Should You Buy Comcast And Its Double-Digit Dividend Growth?

Investment Thesis

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is the largest cable company in the United States offering video, high-speed, and telephone services to about 56 million households and businesses. Despite consecutive quarters of video subscriber loss, the company's top and bottom lines continue to grow thanks to strong demand from its high-speed internet segment. The company has an excellent track record of returning cash to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend increases. It is also trading at an attractive valuation. Hence, I believe Comcast is a fine investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

CMCSA data by YCharts

Reasons why Comcast is an attractive investment choice

Continual Growth in High-Speed Internet Subscribers

Comcast' high-speed internet segment continues to grow rapidly. In the past quarter, the company added about 351 thousand subscribers quarter over quarter. This is better than its previous quarter's 318 thousand subscribers add. Its revenue from high-speed internet segment grew to $4.2 billion or by 8.2% year over year. The high single-digit revenue growth rate is due to both a strong net increase in its subscriber base as well as rate adjustments. Looking forward, the company should be able to continue to increase its high-speed internet rate (hence, growing its revenue and EBITDA) as the company now offers 1Gbps speed to 90% of its footprint.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Gross margin should continue to improve

While many might be concerned about Comcast's declining video business, the fact is that its total revenue continues to improve (due to continual growth in its high-speed internet). The shift towards more high-speed internet actually helps the company to improve its gross margin. This is because Comcast's high-speed internet has a much higher gross margin than its cable TV segment. As can be seen from the chart below, Comcast's cable (high-speed internet and video) gross margin reached record high of 40.1% in 2017. Looking forward, the company's gross margin will likely continue to improve thanks to strong growth in its high-speed internet segment.

Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

The ability to bundle many of its services

Comcast is one of the few communications providers that are able to offer multiple services (e.g. high-speed internet, video, landline phone, and wireless service) nationally. The ability to bundle many of its services should help reduce its churn rate and help defend its market share from its competitors.

Favorable Capital Intensity in 2018

In Q1 2018, the company's capital expenditure decreased by 5.2% to $1.973 billion. This represents a capital intensity of 12.5%, a decline of 110 basis points from a year ago. The good news is that Comcast expects its capital intensity to remain favorable (to decline as much as by 50 basis points) as its video platform X1 is now deployed to 60% of its residential video subscribers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Consecutive years of dividend Increase

Comcast has been increasing its dividend consistently in the past (see chart below) thanks to its ability to generate excess free cash flow. Its latest increase in dividend marked the ninth consecutive year of double-digit dividend growth. The company should be able to continue to increase its dividend (perhaps in low double-digits) in the next few years as its dividend payout ratio is only about 28.5% of its free cash flow in 2017.

Source: Investor Presentation

Share Buybacks is expected to be at least $5 billion

Comcast is expected to repurchase at least $5 billion of its stock in 2018. The company is taking a disciplined approach on share buybacks while maintaining its debt leverage at 2.2x (the leverage ratio at the end of 2017). Comcast's share buybacks plan has reduced its shares outstanding from 5.9 billion shares at the end of 2008 to about 4.8 billion shares at the end of 2017 (see second chart below). This is nearly 19% reduction of its total shares outstanding. Its share buybacks program should help support its share price.

Source: Investor Presentation

CMCSA data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Cord-cutting accelerated in Q1 2018

Despite strong growth from its high-speed internet segment, Comcast's video subscribers decreased by about 93 thousand in the quarter. As the chart below shows, the decline is the fifth consecutive quarter of video subscriber decline. The decline is due to competition from platforms such as Netflix (NFLX). Fortunately, Comcast does have weapons to defend its market share. As mentioned previously, the company does have the ability to bundle its services. However, we have not yet seen an improvement in the stabilization of its video subscriber base.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Attractive Valuation

Comcast is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.7x. This is slightly higher than its 5-year average of 7.6x. Its forward PE ratio of 13.6x is three multiples lower than its 5-year average of 16.6x. Using the consensus estimate of its 2019 EPS of $2.72 per share and the PE ratio of 16x, we have a target price of $43.50 per share. This represents a total return (including dividend) of 32.7%.

Investor Takeaway

Despite five consecutive quarters of video subscriber decline, Comcast's high-speed internet segment continues to perform well with strong subscribers add. The company continues to generate excess cash flow and return cash to its shareholders through share buybacks and dividend increase. The company's valuation is quite attractive at the current price today. I believe Comcast is a good investment choice for investors seeking both capital gain and dividend growth.

