EIA 914 - U.S. Oil Production Hits New High

In the near-term, Permian production growth will stall due to lack of takeaway capacity.

US oil production is on pace to exit 2018 at 11.25 million b/d, an all-time high.

March US oil production will be close to the weekly estimate of ~10.4 million b/d according to our estimate.

EIA monthly US oil production is out and February oil production reached 10.264 million b/d, up 260k b/d month-over-month.

EIA 914 is out today with U.S. February monthly oil production hitting a new high of 10.264 million b/d versus 10.004 million b/d in January, an increase of 260k b/d.

In our last month's EIA 914 write-up, we said that our trued-up estimate showed February US oil production at around ~10.2 million b/d. This report shows that the trued-up US oil production understated actual production by ~64k b/d.

Here's our trued-up US oil production vs the EIA 914 figures:

What does this mean for March US oil production?

Trued-up US oil production shows March to come in at ~10.549 million b/d. The weekly US oil production average was 10.42 million b/d, while the adjustment factor (unaccounted for crude oil) was +129k b/d.

Using our internal estimate, we get a figure close to 10.4 million b/d for US oil production in March, or close to the EIA weekly average.

Despite the large growth month-over-month in February US oil production, January US oil production was temporarily impacted due to abnormally cold weather, which resulted in freeze-offs. We had January producing around ~10.13 million b/d without weather impact, so the growth for US shale remains on pace for ~100k b/d month-over-month.

Rystad Energy's Recent Revision

Interestingly, out of all the third-party energy consultant research, we read. Rystad Energy has been the most accurate one in forecasting US oil production.

Last year, we doubted Rystad's call during the middle of the year for US oil production growth to ~10 million b/d by year-end, and we were proven wrong. So we pay especially important attention to their forecast.

Source: Rystad Energy

In their latest forecast, they revised US oil production lower. They lowered the exit production from 11.5 million b/d at the end of 2018 to 11.1 million b/d.

While today's EIA 914 February production figure shows that US oil production is currently ahead of their forecast, we will need several more months of data to see whether or not Rystad's recent revision is correct.

For us, we are still holding steady our forecast for an exit of 11.25 million b/d by the end of 2018.

Permian Bottleneck

US shale's key growth region, the Permian, is starting to face takeaway capacity issues. Midland basin discount widened to $12/bbl to Brent last week.

In an article we wrote on March 9th titled, "Permian Takeaway Capacity Is The Issue To Watch Out For."

We wrote:

Much of this production growth, however, will be contingent on increases in takeaway capacity. Plains All American (PAA) is the top midstream operator in the Permian basin, and PAA is expected to massively increase takeaway capacity in 2019. See chart below:

Given the latest report from EIA, we think Permian growth has likely outpaced expectations resulting in the discount to blow out. Takeaway capacity isn't expected to start coming online until the second half of 2018, which likely means that Permian is already near the capacity.

Once the Permian takeaway capacity issue gets resolved, we will see production start to move higher again. But for the next 2-4 months, we may see US oil production growth month-over-month start to stall given the issues with takeaway capacity.

Short-term bullish, long-term nothing changed

The takeaway capacity constraint issue in the Permian will be short-term bullish as it stalls some of the projected production growth that's expected to come online. In the long-term, nothing changes given that our oil supply/demand model has already embedded aggressive growth assumptions from US shale basins into the forecast.

As we take a look at the breakdown of our basin production forecasts, we think the risk is likely to the downside on production growth. If producers continue to shift CapEx away from growth and into return (paradigm shift), we think our estimates could be aggressive.

