Pfizer Is A Definite Buy For 2018

There are, however, certain company-specific risks that cannot be ignored by retail investors in FY 2018.

Beyond oncology, we see Pfizer doing exceptionally well in other areas such as oral anticoagulants, inflammation, and neurology.

I started the year 2018, reiterating my full confidence in growth prospects of Pfizer (PFE). This is one of the very few highly diversified pharmaceutical companies with high performing drugs across multiple therapeutic areas. And, now, with the tax cuts and jobs act finally in place, Pfizer is expected to be in a much better position for even more investment in the business, organically or inorganically.

In this article, I will be explaining very briefly what makes Pfizer a solid fundamental buy in 2018.

But before that, just have a look at Pfizer's 2018 guidance numbers.

Ibrance and Xtandi are the pillar stones of Pfizer's growth strategy in 2018.

Already prescribed to more than 100,000 patients globally, approved in over 80 countries, and reporting $3.1 billion as full-year 2017 revenues, it will not be wrong to say that Ibrance has taken the CDK4/6 inhibitor world by storm. Today, Ibrance is covered by almost 98% commercial health plans (linked above) and 100% Medicare Part D plans (linked above). And the drug shows no signs of relinquishing its leadership position, despite entry of new CDK inhibitor drugs like Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Kisqali and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Verzenio. In fact, the entry of these drugs is being considered more of a positive driver by Pfizer, as this may further help in advancing the penetration of the overall CDK inhibitor class of drugs, with Ibrance taking disproportionate share. Pfizer also considers the one-time price adjustment that it had to bear for Ibrance in Europe, to be a positive driver for the drug, considering that the lower price in line with other historically present oncology drugs, will open up access for Ibrance in the continent.

Pfizer is also keen on expanding the available growth opportunity for Ibrance, in early breast cancer setting as well as HER2+ metastatic breast cancer setting. Positive readouts from ongoing research programs such as PALLAS, PENELOPE, and PALLET, till year 2020 (linked above), are expected to prove to be major breakthroughs for Ibrance in the coming years.

After Ibrance, we have Xtandi in Pfizer's portfolio, which is fast winning confidence of urologists, the key prescribers in metastatic prostate cancer indication. At end of 2017, while only 500 urologists prescribed Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Zytiga, the number was as high as 1,700 for Xtandi (linked above). Besides this, Pfizer has also filed an NDA for Xtandi in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer indication, based on positive readout from Phase 3 PROSPER trial.

There is more to Pfizer's oncology portfolio than Ibrance and Xtandi.

Late back in 2010, there was a time when Pfizer had only 2 approved oncology drugs effective in three indications. Today, we see the company boasting a robust portfolio of 10 oncology drugs effective in 17 indications. This number will be growing to 14 oncology drugs effective in 21 indications by end of 2020.

One of the most awaited oncology research program in Pfizer's portfolio is that evaluating investigational next-generation ALK inhibitor, lorlatinib in the ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Lorlatinib is being specifically designed to counter the tumor mutations that cause resistance to first generation ALK inhibitors. Additionally, it may also help in treating patients where the cancer has metastasized to the brain, as the drug is being developed to cross the blood brain barrier.

Then we have another program with PARP inhibitor, talazoparib, in germline BRCA1/2-positive breast cancer. The Phase 3 EMBRACA trial, for talazoparib in breast cancer indication, has managed to meet its primary endpoint. This is good news and can pave way for entry of Pfizer's PARP inhibitor in the oncology space. Talazoparib is an important drug and is being studied for prostate cancer in combination with Xtandi. Further, talazoparib and bavencio combination is also being studied in various cancer indications.

Pfizer is also keen on advancing its CDK leadership, by coming out with drugs that can fight resistance mechanisms seen for Ibrance.

Bavencio has already secured FDA approval as treatment option in Merkel cell carcinoma and bladder cancer indications. The latest news of the drug's performance in second line metastatic NSCLC indication may have been disappointing for investors. However, it should be remembered that the trial most likely failed to meet its endpoint due to higher crossing over of patients from chemotherapy arm to the immunotherapy arm outside the study. While the trial enrolled patients PD-L1+ expression of 1% or greater, Bavencio seems to have made its mark with respect to overall survival in patients with moderate (50% or higher) and higher (80% or higher) PD-L1+ expression levels. This may be indicative of the drug's robust clinical profile and may point out at the sub-optimal design of the Phase III JAVELIN Lung 200 trial.

Beyond this, the true potential of Bavencio as an asset for Pfizer is its role in combination regimens. So in the near-term future, we are expecting readouts from 5 trials in the coming 18 to 24 months (linked above), including those evaluating Bavencio with Inlyta in renal cancer indication, Bavencio with chemotherapy agents in later lines of treatment of ovarian cancer, and Bavencio as first-line maintenance therapy in gastric and bladder cancer.

In the mid-term future, there are almost 20 Bavencio combination studies (linked above) that will issue results including radioimmunotherapy trials in head and neck cancer, with Xalkori and lorlatinib in lung cancer indication, with Ibrance and fulvestrant in breast cancer indication, and with glasdeglib in leukemia. Bavencio, 4-1BB, and OX40 are also being studied extensively in various solid tumor indications. Finally, Pfizer has also started basket studies for Bavencio-talazoparib combinations in various solid tumor indications.

In the long-term future, Pfizer aims to explore regimens capable of converting cold tumors into hot tumors.

Eliquis, Xeljanz, and Lyrica are playing a pivotal role in Pfizer's top line and bottom line performance.

Belonging to the NOAC class of drugs and approved for recurring deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, Eliquis has proved to be blockbuster drug. And with increasing penetration in the Venous Thromboembolism segment, increasing coverage based on real-world data, and rising diagnosis rates of nonvalvular atrial fibrillation patients, Eliquis will continue to be a major growth driver for Pfizer in coming years.

Then we have Xeljanz, Pfizer's key inflammation and immunology drug, which has already proved to be a blockbuster therapy. This drug has managed to make a mark in rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis indications and is being favorably recommended by the FDA's GI advisory committee in ulcerative colitis indication. But even beyond Xeljanz, Pfizer is exploring next-generation JAK inhibitors to be effective in areas where Xeljanz is less optimal as well as for expanding the company's presence in areas beyond rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis to gastrointestinal and dermatology segments.

Certain risks, however, cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Although the impact of loss of patent exclusivity of drugs such as Lipitor, Norvasc, Zoloft, Pristiq, Celebrex, Camptosar, Viagra, and Protonix is gradually declining, it will continue to be felt till year 2025. Now, Lyrica is also expected to go off-patent at end of 2018 or latest by June 2019, provided the company manages to secure six-month pediatric exclusivity for the drug. Chantix is set to lose its U.S. product exclusivity by end of 2020. Hence, while the impact of LOEs in 2017 has been $3.0 billion, it is projected to be close to $2.0 billion annually till 2020, $1.0 billion in 2021, and $500 million annually from 2022 to 2025 (linked above).

Then again, there are already well-entrenched players in the immune-oncology segment, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Merck (MRK), and Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY). Since Pfizer's immune-oncology combination assets are still few years from commercialization, they are exposed to changes in the overall competitive landscape.

Shortages in the sterile injectables business, especially from legacy Hospira portfolio, have been plaguing Pfizer's Essential Health business performance for a long time. The company has developed robust plans to reduce impact of these shortages in 2018 (linked above).

Finally, pipeline failure can impact the growth prospects and subsequently investor sentiments for any pharmaceutical company and especially more for R&D focused one like Pfizer. The company has a long list of failures such as indiplon drug for insomnia, antipsychotic asenapine, bapineuzumab IV for Alzheimer's disease, dalbavancin for skin infections, Exubera which was inhaled insulin therapy, torcetrapib for managing high cholesterol levels, Sutent in liver cancer indication, tremelimumab in melanoma indication, a PCSK9 inhibitor, bococizumab in high cholesterol, and many others. Any more pipeline failures can severely impact the company's share price trajectory in 2018.

And still, I believe that Pfizer makes a strong buy for 2018.

Trading at $36.68 on April 25, 2018 and having 12-month consensus price target of $40.16, Pfizer is definitely not a very strong growth stock today. However, Pfizer has one of the highest dividend yields in the pharmaceutical industry, almost to the tune of 3.71%. Compare this to the average dividend yield in the healthcare sector which is around 0.72%, while that of S&P 500 is only 1.87%. These numbers imply that Pfizer investors have a very fair chance of enjoying high return on investment, considering both share price appreciation and high dividends. Hence, I consider Pfizer as a buy opportunity in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.