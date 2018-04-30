Closed-End Fund GDV: Great Fund With Growth Potential At An Attractive Price

GDV is currently overweight the financial sector which should bode well if the Fed remains on track for its rate increases.

The fund utilizes leverage of 22.58% or for about $550 million of its $2.6 billion market cap by using cumulative preferred shares.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) is a fund offered by Gabelli. Another fund offered by Gabelli, Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), ends up getting more attention than GDV does. GUT ends up being more popular for its 10%+ distribution but it trades at an over 17% premium. GUT and GDV are not comparable as they have vastly different strategies of holdings, with GUT concentrating on utility holdings and GDV holdings composed primarily of dividend paying equities of all sectors. I believe that GDV is a buy at current levels.

GDV's objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income, in making stock selections, the Fund's investment adviser looks for securities that have a superior yield and capital gains potential. They invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying or other income producing securities and further, at least 50% of the assets will consist of dividend paying equity securities.

Performance

GDV's market price currently sits at $22.24, with a NAV price of $24.15 giving GDV a discount of 7.91%. This is favorable as its 1-year average discount stands at 6.86% giving the fund a 1 year z-score of -1.30.

While this would seem to be a favorable time when looking at the most recent z-scores and price action, it does appear that GDV traditionally trades at an even steeper discount when looking at its overall history.

You can tell from the chart above that GDV has only traded at a premium towards its date of inception of November 28, 2003. This is typical of CEFs as they IPO at premiums due to the fact the fees for listing are taken out of its NAV. Traditionally, it is a very poor time to purchase at a CEFs IPO because these premiums normally disappear right away. Since 2008 however, it appears that the market price has been trending towards a tightening of this discount. In 2015 the trend took a pause as the fund had a negative year of performance, it later appears to have regained its market price moment towards the NAV price.

For 2018 it has been struggling to remain positive with the broader market as a whole having a volatile year. YTD the S&P currently sits at -0.14% return as of Fridays close 4/27/2018.

Distribution

The current distribution rate sits at 5.94% and is paid monthly at a rate of $0.11 per share. The NAV distribution rate, relatively speaking, is a modest 5.47%.

Overall, it appears that GDV has a favorable trend in increasing distributions since 2008. This is rare to find in CEFs as distributions are generally maxed out to what the fund can afford to payout, sometimes even destroying its NAV to maintain a huge distribution. I believe that GDV is maintaining a modest enough distribution that allows for such increases at times. I know most CEF investors are looking for high distributions to fund retirements but there is nothing wrong with having a fund or two that can help balance out an overall CEF portfolio.

As you can see from the above, the fund does utilize return of capital in its distribution but this is not destructive ROC, as gains have been able to keep up with the distribution. In this case, ROC is just merely deferring tax obligations until the shares are sold by an individual and then capital gains taxes are paid as the ROC lowers the cost basis. Tax considerations are different for everyone and you should consult with a tax expert to gain a better understanding of your individual tax situation.

Holdings

As I have stated above, GDV maintains a significant portion of its holdings in the financial sector. This sector should benefit if the economy continues to maintain its growth and the Fed is able to stick to its guidance of interest rate increases for 2018 and into the future.

These top banking companies should benefit from the continued interest rate increases from the Fed, mainly because this leads to increasing margins on the financial products that these banks offer.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is an attractive stock. The company offers a 2.05% dividend yield and has been able to increase its dividend for 7 years or since the 2008-09 financial meltdown. JPM just topped its earnings estimates when it reported on April 13, 2018. It announced an earnings for the first-quarter of $2.37 EPS and revenue of $28.52 billion vs its estimates of $2.28 and revenue of $27.68 billion.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is an American multinational conglomerate company that produces a variety of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems, providing its services to a wide variety of customers, from private consumers to major corporations and governments. The company currently offers a dividend rate of 2.03% and has likewise increased its dividend for 7 years. Honeywell had their Q1 earnings report on April 20, 2018. They exceeding the high end of the company's guidance coming it at $1.95 EPS, up 14% Y/Y, they subsequently raised their full-year EPS guidance to a new range of $7.85 to $8.05.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is another strong holding that GDV holds in its top ten holdings. VZ offers investors an attractive 4.58% dividend yield and increasing its dividend for 11 years. Telecoms have a great history of larger than usual payouts for individual equity securities, they have historically been able to grow or maintain dividends as they generally have reliable "utility like" income. With 5G wireless technology, VZ may be able to offer new bundled products such as smartphone service with home internet, TV, and connections to cars. VZ has the financial resources to be able to be one of the first telecom companies with 5G networks.

Conclusion

GDV currently offers investors a chance to accumulate shares at an ~8% discount to its NAV price, and may be attractively priced with the current 1-year z-score of -1.30. The fund offers a yield of only 5.94%, which when compared to other CEFs may not be as attractive, but relative to dividend stocks this is still a very attractive yield. It also may give the fund flexibility in increasing its distribution into the future or give GDV the flexibility to not have to decrease the distribution if there is a rough economic year. The fund also holds a good portion of its assets in financial securities that should outperform if the Fed continues its course of interest rate increases.

Overall, I believe GDV is a buy because of the factors mentioned and would not mind the smaller yield for some growth potential.

