This Dividend Stock Has Significant Upside At This Time

Investment Thesis: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is significantly cheaper on a price to free cash flow basis than in previous years and is, therefore, a strong candidate for an investor seeking to prioritize income growth in their portfolio.

This company has a free cash flow conversion of 100%, showed 14% growth in diluted EPS compared to the previous year, and has a record of growing its dividend for over 50 years.

This company is Stanley Black & Decker, which is one of the few companies that show robust growth in both dividends and earnings.

Source: www.dividend.com

Moreover, it is noteworthy that while the company's dividend yield of 1.74% is currently higher than the Industrial Goods average of 1.15% - the payout ratio stands at 29.9%. This is one of the lowest payout ratios I have encountered for a dividend aristocrat and indicates that the dividend is highly stable since the majority of this company's free cash flow is being reinvested back into the business. As an example, if Stanley Black & Decker were to double their payout ratio to 60%, this means that the yield would be 3.48% (holding the price constant).

Additionally, with price having reverted from above the $170 range at the beginning of the year to $144.55 at the time of writing, it is noteworthy that while price to free cash flow has fallen by 16.6% over the past six months, free cash flow growth itself is up by 7.81%, indicating that this company is significantly cheaper on a free cash flow basis.

Price to Free Cash Flow (%) Change

Price to Free Cash Flow

On the business side, Tools & Storage demonstrated the highest level of growth in both revenue and profit, with these metrics up by 26% and 30% respectively:

Source: Stanley Black & Decker: Fourth Quarter 2017 Overview

While Security did show a slight decline in revenue and profit and Industrial demonstrated single-digit growth, these two segments combined account for just over 28% of overall revenue, with the majority coming from Tools & Storage:

Source: Stanley Black & Decker: Fourth Quarter 2017 Overview

Looking forward, while revenue for the Security segment was down, the sale of the Mechanical Security Business was responsible for a -13% drop in revenue whereas gains were in fact made from bolt-on commercial electronic security acquisitions, currency, and volume, along with higher installation volumes in North America and Europe. Therefore, I envisage that we could see a rebound in overall Security sales and margins going forward.

Regarding the company's primary segment of Tools & Storage, this segment has benefited from strong growth in Western markets (Europe: 17% and North America: 8%), and 17% growth in emerging markets. Therefore, sales for this segment are well diversified from a geographical standpoint, and growth in sales for the DeWalt FlexVolt System has contributed to a growth in volume leverage and productivity offsetting investment costs. Therefore, with the profit rate for this segment up 16.7% in 2017, I see no reason why this growth rate cannot be sustained in 2018.

From an earnings perspective, while the P/E ratio has risen over the past five years, this has also been accompanied by a consistent rise in earnings per share:

In this regard, it is likely that this company continues to trade at fair value and an entry at this price point can still be justified.

In conclusion, I see the company as undervalued from a free cash flow standpoint. In other words, free cash flow per share has continued to grow while the price to free cash flow ratio trades lower based on a historical five-year context. In this regard, an investor is buying into a dividend yield that has a record of 50 years growth, and a low payout ratio indicates that free cash flow will remain highly stable as the company continues to reinvest back into its business. For these reasons, I take a bullish view on the stock at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.