarding the size of that contract, while I cannot disclose that at this point, the forecast or an alleged price as if the gas deliveries were running today. It was, again, a joint decision to keep this information confidential. But I can tell you that profitability, at least in deliveries, is definitely on par with what we have in the European market. Regarding your other question on former Soviet Union deliveries. While the total volume in 2018 is going to stand at 35.3 billion cubic meters, and the portfolio is rather invested to other countries, speaking, which includes Belarus, which is part of the Union State with Russia, Armenia and also Baltic states, with whom we have fully transitioned to market-driven pricing. The price we achieved within the mix - so it's cocktail, if you wish, in 2017, stood at $162 per 1,000 cubic meters across the board. Given the diversity of this portfolio, we can expect that, in 2018, the price will be somewhat higher, especially given the other factors I already discussed.

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Medvedev has to leave now, but other colleagues from Gazprom Export and also from Gazprom in charge of former Soviet Union deliveries are still on line and ready to take further questions.

Andrei Zotov

This question is handled by Mr. Andrei Zotov. Regarding the structure of our contract portfolio, frankly speaking, it's much more complicated and complex than could be considered by an external observer. If you take 100% of our sales, then 32% will have been sold with an oil link, 17% had hybrid pricing attached, and 25% was linked to a gas index system sold, which includes forward contracts for oil; forward contracts for petroleum products; forward contracts for gas; and also stake-hold contracts with commercially negotiated price. So as you can observe, the portfolio is much more versatile.

Igor Kuzmin

A follow-up question. I think I'm missing 25%. Please repeat that.

Andrei Zotov

32% for the oil link, 17% hybrid pricing, 25% gas index, and the remaining share goes to fixed price contracts or commercially negotiated price, if you wish. The forward contracts linked to oil, forward contracts linked to petrochemical products, forward contracts linked to full year gas, food and so on. So one contract may actually include 3 or 4 price formulas, and customers then decide, at the end of the month, how they balance their total uptake across these different formulas.

Operator

Our next question is in Russian from Alex Fak of Sberbank.

Alexander Fak

You provided a CapEx breakdown in your presentation. I'm wondering if you could also provide a more granular view on the CapEx side for Chayanda, Chayandinskoye, Bovanenkovskoye fields, the Power of Siberia and the Amursky Gas Processing Plant. So these 4 projects in particular. And also suggest whether the VAT is included or excluded in the numbers.

Andrey Kruglov

This question is handled by Mr. Andrey Kruglov. The numbers for the four projects, for the four lines of the projects stand as follows, Power of Siberia is valued at RUB1.1 trillion for the full project, the Chayandinskoye field stands at RUB450 billion and Amursky Gas Processing Plant at RUB950 billion, VAT included.

Operator

Our last question today is in Russian from Alexander Burgansky of Renaissance Capital.

Alexander Burgansky

I have a question related to the following 2 pages, 9 and 10. If you look at Page 10 of the presentation, you will see that bank deposits have had an effect of RUB243 billion on the free cash flow, while on Page 9, you're saying that bank deposits went up from RUB144 billion to RUB328 billion. The net between these 2 numbers, at RUB183 billion. So could you please explain the gap between RUB183 billion on Page 9 and RUB243 billion on Page 10?

Mikhail Rosseev

And this question is handled by Mr. Mikhail Rosseev. As far as a - If I follow your question, then you're trying to compare the net change in deposits in the cash - as reflected in the cash flow statement on the one hand and on the balance sheet on the other. Well, the balance sheet does include the RUB100 billion worth of reclassification, reclassifying long-term loans into short-term as they come closer to maturity, while the cash flow statement does not include that, so they effectively mature and are repaid without the classification.

Alexander Ivannikov

I would like to thank all participants on the call. Would like to emphasize the fact that we consider 2017 results as very positive and rather confident and expect even more to come from 2018. As usual, we thank our interpreter, Mr. Constantine Golato for his great effort. And thank you. See you next time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.