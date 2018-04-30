Capgemini's (CAPMF) CEO Paul Hermelin on Q1 2018 Revenues Call (Transcript)

Capgemini SE (OTCPK:CAPMF) Q1 2018 Revenues Conference Call April 26, 2018 10:00 PM ET

Thank you. Good evening and good afternoon, everybody. I’m pleased to announce this Q1 revenue that reached €3,153 million. On a constant currency basis, this represents a growth of 7.2% year-over-year. More importantly, this is fueled by a 6.1% organic growth rate, definitely a strong start of the year especially in North America and Continental Europe. Consumer Product, Manufacturing and Financial Service are the most dynamic sectors.

Bookings activity has been strong with a 15.3% progression year-on-year. The Q1 momentum continues to be supported by our Digital and Cloud portfolio, which is growing at a pace of 20%. It, of course, now represents over 40% of our revenue.

In March, we finalized the acquisition of LiquidHub, a North American digital customer engagement firm. This represents a quite major milestone in the development of our digital service offering in that region. We also crossed the 200,000 people marked during the quarter. With the strong start, we are clearly ahead of our growth plan, and we confirm all aspects of our guidance for the year.

Let’s go into more details about this first quarter. I move to the geography. As you can see, our two biggest geographies performed above expectation in the first quarter. North America post a 14.8% growth year-on-year. Consumer Product and Retail, Manufacturing and Financial Service have been the engine for that strong growth. Continental Europe revenue is up 7%. We maintained a strong growth in France or largest European market.

In Germany, we note a clear traction for SAP S/4 and we signed large implementation with a major retailer. Traction in the auto market is sustained, driven notably by the connected car investments. And they continue to be a good traction in the offshore business in Germany, including a growing acceptance in the public sector.

In Italy, growth is driven by telecom, automotive and finance sector where digital transformation is a key part. Nordic is also dynamic with new contracts in cloud-based solution for a global retailer as well as for a financial institution on mortgage automation.

Moving to the UK and Ireland, revenue is down 4.7%. We still have in the first half the base impact from the HMRC partial resourcing while the private sector is now growing and we are clearly on track to return the region to growth in the second half.

APAC and LATAM are up only 1.4%. We won several new logos in APAC, but we are impacted by the base effect due to last year growth rate. Last year, we achieved 25% growth, so it’s a very demanding comparison base. The situation continues to improve in Latin America.

This quarter again our top customer across all geographies, are growing faster than the group average. Developing our customer centricity is one of our top priorities, the second one being the active management of our portfolio innovation in the key driver. Let’s spend a little time on innovation.

Innovation is by far the main driver for our Digital and Cloud business, which is growing 20%, and as I said, represent clearly more than 40%. We maintained a strong growth rate in spite of Digital and Cloud having become such a large part of our business, and we now target to reach 50% of our revenue.

But it is important to realize innovation is a business accelerator across our entire portfolio. For example, in SAP, S/4HANA is particularly hot on the market. We have tripled the size of our S/4HANA pipeline year-on-year and now S/4HANA related work represents a third of the total SAP pipeline, and we see traction across various sectors and notably in Europe.

At the group level, the overall SAP business continues to expand. In Digital, Manufacturing and notably in PLM, very strong demand in several sectors for PLM, mainly aerospace, automotive but also in energy. Artificial intelligent gained momentum, we are involved in a rising number of projects from pipeline defect tracking to online competition tracker or fraud detection. We have executed so far over 500 engagements including significant artificial intelligence investment in various sectors.

Automation, we see demand everywhere across all markets from media to insurance to high tech. Clients enjoys strong efficiency plans creating a virtual circle for demand. E-commerce and marketing innovation drives growth through front-end business digitalization. This enables the group to leverage its Salesforce solution and through cross-selling penetrate new clients and generate sell-through business. In that regard, our recent acquisition has proven to be a booster.

Let's -- a few words about this acquisition. I'd like to highlight some value created by recent move. Obviously, they are contributing. They are standalone growth to the group. In addition, with Itelios in Europe and LYONSCG in North America, we have become a global leader of the Salesforce commerce cloud. With Idean, we are currently looking a global network of creating design and user experience studio, which will require some further bolt-on acquisition. But this is only a part of the story.

These acquisitions have proven instrumental to transform our portfolio. They are improving our ability to be selected and win some deals. Since the acquisition of Fahrenheit 212, we benefitted from go-to-market synergy. Most recently Fahrenheit 212 was a key to win a contract with a big North American financial institution. This was repeated with Itelios for a truly major global leading cosmetic firm that we didn't count as a client for years. So, we finally entered it. Thanks to Itelios reputation.

With LYONS Consulting in the U.S., same thing for U.S. food company. Idean is generating revenue level [Technical Difficulty] example to illustrate that. For a large government in the UK, we created a design-led organization. We also won an [Technical Difficulty]. As you can see, acquisition is a contributor to growth and we'll continue to target bolt-ons in the coming quarters. We are currently assessing opportunity in additional creative studios in cyber security, in digital manufacturing and in analytics.

A last word on new logo. We closed a number of interesting deals in the first quarter including wins in Cloud and Digital. They illustrate our global reach ranging from new clients in China and Australia to new deals in the U.S and European heartland. For example our new logo Yuexiu Group, and you possibly do not know them but this is still a $50 billion Chinese conglomerate for which we are delivering a large SAP program.

EnergyAustralia, the primary supplier of electricity and gas across Australia, was partnering with Capgemini to transform their finance and accounting process, leveraging automation and robotics to deliver improvements and efficiency and cost. A few example of sizable wins in Cloud and Digital. For Hydro One, we've signed an extension for managed service contract, but we’re focused it on increased automation on cloud technologies and end user service improvement.

For IP Australia, a very interesting deal where we’ve signed a three-year partnership to build and run a big data based on Amazon Web Service platform. The system will capture over 100 years of Australia IP data. Capgemini will work closely with IP Australia as they're analytics partner to better leverage their data by providing access to innovators, industry and academics.

While at Enerco in Holland, we have been awarded a new multiyear contract to advance their digital customers experience offerings and provide very new innovative service such as smart home energy solution. As you can see, the very good growth in Q1 illustrates the benefit of innovation throughout the entire portfolio and the synergies we start to derive from acquisition.

I now leave to Aiman on financials.

Aiman Ezzat

Thank you, Paul, and good morning, afternoon or evening everyone. First let me start with an update on IFRS 15.We report revenue on the IFRS 15 since January 2018 as such 2017 revenue figures have been restated for IFRS 15 for comparison purposes.

Now let’s go back to Q1 numbers. On reported basis, revenue stands at €3,153 million, 1.2% of this growth. The currency headwind this quarter is high at 6 points driven primarily by the U.S. dollar. The constant currency growth rate as per mentioned is 7.2%. This includes 1.1 points from acquisition, taking into account between other things 1 month of LiquidHub. And the organic growth rate is 6.1%, so slightly above Q4.

On a full year basis, we continue to expect close to 2 points from contribution from inorganic growth. As we mentioned before, we have about 1.5 points which is already embarked. And we anticipate around 3.5 points of headwinds from currencies. I will also give you an indication for Q2. We currently estimate the currency headwind for Q2 at 4.3% and the organic contribution at 1.7%. So, the year has definitely started on a dynamic basis.

Now, looking at constant currency growth rates by region, North America growth remained strong at 14.8% above double-digit like in Q4, growth is primarily driven by manufacturing Consumer Products and Retail and Financial Services, and the Energy & Utilities sector is stable year on year.

In the UK and Ireland, which now accounts for 12% of group revenues, revenue has declined by 4.7% as anticipated. We still have the headwind from the partial sourcing of HMRC, as Paul pointed out. The private sector is positive fueled by Financial Services and Manufacturing, and we do expect to be on track to return to growth in the second half.

In France which is 22% of group revenues, we recorded solid growth of 5.4% which progress include 2% or above 10% in Financial Services, Manufacturing and Consumer Products and Retail. The rest of Europe continues to have a very solid quarter 8.3% double-digit growth in Germany, Nordics and Italy.

Spain is also growing at high-single digits and Benelux remains positive. And finally, in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, we recorded slower growth this quarter of 1.4%. As Paul mentioned, we do have the base impact in Asia Pacific which grew 25% in Q1 last year, and we do expect an acceleration in that region throughout the year.

Now moving by business, Consulting Services continue to grows nicely at 21.6% with demand driven by digital transformation and the addition of recently acquired businesses. And we have strong contribution from North America, UK and Germany in this quarter. The 4.2% revenue growth in technology and engineering services reflect solid performance in these two largest operations as such France and North America.

Application services 63% of group revenue is growing double-digit, benefitting from sustained demand in Digital and Cloud with strong performance across the most units. Finally, in Other Managed Services, we report as expected the 5% decline in revenues to discontinue to reflect the anticipated decline in the UK public sector and the continue shift of our infrastructure services portfolio towards cloud services. Our business service activities which combine BPO and platforms are reporting positive growth this quarter.

Now, let's move to the sectors. Financial Services again a solid quarter with 8.6% growth, and we have strong performance in all key region including North America. Energy & Utilities report for the fourth quarter in a row at positive growth. This is primarily driven by continental Europe and as already mentioned North America is stable. Manufacturing is benefitting from solid investment driven by Digital and Cloud and continues to perform very well with the growth of 9.5% driven primarily by North America, Germany and Nordics.

Consumer Products and Retails report an impressive 18.9% growth driven by North America and France. One year ago, this was a sector in an investment phase. We are reaping the benefits of deal that we want notably in the second half. The public sector growth in mid single-digit, if you were to exclude the UK, but at the group level we do report the decline of 2.4%. And finally, the telecom sector with 6% of group revenues continues to face some challenges in Europe. This sector has declined by 3.9%.

Going to bookings, we have the strong 15.3% constant currency growth rate in Q1 so it gives us strong booking numbers of 3.2 billion for the first quarter, leading to book-to-bill ratio greater than 1. And our overall pipeline is up 10% year-on-year. On the people side, global, the group total headcount grew 3.9% year-on-year to reach 233,000 employees at the end of March. Offshore growth was 4.1% driven by European penetration while onshore growth was almost 3.5% driven by Digital and Cloud.

As a result, offshore penetration is stable this quarter at 57%. We did recruit 12,000 people in Q1, 56% of them in our global delivery center. The attrition is up 17.2%, so 1.9% above Q1, 2017. It’s about 1% above the historical averages that we expected for Q1, that reflect the strong market demand of course, but remains well within our operating range. The wage increase remained under control for this year with an average salary increase similar to what we have achieved in 2017.

And as Paul mentioned, we confirmed all aspects to our full year guidance, and we now open it to Q&A.

Stacy Pollard

Two quick ones from me. You seem to be running, hello…

Paul Hermelin

Yes, go ahead Stacy.

Stacy Pollard

Yes, you seem to be running right at the top end of your full year guidance. Is this a rate you think you can sustain throughout the year even bookings were strong? So I’m just wondering, if there is maybe an opportunity for you to raise guidance for the full year. And then second question on the innovation side, you talked about PLM, AI Marketing et cetera, but you weren't mentioned centralizing around certain platform. Can you tell us more about that the specific areas where you think you have the solutions that are sort of leading the competition?

Paul Hermelin

So, Stacy, I cannot -- let say that we were expecting the question on the guidance. And frankly, I don’t think I ever recorded, I was raising the guidance at the end of the first quarter. So, clearly, what Aiman said as well as I said is we are ahead of plan. There is still three long quarters to execute. So at this stage, we quietly confirmed the guidance, and of course imagine that the pressure could become up at the end of the second quarter, if we have the same trend but let's wait and let deliver.

Now, on platform, clearly we have -- we invest in several domain notably AI is less to generate issue than a question of revisable assets, and we built assets notably in financial service and in insurance. We built some nice pharmaceutical companies clearly we have some with good track record, and we have some in energy & utilities, but it's today and the list is not complete and we work on that. Thank you, next question.

Operator

Yes, we have another question from John King from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

John King

I guess the other obvious question alongside the guidance is going to be the drop through to profitability. So maybe can you comment on how the strong demand is impacted on prices? We've obviously seen your utilization is also slightly up. So any commentary around there -- around that and how -- let’s say if 2018 is a strong year for revenue growth, would we naturally assume there should be some operating leverage there? Or actually, would you reinvest in order to kind of build out your capabilities? The second question was on GDPR. Paul, I think you mentioned on -- this is something about some headlines around that potentially having been a driver this quarter. Perhaps, if you could expand on that, what are you seeing in terms of the work you're getting? And is that something that will potentially fade in Q3, Q4? And maybe lastly, Paul or Aiman, if you can comment on any impact from the number of billable days in the quarter whether that was a tailwind perhaps as well?

Paul Hermelin

Okay. So, let me take the first one, John. On the margins, clearly, the fact that we have growth is going to help basically us deliver on the margin. But do remember that we still have quite a lot of investment and to be frankly we want to be able to reap up all the benefits of the potential organic growth. So, we have to continue to invest. And as I had mentioned already for a couple of quarters, in North America we're not done, so we have good growth.

We’re very happy about it. But we have to continue to work in terms of the portfolio rotation and we’re not done yet. So I did clearly state when we did the full years that we still have 12 -- four quarters to six quarters to basically finalize all the portfolio rotation that we need to do in North America. So clearly it’s a balance between investment and profitability. Today, I think we maintain the balance to be able to ensure that we deliver our full year targets.

AimanEzzat

On GDPR, it’s funny because the title is focused on GDPR. While if you read my quote, it says that it has helped, but not a major help. So GDPR has been an addition, not very material one and contrary to what you think, what we see with clarity. They start to realize and we think they will not only work for a couple of months, but for a couple of quarters if it’s not a couple of years. My view is people start -- they have started with compliance updates. And now they realize that, that triggers some additional work in the way they work, in the way they collect data, in the way they manage data.

So my view is GDPR core delivery is ahead of us. So it's not material so far, and my bet it will grow. If you speak of the number of days, I think it was not yet done, I mean there is an impact that we think as you know we did not flag it when we provided the guidance. So for us it was embedded. And I did not have people basically telling me, they were short because of number of days. So it probably has some impact, but I -- it was not flagged as major for us, John.

Operator

We have another question from Adam Wood from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Adam Wood

Maybe just first of all on the U.S. Again, it’s really impressive growth for the second quarter on the run. I know there’s some discussion at Q4 about whether there's some large contracts in there particularly the deal with McDonald’s whether that had boosted it. Could you maybe just talk a little bit about the breadth of the strength there? And what's driving that U.S. business? And given the ongoing investments, the comfort levels of that continues, maybe not that level but continues to be good through the rest of the year. And then just a little bit longer term, I mean the UK business now is down to 12% of group. It’s the largest market in Europe. I know everything, particularly what’s going on in the UK, you might be comfortable with a lower exposure in the short term. But specifically, what do you think about sort of longer term on the exposure to that big market in Europe?

Aiman Ezzat

On the growth in North America, I think we have another strong quarter. And we should have a good year overall. But again, don’t expect 15% to be sustainable. As I say, Christmas doesn't last forever. So we have good configuration with a lot of positive wins. We had a pretty good win rate that basically helped to have a strong growth. Our, what we considered sustainable growth organically is in the, it's 7%, something like that. That’s really what we like to employ in a good innovation cycle. So we have very good growth. We will probably have a few more good quarters, but we will not stay at 15%.

Paul Hermelin

On the UK, Adam, you’re quite right. First, you know we have rebalanced our portfolio. With the reduction on the public sector, we now at the private sector strength and mix that we like. And we are growing nicely and some good progress. So let me clear, we are investing again in the UK, and you should find in the second half some quite satisfactory growth rate. And maybe a bit of pound appreciation would also help.

Operator

Our next question is from Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs.

Mohammed Moawalla

I had two. One just on the Continental European geographies particularly even outside of France, you have been growing. I think you call that double-digit growth in Germany and the Nordics on relative tough comps. Can you maybe talk us through the sort of dynamic there? Is it, we know the macro is buoyant, but is it also, so how much of this is share gain and what have been kind of the big differentiators for you? And again, how sustainable is this? Can you grow -- continue to grow these rates on what are still tough comps? And secondly just a point of clarification, can you tell us, Aiman, what the headwind was for sort of HMRC? Is that in the UK or at a group level on growth?

Aiman Ezzat

So let me start with the second one quickly. On HMRC as we pointed out, the impact from the re-insourcing is about 0.5 point at the group level, okay. And it will be something similar in Q2 and then it should fade away in the second quarter.

Paul Hermelin

On Continental Europe, the first point is, we have, as you understand, some very buoyant countries. While in Netherland, it’s just growing a little bit. So that’s not our best country, as we have seen over the last quarters, but I am likely impressed by our German growth, Nordic growth and Italy. And Italy keeps growing double-digit now for many, many quarters. So we have an excellent team, I think they will continue. I am impressed by Germany and I would guess they will continue to Nordic, possibly. But I’ll just say, no reason to slowdown and that will compensate for the more sluggish Spain and Holland. So we have a good momentum in Europe.

Operator

So, we have another question from Laurent Daure from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Laurent Daure

Yes, thank you good evening gentlemen. First question is on your offshore penetration which is now more or less stable at 57%. I was wondering what’s happening in the U.S. is most of the additional demand is through now with locals. And if this has an impact, positive impact, on your organic growth going forward? The second question is on your strong growth in bookings. If we could have a little bit more color, if there were specific renewals during the quarter where we see something can extrapolate on for the coming revenues. And my final question is on the M&A, you made a few comments. Was just wondering if we are still talking about relatively small acquisition or the one like LiquidHub?

Paul Hermelin

Laurent, the first one, so on the offshore penetration. In North America I think we -- I think the offshore penetration is stable. It's true that we have more headcount growth from offshore now. It should not have a lot of momentum the offshore penetration itself. But definitely more addition of onshore people is basically helping to fuel growth. So, but we the offshore penetration continues to be quite strong and we still have deals that basically have a large offshore penetration component, that more and more we also Digital and Cloud is really a onshore addition at this stage.

But if you remember Laurent, when Aiman first issued a 5% to 7% organic growth it was notably taking into account the fact that we would probably reach a plateau on the offshore substitution and that’s materializing the U.S. and in the UK, while still growing our offshore ratio in Continental Europe. But as we said and we will report figures, so last year we had an offshore ratio that moved by one point, so over a quarter you would expect a 0.25 so it's not material clearly.

Can I say on the bookings question, clearly, there were some large deals. We mentioned the Hydro One renewal beside that it was active. We don’t say every quarter would be the same because I don’t think we should measure that.

Aiman Ezzat

If your question, Laurent, did you have a megadeal, we don’t have a megadeal in there. I think just we have good win rate and today I think as I said the pipeline is 10% bigger. So, we definitely have a good level of activity currently and there was a lot of deal in the pipeline.

Paul Hermelin

And on M&A, today, I will just say several targets, some of them are small, some of them are still 200, but I don’t see another 200 in the very near future.

Operator

So, we have another question from Amit Harchandani from Citi. Please go ahead.

Amit Harchandani

Two, if I may. My first question is more in terms of the outperformance that you’ve delivered in the quarter. If you want to take a step back and look at it from a high level, would you say this outperformance is more to function of your own execution which to a better execution that what you had hoped for? Or is it sound to simply as stronger market? Or would you say its competitive market share gain? I’m just trying to understand to what extent is this function of internal versus external factors? And secondly if I look at your infrastructure business, you talked about the headwind from the cloud and the shift to the cloud. Could you give us your views on how we should think about the growth in that part of your business as we look towards the rest of the year, so primarily within Other Managed Services and the impact from shift to the cloud over there?

Paul Hermelin

On your first question frankly it was only the external I would expect obvious to enjoy the same growth rate. So as clearly tend to believe that we’re in the top range of the performance of the peer group, not only the market demand clearly, the market is good defiantly but currently we leverage it better than some other. So that would be the way to answer. On Infra, my view we have now complete few renewals, this market is not positive but we progressively will reach stability not far from now.

I was with them yesterday, a few negative quarter but rapidly I would say we will see a stabilization notably because the share of portfolio that is driven by cloud integration start to be very material here grows quite fast to so progressively, historically the share of transition was in a range of 15%. We now get it, clearly, we will reach soon 30% and with the strong growth of that that will help us to have, in France, related service stabilizing. We definitely will see some improvement in the second half Amit.

Amit Harchandani

Thank you and just as a clarification on the first question. Would it be fair to assume that the whole repositioning of portfolio that you’re trying to do in North America, the returns on that repositioning are broadly coming through faster than you would have anticipated. Would that be a fair comment to make?

Paul Hermelin

It’s a fair comment and I already made it in Q4, as you remember that basically we’re ahead of what we thought we could achieve. We did have some base effect in Q4. We probably have a bit of base effect in the first half. I would probably be a bit tougher comp in the second half, that’s way the Christmas doesn’t last forever. But I see defiantly the work we’ve done and the investment we’ve done around the portfolio shifts are really paying off and actually paying off a bit ahead of what we expect.

Operator

So, we have another question from Charlie Brennan from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Charlie Brennan

It's obviously a very strong revenue performance, but I was wondering if we could just circle just circle back on the margin debates. I know you have reiterated your full year guidance, but we have seen some of your competitors down taking margin expectations recently even Accenture have lowered margin expectations on pricing on contract renewals. Can you just give us your sense of where we are with the overall market backdrop? Are you sensing intensifying pricing pressure, I know you are having to run harder on some of the efficiency initiatives to hold your margin guidance?

Paul Hermelin

We have a bit of tail of two words as you imagine. We have I'd say more traditional business where you have a higher offshore percentage, a bit more managed services or more traditional development projects, and they are definitely on this part as benefit quite competitive. We did say that we continue have to continue to ride industrialization where to be able to maintain margin on that portfolio and this is what we are doing. As you know, we did suffer at the beginning of last year from some of the renewals that some of our competitors are currently have also suffered to be clatter from, but we are back to the competitive pricing but it's not be rational. So, we definitely feel more comfortable competing that environment that in a rational pricing one.

On the other part of the portfolio as I say, I think the margins are starting to improve bit by bit as we start to scale but we are not yet at optimum margin services strictly accretive but it's not just we are accretive because we've seen investing a lot on the innovation side. We have to take advantage of the growth of in the market to invest and receive the organic growth benefits and take a larger position and larger market share there because that will fuel the future of our growth but also our profitability.

So I mean for us we are comfortable with the guidance that we gave as I said we need to continue to improve margin every year maybe not at the rate of 50 bps that we have done in the past because we don’t have the same levers. And we are basically balancing between growth and profitability, so sustainable improvement in margin but ensuring that we invest enough to be able to continue to fuel a strong organic growth.

Operator

We have a question from Michael Briest from UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Briest

Just in terms of Sogeti the 4% growth, it's sort of seemed the little bit out of think we what already expect just the market, so buoyant is traditionally being one of the earliest in and out of cycles. Can you talk about a trend there? I think catch if you said anything about Latin America whether, there's been any improvement there? And then just finally on the innovation areas that you are seeing strong growth, you did talk about financial services but one of the topics we've heard is doing well or areas is doing well at core banking. Is that something you can say is particularly brighter than moment for yourself? I know you are working with terminals at the Bank of Ireland for instance?

Aiman Ezzat

Okay, so this is as you know, it's a mix business right. The largest companies there would be France, U.S., Sweden and Benelux. So what were in that is the fact the Benelux is still not great, it is Sogeti but it is not great. So it does way quite to this overall and this positive business France is good North America is good, but we have a drag a bit from the Benelux on this overall growth on Sogeti. We do hope for an improvement in the rest of the year.

Quickly on your LATAM question and I’ll leave last one for Paul. On the Latin America, we have an improvement of the business, but do remember that like we had in China. Our focus is initially on regaining profitability, not necessarily on top line growth, okay. We do have good top line growth in Mexico. Things are improving in Brazil. We hope we’ll be back to a positive growth rate by the end of the year, but priority number one is to get back to profitability and positive cash flow generation. While getting back to slight growth, once we have reasonable profitability like we start to have in Spain, we’ll look for acceleration.

Paul Hermelin

If you allow me, Aiman on Sogeti, I would say. Sogeti takes advantage of cloud, less of digital and probably when we say 40% of the group, less so for Sogeti that remains more technology, if not technically oriented with even Sogeti High Tech. So, I’m not surprise by the difference of performance and it may last awhile because I don’t think they will move to the digital in the same proportion than the rest of the group.

On innovation front, you have a question on -- if I heard you well, Michael on core banking and if you assimilate the famous core banking challenge and the terminal story and redo making, core banking project. Frankly, we said if we lead the core banking project in Ireland as the market is quite aware. This goes okay, but we do not see a big momentum on the core banking adoption, large bank.

Aiman Ezzat

Not, not mega projects, a bigger projects.

Paul Hermelin

Not small project, but bigger project.

Aiman Ezzat

Is your question on core banking or beyond that?

Michael Briest

Well, if it's not core banking, what is sort of -- what are the banks spending? Is more retail, insurance capital markets?

Paul Hermelin

More customer engagement, frankly, they started to spend significant money on data analytics, organization, artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, our peers. So, they are lot of investment in banks. Frankly just on the banks, right. One day or the other day they have to come to it, but what you mainly here Michael is basically we’re not touching the core banking part. We wanted to be stable. We're not going to invest in there. We’re not going to touch it. But we need to build our digital layer, we need to move on artificial intelligence, we need to move on automation, we will have to get back to it, but not now.

So, a lot of people that we see for example projects it was in Asia for week. I met a number of clients. We see projects around architecture simplification, but it’s not coming to the core banking layer. It’s above the core banking layer. The banks are working on architecture to be able to increase the flexibility, but without touching some of the big ugly system for the moment.

Paul Hermelin

Okay, thank you everybody. Thank you for listening to us so late in the day. I just pre-warn that in July 2, we will issue our results after the closure of the stock exchange. And in between, there will be few tech conference where we will meet some of you and our general assembly of shareholder in late May. And thank you for attending this conference. And hope to see you soon in different of opportunities and circumstances myself and Aiman. Thank you very much.

