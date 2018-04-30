Institutional Investors Give Their Vote Of Confidence For Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) have declined some 36% since the start of 2018, in response to the refusal to file letter that the FDA issued the company. The clinical trials that were completed all had relatively small sample sizes; as such, the FDA wanted to acquire more data on the products safety by having the company carry out an additional clinical trial. The stock is still a buy, in my opinion, given the lack of institutional selling during the months after the letter was issued by the FDA, the current strength in the stock over the past seven days, and the lack of any available treatments that are exclusive to LEMS patients.

Digging a little deeper into the company reveals a story warranting the reason to side with the bulls, with key institutional investors capitalizing on the depressed stock price by adding to their stake in the company. Blackrock, Vanguard, and Consonance capital all used this time to add to their positions and increased their respective stakes in the company to roughly 5%. This vote of confidence in the company by large firms seems to have been missed by the market. The number of firms initiating positions has also been on a steady increase, with the institutional short volume declining.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is focused on the treatment of rare diseases, specifically those that a neuromuscular in nature. The lead candidate Firdapse is awaiting response from the FDA after their NDA resubmission for the treatment of LEMS. LEMS is an autoimmune disease that interferes with acetylcholine (ACh) release from the presynaptic membrane into the synaptic cleft thereby ending the action potential of the nerve prematurely. This then causes an issue with muscle contraction of affected patients. Approximately half of the patients with LEMS also suffer from cancer as well.

In cancer patients, antibodies are activated in response to the proliferative cell growth of the cancer which can be considered the primary reaction. A negative secondary reaction of the patients hyperactive immune system is the collateral damage inflicted on other bodily processes. One such example is the destruction of the autonomic nervous system and muscle integrity of the patient, which leads to LEMS.

Their first phase three trial for Firdapse was a randomized double blind interventional study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Amifampridine Phosphate in LEMS patients. The study had co primary endpoints, with the first being the change in the QMG score from baseline to day 14 and the second being the change in the SGI score from baseline to day 14 as well. To extrapolate on the endpoints a bit, the QMG score is a 13-assessment test on various dexterity/strength tasks carried out by the patient with their performance being scored by the physician. The score can range from a 0-39, and a low number correlates to an improvement in patient's symptoms. The SGI score is a patient scored test based upon their overall well-being. A score of 1 correlates to feeling terrible and the highest score of 7 correlates to the patient feeling delighted.

There are no approved drugs exclusive to LEMS patients currently on market. There are various treatment options for myasthenia gravis patients that can also be used for LEMS patients, but the effects are either short in duration or high in risk. One such treatment is the use of a cholinesterase inhibitor called pyridostigmine. This drugs slows the hydrolysis of acetylcholine by inhibiting the enzyme (acetylcholinesterase) responsible for its degradation in the postsynaptic membrane. The drug is only mildly effective is LEMS patients and any positive effects wear off after six hours. The side effects of the drug are excessive saliva production and diarrhea. Guanidine can also be used in conjunction with pyridostigmine, but is rarely done so because of the serious toxicity of the compound involving the kidneys and bone marrow.

The last class of off label therapies for LEMS patients are immune therapies. Corticosteroids such as prednisone can be used but don't have the quick onset of action that is seen with anticholinesterase inhibitors; however, they are effective and relatively cheap. The downside of constitutive use of corticosteroids is hefty with GI problems, osteoporosis, and stunted growth in children all being common. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is one of the last available options of treatments for LEMS patients. The patients are given an injection of a nonspecific antibody called immunoglobulin that functions in the same way hot air does to a thermostat. When injected the body senses the even more increased levels of antibodies in the blood stream and in an effort to maintain homeostasis dials down its own production of antibodies.

It is also hypothesized that IVIG dilutes the immune system products that destroy the cells integrity; thus, allowing more time for the body to clear the harmful cellular debris. IVIG is only used as a short duration bridge therapy while patients wait for their corticosteroid + azathioprine combo to exert an effect. As you can tell there are various treatment options that can be pieced together for LEMS patients, but there always seems to be a key result component missing in the treatment plan that would make it truly effective. This highlights the serious unmet need of LEMS patients, and the potential for Firdapse to become the new standard of care.

The company is in sort of a race to the finish line with another private biotech company, Jacobus Pharmaceuticals, which can be viewed as a sort of Robin Hood figure in the story of treating LEMS patients. They have been providing the compound free of charge to patients who enroll in their compassionate access study and have expressed their displeasure in Catalyst acquiring the rights to the active ingredient in the compound. They have since also started the clinical trial process with their compound for the treatment of LEMS. The only difference in the two company's drugs is that Jacobus has the base version of the compound while Catalyst acquired the phosphate version of the compound. This may seem like a minor difference, but the implication is that the phosphate version is more easily transported due to it being more stable; thereby, increasing the quality of the drug. This also has an economic benefit because it doesn't force Catalyst to incur any additional expense in the manufacturing process regarding tightly regulated temperature control.

A few points on the irony of Jacobus Pharmaceutical trying to bring the drug to market once there is competition. The first is that they are going to have to charge patient's some sort of fee for the drug to recuperate their losses incurred in the clinical trial process thereby nullifying the effect they had on the public by holding the moral high ground. They really bolstered their case for due diligence malfeasance as well when they said they didn't bring the drug to market years ago because they felt there wasn't a large enough market for it. If that was true, then they should not have even started clinical trials and allowed Catalyst to progress through unchallenged because they knew the drug would never make a profit.

At any rate, they are close to bringing the drug to market as well and this would have dire consequences for Catalyst since they would then hold exclusivity on the drug for that patient population. This is speculation, but I believe this to be the reason Catalyst missed the mark on their first NDA submission. They realize Jacobus is close behind them and they may have rushed bringing their NDA to the FDA thinking it would be "good enough" and were then hit with the refusal to file letter. Luckily, they were able to carry out their small additional trial and resubmit their second NDA before Jacobus could and now it's a matter of what the FDA decides.

This is a classical binary catalyst scenario with FDA approval meaning a large run up in the stock price, but another denial would equate to severe downside and for good reason. I side with the bulls because Jacobus Pharmaceuticals has also released data on the compound as well showing a similar efficacy and safety profile as Catalyst's results, and since the compassionate access trial has been going on since 2013 leads me to believe that patients tolerate the drug well long term.

Catalyst had $84 million in cash and cash equivalents for 2017, with a burn rate of roughly 18 million for the year. This means they had around five months of cash on hand, and fast forwarding to today could have investors seeing dilution sometime next month which coincides with the FDA decision date deadline of May 28. Apart from LEMS the company is progressing through various other clinical trials for Amifampridine in a variety of other muscle related conditions and have amassed several FDA designations like that of LEMS. The compound could reach a sales estimate of 50 million on the low end and 150 million on the high end depending on the actual number of patients in the market and the market penetration of the compound.

Some red flags and downside to the bull thesis is that the company lacks a multiple "shots on goal" pipeline meaning that the life of the company is directly attached to Firdapse with their next closest new compound GAMA-AT just reaching the end of a Phase I clinical trial for infantile spasms. In addition, the seizure space is already very crowded with multiple drugs already on the market that are generic and affordable for patients. If Firdapse doesn't prove to be effective or the FDA denies their NDA for a second time then the resulting sell off would be massive.

Also, the management team seems to hold multitude of executive positions with the CEO Patrick McEnany also being the president and chairman of the company. Steve Miller is the head of operations and the chief scientific officer. Rounding out the group is Alicia Grande who is the vice president of the company, the CFO, as well as the treasurer. This concentration of power usually is not a good thing within the company as the management teams plates are often overflowing, and/or the concentration of power in the company is localized to only a few key individuals.

Now would be an excellent opportunity for those who have conducted their own due diligence to establish a pilot position prior to the FDA's decision. This is a conviction play for high risk investors only as the serious upside is equally matched with a serious downside depending on the decision of the FDA. I would recommend waiting until after the data release (and if positive) the next round of dilution to add any additional shares of CPRX to ones portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPRX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.