Cineplex, The Hidden Canadian Gem - Part-1: A Changing Business Model

Cineplex has the potential of introducing subscriptions to all its lines of business, which would provide the company with the often-coveted “recurring revenue model”.

By taking the appropriate actions and adopting new business models, the company should be able to mitigate the risks that it is exposed to.

Cineplex has significant advantages, and at the same time has some serious risks emanating from the technological and cultural changes we are experiencing.

Despite the decline in the number of movie goers, Cineplex's revenue has been steadily growing, and this is primarily a result of the company's diversification strategy.

Cineplex is a mature company that is in the process of expanding its business model to forms of the entertainment business other than movie distribution.

This article provides a detailed justification for why the price pressures that the stock of Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) is currently experiencing renders it as a good buying opportunity.

What I like most about Cineplex is its ever-changing business model, while still being considered a “mature company” with a dividend yield of over 5%. The management team has not shied away from entering into new partnerships and creating new opportunities and business models. Mature companies that are continuously changing show a dynamic management team that is bound to succeed and grow, while acting as a true fiduciary for the shareholders.

The article starts by reviewing the existing Cineplex business models and its different divisions. This analysis provides a basic understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the different areas of operation in the company and how each of them may be growing or declining. The analysis looks at both the revenue and the strategic direction of each division at a high level, in addition to how these divisions are interacting with each other.

The article then compares the revenue stream of Cineplex against the decline in the number of movie goers. Through this comparison, it attempts to provide an explanation of why the company continues to experience steady revenue growth while the number of movie goers is continuously declining. The explanation includes a brief description of the strengths of Cineplex in a bullet format.

The next section in the article identifies the risks associated with the company's business models and how these risk items may negatively impact Cineplex’s financial and strategic position.

The article concludes with a few proposals and initiatives that Cineplex may choose to undertake to mitigate the risks identified. Many of these proposals involve introducing a subscription model to the existing line of business, thereby achieving the often-coveted “recurring revenue”. The article provides a brief description of each proposal together with the advantages of adopting each of these proposals.

This is the first of two articles that provide a detailed study of Cineplex. The second article shall cover its positioning in the changing competitive landscape of the entertainment industry, and the potential for Cineplex to acquire other companies or to be acquired by other companies.

What is Cineplex’s business model and sources of revenue?

Cineplex does not run a simple business like its key US counterparts, which include:

AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC) - 8,218 screens

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) - 7379 screens

Cinemark Theatres (NYSE:CNK) - 4,544 screens

Source: Statista, Leading cinema circuits in the Unites States and in Canada as of July, 2017

Cineplex manages many lines of business other than movie theatres and mostly operates in Canada as of now. The next diagram summarizes the different lines of business of Cineplex; all these businesses are linked through the SCENE Loyalty Program, a joint venture between Scotia Bank (NYSE:BNS) and Cineplex.

Source: Cineplex 2017 MD&A Report

The following table summarizes the 2016 and 2017 revenue for each Cineplex line of business:

Revenue in Millions Line of Business Description 2016 2017 Comments Box Office This is the primary channel for new motion picture releases and is the core business function of Cineplex. Cineplex has 169 theatres with 1683 screens welcoming over 70M customers annually. $734.2 $715.6 The revenue drop is consistent with the overall industry decline in the number of theatre attendees as shown later in the article. Cineplex plans to open or renovate an average of one to two theatres per year and to continue to expand its premium offerings through new theatres and existing locations. Food Service This offers guests a range of food choices to enhance their theatre experience. Cineplex continuously works on improving its concession service across different dimensions. $423.9 $441.9 Despite the drop in the number of patrons, the concession revenue has grown because the revenue per patron has grown from $5.65 to $6, an increase of 6.2%. The conversion of the Cineplex theatres is expected to continue with the theatre improvements, and it will help grow the concession revenue per patron. Media This covers two key areas: first, Cinema Media incorporating advertising and second, Digital-based Media. The advertising revenue comes from all areas of Cineplex's operations. $170.8 $171.9 Despite the drop in the number of patrons in theatres, there was a small increase of less than 1% in the advertising. The article will later discuss the potential of growing this revenue stream as the result of having a “captive audience” and a relatively low cost of advertising. Amusement, Leisure and Other This covers a few key areas: P1AG, The Rec Room, Playdium, TopGolf (future partnership) and various eSports activities. $149.4 $225.7 This is currently the largest growth area for Cineplex (51%). With the drop in the number of movie goers, the company is focusing extensively on this area, acquiring new businesses and organically creating new internal brands. $1,478.3 $1,555.1

Cineplex connects the different areas via the media advertisements and the SCENE loyalty program. The company does not provide extensive cross-marketing between its fastest-growing line of business (Amusement/Entertainment) and its main source of revenue (Box Office and Theatres).

Typically, most companies take the approach of not linking their different lines of business when they are concerned about cannibalization of their main source of revenue by a faster-growing line of business. While this might be acceptable for the very short term, the approach can end up being disastrous on the long term, unless the company holds a monopoly on the “fastest-growing line of business”.

Given that Cineplex does not hold such a monopoly on the Amusement/Entertainment business, protecting its Box Office from Amusement/Entertainment cannibalization is very short-sighted and may cause some serious lost opportunities on the long term. Harvard Business Review published a good article in 2016, "The Best Companies Aren’t Afraid to Replace Their Most Profitable Products", that explains the benefits of cannibalization; we will further discuss this point in subsequent sections of this article.

How does the Cineplex revenue model compare to the industry?

The following two charts show that the movie attendance has been on the decline over the last few years, with 2017 marking the lowest this number has been since 1995. Despite this decline, Cineplex revenue has continued growing steadily.

Source: National Association of Theatre Owners

Source: Compiled by the author from annual reports

Seeing a company grow when the industry of its main line of business is declining is rare; this dichotomy usually indicates an exceptionally well-run company, and this requires further analysis.

Part of this revenue growth is certainly due to the acquisitions. Still, the opposite trends depicted in the above two charts, combined with the steady growth in Cineplex revenue, indicate that the strategy adopted by the company is paying off. In addition, Cineplex has many unique characteristics and strengths that would help explain the above picture. These strengths include:

Brand Recognition and Near-Monopoly in Canada : Cineplex controls about 75% of the theatres in Canada with over 1,600 screens. Different Cineplex theatre brands include Cineplex Odeon Cinemas, Cinema City, Colossus, Famous Players, Fortune Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, Scotiabank Theatres and SilverCity. This is in addition to the other entertainment venues that are operated by the company. Cineplex is almost synonymous with movie going and is growing to be the entertainment destination. Unseating the company from this position is an uphill battle for any competitor.

Cineplex controls about 75% of the theatres in Canada with over 1,600 screens. Different Cineplex theatre brands include Cineplex Odeon Cinemas, Cinema City, Colossus, Famous Players, Fortune Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, Scotiabank Theatres and SilverCity. This is in addition to the other entertainment venues that are operated by the company. Cineplex is almost synonymous with movie going and is growing to be the entertainment destination. Unseating the company from this position is an uphill battle for any competitor. Continuous Improvement and Up-scaling the Movie Going Experience: Cineplex has been spending extensively on upgrading its theatres, for example, installing reclining seats and premier audio and visual equipment. These upgrade projects are undertaken for two reasons: first , to justify increasing the price of the tickets, and second , to increase the competitiveness of the movie going experience compared to other movie theatres and other movie distribution channels. This investment will help in increasing the per visitor revenue, in addition to increasing (or reducing the declining rate of) the number of movie goers.

Cineplex has been spending extensively on upgrading its theatres, for example, installing reclining seats and premier audio and visual equipment. These upgrade projects are undertaken for two reasons: , to justify increasing the price of the tickets, and , to increase the competitiveness of the movie going experience compared to other movie theatres and other movie distribution channels. This investment will help in increasing the per visitor revenue, in addition to increasing (or reducing the declining rate of) the number of movie goers. Management Team Experience : Cineplex has been in the business since 1912. Since that time, it has grown both through acquisition and organically. Over the last 10 years, the company has been expanding its business both on the movie theatre side and on the amusement/entertainment side through acquisitions in addition to organic growth. These acquisitions provided Cineplex with a highly diversified level of expertise from the management perspective through the acquired companies’ staff members. The profiles of the Cineplex management team show a remarkable level of expertise and extensive experience in the entertainment and movie distribution businesses.

Cineplex has been in the business since 1912. Since that time, it has grown both through acquisition and organically. Over the last 10 years, the company has been expanding its business both on the movie theatre side and on the amusement/entertainment side through acquisitions in addition to organic growth. These acquisitions provided Cineplex with a highly diversified level of expertise from the management perspective through the acquired companies’ staff members. The profiles of the Cineplex management team show a remarkable level of expertise and extensive experience in the entertainment and movie distribution businesses. Diversification : The diversification of Cineplex extends across multiple lines of business in the entertainment industry. On the theatre side, the company has many types of theatres, including IXAX, VR Centres, D-BOX, UltraAVX, VIP, and others. In addition, Cineplex owns and operates different amusement/entertainment businesses, not necessarily related to movie theatres, including P1AG, The Rec Room, Playdium, TopGolf (future partnership), and various eSports activities.

The diversification of Cineplex extends across multiple lines of business in the entertainment industry. On the theatre side, the company has many types of theatres, including IXAX, VR Centres, D-BOX, UltraAVX, VIP, and others. In addition, Cineplex owns and operates different amusement/entertainment businesses, not necessarily related to movie theatres, including P1AG, The Rec Room, Playdium, TopGolf (future partnership), and various eSports activities. Premier Loyalty Program : The SCENE loyalty program has been around for 10 years, and it currently has approximately 9 million members, or approximately one in every four Canadians. With the expansion of the program to other non-Cineplex establishments, SCENE is growing to be one of the premier loyalty programs in Canada. The data provided by the SCENE program to Cineplex is one of the key competitive advantages of the company, and we will discuss how it can be used in subsequent sections.

The SCENE loyalty program has been around for 10 years, and it currently has approximately 9 million members, or approximately one in every four Canadians. With the expansion of the program to other non-Cineplex establishments, SCENE is growing to be one of the premier loyalty programs in Canada. The data provided by the SCENE program to Cineplex is one of the key competitive advantages of the company, and we will discuss how it can be used in subsequent sections. Advertising to Captive Audience : By its nature, movie theatre advertising provides captive audience advertising. There is practically no other advertising medium that provides this level of captivity, except maybe for bathroom advertising, and Cineplex needs to further capitalize on its advertising revenue and continue growing it. We will further elaborate on this point in a subsequent section.

By its nature, movie theatre advertising provides captive audience advertising. There is practically no other advertising medium that provides this level of captivity, except maybe for bathroom advertising, and Cineplex needs to further capitalize on its advertising revenue and continue growing it. We will further elaborate on this point in a subsequent section. Focus on the Amusement/Entertainment Businesses : With the change of behaviour of the younger generation, and with the overall reduction in the number of working hours, entertainment is getting to be a very important component of the new evolving culture. As a result, the entertainment business will continue growing. Company management made a conscious decision to diversify into different types of amusement/entertainment venues that are more appealing to the younger generation, and this line of Cineplex's business has been and is expected to continue being its fastest-growing line of business.

With the change of behaviour of the younger generation, and with the overall reduction in the number of working hours, entertainment is getting to be a very important component of the new evolving culture. As a result, the entertainment business will continue growing. Company management made a conscious decision to diversify into different types of amusement/entertainment venues that are more appealing to the younger generation, and this line of Cineplex's business has been and is expected to continue being its fastest-growing line of business. Growth in Disposable Time and Disposable Income: With the shift that is happening in the work environment and the unprecedented displacement of jobs resulting from Artificial Intelligence advancements, people now have more disposable time on their hand. Combining this with the overall growth of disposable income (growing at over 3% annually in Canada, as shown in the next chart) would indicate that there will be more spending in the entertainment business. Cineplex is well-positioned to benefit from the cultural shift because of its diversification into the amusement/entertainment lines of business. After all, competing for entertainment time is the business of entertainment companies; as per Ellis Jacob, CEO of Cineplex, “We want to own your entertainment time”.

Source: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

The Potential Increase in the Number of High-Budget Movies (aka, blockbusters): Cineplex revenue is heavily dependent on the release of blockbuster movies. 2017 was one of the worst years in movie theatre attendance because of the relatively low number and quality of blockbusters, and the 2018 lineup looks much more promising. I am predicting that the number of blockbusters will be increasing over time because of two reasons: first, the relative reduction of the cost of movie production with the higher reliance on special effects and the lower cost of special effects production, and second, in general, while the budget is large for blockbusters, the return on investment is usually high as well. Of course, there are always exceptions, and high-budget movies may “flop”, resulting in very high losses.

What are the risks of the Cineplex business model?

Despite the positive picture painted above, Cineplex is facing some very serious risks. These risks include:

Growth of the Video on Demand Streaming Industry: The video on demand (video) streaming industry revenue is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2017 to $18 billion in 2022, as shown in the following chart. This video streaming growth is driven by improved technology (e.g., internet speeds), reduction of the lead time for movies to be available for streaming (currently between 2-6 months after leaving the theatres), cultural changes and the low cost of streaming.

(Source: Statista Video Streaming Statistics)

Growth of the Home Theatre: The price for the installation of home theatres is dropping, and more people are installing them in their houses. As a result, the home theatre business is growing very fast and is expected to continue growing to reach annual revenues of $15 billion in 2025, according to Persistence Market Research. This is primarily fueled by the drop in the price of home theatres, which currently start at less than $1,000, together with the growth of video streaming services. Home theatres, combined with streaming services, are considered the biggest threat to growth in the number of movie goers.

The price for the installation of home theatres is dropping, and more people are installing them in their houses. As a result, the home theatre business is growing very fast and is expected to continue growing to reach annual revenues of $15 billion in 2025, according to Persistence Market Research. This is primarily fueled by the drop in the price of home theatres, which currently start at less than $1,000, together with the growth of video streaming services. Home theatres, combined with streaming services, are considered the biggest threat to growth in the number of movie goers. The Lack of a Recurring Revenue Model: Cineplex current business model does not have a significant recurring revenue component. If no blockbusters are produced, the revenue will dramatically drop. If patrons do not visit their other amusement/entertainment venues because of an economy downturn, no revenue will be generated. While the diversification that Cineplex is adopting may help smooth the revenue stream, the risk of declining revenues may be quite significant if the number of blockbusters drop or if we experience an economic downturn.

Cineplex current business model does not have a significant recurring revenue component. If no blockbusters are produced, the revenue will dramatically drop. If patrons do not visit their other amusement/entertainment venues because of an economy downturn, no revenue will be generated. While the diversification that Cineplex is adopting may help smooth the revenue stream, the risk of declining revenues may be quite significant if the number of blockbusters drop or if we experience an economic downturn. Growth of Movie Membership Programs: More people are starting to use movie membership programs as a means of reducing the cost of going to movie theatres. Sinemia, for example, offers two tickets per month for $11.99. The way it works is that Sinemia buys the theatre tickets in advance at a deeply discounted price from the movie theatre operators (payment may be deferred until the tickets are used), and then makes them available to subscribers/members based on an annual subscription; they hope that the members will use less than the total number of movies they are entitled to, thereby reducing their overall cost. While this can provide Cineplex with some form of a recurring revenue model, as these services grow, the overall revenue would be negatively impacted.

How can Cineplex mitigate these risks?

The best way for it to mitigate these risks is by adopting certain new strategies and business models that capitalize on Cineplex's strengths. Knowing the amenability of company management to undertake forward-looking projects and initiatives, I am fairly certain that some of these new strategies and business models are being considered or even in the process of being implemented by Cineplex as you are reading this article.

Please note that the proposals below are not provided as a replacement of the existing initiatives that are already underway, but rather as additions to the portfolio of projects and initiatives for Cineplex. Here are the a few proposals that company management may like to consider:

Creating a Cineplex-owned Membership Program for Movie Goers

As discussed in the prior section, the lack of a recurring business model puts Cineplex at the mercy of the release of high-quality blockbuster movies by movie studios.

Cineplex has one of the most effective loyalty programs in the country, the SCENE program, and the company can capitalize on it to create a new Cineplex membership program. With the reach of the SCENE program, Cineplex can create a new membership program that would allow members to go to a limited number of movies per month for a relatively low membership fee (similar to Sinemia).

This program would generate a few key benefits. First, it would create a recurring business model for Cineplex. Second, it would eliminate the middle man (Sinemia, for example) while potentially charging higher fees, thereby increasing the net revenue. Third, such a program would increase the competitive pressures on other movie theatre operators and shift their client base towards Cineplex.

I am expecting that movie goers would prefer to use the Cineplex membership program instead of other membership programs primarily because of Cineplex’s brand; this would allow the company to charge a marginally higher fee compared to other membership programs.

Introducing a Subscription-based Cineplex Streaming Service

Cineplex is still primarily operating in the movie distribution business, and as such it needs to explore all types of movie distribution venues. Evidence is showing that the movie sources of revenue are shifting from first release box office to video streaming, and that movie revenue from streaming will eventually exceed the revenue from theatres. Cineplex needs to have a more aggressive presence in the streaming business to counter the inevitable loss of first release box office revenue.

The company is currently providing streaming services via the Cineplex store. The cost of streaming is per movie, which is very high compared to that of other services like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN). The movies are newer, but still, the comparative cost is very high. In addition, the movies can be watched within 48 hours, whereas the competition movies can be watched an unlimited number of times, at any time.

To be able to compete with the existing video streaming companies, Cineplex can still differentiate itself by having newer movies, but it needs some sort of a subscription model for the streaming service. This subscription module would provide the subscribers with a certain number of newer movies per month for every movie tier; the movies would be placed in tiers depending on their release dates.

Certain movie studios are investigating offering their movies directly to viewers via streaming at $30 per movie. Given that Cineplex already has the technology to provide this service, the company needs to approach the movie studios and investigate making the movie releases via the Cineplex store in addition, or even instead of, the theatres.

Concerns about cannibalization are certainly valid here, and some movie goers will stream the movies instead of going to the theatres. However, this cannibalization should not be feared and should rather be embraced. The shift is already happening, and the risk of movie studios releasing their movies directly via streaming is real. This cultural shift, together with the potential of movie studios directly releasing their movies via streaming, renders cannibalization as the best and maybe the only strategy available. A typical example of this cannibalization is Netflix, which introduced streaming to the detriment of its DVD rentals business.

Expanding the movie distribution into the streaming service will provide Cineplex with multiple benefits. First, as a subscription service, it will provide a recurring revenue model, where the subscriber will be able to stream a certain number of new movies per month and potentially a much larger number of older movies. Second, it will provide a source of revenue from advertising. Third, it will directly compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and potentially take some of their clients.

Linking the Amusement/Entertainment Venues with Movie Theatres

I was not able to find any evidence that Cineplex aggressively links the non-theatre venues (The Rec Room, for example) to its theatres. This lack of linkage seems to emanate from the fear of cannibalism of the movie goers. As discussed earlier in the article, the approach of avoiding cannibalism should only be undertaken if the company commands a monopoly or near-monopoly on the cannibalizing business model. This is not currently the case for the amusement/entertainment line of business, and as a result, the cannibalism should not be feared but rather embraced.

Cineplex may like to look at the possibility of creating a new entertainment venue attached to or in very close proximity to every Cineplex theatre.

For this approach to succeed, the company would need to create new packages that include a theatre ticket in conjunction with an entertainment venue entry. The creation of such programs will not only reduce the possibility of cannibalization, but may also increase the attendance for both the theatres and the amusement/entertainment venues.

Another way of linking the amusement/entertainment venues to the theatres is through providing monthly discounts or free entries to the venues for holders of Cineplex movie theatre subscriptions.

Increasing the Focus on Advertising as a Main Source of Revenue Using Digital Coupons

The company has an ideal medium that provides a captive audience for advertisers; tuning out of watching an ad on the big screen prior to the movie is very difficult and almost impossible. This should give an opportunity for Cineplex to raise its advertising fees. However, this is not what I am proposing here, and I am rather proposing shifting the methods of advertising and even giving the advertisers a discount for certain types of advertisements.

The proposal is to give advertisers a discount on the advertising fees if they provide exclusive coupons to movie goers; these coupons would be linked to the SCENE loyalty program. Cineplex needs to limit these advertisements to three or four per movie. I am expecting the demand on such advertisements can be massive because it would be “measurable” advertising, and Cineplex needs to keep the supply of advertising time limited, thereby commanding a higher advertising fee.

For sales promotion advertising, the fees to advertisers can be a flat cost and/or a fee based on the number of downloads of coupons (cost per download); this would go directly to the bottom line, and may end up being even higher than the net revenue generated from box office tickets.

This is how I am proposing it would work: in the pre-show, the period before the movie starts, there would be advertisements that allow movie goers to download a coupon worth, say $5 or $10, for a particular item. The download would be done through an app on the movie goer’s mobile devices via entering a special time-sensitive key provided on the big screen. Another alternative is to deposit the special coupon automatically upon linking the ticket to the SCENE program.

As a result, before the movie starts, the movie goer would have received coupons that are potentially worth more than the movie ticket price. This will effectively lower (or eliminate) the cost of going to the theatre from the movie goer's perspective. At the same time, this approach would be increasing the Cineplex revenue stream from two sources: first, the demand for this type of advertisement will grow, as it will be a “measurable” advertisement, and second, the number of movie goers would be increasing, as the downloading of exclusive coupons would be an attraction of its own.

Conclusion

The potential for Cineplex as an entertainment provider is virtually unlimited, and this analysis did not even take into account the potential of expansion outside Canada. Among other strengths, Cineplex has the advantage of being both a mature company with extensive experience and a company that is always looking for growth using new business models and innovative initiatives.

There are many good things happening with Cineplex as a result of the strategic direction that the company is undertaking to diversify into forms of entertainment other than movie distribution; this approach resulted in increasing the company's revenue stream at a steady rate although the box office attendance has been dropping.

The company's operations are also under pressure from various risk factors. These risks can be mitigated via some suggestions that this article provides. Many of these suggestions involve cannibalization, which I believe the company has not yet embraced. Traditionally, the market has been richly rewarding companies that engage in self-cannibalization activities; if we look at most successful companies, we will find that most, if not all of them, have engaged in a self-cannibalization activity at one time or another of their life.

Recently, Cineplex prices have been under serious pressure, and I believe that this presents a good opportunity to buy the stock, especially if company management adopts new business models similar to the ones described in this article.

Part 2 of this article will address the changing entertainment business environment and the competitive pressures that the company is experiencing or is causing. In addition, Part 2 will address how Cineplex may be an acquisition target, while it can also be an acquirer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPXGF (TSX:CGX).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have not yet had the chance to talk to anyone in Cineplex's management team and this analysis is done strictly from publicly available documents.