Finding Value: Measuring Return On Management

Included are ten companies from the Main Street Value Investor Total Return model portfolios that demonstrate notable returns on management.

We have found that only a handful of metrics are necessary to determine management effectiveness toward an underlying stock's potential market-beating performance.

Studies suggest that an executive’s emotional intelligence is more likely to produce profitable outcomes than a high IQ seasoned with an Ivy League MBA.

Understanding a stock’s return on senior management is paramount to owning slices of wonderful companies purchased at reasonable prices.

At Main Street Value Investor (MSVI), we prefer profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers, employees, and shareholders.

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the MSVI Large- and Small-Cap Total Return model portfolios, we emphasize actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

We think future price and other exact projections are predominantly unreliable and best left to market speculators or the Ouija board.

As active investors, we have discovered a mere handful of fundamental measures executed by a company’s management that more often - although not always - predict the general direction of the forward-looking long-term performance of the underlying stock.

In this installment of our Finding Value series, we explore our measurement of a stock's return on company management.

There are No Bonus Points for Sophisticated Research

(Pixabay)

There are no extra points for complex, deep dive research other than perhaps bonus-generating fees produced by the dutiful exercise in intellectual prowess. But a thoughtful investor may ask, "What about portfolio performance from the investment thesis?"

If a majority of the complicated sell-side and buy-side research produced market-beating outcomes, wouldn’t we all be wealthy? Based on results, the answer in many cases is apparently not. However, the Wall Street machine has convinced the masses that sophisticated approaches to research and analysis are the only paths to making money from investing. As it turns out, it is the fees collected as a derivative of the research that generates a significant share of institutional profits.

To the contrary, we think self-directed investing is simple, if not easy; doable, if not intimidating. We know from experience that uncomplicated, focused research conducted in a thoughtful, disciplined manner can outperform Mr. Market over an extended holding period, more often than not.

To be sure, the holding period is paramount to performance as patience is the scarcest – and thus most valuable – commodity on Wall Street.

As much as the institutional way of investing may attempt to convince you otherwise, this is not rocket science, folks. Perhaps the most successful investor of our time, Warren Buffett, once said:

Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ.

I enjoy listening to quarterly earnings conference calls, but not for the numbers crunching — plenty of that is available in the accompanying releases — and not for forecasts as the crystal ball-wielding prognosticators will release plenty of bold predictions, post-call.

Instead, I listen intently to the management team for how they deliver the earnings report more so than what they accomplished or guide in their customary act of gaming the analysts' estimates. Otherwise, it is nothing more than being a spectator at a multi-million dollar dog and pony show.

When a company comes up short on the Wall Street consensus of earnings or revenue, I wonder who missed: management or the analysts?

Invest in the Executive's EQ Not IQ

(Geralt/Pixabay)

Numerous studies and books have argued that in everyday life, so-called emotional intelligence [EQ] outperforms the more understood intelligence quotient [IQ].

Emotional intelligence is the capability of individuals to recognize their own emotions and those of others, discern between different feelings and label them appropriately, use emotional information to guide thinking and behavior, and manage and/or adjust emotions to adapt to environments or achieve one's goal(s). - Damasio, A.R.: "Emotion in the perspective of an integrated nervous system." Brain Research Reviews. (May 1998).

I think the same EQ versus IQ phenomena holds true for effective corporate management. Similar to Wall Street institutions, high IQs supported by MBAs from Ivy-League universities are often a prerequisite for entry to the C-suite of corporate America. However, we believe that EQ is perhaps the driving force behind most successful managers, regardless of IQ or alma mater.

In his groundbreaking book, Good to Great (New York: HarperBusiness, 2001) Jim Collins referred to a business leader with high emotional intelligence as a Level 5 Executive (the highest rank) or one who:

Builds enduring greatness through a paradoxical blend of personal humility and professional will.

I had found in my career as an executive that leaders with high EQs and Level 5 leadership abilities, i.e., humble but driven, seemed to outperform those who relied heavily on high IQs, talent, or charisma. Naturally, the rare manager with both a high IQ and EQ would likely reach legendary status.

Measuring Return on Management

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft (Microsoft Corporation)

There are five fundamentals areas of investment research that we have uncovered and implemented toward building a market-beating family portfolio for ten years running: value proposition, shareholder yields, return on management, valuation multiples, and downside risk.

We have discovered in practice that keeping investment research simple by focusing on a few crucial metrics can and does outperform sophisticated deep dive research. Buffett had this to say about the self-directed investor versus the Wall Street professional:

The know-nothing investor who both diversifies and keeps his costs minimal is virtually certain to get satisfactory results. Indeed, the unsophisticated investor who is realistic about his shortcomings is likely to obtain better long-term results than the knowledgeable professional who is blind to even a single weakness.

Most importantly, as self-directed, Main Street investors, we accomplish alpha with limited capital, lower costs, and less risk.

Here are the C-suite driven metrics of a publicly-traded company that we analyze to measure a stock’s return on management.

Revenue, Earnings Per Share, and Dividend Growth

As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow. Howard Marks, author of the groundbreaking book on investment risk, The Most Important Thing (New York: Columbia University Press, 2011) summarizes the distinction between present facts and future speculation with eloquence:

The choice isn’t really between value and growth but between value today and value tomorrow. Growth investing represents a bet on company performance that may or may not materialize in the future, while value investing is based primarily on analysis of a company’s current wealth.

As such, when conducting due diligence for the MSVI model portfolios, we evaluate a minimum of three-year trailing growth in revenue, earnings per share, and dividend rates. In each case, we are looking for realized double-digit – or at least positive – compound annual growth rates [CAGR].

Operating and Net Profit Margins

We invest exclusively in profitable companies. Only speculators or misinformed investors go long the stock of companies that are consistently losing money.

We take a look at the trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes divided by revenue); and net profit margin, i.e., trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales.

Again, we favor double-digit top and bottom line margins; or superior performance from companies in traditionally single-digit margin industries.

Return on Invested Capital

As does Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital [ROIC], or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC.

To be sure, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company’s weighted average cost of that capital [WACC]. When a business's ROIC diminishes toward the underlying cost of capital, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk.

Return on Equity and Assets

The potential for manipulation of equity from aggressive stock buybacks notwithstanding, the return on equity – or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock – provides another excellent measure of management effectiveness. We seek ROE's higher than 15%.

Whenever a company exhibits massive inventory and logistics management, we also want to take a peek at return on assets [ROA], i.e., management's ability to deploy its assets efficiently.

Employee Satisfaction and CEO Rating

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor research paradigm is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is a worthwhile attempt at quantifying a company's cultural dynamic.

We deem CEO ratings above 80% as bullish.

Companies with Notable Return on Management

To demonstrate the importance of effective management in a stock's performance, let’s take a look at select companies of the Main Street Value Investor Total Return model portfolios that exhibit exceptional return on management.

The chart below depicts the metrics of 10 companies in the MSVI model portfolios that we currently rate as bullish in overall management effectiveness: Apple (AAPL), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Walt Disney (DIS) Southwest Airlines (LUV), 3M (MMM), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), TJX (TJX), and Unilever (UL).

(Source: Main Street Value Investor)

Key:

3-Year Revenue: trailing revenue growth.

3-Year Earnings: growth of trailing earnings per share without non-recurring items.

CAGR: compound annual growth rate

Net Profit Margin: % net operating profit after taxes divided by net revenue.

Return on Capital: % return on invested capital [ROIC].

Cost of Capital: % weighted average cost of capital [WACC].

CEO%: employee approval rating of CEO per cumulative reviews on Glassdoor (email registration may be required) as of April 26, 2018.

Data is from the corresponding periods ending in December 2017 unless otherwise noted.

Each representative company is performing with positive revenue and earnings growth, is profitable, is generating outstanding returns on equity and invested capital, and employs a CEO that is respected by the internal customers.

As of the quarter ending March 31, 2018, seven of the ten portfolio companies had one-year total returns that outperformed the 10.22% return of the S&P 500 for the same period:

Constituent stocks that outperformed the S&P 500 during one year period ending March 31, 2018: AEO: +41.59%, MSFT: +40.67, DAL: +20.50%, NKE: +19.70%, AAPL: +18.07%, MMM: +16.99%, and UL: +14.94%.

Representative stocks that underperformed the S&P 500 during same one year period: DIS: -9.65%, TJX: +3.77%, and LUV: +7.20%.

As long view value investors, we will take a 70% win rate anytime. Except for Disney – an otherwise high performing core constituent of the MSVI Large-Cap Total Return real-time portfolio since June of 2009 – the holdings had positive total returns during the most recently published one-year period.

By focusing on the fundamentals that matter without regard to the Wall Street institutional pressures of fast-money seeking clients and quarterly out-of-the-park performance; the thoughtful, disciplined, and patient individual investor can produce market-beating returns.

Of note, this post does not incorporate our measures of the value proposition, shareholder returns, valuation multiples, or downside risk of the ten listed companies. Therefore, it is vital for the reader to do their due diligence as the measurement of return on management is only one part of MSVI's overall proprietary fundamentals analysis.

The Chicken and the Egg Meet the Boardroom

(Pixabay)

Why not own quality, enduring companies regardless of who is the CEO at present?

Warren Buffett famously said:

I try to buy stock in businesses that are so wonderful an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later one will.

In fact, the inevitable poor performing CEOs can produce value opportunities to buy great companies at bargain prices.

We seek high-quality companies with overall attractive long-term prospects. Nonetheless, the potential for the magic of compounding on total returns is more likely when the stock exhibits a wide margin of safety at purchase. To be sure, the enduring quality of the operator remains paramount to the success of the investment over time.

Infamous stock picker, Peter Lynch, author of Beating the Street (New York: Fireside, 1994) provides the best phrasing of this investing phenomenon:

Often, there is no correlation between the success of a company's operations and the success of its stock over a few months or even a few years. In the long term, there is 100% correlation between the success of a company and the success of its stock. This disparity is the key to making money; it pays to be patient and to own successful companies.

The proverbial chicken and egg question begs, "What comes first, a quality company or competent management?"

Remember that senior executives and board members come and go. Therefore, it is imperative that we own stock in companies that demonstrate enduring value propositions with an outstanding overall return on management despite the inevitable turnover. And when the occasional and unintentional misfire hire becomes the newest member of the C-suite, we do not panic. We sit back and watch as Mr. Market predictably sends in the bears on a price-lowering prowl.

We then take advantage of the temporarily out-of-favor enterprise as an opportunity to buy more shares of an enduring quality company at sudden bargain prices.

Disclosure: I/we may initiate long positions in TJX or UL over the next 72 hours.

Data sources: Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, Charles Schwab & Co.

Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and MSVI Model Portfolios, tree logo, and acronym are service marks of David J. Waldron.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AEO, DAL, DIS, LUV, MMM, MSFT, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Subscribers to Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace (MSVI) received an advance reader copy of this macro research on Friday, April 27, 2018. Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs or intended for portfolio construction beyond the contributor’s model portfolio which is presented solely for educational purposes. David J. Waldron is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.