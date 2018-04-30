Tesla Earnings Preview

For the more likely case that delivery and revenue beat, EPS misses, and cash burn speeds up, Tesla stock may go up 4-5%.

Just few days ahead Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 2018 earnings report (ER), it is the purpose of this post to estimate the price impact on Tesla's stock in light of most likely ER outcomes. To this end, I first identified relevant ER metrics which are relevant to Tesla stock prices. From many previous posts, it is a common understanding that Tesla's stock is more affected by the factors which determine whether Tesla can execute its unique business model, i.e., making the first affordable electric car for the masses. This would require the company to have the capability to scale up the production and be able to locate the capital to finance the production. This is the reason why delivery and cash burns are more important factors to move TSLA prices than the conventional revenue and earnings surprise. To this end, I identified the historical relationship between Tesla stock price changes to its delivery, cash burns, revenue, earnings, and gross margin surprises.

Delivery, Cash Burns, Revenue, and Earnings Surprises

Tesla never gave regular guidance on delivery, cash burns, revenue or EPS. After causal mentioning of production targets failed to materialize, the company has recently decided not to set production targets any more. As a result, I used previous quarter actual delivery as the benchmark for investors' expectation of delivery. Therefore, similar to actual revenue or earnings beat (miss) the analysts' consensus estimates, when current quarter's delivery exceeds last quarter's delivery is, it is considered a "beat" in delivery. Similarly, cash burn is measured by the changes in net cash as a percentage of the total cash flow. Revenue (earnings) surprise is measured by the difference between actual revenue (earnings) and revenue (earnings) estimate. Accordingly, each ER metric is defined either beat or miss.

Next, we used the last 36 quarters actual ER data to correlate the post-ER 5-day Tesla stock returns to these metrics. The price impacts from various ER metrics are summarized in Table 1. One easy way to read the results is that when a delivery beat will increase stock price by 4.45%, an increased cash burn will also increase stock by 1.60%. Other measures follow the same interpretation. How Tesla stock reacted to ER metrics are consistent to our previous assertions. First, the actual delivery carried the largest weight on shareholders' minds, compared to conventional fundamental measures. On the earnings front, as Tesla's shareholders have been known to fixate more on revenue than earnings. As expected, the EPS surprise provides the least amount of new information on stock prices.

Q1 Earnings Preview

Before we can use the above ER "reactions" to estimate the price impact, we will need to forecast what most likely the Q1 outcome may be. In the following section, I will identify the most likely case in terms of each of the four factors.

1. Delivery

Tesla's investors should know by now Tesla's kryptonite is its car production and delivery. For this reason, Bloomberg has developed a model to track production by continuously monitoring the issuance of vehicle identification numbers issued by the NTSB. Back in February, it estimates that production stands at 1,026 a week, a big jump from the fourth quarter but less than half the 2,500 a week target that Tesla has set for in last year. But, in just last week, Tesla's Musk announced that the company just produced 2,020 cars in the previous 7 days, and the company reported that Q1 production totaled 34,494 vehicles, a 40% increase from Q4 and the most productive quarter in Tesla's history. 24,728 were Model S and Model X, and 9,766 were Model 3.

On the other hand, in first-quarter 2018, after several tweaks to the automation process in Fremont, the company delivered 29,980 vehicles, compared with 25,000 vehicles in the prior-year quarter. More importantly, it beat the 29,862 cars delivered in Q4 2017. Of the total, 11,730 were Model S; 10,070 were Model X, and 8,180 were Model 3. As the company has often 'managed" the delivery for pricing and tax purposes, stock prices have shown more related to the actual delivery than the production since it relates more closely to the current quarter revenue (Figure 1). For all practical purpose of our model estimates, the delivery for Q1 2018 is considered a "beat."

(Source: Bloomberg)

2. Cash Burns

Tesla's cash burn rate has an unexpected upturn in Q4 2017. Free cash flow, one measure for the leftover cash after cash burn, dropped to -$277 million, much less than Q3's -$1.4 billion (Figure 2). For a company like Tesla, which is expected to burn $1 billion cash per quarter, a sudden jump in free cash flow not necessarily suggests a positive message to shareholders.

At first glance, it may be seen as a silver lining from the significant delay in the weekly production. However, for a company which was supposed to burn cash between $3 and $4 billion a year, the sudden drop of cash burn without increasing revenue only suggests that the normal operation has been delayed due to production process difficulty as pointed by the company. Or, as speculated by critics, the production may have been held back to avoid another capital raise in the short run. Or, other source of non-operational cash flow was used (such as the $1 billion customers' deposits) for operational cases. None of the three scenarios should be considered "normal" activities for a normal company.

For Q1 2018, with over additional 5,000 cars being produced, the single production line has been staffed on a 24-hour basis (including CEO Elon Musk), it is expected that more cash has been used. With company repeatedly assured that there will be no capital raise in 2018, our pro forma statement indicates that the free cash flow will go from -$277 million to -$580 million in Q1 2018.

3. Earnings Estimates

There is evidence that Tesla stock responded to conventional ER metrics. In Q4 2017, the company's EPS beat, but the top line missed the consensus. In the following three months, Tesla shares have lost 18% in comparison with the industry's decline of 13%. In Table 3, Q1 consensus estimate is for a loss of $3.46 per share on revenue of $3.2 billion. Per Earnings Whisper, investor sentiment is that the company will most likely beat. Consensus estimates are for earnings to decline year over year by 75% with revenue increasing by 16.5%. Overall earnings estimates have been already revised lower since the company's last ER.

On the other hand, both of my estimates on revenue and earnings are estimated based on the fact that Tesla was able to increase the weekly production from 500 cars to low 1,000s in the better part of Q1, albeit with significant conveyor line stress. Accordingly, the Q1 actual revenue is revised upward to the high end of the estimates, $3,280 million, as the Q1 delivery 29,980 exceeded Q4 delivery of 29,862. On the other hand, the additional cost increase to double the capacity invariability led me to lower my EPS estimate a bigger loss from -$3.46 to -$3.49.

Stock Price Impacts

Using the two relevant metrics of $3.31 billion Q1 revenue and -$3.46 EPS as consensus estimates to define "surprise," we were able to use the metrics reported in the last section to estimate more accurately the likely price impact across various actual outcomes, given each combination of actual Q1 gross margin and revenue outcome.

Using the above framework, we will be able to estimate the likely price impact, given various ER outcome scenarios. In Table 2, we present the simple estimates based on the fact if ER beats or not. The price impact ranges from the best "all beats" case of +8% to the worst case of "all misses" case of -8%. Our most likely case of +4.87% is based on the assumption that all Q1 beats come with a miss on GM.

Limitations

Since Q1 actual delivery has been announced, the price impact for Q1 ER may have been overstated (4-5% is due to the delivery beat). Using last quarter's delivery as investors' expectation may be overly simplistic as the market may buy into Musk's new estimate of 5,000-6,000 units a week by the end of 2018.

The historical price reaction pattern (Table 1) also implies that high cash burn is a bad thing considering that it will force Tesla to raise capital soon. It is completely plausible that the market may use cash burn as an indicator of production growth.

Finally, this is an article to estimate short-horizon stock returns. There is no implication whether Tesla stock is fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.