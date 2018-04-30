Tesla: On VIN Registrations And Lease Accounting Changes

There also is a huge accounting change regarding many types of leases, including those for cars, which Tesla implemented on January 1. There has been minimal discussion of that topic.

Despite a huge amount of publicity regarding the rate of Tesla VIN registrations, there appears to have been minimal discussion of the regulatory background and practical implications of that.

VIN Registrations

Many investors are closely watching the rate at which Tesla (TSLA) is being assigned Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) for its Model 3s, and much has been written on the subject. However, I have seen no specific discussion of the regulation regarding the VIN assignment process and how that might impact the production rate estimates being done by Bloomberg and others.

The requirements are contained in the "NEW MANUFACTURERS HANDBOOK- Requirements for Manufacturers of Motor Vehicles and Motor Vehicle Equipment" which can be found here. The relevant section, on p. 21, is below:

Under 49 CFR 565.26, a motor vehicle manufacturer must submit to NHTSA, either directly or through an agent, information the agency will need to decipher the manufacturer’s VIN characters not later than 60 days before the manufacturer offers for sale the first vehicle identified by that VIN or if information concerning vehicle characteristics sufficient to specify the VIN code is unavailable to the manufacturer by that date, then within one week after that information first becomes available. The purpose of the 60-day requirement is to permit users of the VIN, such as State motor vehicle agencies, to obtain the necessary deciphering information before vehicle purchasers begin registering their vehicles. The VIN deciphering information must be addressed to: Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE., Washington, DC 20590, Attention: VIN Coordinator. See Appendix 4 for sample VIN deciphering letters.

I have not seen the 60-day time frame between VIN assignment and customer delivery mentioned anywhere. Although it is evident that this is not a hard and fast rule, with about 60 days remaining in Q2, Tesla should have already registered VINS for any cars it expects to deliver in Q2 and the highest VIN registered so far is 33,466. The total M3s delivered at the end of Q1 was 9,990. If Tesla is registering VINs promptly, Q2 deliveries may be in the range of 23,000 or so.

The fact that VINs are supposed to be registered 60 days in advance of delivery suggests to me that VINs being registered now are for cars to be produced in a month or so, assuming it takes another month for delivery. I therefore think that VIN registration rates should be considered a predictor of Tesla's planned production, not the current rate. Bloomberg's model appears to be using the registration rate as a proxy for current production instead. They now recognize that their model may be overestimating, partly due to the recent shutdown, but this may be a factor as well.

Seeking Alpha author Bill Maurer recently wrote an article, "Tesla - The Next 10 Days," which contains a chart I really like - it calculates total VIN registrations for the prior 30-day period. Although the lumpiness of VIN registrations makes any average somewhat inexact, I think it provides useful information.

SOURCE: "Tesla the Next 10 Days" by Bill Maurer

We now know that Tesla produced a total of 9,766 M3s in Q1 of which 2,020 were in the final week, which means that 7,746 were produced in the first 12 weeks, or about 645/ wk. This translates into a monthly rate of about 2,750, which is roughly what the above chart indicated for most of the quarter. In the final week of the quarter, the VIN registrations increased in line with the increased production. Although the chart ends on April 23, I have calculated that 12,885 VINs have been registered in the last 30 days, ending April 30. This suggests to me that Tesla may be targeting close to 3,000 M3s/ wk. of production over the next few weeks.

Step 2 - VIN Assignments

Later in the process, individual cars are assigned specific VINs. Various sites, including Bloomberg, have been collecting and reporting this information, and I have reproduced Bloomberg's chart below as of April 30.

SOURCE: Bloomberg Model 3 Tracker- April 30, 2018

It is interesting to note that the highest reported VIN assignments are just over 20,000. About March 30, Tesla registered a batch of 2,041 VINs, with the highest number being 20,541. The next batch of 7,708 was registered on April 6. None of the reported VINs are from this latter group (or the blocks registered afterwards.) This supports my belief there's roughly a month lag between when VINs are registered and cars are produced.

I believe the chart contains one additional insight - the maximum VIN reported is less than 20,541 and there is a gap in reported VINs between about 19,000 and 20,000. This suggests that Tesla has almost undoubtedly produced less than 20,000 M's so far as opposed to Bloomberg's estimate of more than 22,000. Bloomberg has acknowledged that its model is slow to react to sudden changes, including the shutdown earlier this month, so they might not object to my somewhat lower estimate.

I also suspect Bloomberg's model might be somewhat impacted by the VIN reporting process it has established. The choices under the "Submit Your Model 3 VIN" button are: VIN from my own vehicle, VIN spotted on the web, or VIN spotted in person. My understanding is that Tesla purchasers may be getting their VINs as soon as their car is produced, and enthusiastically may be reporting it immediately to Bloomberg rather than waiting until they actually become the owners of the cars, which I don't think was Bloomberg's intent. Bloomberg may actually be getting more real time information on production than they realize.

A Huge Lease Accounting Change

There's a significant accounting rule change which Tesla implemented as of January 1, a change the company was required to make no later than that date. It is referenced in various places in the December 31, 2017, 10-K, including this section on p. 80:

The adoption of the ASUs will accelerate the revenue recognition of certain vehicle sales to customers or leasing partners with a resale value guarantee, which will therefore qualify to be accounted for as sales with a right of return as opposed to the current accounting as operating leases or collateralized lease borrowings. Our interpretation is subject to change as a result of future changes in market conditions, incentives or program offerings. Upon adoption of the ASUs, we currently estimate a decrease to our beginning accumulated deficit in the range of $520.0 million to $570.0 million before income tax effects (which are still being assessed), including the impact of adjusting deferred revenue for ITC balances, as of January 1, 2018. We are continuing to assess the impact of adopting the ASUs on the consolidated financial statements, and we are continuing to adjust our accounting policies, operational and financial reporting processes, systems and related internal controls accordingly.

When Tesla leased cars in the past, it could only report the monthly payments as income and would allocate an equivalent percentage of the cost against that income. Tesla will now be required (yes, required, even though the change benefits reported income) to report many lease transactions as sales, recording all revenue, cost and income up front rather than over the term of the lease.

The fact that Tesla will subtract more than $500 million from its "accumulated deficit" (an addition to equity) gives an indication of the significance of this change. This figure represents the future income the company was expecting to report under the existing leases affected by the change. This could be as little as one month's income for a lease about to expire or almost all the lease income for a lease that had been signed in December 2017. If we assume the original term of the leases averaged three years, and they are now on average halfway through the lease term, the average remaining term is about 1 1/2 years. Simplistic back of the envelope math suggests this is about $100 million/quarter of lease income Tesla will no longer be reporting (and possibly $200-300 million of lease revenue.).

However, by being able to report many future leases as sales, reported sales revenue may increase dramatically. About 23% of MS and MX sales in Q4 were leases. If a significant portion of those are reported as sales in Q1, sales revenue could be boosted by as much as $500 million (for simplicity, 5000 cars at $100,000 each). Among other changes we are likely to see are up front warranty reserves for cars which will be counted as sales rather than leases, and a liability for the right of return of the cars at the end of the lease period.

I'm surprised that there has been almost no discussion of this topic. I'm not an accountant and I'm not expert on the subtleties of this change, but because it is so significant that I felt compelled to provide some thoughts on the subject. The impact of this accounting change could cause even more volatility than normal for TSLA when earnings are released Wednesday evening.

