Vertex Energy: Impressive Turnaround Leads To Value Opportunity

Vertex Energy’s positive changes are not yet fully reflected in its share price, and value investors should consider this value play as it emerges from high debt/declining revenue exile.

(Author's Note: Please be aware that the company discussed in this article is a microcap stock. Keep in mind the unique risks associated with microcap trading and ensure that you have conducted thorough due diligence before electing to invest.)

In mid-2014, oil prices were trading over $100 per barrel and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was flying high. The company’s share price had touched $10/share a few months prior, and any structural issues that existed within the business were being papered over with the impressive amounts of cash that came from essentially trading crude oil spreads during a time of steadily increasing oil prices. Revenue was growing rapidly, and the company had plans to expand throughout the country.

Just a few short months later, due in large part to OPEC’s decision to push back on American shale production by aggressively pursuing market share, oil prices had cratered and VTNR was suddenly in trouble.

Background

Vertex is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams, focusing primarily on used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The company operates across the full value chain of recycling: collection, aggregation, transportation, storage, re-refinement, and sale of finished product to end users. Operations are divided into three business units: black oil (which collects used motor oil from third parties and collection routes, and sells used motor oil as a fuel alternative), refining and marketing (which aggregates and manages the re-refinement of used motor oil and petroleum byproducts) and recovery (which manages hydrocarbon stream and metals recycling on the Gulf Coast).

Historically, the black oil division has been the largest revenue generator for the business, and in 2013, the segment generated approximately $90 million by itself. The ability to be on the right side of the commodity spread (that is, crude oil indices stable or moving upward, meaning that finished products can be sold for more than the cost of inputs) has been key for commodity recycling businesses such as VTNR.

As oil prices pushed steadily lower, many refiners and marketers struggled to maintain solvency, and VTNR was no exception. The company’s issues were well-documented, so I will avoid rehashing in detail each challenge that it faced (although the challenges were numerous, including substantial quarterly losses). A brief summary of the issues that VTNR management faced are below. Keep in mind that all of these issues were underscored by top line revenue that fell from $259 million for FY 2014 to $98 million for FY 2016:

Unsustainable debt obligations in a falling revenue environment, including $40 million of debt obligations to Goldman Sachs;

WTI crude prices that continued to fall, placing the company’s current inventory on the wrong side of any spread trading;

High SG&A costs, resulting from the recent purchase of assets from Omega Holdings and other expansion plans.

So, what’s changed? Certainly, WTI prices trading back in $60+ per barrel territory helps (from a low in the $20s in early 2016), but the primary reason that VTNR represents a value buy opportunity is because of the deliberate, incremental steps that the management team took to right the ship when times were the most difficult, and to decrease the correlation between oil prices and the financial success of VTNR (although spread price risk does certainly still exist).

The path out of the financial wilderness has been lengthy and difficult, but the business is positioned for success largely because of plays toward revenue diversification and aggressive cost control and reduction measures. The strategy that the company pursued over the past 3 years can largely be summarized as:

VTNR pursued strategies to diversify its revenue streams, moving from a pay for collection model to a charge for collection model. It has also positioned itself as a primary importer of Group III base oils in the United States (almost all of the Group III base oils used in the United States are imported).

The company aggressively and consistently pushed costs of revenue lower and worked to grow the margins of the business. At the same time, VTNR proactively tackled its debt obligations, refinancing strategically and cleaning up the balance sheet.

Diversification

Where VTNR, circa 2014, existed largely as a pure-play refiner of used motor oil, the company used the market downturn to reimagine how it could simultaneously reduce costs and grow revenue. The result of this was a broader revenue base and a hedge against market price exposure.

Historically, both the cost of raw material (inventory) and the sale price of finished product have relied heavily on the oil market. From 2008 to 2014, the oil markets were largely moving upward, which acted to boost VTNR's margins. When oil prices crashed in 2014, the company began taking the prudent step of hedging its exposure to the oil market.

The spread trading that naturally occurs for recyclers and re-refiners has worked exceedingly well when markets were at an upswing - VTNR could purchase inventory, re-refine, and then sell finished product, with the time between inventory purchase and product sale acting to increase the company's margins. During stable markets, the value-add that comes from the re-refining and recycling processes serves to create value. However, during declining markets - especially rapidly declining markets such as occurred in late 2014 and through much of 2015 - VTNR is quickly "underwater," with the cost of historic inventory higher than the (falling) price at which the company can sell finished products. Spread trading in a declining market is reminiscent of the comic adage "We lose money on every sale, but we make it up in volume."

Recognizing that it will never be able to control the market price of oil, the company instead focused on the side of the equation that it could control: the cost of inventory. Thus, VTNR began to change its business model regarding the acquisition of feedstock. Previously, the company would pay for oil, which it would subsequently re-refine and resell. In 2015, VTNR moved to a pay for collection model, in which generators pay Vertex to collect used motor oil.

The change to a pay for collection model began modestly, but has quickly become both a revenue driver and cost mitigation tool for the business. The company implemented this shift in 2015, as oil prices were quickly declining. Vertex had previously provided environmental services (such as oil filter service or hands-free disposal) for free, and paid for the collection of used motor oil (when oil was trading at $90+ per barrel). However, the drop in market prices allowed the company to begin implementing a charge for ancillary services, as well as a $0.10 per gallon fee for collecting the customers' used oil. The price Vertex is paid for collection has since risen considerably, clocking in at $0.37 per gallon in 2016.

One might expect that as oil prices recover, the ability to charge for collection would decrease as well. This has largely not been the case, however, with VTNR's most recent quarterly report showing that the company collected approximately 26 million gallons of used oil in 2017, and is maintaining a paid collection model in doing so.

Vertex cited a 19% increase in per barrel margins from year-end 2016 to year-end 2017, largely attributable to a charge for services model in street collections and increased fees for the handling of used motor oil. The company is continuing to grow this segment, and has aggressively sought both organic and acquisition-based methods to do so.

In addition to using a pay for collection model to increase margins and control inventory costs, VTNR partnered with Penthol C.V. (a Dutch oil distributor and the exclusive distributor of Group III base oils from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company). Group III base oil is highly refined and purer than the lower-grade Group I or Group II bases. Currently, the majority of Group III base oil in the United States is imported. Penthol has chosen VTNR as its exclusive distributor in the United States, and the companies have signed a five-year agreement that will run through 2021.

The marketing and sale of Group III base oils has provided a tangible boost to VTNR's business. The company reported that for 2017, segment revenues had risen 110% (from $8.3 million to $17.4 million) from 2016, largely driven by growth in the Group III import business activity. In March 2018, the company reported that the Group III base oil market is expected to expand by 10% year over year until 2030. VTNR's gross profit growth by segment is encouraging:

In addition, Vertex has grown margins from approximately 7-10% back in 2013 to a forecasted 18-21% in 2018.

Debt Consolidation and Strategic Refinancing

Another aspect of the company's business that was particularly challenging during the oil market downturn was the ability to maintain liquidity and meet debt obligations that quickly became onerous once VTNR was no longer generating $150 million+ in yearly revenue. In particular, an obligation to Goldman Sachs - then the senior lender and holder of a significant amount of warrants that would be executed if VTNR could not hit prepayment targets - was boxing in the company's balance sheet to the tune of $40 million.

In February of 2016, VTNR structured a deal to sell the Bango re-refinery in Nevada (purchased during 2014 as part of the company's expansion plans) for $35 million, with an option for a long-term offtake agreement for finished product. The sale amount allowed Vertex to pay down a significant portion of its debt to Goldman and to avoid the conversion of Goldman's warrants.

The company had a second significant obligation to Fox Encore for just over $5 million. If VTNR was unable to pay all principal and outstanding interest by July 31, 2016, the loan would be considered in default (and would revert to 15% annual interest). VTNR could extend the loan up to three times, at a rate of 3% of all outstanding principal per extension.

Early in 2017, it entered into a revolving credit agreement with Encina Business Credit, allowing for up to $20 million of credit to VTNR. The company drew down this line to meet all obligations to Goldman Sachs and to Fox Encore.

This move to pay in full the more punitive debt obligations should allow VTNR more flexibility going forward and will avoid the prospect of default penalties such as conversion of warrants or the implementation of a default interest rate in the near future.

Risks to Investment Thesis

Despite the positive changes that Vertex has made over the past couple years, substantial risks continue to exist for the company. In addition to the general risks that investors should measure through their own due diligence process, I would submit the following risks for consideration. Should these risks come to fruition, I would reconsider a decision to invest in Vertex:

Market price risk - Although VTNR has taken steps to grow its margin through diversified revenue and a decrease in costs, the company's fortunes are still very much correlated with oil markets. A declining market environment, or a market that contains enough price volatility to prevent VTNR from establishing favorable spreads, continues to represent a significant risk to the company.

Ability to maintain a pay for collection model - If oil prices continue to recover, there is a risk that VTNR is unable to maintain a pay for collection model, in which the company is being compensated to recover used motor oil.

Group III demand may be less than forecast - One of the pillars of VTNR's revenue diversification has been the import and sale of Group III base oils into the United States. As referenced above, the company expects this market to grow at 10% per year. If this does not occur, it could put profitability projections at risk.

VTNR's credit facilities are relatively short term - The sole revolving credit facility as of December 2017 (Encina) terminates in February of 2020. Depending on current economic and business factors, Vertex may be forced to raise capital through less favorable - or through more dilutive - terms.

Timeline for Potential Investment

Vertex's tangible steps to diversify and de-risk its business have set the company up for future success. Only, its share price is still hovering right around $1/share (which represents a price-to-book ratio of only about 1.2 - the ratio has been below 1 within the past year).

Despite positive news and forecasts of profitability, many investors may be waiting to see a profitable quarter before buying into Vertex - the company has largely seen quarterly losses since the oil market crashed in late 2014. I believe that if new investors wait for proof of profitability, there will still be a buying opportunity. The stock spent close to 8 months below $1/share, and there will undoubtedly be some long investors who choose to take some profit and exit as the price begins to move north. The ability of VTNR to return to profitability will depend on its continued commitment to reducing costs and growing its revenue base. The last eight quarters have shown that the company has been quite effective. Keep in mind that the softer results in the third quarter of 2017 were largely driven by the impacts of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma in the Gulf.

I would keep a close eye on Vertex's early May earnings announcement. If the company continues to take steps toward net profitability (or posts a profitable quarter), investors with an appropriate risk tolerance may want to seek an entry opportunity below $1.50 as some historic long investors move to exit. The company has strengthened its balance sheet and the fundamentals of the business; the share price should reflect this work shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.