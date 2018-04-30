Quantenna Communications' (QTNA) CEO Sam Heidari on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Vernon Essi - Director of IR and Strategic Finance

Sam Heidari - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sean Sobers - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Quinn Bolton - Needham and Company

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Gary Mobley - Benchmark

Operator

Vernon Essi

Vernon Essi

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter and fiscal year 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements, including those relating to our preliminary financial results for the first quarter and fiscal year 2018 ended April 1, 2018, financial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 and beyond, our strategy, future business and financial performance, our product development and technology, customer relationships, and market opportunities, which are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discussed in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018 and subsequent Form 10-Q filings.

These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. The forward-looking statements made on this call apply only as of today and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to update these statements after this call. Also, please note that certain financial measures we use on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude certain charges. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in our earnings release.

Before we start our prepared comments, I want to call your attention to our supplementary financial commentary and supplementary earnings presentation, both of which were included in our 8-K filing today and are available in the download library section of our Investor Relations website at quantenna.com. Since we are providing the financial commentary with trended financials, Sean’s remarks will be abbreviated and certain metrics not discussed in today’s call, including historical comparisons and GAAP to non-GAAP measures, will appear in these supplementary materials. The financial commentary and earnings presentation should be referenced in conjunction with both today’s conference call remarks and the earnings press release issued today.

Also, I would like to introduce our new technology section that can be found on the home page of Quantenna’s website. This section explores our technology differentiation and contains several technical white papers that discuss our technology implementation.

On our call today, Sam will discuss Quantenna’s highlights from the first quarter and recent Wave 3 10G deployments and growth opportunities. This will be followed by Sean with the financial overview and guidance. Sam will then conclude our prepared remarks with a discussion of our innovations in the past quarter. We’ll then open the call for question-and-answer.

Now, I will turn the call over to Sam. Sam?

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Vern. Good afternoon, everyone, we appreciate your interest and support in Quantenna, and thanks for joining us today. Today we’re excited to tell the investment community that we’re experiencing true visibility into our business momentum. We’re also on the track to deliver record revenue and strong earnings as our leading-edge product portfolio expands our market opportunities. Let’s briefly review our Q1 financial results.

Quantenna recorded $45 million in revenue in the first quarter representing 9% sequential growth compared to the fourth quarter and 19% annual growth compared to the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP EPS was [$0.02] for the first quarter compared to $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2017. We generated robust operating cash flow in the quarter reflecting our strong financial performance.

Turning to our customer activity, we’re pleased to report that another cable MSO is already in the full volume deployment of our [indiscernible] product across its entire subscriber base. This is in addition to an accelerated deployment by our major cable MSO, its nationwide rollout of our product and its leading-edge gateway. We’re experiencing rapid growth in new and existing customers as our Wave 3 10G performance is showcased in this highly visible flagship product.

Additionally, I am pleased to report that product is now sourced to two separate OEM partners, it significantly adds growth capacity to serve subscriber demand while also diversifying the supply chain. This momentum demand from these MSOs is exciting particularly given that we’re not yet at full volume ramp in this program. To that point as 2018 progresses we anticipate more MSOs and other leading service providers will initiate their own deployment of our Wave 3 10G product.

All Wave 3 revenue ramp showcases multiple accomplishments, first it is a product regimen, it is commercially available product, not in people’s homes. Second, it is a transition of our offering from single band, dual band, this captures more silicon dollar content, and finally our market expansion into cable MSOs. This access is creating a virtual cycle where we’re gaining design win momentum and deployment. As a result, they expect quarter revenue to more than double sequentially in the second quarter. Now on that positive we note I would now like to turn the call over to Sean to discuss our financial results in further detail. Sean.

Sean Sobers

Thanks Sam, good afternoon everyone. As very previously stated our financial commentary should be referenced in conjunction with both my remarks and the earnings press release issued today. We reported revenue of $45.1 million in the first quarter. This represents 19% growth over the first quarter of last year and 9% sequentially from the fourth quarter 2017. This sequential growth was driven primarily by the increased deployment of our wave 3 10 G products in the first quarter. Our first quarter non-GAAP growth margin was 50.5% and drop to 120 points sequentially and increased to 130 basis points year-over-year.

Recall that in the fourth quarter of 2017 we incurred rebate allowance reversal. The reversals are non-GAAP gross margins would have increased sequentially. as we noted on our previous earnings call, our gross margins typically impacted by product mix. Our first quarter operating expenses were in line with our expectations as R&D expenses increased sequentially due to a tape out and related R&D project expenses. This was offset by SG&A expense which decreases slightly on a sequential basis. As a result, non-GAAP operating expenses were 40.2% of sales in the first quarter a decline of 320 basis points sequentially.

We generated $6.8 million in cash from operations in the first quarter or $0.17 per share compared to using $7.6 million or $0.20 per share in the fourth quarter 2017. This casting was due to the timing of billing and collections from customers and the timing of payments to vendors. First quarter non-GAAP taxes were $237,000, GAAP taxes were $52,000. Our non-GAAP EPS which excluded stock back compensation and changes in deferred tax balances was $0.03 for the first quarter compared to $0.01 for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $0.03 in the first quarter of 2017.

Turning to the balance sheet, we closed the first quarter with $120 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. This translates $3.10 per share on a fully diluted basis. Accounts receivable ended at $26.3 million or 52 days sale outstanding, this compared to $26.8 million or 58 days in the fourth quarter. The decrease in DSO was due to the timing of our billing and collections within the quarter. Inventory ended at $18.4 million or 4.8 annualized turns in the first quarter compared to $12.7 million or 6.3 annualized turns in the fourth quarter. We anticipate inventory to increase in dollar terms in the second quarter.

Now for a discussion of revenue segmentation by Wi-Fi technology. Our legacy 802.11 and revenue saw decline in the first quarter dropping 51% sequentially and 74% year-over-year during the first quarter of 2017. We expect this to decline quarterly throughout 2018 to negligible level. Our 802.11ac Wave 2 products grew 9% sequentially in the first quarter and grew 25% year-over-year compared to the first quarter of 2017. We’re encouraged by the breath of design wins and new market opportunities we’re targeting in this revenue segment and continue to anticipate Wave 2 revenue will grow in 2018 over 2017.

For the second quarter we anticipate Wave 2 revenue will be flat on a sequential basis. Our Wave 3 10G revenue grew 136% sequentially in the first quarter to 13% of our first quarter revenue. As Sam discussed our large [indiscernible] customer is gaining momentum with its nationwide deployment of a gateway using our Wave 3 solution and another [Indiscernible] has initiated a full volume roll out. Thus, in Q2, we anticipate Wave 3 revenue will more than double the level of Q1, specifically to the 12 to 14 million range and we continue to anticipate additional service provider customers will follow in the upcoming quarters. Though our order forecast is subject to change we currently believe that Wave 3 revenue will continue to grow sequentially in Q3 and Q4 of fiscal 2018.

I'll now summarize guidance for the second quarter of 2018. As we discussed our customer deployment of our Wave 3 products is intensifying and our Wave 2 revenue is attracting at a stable and healthy revenue. taking this into consideration we expect second quarter revenue to be between 51 million and 53 million. As we discussed in the past the gross margins on our 10G product is below our corporate average. However, the impact of our cost optimization efforts has already started to take hold and we expect 10G gross margins to improve throughout 2018.

With the material increase in anticipated 10G revenue in Q2 we expect gross margins to decrease in the second quarter to about 48% plus or minus the 100 basis points. Our expectations based on the internal forecast of Wave 3 10G revenue mix which is subject to change indicates that Q2 will be the lower point in our corporate gross margins during 2018.

In the second quarter we expect operating expenses to be flat to up 5% sequentially. We expect R&D expenditures to remain flattish on a sequential basis. This is due to the increased headcount and related compensation offset by the absence of R&D projects that occurred in the first quarter. We remind you that R&D expenses will generally fluctuate quarter-to-quarter due to timing of this project. We anticipate SG&A will increase due to increased headcount and related compensation expenses.

In the second quarter, we expect our non-GAAP tax amount to be approximately 200,000. Taking these factors into consideration for the second quarter, we anticipate GAAP loss per share of $0.04 to $0.02 and a non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.07 and $0.09. Please refer to our GAAP to non-GAAP business outlook reconciliations contained in our earnings release for more information.

To recap we are excited about the momentum we are seeing in our 2018 revenue, we believe the long-term deployment forecast for our Wave 3 customers including our cable MSO and other service providers will drive our revenue and earnings growth in 2018 and beyond.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sam for concluding remarks.

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Sean. Now I'll discuss some of the other highlights for the past quarter. As we discussed before all products have a long-life cycle, this is well benefitted by the fact that Wave 2 continues to find market [Indiscernible]. in the last quarter where, we have started deployment with a market satellite provider for video distribution newly OTT capabilities. Also, being on design wins to residential gateways and nationals.

On a different note in our continuous course of innovation it is my pleasure to highlight our announcement regarding vision as a formal offering across Montana Solution. Vision is a unique differentiator in the marketplace that have come together after many years of research and development and has been hardened in the of over 10 million notes. Vision is an element of our value add creation and its strategy occurred behind the chip set. This cloud service tool enables the highest quality of the scale and the faster time to deployment as well as lowering the customer qualification cost.

Additionally, Vision enabled insight into real world used model and the environmental challenges which we utilize to further drive innovation leading to differentiated product. Also, the last part that we announced advanced access point features that significantly boosts the performance of the mobile client. No other access points offer this level of Wi-Fi performance for multiple mobile clients. Moreover, as I look internally I am very excited by the progress and the capabilities of our next generation 11ac solutions. Core 11ac product family leverages our existing technology leadership, exemplified in our Wave 3 10G product. With our 11ac product I look forward to further raising the bar for Wi-Fi performance.

In summary we’re pleased to accelerate our expansion into the cable MSO market, we are also excited of our continuous innovation, will enable other opportunities and further demonstrate us as a Wi-Fi leader. We see many exciting opportunities in front of us as we continue to grow our customer engagement and introduce new innovative products. Thank you for joining us today. And I would like to turn the call over to Vern. Vern?

Vernon Essi

This concludes our prepared remarks. We’d now like to open up the call to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Quinn Bolton from Needham and Company.

Quinn Bolton

For I guess either Sam or Sean you’ve mentioned that new cable MSO beginning a full deployment of the Wave 3 solution, wondering if you could provide anymore comments, is that MSO part of the syndicate for your large deployment or is that an unaffiliated MSO?

Sean Sobers

Yes, that partner is part of the syndicate as well. Approximately let’s say about 2 million subscribers something like that.

Quinn Bolton

And then you’ve mentioned some I believe other service providers or non-MSO service providers, adopting Wave 3, can you give us a sense of when those service deployment or service providers ramp, is that’s going to be about second half of ’18, is that what gives you confidence in continued growth in Wave 3 revenue in Q3, Q4?

Sean Sobers

Yes, that’s exactly right.

Quinn Bolton

And then just the last one Sean, on gross margin I know you guys have been talking about trying to get gross margins to 50% and above, you did that in Q1, obviously you’ve got the Wave 3 here that causes a dip below 50, but do you think you can get back to 50% by the end of 2018 or do you think the recovery of 50% plus might take in 2019?

Sean Sobers

I think you hit it on the head as far as the impact of 10G ramping and due to the accelerated growth of that product really puts a little hamper on the gross margins, but we expect our cost downs that we’ve been working on as far as our cost authorization to help grow this throughout the rest of the year, and what we get to at the end of the year, we won’t guide too yet, but we’re moving in the right direction , I think as we stated in the prepared remarks, we do think this is kind of the low point against Q2.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymore

Sam and Sean, you talked about the Wave 3 growing through the rest of the year is there any sort of ballpark slope to that? I know you’re not going to guide two quarters out but is the full year pace changed significantly or would you view what you’re guiding to in the second quarter as more of a pull in than changing the overall businesses over the course of the year.

Sean Sobers

Hey Rob this is Sean, defiantly not a pull just the ramp has started sooner and steeper than we kind of expected and we still expect it to continue to grow sequentially throughout the rest of the year, kind stay tuned and that goes but there is still a room to grow as we go forward quarterly, not a whole for sure.

Ross Seymore

And then as my follow up on the technology side, Sam you mentioned about the AX side of things, can you just talk about the timing of when you think that’s going to come in and any changes in the competitive landscape since we last spoke as a number of companies seem to be quite keen on that ramp starting later this year.

Sam Heidari

Right, so I think the AX timing is really for deploying 2019, we have [indiscernible] product a while now, and its progressing very well. As we know we still have a huge differentiation that we’re having a Wave 3 [indiscernible] and everything else and our unique architecture tying over into 11ax, to not only to be 11ax but the best of 11ax of its time and carry the same kind of a differentiation that we’ve had. Competitive landscape I’m not aware of anyone else right now who has a product such as ours in the market, we’ve made an announcement which pretty old by now but we’re not seen any evidence of that in the market place.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Blayne Curtis from Barclays.

Blayne Curtis

Just kind of curious, just basically ramp as we look and thing that the kind of fact that, how attached is the roll out, are you assuming kind of the lowest speed roll out as well, and can you talk about your primary customers, how much do you indicate to other customers?

Sam Heidari

This is Sean, it's kind of a rough connection, but I think your question is, how far are the providers going as far as to what levels we start the gigabit and they went down to what, am I paraphrasing that correctly?

Blayne Curtis

[Indiscernible].

Sam Heidari

I think the last update we got was, they were going all the way down to 200 megabytes per second and we thought it was going below that, they come down significantly from the one gigabyte per second and then when you look at the syndicate folks lot of those guys don’t even offer that level of speed, so it’s not a speed parameter, it's more going to be how they roll out and how faster they roll out but the target is to roll out to all of the subscribers.

Blayne Curtis

And then Sean I want to ask you about the OpEx increase on the SG&A side, it's going to create targeted ads, and then how to think about it for the rest of the year?

Sean Sobers

SG&A?

Blayne Curtis

Yes.

Sean Sobers

I think it’s, it will go slightly up as we go through Q1 to Q2 and then if you want to think about it longer term it’s not much a grower as you go forward from there.

Blayne Curtis

I guess just curious what are you investing in?

Sean Sobers

It's basically employees sustaining our footprint a little bit from an SG&A prospective and then it kind of level offs from the higher that happens in Q2.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from the line of Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley.

Joe Moore

Just give us your thought on what the 10G penetration might look like, beyond this year sort of just qualitatively, do you see a broader footprint of the existing customers, do you see new customers, just how are you thinking about the growth rate of 10G and how quickly can replace Wave 2.

Sean Sobers

So, I think we are well aware of the MSO and their partners who are deploying this product. Outside of that we have a set of existing and new customers who are transitioning to 10G throughout the year and as of 2019 you will see more of them coming towards the second half of the year so it is a mix of both North America and Europe set of the customers both new and existing. The new ones are obviously incremental revenue the existing ones are uptick capabilities because we have both 2.4 and 5 gigahertz WAN to make that transition.

Joe Moore

And then just any update you guys on view as the retail or the campus Wi-Fi opportunities?

Sean Sobers

Yes, so retail has always been opportunistic for us I mean we all look at that, we have had and we do have presence right now in retail and that being meaningful or a significant that I like to discuss at this point but it is opportunistic move for us in a continued basis because of the exact same product as we have applied to the service providers. Nevertheless, when it comes to trade up the bar making it choice of us going through with the service provider accounts or retail accounts or ROI going now towards the service provider accounts we are exploring that market and we have presence in that market but not in a -- it is not in material at this point.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from the line of Gary Mobley from Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Want to ask about the 150 million approximately in revenue being derived from 5G or Wave 2 and so I am assuming the majority of that is driven by maybe half a dozen customers and ideally you will see those customers roll over to 10G. Then you mentioned an ASP increase but can you confirm whether or not the transition to those customers from 5G and 10G is roughly about 2 to 3 times ASP increase and then how do you think about your win rate for some of those existing 5G customers or retention rate I guess I should say as they transition to 10G?

Sean Sobers

From an ASP perspective it's 2 to 3x when you go from Wave 2 to Wave 3. Our existing customers mean about 150 million or whatever as far as Wave 2 revenue goes and I think it is just like some of them will go to Wave 3 and kind of the versions and some will move and migrate towards and 11ax version of our product whether it's a 10G or part of the 10G brand family that's on this for the future to come. As far as transition from 11ac to 11ax most of that are going to do that, it's natural to get that with the overall environment will provide and desire. I think as far as what was your last part of the question Gary?

Gary Mobley

The retention rate for those customers was sort of competitive dynamics are you seeing as to kind of retain those customers?

Sam Heidari

Yes, actually right now I think the retention is pretty good I mean I we have either design wins for 11ax which is going to be probably next transition time I'm not really in any meaningful ways have guided yet and we hope product offerings are feeling very confident that we will have a meaningful precedence in the transition timeframe.

Gary Mobley

I know you guys aren’t willing to share the specific gross margins for each product but can you give us a sense of the order of magnitude for the gross margin improvement for the Wave 3 products as you transition from the end of 2017 through the first quarter and how do you see the increments in gross margin improvement measurement basis points or whatever metric you want to give for 10G product specifically?

Sean Sobers

I won’t be that precise, as I am sure you’re probably aware. But basically, the way we look at that product and the gross margin as we progress throughout the year it starts to improve and that whether it’s the cost optimization, the selling prices or overall costs of the product just starts to improve and get us closer back to with the corporate averages where we expect to exit 2018 much closer to corporate average than we are in the first half of the -- or first quarter of the year.

Operator

And at this time, I am showing that we have no further audio questions. Presenters I turn it back to you for closing remarks.

Sam Heidari

Thank you everyone, and on behalf of Quantenna’s worldwide team I would like to thank you for your interest and continued support. Operator you conclude the call.

