Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Tie-Up Creates A Giant

The rationale behind the deal looks very fine, as I count myself as a happy Andeavor owner, thinking what to do next.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) surprised the market after a weekend full of M&A action, by announcing the acquisition of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in a transaction which easily can be labelled a "mega-deal." The rationale, that of better diversification and gains through added scale, makes that the deal looks good (at least on paper) as investors in Marathon are not quite sure yet, despite the promise of $1 billion in synergies.

Being a long-term holder of Andeavor, which is still named Tesoro in my mind, I am happy to receive a solid premium as Marathon seems to be doing a fine value-creating job of its own. For the moment I am cutting my holdings in half, looking to review the prospects for Marathon and the combination in greater detail, before considering my next move for the remaining 50% position.

Refining Together

Marathon has reached an agreement to acquire Andeavor in a $35.6-billion deal (including $12.3 billion in net debt). Investors in Andeavor can either elect to receive $152.27 per share in cash or 1.87 shares of MPC in exchange for their current shareholdings. This represents a near 25% premium for the shares, although it should be stressed that in the deal structure a proration mechanism is included which ensures that 15% of the component of the equity portion is comprised out of cash. Upon closure of the deal, investors in Andeavor will combined hold about 34% of the shares in the new combination.

The deal will create the largest refiner in the US with 3 million barrels per day of throughput capacity as it will surpass market leader Valero (NYSE:VLO). The added scale and complementary activities in terms of refining, marketing and midstream, as well as much greater optionality as a result of nationwide assets, are big pros of the deal. To illustrate the importance of this optionality: some US oil producers in capacity-constrained basins are selling oil at a discount of $10 or even close to $15 per barrel compared to benchmark prices at this moment in time.

Some of these benefits translate into real cold hard cash, with synergies expected at around half a billion dollars in year one following the closure of the deal. Synergies are set to double to $1 billion per annum in year three, according to management. Besides merging the core operations, the new combination will remain the General Partner and own the majority of the Limited Partner units in MPLX and ANDX.

To offset some of the dilution which investors will incur as a result of the deal, MPC has announced a $5 billion share repurchase program, although it failed to attach a timetable, nor hinted at the pace at which it expects to buy back shares.

Despite the size of the deal, realistic antitrust issues are likely to be very limited given that Andeavor is mostly focused on the Western part of the US, while Marathon being stronger on the East Coast, as operations of both companies meet each other in the central part of the country.

The Market Reacts Cautiously

Shares of Marathon dropped 7% in response to the deal announcement, with shares having fallen back towards $75 per share. The company has 467 million shares outstanding and given that investors in Andeavor will own a combined 34% stake in the company, there will be 710 million shares outstanding on a pro-forma basis. The roughly $6 decline in the share price of Marathon thereby reduces the valuation of the pro-forma business by some $4-5 billion.

The main reason is undoubtedly the 25% premium offered for Andeavor which comes in a little over $4.5 billion in actual dollar terms, indicating that investors in MPC are seeing their shares become worth less the same amount as the premium offered for Andeavor.

Doing Some Math

Transactions in the refinery space are quite complicated because these companies operate in very cyclical industries, often have large maintenance obligations distorting results in the short term, operations are often impacted by charges and these companies often have large Limited Partnership structures.

Marathon itself reported operating earnings of $4.0 billion in 2017 on sales of little over $75 billion, with reported EBITDA coming in at $6.1 billion. Earnings before taxes totalled $3.3 billion or closer to $2.9 billion if we account for non-controlling interests.

The company was valued at $80 per share ahead of the deal, which values equity of Marathon at little over $38 billion. Including net debt load of $12.6 billion, Marathon is valued at roughly $51 billion. Not taking into account net debt of MPLX, the valuation comes in closer to $45 billion. Based on the $51 billion valuation, the company is valued at 8.4 times EBITDA and on the back of the $45 billion valuation and 12.7 times operating earnings.

Andeavor generated $35 billion in revenues last year on which it reported operating earnings of $1.5 billion and EBITDA of $2.5 billion. The $35.6 billion valuation awarded to Andeavor values Tesoro at much high multiples of 14 times EBITDA and over 20 times operating earnings. Relative lower margins are the result of differences in the business mix, lower margins on the West Coast and the costs related to Andeavor's purchase of Western Refining, among others.

What Now?

Truth of the matter is that I have been an owner of Andeavor, while Tesoro is still more "embedded" in my head as I was very impressed with the management over the past decade following the brilliant move to acquire the refining assets from BP in California after the British oil giant faced difficult times in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon drama.

This made me a buyer coming out of the crisis as that investment delivered handsome returns to me. Following the premium offered by MPC, I sold out 50% of my stake in pre-market trading at a very acceptable discount to the offer price, as I am looking more carefully to see what I will do with the remainder of my investment.

As this capital will be transferred into shares of Marathon, I need some time to make up my mind as the sheer quality of Andeavor's management was what attracted me to the shares initially. In that sense, I am glad to see Andeavor's CEO Greg Goff moving to the new company, although he will not land the top job.

While I have not been too familiar with MPC, it has seen a great run higher as shares actually traded in the mid-teens as recently as 2011 when the business was separated from the namesake production company. That is comforting as the more diverse operations versus Andeavor make it a bit more "stable" investment, at least in terms of operating margins, as management has wisely allocated large sums of money to share buybacks when shares were trading at lower levels. Given the fact that my initial observations are positive, synergies are projected to be sizeable and shares have been lagging in response to the deal announcement, I am deciding to leave half of my chips on the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANDV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.