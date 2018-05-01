Apptio's (APTI) CEO Sunny Gupta on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Susanna Morgan – Senior Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Sunny Gupta – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Kurt Shintaffer – Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer

Zach Lountzis – Jefferies

Jesse Hulsing – Goldman Sachs

Raimo Lenschow – Barclays

Brian Schwartz – Oppenheimer

Ross MacMillan – RBC

Rob Owens – KeyBanc

Mark Murphy – JPMorgan

Brad Sills – Bank of America

Susanna Morgan

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Apptio's first quarter 2018 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Sunny Gupta, our CEO; and Kurt Shintaffer, our CFO.

Our press release was issued after close of market and is posted on our website, where this call is being simultaneously webcast. The webcast replay of this call will be available under the Investor Relations link of our website at investors.apptio.com.

We will make forward-looking statements on this conference call, such as those using the words will, believe, expect, anticipate and similar phrases to convey that information is not historical fact. These statements include our future expectations regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations or acquisition of Digital Fuel and the potential benefits of such acquisitions and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Please refer to the press release and the risk factors and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent periodic filing for information on risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

During today's call, we will review our first quarter 2018 financial results and discuss our financial guidance for Q2 and full year 2018. All financial figures we will discuss are non-GAAP except for revenues and balance sheet data. These non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are useful in measuring Apptio's performance and liquidity, should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, GAAP results. Our non-GAAP measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquisition related intangible assets. To see the reconciliation between the historical non-GAAP and GAAP results, please refer to our earnings press releases, which are posted on the Investor Relations page of our website.

With that, I'll hand it over to Sunny.

Sunny Gupta

Thanks, Susanna, and welcome, everyone. We concluded a record first quarter, driven by large strategic deals, continued momentum in the enterprise segment, solid renewals and up sells and the initial results of our Digital Fuel acquisition. 70% of CEOs have made profit growth the primary objective for investments in emerging technologies. We are in the midst of a historic transition as organizations everywhere are investing in the technologies that empower digital business.

As I engage with many Chief Information and Chief Digital Officers, we see three key trends that are driving our business. Vendor mix is changing to best-of-breed external suppliers. There is a massive move towards hybrid IT and multi cloud, which enables developers to innovate faster and more efficiently, but increases complexity. And our customers are adopting agile development as they shift from a project focus to a product focus. Technology is no longer managed just by central IT organizations. It is pervasive in the business creating new revenue streams and business opportunities. Technology business management or TBM, is more important than ever and Apptio is a clear market leader.

We have the analytics driven business system of record for hybrid IT and agile transformation powering the digital enterprise. Our value proposition of providing transparency, planning, benchmarking and optimization for technology spending across on premise and cloud workloads is resonating with CIOs and CFOs in this time of growth and change, which is demonstrated through our results.

In the quarter ending March 31, we achieved record total revenue of $54.1 million and subscription revenue of $45.5 million. We also continue to drive significant operating leverage reaching breakeven non-GAAP operating income in the quarter. In addition, trailing 12-month net retention remained approximately 102%. I'm really excited about the momentum in the macroeconomic environment and in our business.

I’ll focus on three areas related to Q1 today, our strong, new business growth and update on the progress related to the Digital Fuel acquisition and our recent FedRAMP certification, a big milestone for a public sector business. In Q1 we saw strong new businesses sales across all our segments. We closed several large deals in our strategic customer segment along with a few deals in the public sector and also saw continued momentum in the enterprise segment. Cloud transformations were the primary driver in roughly half of our new logos this quarter. As an example our large European premium luxury brands manufacturer brought several applications including cost transparency, vendor insights and cloud cost management. This customer has a hybrid environment and also leverages multiple cloud providers, including Azure and Amazon. They are looking to public cloud as a part of broader cost optimization and efficiency program focused on technology investments.

During a proof of concept, Apptio identified potential cost benefits from greater visibility of their public cloud usage and growth, particularly from using reserved instances. Previously, this company attempted to manage and plan their IT spending on spreadsheets resulted – resulting in wastage cloud spend and poor financial visibility.

Apptio Cloud Cost Management will help this customer to optimize public cloud costs and usage by taking action on underutilized and idle resources. It will also help manage cloud consumption and sprawl in real time to drive shared accountability and make better data-driven decisions. This customer also wants to forecast public cloud spend based on consumption. Since his customer is also using cost transparency, they will be able to view public cloud costs alongside private and on premise infrastructure investments and make proactive work load placement and migration decisions. They are confident Apptio will accelerate their optimization and digital programs and be an essential tool to manage cloud growth going forward.

A second Q1 win involves a large financial services company who bought Apptio with a vision to use our platform across the organization to optimize enterprise services such as technology, facilities and legal. The finance and IT teams were the primary stakeholders. In this case the customer is using Apptio to meet the regulatory acquirement related to understanding the costs for critical enterprise services and for management reporting and charge backs. Apptio is replacing over six homegrown costing systems used within the lines of business. The goal is to have one system and one approach for all their costing needs across the enterprise. We competed against legacy business intelligence systems, but won this deal due to a purpose-built platform which can handle the complexity and cost analytics. The customer is also planning to use analytics from Apptio to increase efficiency and effectiveness. This win is just one example of how digital initiatives are driving the need for Apptio.

Outside of these large wins, we also continued to see growth in our enterprise segment. We saw continued progress selling IT Financial Management Foundation and we are expanding our footprint at the low end of this segment with high velocity deals. One customer example involves a health care provider who bought cost transparency with simplified implementation services designed for the segment. This deal took only about eight weeks from first meeting to close. The customer is moving from spreadsheets, a broken laborious system that the new CIO was chartered to improve. Apptio will automate this manual process and help the CIO rationalize vendors and applications, and optimize spending to focus on growth initiatives, including public cloud an agile development models.

In addition new business Q1 was a solid quarter for renewals and upsells. We are seeing some early evidence that our new land packages like IT Financial Management Foundation are setting us to expand with additional modules later. Vendor Insights module that we introduced last year was one of the most common up sell motions in Q1. The strategic sourcing model for IT is changing and managing vendors is increasingly complex. Vendor insights makes vendor spend and contract details easily accessible and allows customers to uncover cost saving opportunities in a short period of time. Some customers are finding they can cut spending in half by rationalizing their project portfolio and service catalogs.

Turning to my second area of focus, I'm pleased with the Digital Fuel acquisition and the progress we're making on the integration. As you know we completed the acquisition of Digital Fuel in early February. We saw a unique opportunity to combine our customer basis and further accelerate Apptio’s market leadership bringing significant value to the combined customer base. The integration is proceeding well. We've had very productive conversations with over 30 top digital fuel customers. Our initial focus is on renewing the current customers, augmenting the relationship through access to the TBM community and up selling additional products.

Some Digital Fuel customers have already expressed interest in buying Apptio modules, in particular IT Planning, Vendor Insights and Bill of IT. In addition, VMware will continue to distribute the Digital Fuel products and we're working with VMware to deepen our integrations around hybrid IT.

Finally, I'm proud to announce that earlier this month Apptio received out FedRAMP Certification. This is a big milestone for a public sector business. We expect that having this certification will make it easier for federal agencies to adopt Apptio. The U.S. Government is planning to spend over $90 billion on technology this year and the administration has made IT modernization a top priority. This includes a formal mandate from the Office of Management and Budget or OMB for agencies to begin implementing TBM by 2019. There are currently about ten other SaaS companies with the same certification and they include the likes of Microsoft, SAP and Oracle.

We're looking forward to working with the TBM Council to host a public sector summit in July. Hundreds of IT leaders will share their perspectives on TBM and broaden the adoption of the TBM taxonomy across the public sector. We are confident that we can deliver great visibility and optimization into public sector technology spending, even though it may take us some time to fully capitalize on this massive opportunity.

Looking at a market momentum more generally, Apptio was able to secure more than 50 customer references to Gartner’s Peer Insights program, more than any competitor in our space by far. Our customers have given us very high star ratings and peer recommendations. Bit excited to share the value they've received from Apptio and discuss how they’ve transformed their businesses. We also have two important conferences coming up in the next few months including the TBM Border retreat later this week and the European Summit, which will be in London this June.

In summary, I'm pleased with our performance in the first quarter of 2018. We accelerated our revenue growth while significantly improving margins and driving positive cash flow. We closed several large deals with strategic customers while seeing continued momentum in the enterprise segment and hit a major milestone for a public sector business. We also see customers extending the powerful Aptio platform from technology to other enterprise services. The growth of cloud spending, the complexity of hybrid IT and the shift towards digital and agile initiatives are all serving as market tailwinds for Aptio. Our market position remains strong and we believe that a large and unique, aggregated IT spend data is a significant, competitive differentiator.

With that, I’ll turn things over to Kurt to give you more color on our Q1 financial results and guidance.

Kurt Shintaffer

Thanks Sunny, an welcome. I'll start by commenting on the performance of Apptio’s core business in Q1 and then talk about Q2 2018 guidance. The Q1 results in our guidance reflect the acquisition of Digital Fuel and the impact of ASC 606, which was adopted on January 1 using the full retrospective method. As Sunny mentioned, we're very pleased with the results in Q1. We had strong subscription revenue growth and reached breakeven non-GAAP operating income.

Q1 subscription revenue grew to $45.5 million up by 26% on a year-over-year basis. Services revenue grew by a 11% on a year-over-year basis to $8.6 million. In total, Q1 revenue increased 23% on a year-over-year basis to $54.1 million. This top line revenue growth was the result of strength in new customer acquisition across both the strategic and enterprise segments, solid customer retention and up sells and a strong contribution from Digital Fuel.

For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results, which exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

Apptio's Q1 2018 total gross margin was 70%, an improvement over the total gross margin of 66% in last year's Q1. This increase was driven by continuing mix shifts toward subscription revenue and by year-over-year increase in subscription gross margins, as we realize scale efficiencies in our hosting operations and our customer success organization.

Moving down to P&L, we continue to show increased operating leverage. Q1 2018 R&D expense was 19% of revenue, roughly in line with last year, even as we continue to invest in product innovation. Sales and marketing expense was 39% of revenue, down from 42% last year. And G&A expense was 11% of revenue, as compared to 13% a year ago. In Q1 2018 we reach breakeven operating income, as compared to an operating margin of negative 8% in Q1 of last year.

Net loss per share was zero cents in the first quarter of 2018, a significant improvement from net loss per share of $0.09 in the first quarter of 2017. The weakening dollar had a minor impact on our Q1 revenue and expenses. Revenue growth was favorably impacted by approximately 50 basis points, but expenses increased as well, resulting in no material impact on operating income.

Turning to cash flows our Q1 free cash flow is $9.1 million dollars as compared to $10.4 million in Q1 2017. Q1 free cash flow was negatively impacted by approximately $4 million due to a handful of collections that slipped into the first week of April. This is simply a timing item and we are confident in reaching our free cash flow goals for the full year 2018.

Moving on to the balance sheet, I’d like to provide some one time color on Digital Fuel. We acquired deferred subscription revenue of approximately $13 million and deferred services revenue of approximately $1 million. We hope that it’s helpful as you update your models.

Finally, we ended Q1 2018 with $253 million in cash and investments. This includes net proceeds of $139 million from a convertible senior note offering that we closed in late March. We are pleased with the operational and strategic flexibility that this capital provides the business.

Moving on to guidance, I like to update you regarding our outlook for the second quarter and the full year of 2018. For Q2 we expect total revenue of approximately $55 million to $56 million and a non-GAAP operating loss of a $0.5 million to $1 million. Due to the strong start to the year we are raising our 2018 guidance to total revenue of $225 million to $230 million. We expect positive non-GAAP operating income on the year as we continue to invest to take advantage of the large market opportunity we see in front of us. Additionally, we’re committed to continuing to increase free cash flow for the full year 2018, as compared to the full year 2017.

In conclusion, I'm thrilled about the revenue growth and significant operating leverage we saw in our business in Q1. We feel really good about our momentum and the outlook for the remainder of the year. We're at the center of growth and transformation in enterprise technology and managing the business of IT is more important than ever.

And with that let me turn it back over to the operator for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of John DiFucci from Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Zach Lountzis

Thank you. Thanks guys this is Zach Lountzis for John. Another nice move in that retention back up above one hundred percent again. Could you comment on how this has impacted across module adoption and up sell versus gross renewals?

Sunny Gupta

Yes hi, this is Sunny. I'll take that one and maybe Kurt can add on. So yes again very pleased with our renewal and up sells again as we exited Q1. So generally I would say obviously the net prevention is driven by a combination of renewals and up sells and as a trailing 12-month metric. So it terms o the up sells we are seeing, frankly broad adoption across a settlement models with IT planning being the leading up sell product. And then as I mentioned earlier we also saw a strong contribution from vendor insights as a model. The great part we have now is we have five application families and we have 14 discrete modules which sit underneath. So one of the things we are seeing is as customers buy one or two upfront applications that gives us many ways to grow our net retention with the customer.

The other contributor in Q1 was also spend under management. So sometimes customers may start off with a pretty small slice of their IT budget or just licensing us for infrastructure spend, so we saw that to be again a very continuous driver for our business.

Kurt Shintaffer

And Zach just one more bit of color on the number. So when we made the move from approximately 100% trailing 12 net attention to 102% it was really by both of the gross retention any upsell numbers moving up individually, so wasn't just one of those it was really pretty evenly across both of those numbers.

Zach Lountzis

Okay that’s helpful. And if could, one more quick one. Are you seeing any difference in competitive positioning or the environment there as you introduce either consume or implement products, specifically IT FM?

Sunny Gupta

Yes so this is Sunny and so our competitive position remains very strong as we exit out of Q1. And we saw no real change in the competitive dynamics if anything our competitive position continues to strengthen in the market and it's really running into homegrown Excel or homegrown kind of business intelligence type of systems. But no real change in competitive dynamics on the IT Financial Management part of the offering.

Zach Lountzis

Great. Thanks and congrats again on FedRAMP.

Sunny Gupta

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Jesse Hulsing from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jesse Hulsing

Yes thanks. Sunny the strategic traction in the quarter sounds like it was quite better than normal for our first quarter. I have two questions related to that. Are you seeing the sell cycles change at all with these bigger customers as more of them start to undertake migration of the public cloud or some sort of cloud transformation project? And then as a follow-up how is the strategic pipeline looking for the rest of the year?

Sunny Gupta

Yes hi Jesse, so we are not really seeing any drastic changes in the phase of the strategic pipeline and how long it takes to close these deals just because there are many stakeholders engaged and there are many people we have to get to. But we are seeing a pretty massive movement towards the public cloud. So one of the things which is different in the strategic segment is maybe some prospects which may have been on the sidelines or maybe you have had good enough home grown systems are engaging because of cloud transformation is fundamentally making it much more complex for them to kind of do this type of ongoing analysis on spreadsheets. So that's the one thing which is changing.

And really to your question on strategic pipeline I would say it's going to continue, it’s stead. That’s kind of what I would call it. And look, I think the strategic deals are such that as you know we feel good about that business, that's been a core strength of us and that will continue. The timing for strategic deals is kind of really what is very harder to predict, but we feel pretty good about both the strategic and the enterprise pipeline as we move into Q2.

Jesse Hulsing

Thanks. And Kurt I might have missed this in your prepared remarks but are you still expecting $7 million to $8 million from Digital Fuel for the full year for the subscriptions?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes. So what we’re not doing is updating that number specifically this year, but maybe some color commentary. So we feel really good about the performance from the digital field business in the first quarter and renewals were strong. There is actually probably some more services revenue than we expected. And so that part of the business contributed to our beat and it’s also contributing to the fact that we’re able to raise on the year like we have, but we’re not going to specifically call out the number for the year.

Jesse Hulsing

Got it. Thank you guys.

And our next question comes from the line of Raimo Lenschow from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, thanks for taking my question. Congrats from me as well. Can you talk a little bit Sunny, about this financial deal? it sounded like the work you were doing there is slightly broader than just IT. Is that kind of an opportunity for you or did I just miss on the sense they commence earlier that you made earlier and then I had one follow-up included by me?

Sunny Gupta

Hi, Raimo. So absolutely, we’ve always said that Apptio has a purposeful platform for costing and we happen to apply that first to IT, and IT market is going to really what we’ve been chasing, and that’s – our focus is really going on the next kind of thousands of customers really on IT and that’s primarily the focus, but the reality is our platform is very purpose built for enterprise costing outside IT as well and we’ve had – we have quite a few customers, who started out in IT and then they have extended our platform to non-IT. We believe fundamentally non-IT services are much more bigger opportunity than IT longer-term. and so in my prepared remarks, I did call out a specific deal, which really got originated as the enterprise level costing deal from the CFO’s office, where they were looking to cost out enterprise services like legal HR as well as IT, and they wanted a common platform.

And so that was great and we competed on that deal and kind of won that deal on the merits of our platform, and customer references. So we are very excited about that, but making no mistake, we are still primarily focused on IT and as customers get successful, we look for opportunities to extend to other services now two to three years from now, we absolutely see non-IT to be a massive market opportunity for IPO.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay, that’s really helpful. thank you and good luck with that one. And the question for you Kurt, if I look dollar net retention of 102% is slowly coming up and it’s obviously trailing, so it’s going to – there’s going to be a lag effect? Did you – is it a role of us to come and say that we are all in the pops here that kind of could see that number going higher, especially I’m thinking about the cross-sell/upsell opportunities and again, I don’t want to – I have a from you just kind of conceptually a theory with more product available that number should start looking higher if I’m not totally wrong, but I just wanted to make sure I’m not missing something here?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yeah. So we’re happy that it got to 102%, but as we think about modeling that number internally, we’re still modeling closer to 100%, because we just haven’t spent that many quarters at this number. we see there’s upside in that if we can do our job really executing on the upsells and cross-sells that you described in keeping the gross retention high, but so yes, long-term there, we think there’s upside there, but in the near-term, we don’t see it, we’re not modeling it to move pass 102%.

Sunny Gupta

and Raimo, since we are early in the year, I mean you’ve got frankly just one quarter behind us, which was really solid, but we got three more quarters of execution. So we’re just continuing to take a really cautious approach and hopefully, there is upside in that.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect. Thank you. Congratulations Sunny.

Sunny Gupta

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Brian Schwartz

Yeah. Hi, I too will pass on my congratulations and thank you for taking my questions this afternoon. That one for Sunny and then a follow-up for Kurt. Sunny, in your commentary, you talked about in regards to the IT spending environment right now, historic transition going on the cloud computing and the digital transformations that are going on in the discussions that you’re having at the top level, but I didn’t hear you talk about privacy or GDPR that’s coming in and I’m just wondering if that could be a cyclical tailwind for the business, because the new compliance requirements for data privacy, I got assumed they’re going to require more granular insights into a company tech investments. So, the question I want to ask you is has this realization hit CIO if you add in more importantly, how they’re thinking about ROI for acquiring and maintaining IT services, and ultimately, the need Apptio’s technologies to optimize that decision.

Sunny Gupta

Yeah. thank you for that question. so look I think at a macro level, I would say I just want to emphasize I think what’s changing is the world of digital a lot more new investment in technology driven products. some of that funding is also happening within the business. the hybrid IT and the multi-cloud is a massive driver for Apptio. it’s a big part of our business. but certainly, we see even in some of the deals we saw there are some use cases of companies are setting up, because of security and other compliance requirements they are setting up more kind of structured shared services functions and we were procured for legal entity transfer pricing as a use case. And certainly, even from a security perspective overall, customers are asking us to kind of provide end-to-end view from our ROI and cost model perspective for security including physical security for that matter. So we are seeing probably some use cases and maybe Kurt, you can add some color to that.

Kurt Shintaffer

yeah. So, I think we haven’t seen a lot of specific demand related to GDPR use cases, but we know that’s driving a lot of technology investments as companies wrestle with how to stay in compliance with all the customer data that they maintain. So we think it’s – overall, it’s a good thing, we are just pushing more business-focused technology investments on the CIO’s lap, which is good for us.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you. and then the follow-up question I have for Kurt, more granular on the company here is just on the sales productivity trends in general. clearly, we can see it in the Q1 results certainly really good. So the question I wanted to ask is when we think about the mix of those productivity gains that you’re seeing in the sales force between the strategic and the enterprise, how to think about that and then the follow-up question of course, is if there’s still a lot of room left on the front for more productivity gains within the sales force? Thanks.

Kurt Shintaffer

yeah. Sure. So there definitely is more room for productivity gains and that’s where a lot of the focus is right now. we have a pretty – we have a pretty good coverage model with our sales reps. so there is a lot of opportunity for us just to increase productivity and get some really efficient growth. But more directly to where the productivity improvements have come from, our strategic segment sales reps have always been really productive, because you can do oftentimes, just a small number of deals and you can hit your number. what we’re really excited to see is over the last several years, the enterprise reps segment becoming more productive as we frankly have more offerings that are really relevant for their target market. So that’s one of the more encouraging pieces of the sales productivity metric as I see. the one thing I just wanted to add some color on I mean in Q1 really what is impressive for us is, the breadth of the results across new business, renewals, upsells and obviously contributions from Digital Fuels. when you look at all those factors that does directly relate to increasing sales force productivity as well.

And our next question comes from the line of Ross MacMillan from RBC. Your line is now open.

Ross MacMillan

Well, thanks very much and my congrats as well. Maybe just for Kurt first just on numbers, you gave as a helpful bridge on the deferred from Digital Fuel, I think you said it was $13 million of subscription and $1 million on services. I’m just curious was there any write-down on the deferred, so was that kind of gross number higher than that $14 million just to be thinking about bridging going forward?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yeah. So there’s a very, very small write-down that is really immaterial in the $0.5 million range.

Ross MacMillan

Okay, that’s great. And then Sunny, congrats from the FedRAMP. I’m just curious as to how you think about that evolving obviously, the federal IT budget here, it’s ending in late summer, early fall, and I’m just wondering if you think given that you have achieved the certification that that sets you up well for this year’s IT spending sort of cycle?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yeah, Ross. So, I’m very pleased with FedRAMP as you know, we’ve been working very hard at it for quite some time and it was a great milestone, what makes us even proud is, we are only one of 10 SaaS companies with a company of Oracle, SAP, Microsoft to receive this. So, it’s a pretty small group of companies, who have it. we believe it allows us to sell it to Federal Government faster easier, but really what it comes down to what we have more excited by is that the office of budget in management has a mandate that all federal agencies must comply with the TBM reporting. so they have to report at the TBM taxonomy, especially by 2019. So really, our efforts now are focused on how do we convert the TBM mandate to Apptio, because in the Federal Government that the two are not necessarily synonymous, because you can try to do that manually or other approaches, but Apptio is obviously very well positioned. I also feel very good about the pipeline and the Federal Government especially as we exit Q1. So we’re optimistic, but the timing as you know sometimes can be hard to pin down, but good solid momentum right now as we come out of Q1 both in terms of deals we close, FedRAMP as well as the pipeline.

Ross MacMillan

Super helpful. thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Rob Owens from KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Rob Owens

Great. thanks for taking my question. around your success with Cloud Cost Management, which you highlighted in terms of some of the new biz, I think you mentioned displacing spreadsheets and the like. are you seeing any of the pure plays in that market that you haven’t been able to displace, because you have both the on-prem and cloud, or is it still that immature of a market, where you’re seeing mainly just replacement of spreadsheets? Thanks.

Sunny Gupta

Yeah. So – hey, Rob, what we’re really seeing is two scenarios on the hybrid IT and the cloud front; one is there are customers, who are just – thank the every customer we work with is in some form of hybrid, right. majority of the spend is on on-premise and they have – they are at different stages of public cloud adoption. so what we are finding is two use cases; one is the customer has set up like central what we call a cloud governance group or a center of excellence for cloud, public cloud and they like hey, I just don’t want to try to solve the entire hybrid IT issue and I want to get control of my public cloud spending and they will reach out to us, we’ve generated a lead through that and we’ll engage with the customer and a lot of times we’ve had a handful of customers, who just started on just the public cloud model with us. And primarily, it is displacing the spreadsheet at them trying to do it manually. We have seen some situations, where customers were evaluating some other cloud only solutions as well. but really, the big change, which we are seeing is even as the customer starts to engage in the public cloud module with us, very quickly they realize that they can be more effective if they manage both on-premise infrastructure and the public cloud infrastructure, do apples-to-apples comparison, optimize the multi-cloud environment with one solution rather than having multiple point solutions. So a lot of times, the public cloud is leading to customers eventually, buying cost transparency, because that gives them a really hybrid view. but moving forward, we are going to press both on public cloud only, but as well as hybrid, but frankly, if the end result is that we drive more logos with cost transparency, we would consider that to be a massive win.

Rob Owens

Great. And then second, Kurt, I understand you’re not giving updated guidance with regard to digital fuel, but as we look at the quarter in the upside particularly in subscription, are we don’t understand that the upside in Digital Fuel came more from the services and the subscription was in line?

Sunny Gupta

So that there is some upside from both, the renewals are really strong from Digital Fuel. So we just didn’t see really any falloff there, so that led to some subscription upside. On the services side, we just weren’t sure how quickly the Digital Fuel customers were going to want to engage from the service’s perspective or if there could be some pause in that type of activity, and we really didn’t see any shift in the momentum there. And so we overachieved our expectations on the services side as well.

Kurt Shintaffer

The one color I wanted to add for you was also that as we mentioned in the last quarter when we acquired the Digital Fuel business, our strategy from a net new customer base moving forward is really to sell the Apptio product line and not necessarily, the Digital Fuel product line. So also in Q1, we really didn’t have a lot of new, net new, perpetual and there was no new perpetual deals for Digital Fuel. and the reason I just call that out is that if that happens in a business, Kurt and I will definitely call that out in the future quarters. So generally, kind of strong quarter, but frankly the quarter was driven by a breadth of across new business upsells, renewals and certainly, Digital Fuel contributed to that as well.

Rob Owens

great. thanks for the color.

And our next question comes on the line of Mark Murphy from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Mark Murphy

Yes. thank you and I’ll add my congrats on the quarter. So Sunny, you have exposure to such a broader audience and CIOs. I’m wondering anecdotally do you see signs of stronger IT budget growth in this year, than say, we saw in the prior several years and if so, do you think that’s going to be sustainable and something that you can – you can capitalize on beyond here going into 2019?

Sunny Gupta

hey, Mark. We’ve fundamentally seen a shift, where technology is truly powering every major business process in the enterprise, get a lot of new digital and investments happening, a lot of the funding models of IT are changing. And some of the funding of IT has not even managed by the central IT. some of these are net new initiatives, which are being funded directly by the business.

talking to many of our customers this quarter specifically, we are seeing that trend and frankly, the increased world of technology dependence, absolutely drives the Apptio business model. So, more world moves to digital hybrid IT agile that had an absolute market tailwind for Apptio and in terms of kind of the outlook, we definitely see that trend continuing for the next few years, just because we believe our technology is only gaining importance in the enterprise and it may not all be managed by the CIO’s budget, so that’s the increased opportunity we see for Apptio.

Mark Murphy

Okay. And then Kurt, I wanted to follow up with you as well just numerically, there’s a $14.8 million spread if we look at the sequential growth in the deferred revenue on the balance sheet, I think that it grew by about $4.4 million. and then on the cash flow statement, it’s a negative amount of about $10.7 million and those two numbers are usually almost exactly the same. So, I guess I’m assuming that’s where we’re finding I think what you referred to in terms of the deferred revenue you brought over from digital Fuel and there is a little rounding maybe, but I’m seeing $14.8 million there. but could you comment or maybe just help us at all on the revenue contribution from Digital Fuel in Q1?

Sunny Gupta

Yeah. Mark, first off, that bridge that you did is the right one. The reason of the change in balance sheet is different than change in cash flow. it is because of the dynamic that you described. So, in terms of revenue for Q1, we’re super-pleased with both the organic revenue growth we had as well as the revenue growth we had with the contribution from Digital Fuel and as we mentioned, it didn’t exceed our expectations in Q1, but we just think the right way to look at the business as to focus on the business as a whole. We don’t think it’s – we don’t break out product line revenue for other products and we kind of want to wrap Digital Fuel right into that same way that everyone looks at our business. So was it a great contributor? absolutely, it did. The impacts somewhat are our beat on the quarter. Yeah, it did, but really the quarter was delivered by strong organic growth.

Kurt Shintaffer

Yeah. Mark, the other thing I would add is I mean in the grand scheme of things, it’s a very small part of our overall business. and so if you look at the two scales of the business, so it doesn’t really move the needle that much and I would just say the breadth of the execution across new business upsells, renewals and contribution from Digital Fuel is really why we are seeing the great results out of Q1.

Mark Murphy

Okay understood, yeah. Yeah, I think Kurt and we will follow up with you, I think just what we’re trying to get to, it looks to me like if we think about the billings X Digital Fuel in Q1, I mean we’ll have to make our own assumptions on the revenue contributions. It looks like they would still be, I don’t know, at least in the mid-teens growth something like that organically. it’s a still kind of in line with the overall sort of organic glide path and that’s why I’m asking you about it, but while we’re on the topic, I wanted to just ask you as well. how do you think about modeling the billings in Q2, just to make sure that we’re all thinking about it appropriately, because I think there’s a super tough comp there, and I think we’ve been aware of it. and then maybe, there’s a partial offset for Digital Fuel, but should we – are those offsetting or do you think we should look at that as a tough comp or would you want to offer any thoughts on how to think about billings tactically?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yeah. Sure. So, great color on the anomalous billing that created the tough comp for this year. so for those they have been tracking this all along, there was a $4.5 million billing we did with a customer in Q2 of 2017 that doesn’t reoccur in Q2 of 2018 as that three-year contract became fully billed in 2017. So that’s really the only thing that I would call out for Q2. clearly, on an apples-to-apples basis, the billings we’ll get from Digital Fuel in Q2 will give us some lift over what would have otherwise been on an organic basis. But we’ve tried to size up the general shape of the business and hopefully you can sort of – you use some of the color we gave you about the expected styles of Digital Fuel for the full year and laid out on the Q2 if you’re thinking about sort of more of an apples-to-apples comp.

Mark Murphy

Okay. Yeah. Thank you very much for taking my questions and congrats again, on a nice start to the year. Great. thanks.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Brad Sills from Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Brad Sills

Hey guys. thanks for taking my question. I know it’s early with non-IT use cases, but are you seeing any commonalities there, any solutions or use cases and where do you think the near-term or long-term opportunity is. and then also you know how would you address that would kind of would you build out the sales force as you see those use cases evolve or just a kind of color on kind of how you’ll address that opportunity? Thank you.

Sunny Gupta

Yeah. Hi, Brad. this is sunny. So really, I think from a use case perspective, there are two primary use cases we see; one is what we call shared services, which is generally a legal facilities, HR, right and IT sits frankly side-by-side to those finance, those tend to be side-by-side and that tends to be a pretty large percentage of the overall kind of spend for any organization. So, we are seeing a move from IT to shared services number one and the great part about those use cases is that over time you can really standardize the boss model very similarly to what we’ve done in the IT domain. So I’m excited about that and also there’s an easier calling point next to the CIO. The second use case we see is it tends to be more vertical specific.

So if you take financial services as an example, every single customer we are engaged with is trying to figure out the fully loaded cost structure – cost and plan by a trade as a business process and IT is a contributor to that, but there are many other operational cost processes, labor costs, which are tied to serving that process. So that it is more of a business process, which is being powered by technology. So we primarily see two vectors; one is a shared services, which you can standardize and then the second one is more business process, I think for that, we’ll have to take more of an industry specific approach.

our platform is very applicable in fact we find it easier going from IT to these other use cases, just because there’s fundamentally less complexity. So we can serve that faster. and in terms of sales force question, look we are very early in this journey. Right now, our focus is on IT and its same sales force once we are successful with IT, we go to the CIO or the CFO and try to get sponsorship to try to create some upsells, but it’s a very small part of our business today. So the next month scorers here is really dedicated to learning these use cases and then we haven’t quite made the decisions in terms of how we’re going to organize and attack the non-IT market in a full way down the road.

Brad Sills

got it. thanks, Sunny. That’s super helpful. And then on the FedRAMP program if you could please, is there an opportunity there given that that stamp of approval to go after potential state deals?

Sunny Gupta

Yes. Yeah. So the – look I think, so the way we think about holistically around the public sector includes the U.S. Federal Government, it includes the state and local governments as well, and we are continuing to see pretty steady success in the state and local governments as well, it’s again early day and the state and local agencies also kind of sometimes participate in the public sector TBM forums, which we are kind of driving towards, even though the mandate from the U.S. Federal Government may not necessarily apply to all the state governments, but this builds momentum for us we believe and gives us an opportunity, and our public sector sales team just to be clear, is focused on U.S. Federal Government as well as State and Local. So, there’s one team, which serves those three subsegments of the market.

Brad Sills

Great. thanks, Sunny

