Thanks To AMD, Intel Is Back On Track To Long-Term Success

On a brighter note, Intel is successfully thwarting AMD’s EPYC datacenter strategy. Data Center Group’s Q1 2018 operating margin went up from 35% to 50%.

As per the Q1 report of Intel, Client Computing Group posted a +3% Y/Y growth. However, this group’s quarterly operating income declined from $3 billion to $2.8 billion.

Getting rid of its excess baggage like wearables and Wind River subsidiaries is a boost for Intel’s important race against AMD and Nvidia.

The impressive benchmark scores of AMD’s latest Ryzen octacore processors inspired Intel to get back to basics. Intel’s basic expertise lies in x86 processors.

Intel's (INTC) excellent Q1 2018 performance is not as impressive as the 40% Y/Y growth in Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Q1 2018 revenue. Intel's Q1 revenue of $16.10 billion posted a Y/Y revenue growth of 8.8%. Intel is too mature that its growth opportunity is limited. AMD's notable revenue growth, since it released its 14-nanometer Zen processors and Radeon graphics accelerators, reminded Intel it needs to focus more on its x86 processors.

Intel's future affluence will continue to come from how many x86 processors it can sell annually. Intel can sell more x86 processors if they better than AMD's impressive 2nd-generation Ryzen processors.

(Source: Statista)

Going forward, Intel's 5-year prosperity is not found in smartphones, driverless cars, or Internet of Things consumer products. Good old desktop/laptop PCs and datacenter/network server racks will remain Intel's biggest revenue/income generators. Successfully recruiting AMD to help it sell more high-end x86 processors is a good example how Intel is again focused on increasing sales of its main revenue generators.

(Source: Intel)

Getting back to basics means Intel's primary mission is again to stymie AMD's emerging exponential revenue growth. Getting out of wearables and selling Wind River (software builder for IoT products) allows Intel to better address AMD's resurgence as a competent builder of x86 desktop processors.

My takeaway is that Intel stock's surge over the last 12 months was not because it bought Altera or Mobileye. It was an investors' seal of approval for Intel's healthy and growing x86 processor business. Investors like it when Intel is focused on what is good at - you know, making great desktop/server x86 processors.

On a 12-month return basis, INTC has grossly outperformed AMD.

(Source: Ycharts)

Intel Has Neutered The AMD EPYC?

We can conclude that Intel knocked down AMD's EPYC strategy. EPYC is cheaper than Xeon, but Intel still dominates the server/datacenter processor business. No AMD employee or Seeking Alpha reader can argue that AMD is making a serious impact in the server/datacenter market. Intel just posted 24% Y/Y in its Data Center Group. Intel's datacenter business also increased its operating income from $1.5 billion $2.6 billion, and the operating margin jumped from 35% to 50%.

(Source: Intel)

The chart above confirmed that Intel doesn't really need to compete in price against AMD's EPYC to retain the loyalty of Xeon-dependent datacenter operators. The new business relationship with AMD might also lead to Intel buying deep-learning Radeon Instinct GPU chips to counter Nvidia's (NVDA) datacenter Tesla/Volta GPUs. The bottom line is AMD will benefit more from supplying datacenter GPU chips to Intel than it trying to catch up with Nvidia's big lead in deep-learning GPUs.

AMD's EPYC processors will find customers. Those few companies who can't afford Intel Xeon processors will likely buy EPYC products. However, I doubt EPYC can even capture 10% of the x86 server processor market. Intel's $5.2 billion revenue from its Data Center Group in Q1 2018 can only mean it still owns 95%+ of the x86 server processor industry.

My speculation is the strong operating income from Data Center Group can let Intel do contra-revenue ninja tactics to keep its biggest PC and server processor customers remain loyal forever.

Intel has an annual free cash flow of $10.33 billion. AMD's annual free cash flow is -$45 million. This should explain why Intel has an iron grip on Original Equipment Manufacturers of server computers and desktop computers. AMD is unable to match Intel's incentives when it comes to wholesale chip supply contracts.

More often than not, margins pressured PC, and server computer builders will favor the firms who give them the bigger wholesale discounts on processors, RAM, flash storage, motherboards, and graphics accelerator cards.

Intel Still Has A Rising Ryzen Problem

In spite of Intel's incentives to PC OEMs, the recent launch of cheaper and faster 2nd-generation Ryzen processors is still a current headwind for Intel. The revenue of Intel's Client Computing Group only grew 3% Y/Y. This is far below the 95% Y/Y growth of AMD's Q1 2018 Computing and Graphics segment. Zen-based processors now account for 60% of AMD's x86 processor sales.

Take note that Intel's Client Computing Group posted a decline in operating margin, from 38% in Q1 2017 to $34% in Q1 2018. There's also the lower operating income, from $3.0 billion to $2.8 billion.

(Source: Intel)

Intel's operating margins on consumer x86 processors are likely to go lower because AMD's latest generation Ryzen processors are $10 to $50 cheaper than 2017 models. AMD's 12-nanometer Zen+ processors are going to find many buyers especially now that Intel has postponed mass production of its 10-nanometer processors to 2019.

Unless it lowers the price tags of its 14 nm+ Coffee Lake processors, Intel's Client Computing Group will post flat or low Y/Y revenue growth for the next three quarters. Going forward, Client Computing Group will likely end 2018 with $35 billion, slightly higher than 2017's $34 billion.

Conclusion

Like it or not, It was AMD's EPYC and Zen processors that kicked Intel back on track. It is great that Intel bought Movidius, Nervana Systems, Altera, and Mobileye. Intel is now well-prepared to expand to the Internet of Things cloud computing/edge computing, robotics, driverless cars, Artificial Intelligence, 5G modems, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, and computer vision.

However, I conclude that Intel still needs to focus more on growing its boring but very rewarding x86 processor business.

INTC is a buy. The growing x86 server industry is a captured customer of Intel. Of the total $20.65 billion worth of servers sold last Q4 2017, 85% of which ($17.5 billion) are still x86-based. As long as Intel dominates in the server processor market, it can afford consistently growing dividend payments.

Sad but true, Intel's huge 50% operating margin on datacenter processors means it can easily afford to beat the price tags of AMD's new 12-nanometer Ryzen consumer processors. The huge income from datacenter processors allows Intel to be more generous in giving wholesale discounts to top consumer PC builders like Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Hewlett Packard (HPQ), Acer, Asus, and Dell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.