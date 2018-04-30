Delta's Focus City Strategy Delivers Revenue Advantages

In the face of declining domestic yields over much of the deregulated era of the US airline industry, legacy carriers have struggled to increase their overall revenues. The growth of low-cost carriers and, most recently, ultra-low-cost carriers, has pressured legacy carriers throughout the world to come up with strategies to be able to successfully compete in an increasingly price-driven environment, which is now even pressuring low-cost carriers' ability to grow revenue. Product segmentation is being used to offer lower fares, while passengers can choose to add on product features which they value or buy up to fares which include more product attributes. Frequent flyer sales have been a lifeline for US legacy carriers which have developed some of the largest loyalty programs in the world, and these programs are increasingly important in driving revenue growth for low-cost carriers. All US airlines are increasing their average aircraft size (upgauging) using new technology aircraft, which allows increased capacity to be added at very low incremental costs, driving revenue growth even in a low-fare environment.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) continues to use all of these strategies to increase its revenues, resulting in a 4% increase in total operating revenues in 2017, compared to 2016 after a domestic revenue decline in the previous yearly comparison. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Delta reported a 4.2% passenger unit revenue (RASM) increase on top of a 2.3% increase in capacity, driving a 6.6% increase in passenger revenue. In the first quarter of 2018, Delta's domestic revenue increased 6.9% based on a 2.4% RASM (unit revenue) increase, while its transatlantic network generated 14.7% more revenue driven by 11.5% higher RASM. Delta's domestic and transatlantic networks are driving the majority of its revenue growth. Delta's system revenue growth was unbeaten among US airlines in 1Q2018.

Delta's Unit Revenue Performance by Region, 1Q2018

Delta is using the strengths of its global network to drive system-level revenue growth unlike what predominantly domestic low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers can do. Using DOT data, it is possible to analyze the revenue airlines carry from each airport, separating out local revenue (those passengers that end or begin their journeys at that airport) from connecting revenue (passengers that are merely changing planes at an airport). Delta operates US hubs in seven cities at eight airports, with hubs at both NYC's LaGuardia and JFK airports. While the size of an airline's hub is correlated to its ability to gain a strong position in the local market, local revenue is a more precise measurement of how well an airline performs in non-hub cities. Delta gains more than half of its system passenger revenues from local passengers that originate or terminate their journeys with Delta in one of its eight US hub airports. Thus, less half of its revenue comes from connecting passengers in the nearly 300 additional cities that Delta and the Delta Connection carriers serve in the US and around the world.

One of Delta's strategic initiatives is to develop focus cities alongside its hubs. While the vast majority of Delta's flights operate to/from one of its hubs, the focus city concept involves developing new markets in non-hub cities. In its 2017 Investor Day presentation, Delta identified Boston, Cincinnati, and Raleigh-Durham as its three US focus cities.

Based on the characteristics of each of these three focus cities, it is possible to identify the characteristics that Delta is apparently using to develop its focus city strategy, as well as identify potential future focus cities that Delta is developing.

Delta's focus cities are all at airports where no other legacy/global carrier has a hub but are often where another carrier's hub is in a nearby city.

Delta is the largest legacy/global carrier by revenue at each of its focus cities. Low-cost carriers have a large presence in Delta's focus cities, and Delta uses its global network, full-service business model, and frequent flyer program and business lounges to attract high-revenue passengers and differentiate its offering from low-cost carriers.

Although flight schedules are carefully coordinated at hubs to maximize connections between flights, focus cities are less focused on connecting passengers and more focused on serving the local market.

All of Delta's current focus cities have longhaul international flights operated by Delta. As of this summer, Delta will operate nonstop flights from 15 US cities to Europe, compared to 8 US cities for American and 7 US cities for United. Many of Delta's focus city and non-hub transatlantic flights are to Amsterdam or Paris, home of Delta's joint venture partners, Air France and KLM and also among the top five destinations in Europe. Domestically, Delta's schedule at its focus cities includes service to its hubs, other Delta focus cities, and some of the top business markets.

Delta's focus cities are in markets with high traffic growth and are often high-tech oriented. Delta's capacity in its current focus cities is growing at double-digit rates, far above its system average. Delta's revenue and average fares in its current and potential focus cities are typically also growing faster than for Delta's domestic system and the industry.

Delta's Competitive Advantage

Delta's focus city strategy is unique among US airlines. American (NASDAQ:AAL) and United (NYSE:UAL) have committed to building their networks around their hubs, largely eschewing point to point or non-hub flying. Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) offer hub-type networks although they do not use the term "hub", while the US global 3 carriers, as well as Hawaiian, are the only US airlines that operate intercontinental flights on widebody aircraft. Thus, Delta's focus city strategy combines its intercontinental network with a presence in markets outside of other legacy carrier hubs, although some of Delta's focus cities are in low-cost carrier focus cities. Since the market share in many of Delta's focus cities is divided among several carriers, and there is usually a strong market for intercontinental business travel in those markets, Delta gains an advantage in winning high-value corporate traffic by offering a broader service portfolio than other carriers. In addition, the number of cities with intercontinental service is increasing due to the growth of European low-cost carriers; by expanding its own intercontinental network, Delta competes for the higher value portion of travel to/from those cities rather than ceding those markets to foreign carriers.

Delta's Focus Cities

At its 2017 Investor Day, Delta identified three focus cities.

Boston

Although Delta's lineage includes a merger with Boston-based Northeast Airlines in the 1970s, all of the legacy carriers reduced their Boston operations post 9/11, in Delta's case to focus on building its presence in New York City. Now, Delta's growth in the Northeast is shifting to Boston where it is the fastest growing airline, based on capacity and revenue growth. Average fares for a number of Boston domestic markets are above average compared to other northeast US markets. Boston is Delta's largest non-hub market, based on local market revenue, and Delta provides the only US carrier transoceanic service. Delta is adding back Florida service that it once operated, as well as increasing its presence in the transcontinental US market. Although Delta currently leases some of the gates in its Boston terminal to other airlines, it will regain all of its gates in the near future and says it will build its schedule using that extra space although some of its partners will remain in its terminal. In Boston, Delta is applying lessons it learned in Seattle where it built one of the US industry's only post-deregulation hubs at Alaska Airline's hometown hub and now has approximately half of the local market share that ALK has; Delta competes in most of the same top markets as ALK in addition to the transoceanic markets which only Delta serves, a model it appears to be using to grow its presence in Boston.

Delta's revenue rank for 2017 in Boston was #2 with a 20% revenue share and an 18% passenger share, both of which represent an approximately 1.5% increase compared to 2016.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati is a former Delta hub which was downsized in favor of Detroit after the merger with Northwest Airlines. Delta has retained a strong revenue presence and a year-round flight to Paris from the Cincinnati/N. Kentucky (CVG) airport which serves a region with a valuable corporate travel base. Although ultra-low-cost carriers rapidly added seats to CVG after DAL's CVG hub pulldown, Delta is now adding flights and increasing the size of its aircraft. Delta is the largest carrier at Cincinnati with a revenue share of approximately 50% which has been stable.

Raleigh/Durham

Raleigh/Durham (RDU) is a former American Airlines hub, and near American's current southeast hub at Charlotte, Delta has added service from Raleigh-Durham (RDU) up and down the east coast and to top destinations in the western US, as well as to Paris. DAL's local market revenue in CVG and RDU is similar in size. Delta has the leading revenue and passenger share at 30%, which has increased in each of the most recent years.

While Delta only calls Boston, Cincinnati, and Raleigh-Durham focus cities, several other cities have some but not necessarily all of the characteristics as these focus cities and have the potential for future development as focus cities.

Austin

Even though Delta is fourth largest in the Texas capital based on revenue, the market and Delta's presence in it are rapidly growing. Delta has committed to building a new SkyClub in the concourse which is currently under construction. Delta has operated short-term service to Amsterdam and is rumored to have plans to serve the market on a long-term basis once the terminal expansion is complete in 2019. A fast-growing tech-centered market, Austin could help fill Delta's need for a larger Texas presence; with the post 9/11 closure of its hub at Dallas/Ft. Worth, Delta is the only one of the big 4 US airlines without a hub in Texas.

Indianapolis

This summer, under a revenue guarantee, Delta will start new service from Indy to Paris, providing Indiana with its only intercontinental service. DAL is also adding service to its western US hubs and appears poised to expand its lead in the Midwest region where Delta is the largest carrier even though Delta is the only one of the big 4 US airlines without a hub at one of nearby Chicago's two airports. Delta is the largest carrier at Indianapolis by revenue with a 26% share.

Las Vegas

A former US Airways hub, Delta is the largest legacy/global carrier at Las Vegas and the #2 carrier behind Southwest. Delta frequently adds flights at Las Vegas for major conferences and events, including service to its largest cities in Europe and Asia, using its global network to serve passengers which low-cost carriers cannot do; no US carrier operates continuous intercontinental service at LAS. As a major destination for travelers elsewhere in the west, Delta's growth at Las Vegas has helped Delta grow its presence on the west coast.

Orlando

Like Las Vegas, Orlando is a heavily leisure-oriented market which attracts passengers from around the world for leisure and conventions. Delta has recently added new service to Amsterdam, its second longhaul international destination from Orlando; as at most other focus cities, Delta provides the only US carrier longhaul international service at Orlando, in addition to a growing number of US destinations. Delta carries about 15% of the passengers from Orlando but 19% of the revenue. Orlando is Delta's 2nd largest non-hub city based on local market revenue.

Portland, OR

Although Portland served as pre-merger Delta's Pacific Northwest gateway to Asia, Delta now provides the only US carrier longhaul international service with flights to both Europe and Asia. Delta's Portland presence helps to strengthen its Pacific Northwest presence which primarily is at its Seattle hub. Delta has an approximately 22% revenue share of the Portland market.

Coins under the Couch Cushions or Hidden Treasures?

Is Delta's focus city strategy meaningful data or just a new-fangled way to serve the US air travel market by shifting revenues from one market to another? Again, using DOT data, the revenue growth in Delta's focus cities could amount to between $250 and $400 million in additional revenue for 2018 based on trends in 2017. Delta has committed to growing its capacity and its unit revenues; finding markets beyond its hubs which are also seeing growth makes Delta's focus city revenue growth strategy additive to its revenues and its bottom line. Since Delta has a fairly strong track record of growing revenues in its focus cities, it seems likely they will continue to develop the strategy since no other carriers are doing quite the same thing. The focus city strategy also builds on the strengths Delta is seeing in its domestic and transatlantic regions, its two largest, and also helps its joint venture partners grow their revenue; Delta owns equity in a number of its joint venture partners.

Delta's focus city strategy could generate 15-20% of the revenue growth Delta has said it will deliver so the strategy could give Delta a financial advantage even as it expands the breadth of its network into markets where there has been no clear market leader. Finally, Delta's diverse fleet, including the upcoming deliveries of the new Bombardier C Series will help Delta use the most cost-effective aircraft to add markets which they might not otherwise be able to serve.

Now that the first quarter US airline earnings season is over, Delta came out in a very respectable second position in terms of operating margin, the same ranking that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2017. It is becoming increasingly apparent that Delta is capable of generating margins as good as or better than the low-cost carriers which have outperformed in financial performance for years.

DAL's stock performance in 2018 has also been top tier in 2018 among US airlines and above the DJIA in a quarter where multiple US airlines have revised their margin guidance down to revenue weakness. Delta's focus city strategy does matter as part of a larger commitment to growing revenue on a sustained basis while managing costs in order to increase earnings. DAL remains the highest valued US airline based on market cap, with the gap between its big 4 US airline peers widening so far in 2018.

Conclusion

Delta's focus city strategy is a unique strategy that the company is successfully using to grow its presence in mid-sized markets where no airline has a dominant position. The strategy is helping Delta deliver revenue growth and, since revenue generation is such a key driver of bottom line profitability, Delta appears to have a strategy available to it to gain a bottom line advantage that should help translate into share price growth.

