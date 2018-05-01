Nutrisystem's (NTRI) CEO Dawn Zier on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nutrisystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on Nutrisystem's first quarter 2018 conference call. Today, Dawn Zier, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an overview of the business. Mike Monahan, Chief Financial Officer will review the first quarter 2018 results and provide second quarter and updated full-year 2018 financial guidance. And Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer, will provide insights into the Company's marketing initiatives. We will then open the call to take your questions. We would appreciate participants limiting themselves to two questions.

I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Nutrisystem management will make certain forward-looking statements about its outlook for 2018 and beyond that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate, or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are protected by the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk, and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict, and many of which are outside the Company's control.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Nutrisystem's filings with the SEC. Nutrisystem is making these statements as of April 30, 2018, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the GAAP results, Nutrisystem will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures. Nutrisystem's earnings press release for the first quarter of 2018 can be found under the News Release link on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at nutrisystem.com. The tables attached to that earnings press release include reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Thank you, John, and thanks to everyone who has joined. I am pleased to report our first quarter results were better than anticipated and are raising our full-year revenue, EBITDA and EPS guidance ranges based on Nutrisystem’s direct-to-consumer business having performed better than we anticipated.

On our last earnings call, we reported that our diet season 2018 didn't started out for our Nutrisystem brand as we had originally planned, we were confident that we would be able to course correct. Today, I can tell you that we are doing just that.

The second quarter is on track. We expect to show modest growth throughout the third and fourth quarters and we believe we will be able to return to the meaningful growth in 2019. There is a clear path as we one, revamp our Nutrisystem ads; two, further monetize the customer journey to drive revenue per customer; three, continue to grow the South Beach Diet brand; and four, introduce new products and programs already under development in our multi-year pipeline, including a new program for Nutrisystem that we are looking forward to launching next diet season.

As we progressed through the first quarter, we moved quickly to drive sustainable performance around the Nutrisystem brand. Here are some specifics. We have returned to our highly nimble media model. Our cost per acquisition has improved throughout the quarter as we redeploy our media and extend our reach. We are implementing a three phase plan around advertising and are seeing improvement to respond, Keira will share more on this in a few minutes.

At the end of the quarter, we introduced a price increase for Nutrisystem, at the same time we are taking better advantage of peak seasonal selling opportunities and promotional inflection point. We’ve launched the Nutrisystem D Commercial to talk more specifically to the needs of type 2 diabetics. Similar to what we've done for men, this further demonstrates our ability to effectively segment the market by placing the right product in front of the right audience.

Key business levers, such as length of stay, average selling price, and revenue per customer are continuing to grow year-over-year. Our reactivation revenues are growing double-digit as we expand our email and direct mail campaigns to former customers. And finally, we are seeing the monthly improvements in our trends that are continuing into April.

Shifting to the South Beach Diet, we are meeting our expectations and believe we’re still in the early stages of growth for this brand. First quarter growth was impressive and the brand remains on track to grow more than 150% year-over-year to approximately $70 million in revenue. The low-sugar, low-carbon protein is highly relevant for many weight loss seekers and the strategic upside of introducing the South Beach Diet as the second brand under our scalable platform has proven itself out.

Nutrisystem best practices continue to report over the South Beach, and react revenue per customer and length of stay are all in a healthy place to this stage in the growth cycle, and we recently expanded our snack line adding a dozen delicious low-carb, low-sugar item to our menu.

On the innovation front, we are focused on things that make our programs truly unique in the marketplace. We do not believe that one brand or product can be all things to all people, which is why we'll continue to differentiate and expand our multibrand platform with new product introductions targeted to different consumer audiences.

We are also developing products and services that fit into the various phases of our customer's journey, and we’ll meet our customers where they are, whether that be weight loss transition or in maintenance mode. Plan for diet season 2019 are well underway and we plan to promote a men's program and a diet added program for the South Beach Diet.

In addition, over the next six months to 12 months based on customer feedback and research, we will be accelerating our four-way into the broader health and wellness space with several products extensions under the Nutrisystem essential and Southeast living label. Specifically, we'll be launching a vitamin line to our customers that supports every day health and weight control with four introductory products.

NutriSystem essential for men, Nutrisystem essential for women, as well as the South Beach Living Diet Attack for men and Diet Attack for women. Also being introduced under the South Beach Living label, will be our heart health infuser, which can be used with our South Beach complete shape to support heart health. These are just some examples of how we will continue to drive revenue per customer.

I hope this demonstrates the innovative thinking that is underway and the sense of energy and vision that we are bringing to all aspects of the business. We're confident in our ability to return for meaningful growth as we move forward.

Our multibrand strategy supported by our strong e-commerce and supply chain platform has us well positioned in the growing weight management category. Key metrics for both of our brands are sound and continuing to improve, and we have many levers that are disposal to drive growth throughout all phases of the customer journey. We look forward to continuing to innovate across the Board and sharing more with you on future call.

Thanks, Dawn. Revenue in the first quarter came in at $210.9 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance range. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter were $7.9 million with earnings per share of $0.09. Compared to our previous forecast, in the first quarter, we saw improved growth on the direct side of the business, partially offset by softness in retail.

New customer acquisition came in slightly ahead of forecast in March and we saw favorable trends in reactivation revenue. The South Beach Diet brand contributed $22 million to our topline revenue in the quarter in line with expectation. Gross margin for the quarter was 53.2% in line with expectations, but down 60 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to increased volume for the South Beach Diet brands at a lower initial gross margin. As we've progressed throughout the year, we expect it to improve.

Marketing as a percentage of revenue was 40.8%. As in years past, marketing as a percentage of revenue is highest in the first quarter due to front loading of our media expense. General and administrative expense was 9.7%. As expected, we’ve realized tax credit in the first quarter. Our Q1 effective tax rate was negative 29.9%. We finished the quarter with $76 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand.

For the full-year 2018, we are raising our guidance. We are now projecting consolidated revenue to be in the range of $693 million to $708 million, adjusted EBITDA of $106.5 million to $110.5 million, and earnings per share of $2.04 and to $2.14. The South Beach Diet is expected to contribute roughly $70 million of revenue growing more than 150% year-over-year.

Retail revenue is projected to be approximately $34 million, down from our previous forecast due to lower sell through rates in the first quarter that we are carrying through the year. This was more than offset by improvements in the direct business. Capital expenditures are expected to be $10 million to $12 million and our effective tax rate is projected to be 22.7% for the full-year, slightly favorable to our last projection.

For the second quarter, we are projecting revenue to be in the range of $186 million to $191 million, adjusted EBITDA of $38.4 million to $40.4 million, and earnings per share of $0.78 to $0.83. We expect to see year-over-year improvements in our operating margin in the third and fourth quarters of 2018, which will result in improved year-over-year EPS growth, specifically in Q4.

Three primary areas of the business are driving the second half growth. The first is the impact of the South Beach Diet. The South Beach Diet customer base continues to build and contribute to our revenue stream. We are deploying media dollars to bring in new customers and also beginning to bring back former customers later this year.

As a reminder, as former customers come back we gain marketing efficiency, while it will likely be a small percentage of the brand's revenue stream this year, reactivation revenue from South Beach is expected to grow over time. It is expected to contribute to improve marketing efficiency in the fourth quarter and be a driver of top and bottom line growth in 2019.

Second, is improved Nutrisystem marketing efficiency and reactivation trends. As mentioned on our previous call, new customer acquisition was pressured in Q1 due to lower response rates to our 2018 diet-season campaign. We are making progress on revamping our advertisements. Our guidance assumes year-over-year revenue and EPS pressure in the first half of the year and growth in the back half of the year as monthly customer acquisition trends improved.

More specifically, we anticipate increased media spend year-over-year in the third quarter followed by seasonally lower media spend in the fourth quarter. The cadence of this media plan will drive increases in the fourth quarter EPS contribution. Reactivation revenue from the Nutrisystem brand is improving and coming in stronger than originally projected. We are successfully leveraging our database and this revenue stream is now projected to grow in the low double-digits year-over-year. Media expense is not assigned to reactivation revenues, so it improves marketing efficiency and profit.

Third is improved customer economic. Revenue per customer for both brands is strong and continues to grow. Average selling price, program length of stay and up-sell rates all continues to show improvement year-over-year. We believe the business is on solid footing and improving. We remain excited about our multibrand approach to meet consumer demand and capture a larger portion of the market. We are leveraging our supply chain and infrastructure across both brands and believe this strategy will enable us to expand margins in future years.

Our free cash flow is projected to grow year-over-year, enabling us to continue to invest in our business to drive growth and return capital to shareholders. This year we have allocated dollars to continue to invest in our e-commerce platform, product development, and deploy media to driving growth and awareness behind the South Beach Diet brand.

As a reminder, we recently increased our dividend from $0.70 per share to $1 per share on an annual basis. Over the last 12 months, we returned over $23 million of cash to shareholders through our dividend. Year-to-date repurchased $15 million of stock, $10 million in March, and $5 million in April of 2018.

As of today, we have $32.5 million remaining on our $50 million share repurchase authorization, expiring November 2019. For Q1 2018, the Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable May 21, 2018 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2018.

Thanks, Mike. I’ll start by sharing the meaningful progress for making at Nutrisystem, and then touch on the highlights of our explosive plan for South Beach growth. The founders of Nutrisystem built this brand around three simple principles to which we hold fast today. First, employ the latest and best science to develop the most healthy and effective weight of losing weight for our customers. Weight loss that work, no-nonsense just results.

Second, do as much as we can to make the customer success as easy as possible to attain. We create the recipes for great tasting food that needs our nutritional parameters to deliver weight loss while satisfying. We prepare the food and deliver directly to the customer and we constantly strive to better understand our customers needs to evolve and better serve.

And third, motivate and inspire. We always believe in the power of the individual to take action, live healthier, and live life better. In the past few months, it has been energizing for our team to reflect on who we are and the unique benefits we offer. Doing so has allowed us to improve the way we reach people, particularly through our television advertising. We make consistent progress throughout the quarter with our creative.

There are three phases to our creative plans. In Phase I, we rethought our advertising using footage and material we already had on hand to make fast improvements to respond. For example, we made [indiscernible] changes to the phasing to look and feel and offer presentation.

At Presidents Day and after Easter, we proved that we can leverage short-term promotional event in which we vary our television offer to generate excitement, and because we manage price overall, we are able to have sales events yet still increase the average selling price of our program.

We expect to continue to hold television campaigns connected to specific location in the future. We alter the way we present our programs to attract more targeted groups. For example, we launched the successful ad for our Nutrisystem D program for those with type 2 diabetes and are expanding its reach now.

We also highlighted the way our program both may getting on the path to help easier and also teaches the way it maintain with our weight loss for life with our Flex program advertisement. We explored varying our creative approach to better suite different stations to better match viewership demos, and we reviewed ads that used our celebrity ambassadors in a fresh and novel ways.

In Phase II, we are producing a new campaign that will test in June. We did a thoughtful and candidate study of our brand in advertisements, close are through years and other advertisers we admire to decide how to make our campaigns better articulate our unique strengths and more emotional compelling and tailored to our changing media placements and segmentation strategies.

We then selected agencies will help us move forward and where it were right now on new thoughts. With our successes from Phase I and the innovative work we are doing for Q2, we are feeling confident about the rest of 2018. In Phase III, we will take the learning from Phases I and II along with some very exciting innovation happening on the product front and get ready for the new year. We believe that we are on the path to growth for Nutrisystem in 2019.

Regarding media and how we reached new customers, here too we’ve made steady progress. We have firm control over our acquisition cost per customer and it has steadily improved since January. We are actively optimizing and have identified areas of media for expansion.

The new ads like the ones for Nutrisystem D are allowing us to expand into less saturated channels and we are deploying spend for problematic dispensed digital and are seeing some promising results. Essentially, we’ve returned to our highly nimble media model and see a faster expansion in 2019.

One, strength of our business model is that we directly engage, interact and market with each of our customers, and as a result we have the valuable proprietary database. Our ability to understand our customers and then employ that understanding via data analytics as a considerable competitive advantage, it will buffers and serves as a multiplier for our business.

In 2018 this has some breakthroughs in predictive modeling that are allowing us to do two things that drive value creation. First, we are reaching a lot more of our former customers and bringing them back very profitably. And second, we are growing our revenue per customer. I am going to share bit of information about each initiative.

This past quarter, we've been able to identify the variables that most predict whether a former customer will return to us. And with that ability, we've been able to significantly expand our direct mail and email programs to former customers to present compelling offers to them and to increase the rate at which customers return.

We are excited about this progress and feel we are just getting started. We are now using similar techniques to identify key influences of retention, which will allow us to improve our program and better serve customers individually to influence their behavior and spend.

We have a long track record in enhancing customer experience to increase revenue per customer and we are having another year of progress. Engagement with our NuMi app and a lead our content site is up which is helping length of stay and cross-sell of a la carte items to those on program. Our average selling price is up and we believe we have tactic in place to support future increases.

In addition, just as a few years ago, we learned how much customers wanted our shakes and then we built a successful up-sell and cross-sell shakes line, we now have identified through our research another area of customer need vitamin.

Later this year, we will begin offering our customers proprietary vitamin packs as cross-sells and up-sells. By engaging with our customers, constantly improving our apps and our content and for providing great product at a good value, we are confident in our ability to continue to grow revenue per customer. This will results an increased revenues and profit and allows us to expand reach to attract more new customers.

Nutrisystem has helped millions of busy men and women lose weight and through their health and has supported them in achieving their dream. We believe it’s the most effective way to take control and lose weight and that are simple system how people transition to a lifetime of healthy eating.

Turning now to South Beach has planned this business is taking off. We’re expanding reach efficiency through television and digital and growing quickly, response remains strong and contact them for an online conversion have increased. We are developing more commercials including those designs for different target customers and plan to introduce a long form spot in the second quarter.

Our revenue per customer is increasing as well as we had expected and plan for. Here are some driver, length of stay is better than we anticipated and on the rise and myriad of product improvements we made over the last year, based on consumer feedback and research have improved length of stay.

In addition, we believe that as we reposition South Beach in the market and as more people understand what the program is, we will attract more customers to stay longer. We introduced a men’s program option, which is supporting both average selling price and retention and then the back half of the year as we prepare for 2019, we will also be launching a diabetic friendly program and promoting the many heart health benefits of the South Beach nutritional approach.

We rolled out a three-tier plan structure like the one we had at Nutrisystem, which enabled us to dramatically increase in the take rate of Nutrisystem’s premium program. So far we've seen an increase in the take rate for the premium South Beach program. The South Beach shake take rate is on the rise and all of ala carte sales are growing.

And as with Nutrisystem, later this year we planned to introduce South Beach Living Diet Attack, especially design for South Beach customers. We’re eager to see how South Beach customers responses addition, which we designed around their needs. These wider into also be sold as cross-sell and up-sell.

Another encouraging early signs to the South Beach businesses reactivation, we have a variety of transition programs of space that are resonating with customers. We have not yet leveraged the predictive modeling we have does rolled out from Nutrisystem to increase South Beach direct mail and email efforts. So we have reason to believe that reactivation revenue will continue to increase in 2019.

Our team has exciting innovation on both accretive and a product side that will support our mission to help as many men and women reach their goals and live happier, healthier lives, we look forward to the remainder of 2017 and 2019.

Thanks, Keira. Let me summarize the four key takeaways from today's call. One, I'm pleased that as we progresses the first quarter, we were able to deliver stronger than anticipated results for Nutrisystem direct-to-consumer business, We are seeing monthly improvements that are continuing into April, as we begin to revamp our advertising, redeploy media, further monetize the customer journey and reactivate former customers.

Two, our multi-brand strategy is working. South Beach is up to a great start in 2018 and is expected to grow more than 150% this year and is still in the early stages of growth. First, we have license to expand it to health and wellness under the South Beach Living label.

Three, customer economic continue to improve across both of our brands. In 2018, revenue per customer is up, length of stay is up, average selling price is up, and our up-selling and cross-selling more products to our customers along all phases as their customers journey.

And four, we’re focused on innovation and have a multi-year pipeline of new product and initiative, which will allow us to better meet customer's needs through all phases of their journey as well as widen the net until awe attract.

While second half growth in 2018 will be modest, the trend lines are clearly moving in the right direction and we believe we're well positioned to deliver meaningful growth as we move forward. Each day in the United States, weight management becomes a more important health issues that impacts the majority of the population. Americans in general are looking to live healthier lives and weight loss and management are for many important components.

It's our mission to help them achieve these goals. The passion to fulfill this consumer promise is deeply embedded into our culture and we're pleased that we've been able to help millions of people already achieve these goals. The need for healthy weight loss and management solutions is great and we have two powerhouse brands to help consumers become healthier versions of themselves.

Nutrisystem is an extraordinary system that works; it is the simplest, most effective, weight loss meals delivery program available to consumers today. South Beach is a clearly differentiated on-channel alternative and it is quickly growing. Both brand share uniquely strong business model, a model that is asset like with unrivaled economics in the space.

In closing, we are pleased with our better than expected results in the first quarter and raised guidance for 2018. We believe we are poised to return to double-digit growth as we move forward, and we will continue to update you on our progress throughout the year.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. Thank you very much for taking my question. I wanted to ask a little bit about the TV commercial that you've been running. It sounds like you've made some changes to the creative aspects of the commercials added the new Nutrisystem diabetes commercial. Can you give us a sense of how far along you think you are on the path towards making the optimal changes that you need to make this year?

I think on the last conference call you said, some point this summer you think you'd be at the point where you have the commercials where you want them. Do you feel like you're still on that path right now? And are those changes that you mentioned on the prepared remarks? Are those pretty much the changes that you think need to be made or are there any additional tweaks that we might see coming in the future?

Keira Krausz

Yes. Hi, this is Keira. So two messages. One, we made considerable progress, but that progress was made with footage and creative that we had on hand. So we are still making changes and plans to come out with something new in June. And I expect that we will keep working at it because we never really done, but made progress and expect still new stuff to be coming.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. Thanks. And then if I would just ask a follow-up on the vitamins and supplements that are being launched. I apologize if I missed some of the details during the prepared remarks, but can you give us a sense of when we should expect to see those and how large you think they could be common as the strategy here really more about increasing the average basket size? Or is this something you think could drive some new customer revenue as well?

Keira Krausz

This is Keira again. I’ll answer that. So at this time, we're expecting – but this is primarily like our shakes business sold at cross-sells and up-sells to our existing customer base. And the first part of your question was – one will be looking for definitely sometimes in this year, probably sometime in Q3.

Dawn Zier

Yes. One of the things we’ve been doing well, Alex is really driving revenue per customer and optimizing places in the customer journey where we can give customers more of a complete program and product and this is one example diversifying from just food that we can target unless.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. That’s really helpful. Thank you, both. And then if I could just ask lastly, it looks like earlier this year you took a small price increase. I don't think we've seen a price increase on your core 28-day subscription plans for a little while. Can you just give us a little bit more color behind that? Was this something that you had been planning for a little while? And then can you give us a sense of was there any discernible change in customer behavior when that happened?

Michael Monahan

So we did Alex, we took a price increase earlier this month on the Nutrisystem brand, and over the past couple of months we actually took a price increase in South Beach as well. And as you know this is part of our normal ongoing strategy where we're constantly testing our ability to increase price, so it’s the normal course. As part of our testing, we make sure that there's not a deterioration to overall customer license day or any negative impacts to our up-sell rates before we take them, so no material change that is negative on overall customer behavior.

Alex Fuhrman

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Frank Camma

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the call.

Dawn Zier

Hi, Frank.

Frank Camma

Couple questions. First on the retail, I think my comment on the actual – I think you said weakness, but given how well – overall you are doing [indiscernible] and the challenges in retail. Is that really sort of a good long-term strategy? Have you reassessed that at all, just sort of what's going on there?

Dawn Zier

Well we think retail again provides a nice brand halo for the entire brand, so for Nutrisystem. As we've said many times, we are operating a strong direct-to-consumer business and that is where we expect our growth to continue to come from, but retail remains a nice add-on to the business, and we expected to be able to generate a consistent $30 million to $40 million in revenue as it has for the past couple of years. But we like the brand halo.

Frank Camma

Okay. And the other question I had was, just Nutrisystem D because it does seem like you’re playing that out more in the – seem to recall that maybe eight to 10 years ago. And wondering how big is Nutrisystem D as a whole part of the company? And to me it sounds exciting, I was just wondering how the best relative to the business? It seems like it should grow faster, I guess is what I’m saying since this kind of niche product, so is there a way you could speak to sort of the relative size first?

Michael Monahan

Right now it’s less than – in terms of the customers coming into our program, it’s less than 10% of the customers who choose Nutrisystem D and a lot of the things that we're doing are really positioning it for long-term growth. So a lot of the comments that were made in the script, it's something that we're testing and emphasizing now and we are optimistic over time about how it can contribute in a more meaningful way.

Frank Camma

Sure. It makes sense. And my last question just the actual ASP percentage increase, Mike, can you just call that out for quarter-over-quarter?

Michael Monahan

For the Nutrisystem brand or for…

Frank Camma

Yes, Nutrisystem.

Michael Monahan

So in the first quarter average selling price increased on programs around a 1%.

Frank Camma

Thanks guys.

Dawn Zier

Thanks.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Hi. So you had alluded to the changes in the Nutrisystem program for 2019, and I know you probably don't want to say that much. But generally speaking, is that a change in the model in some way? Is there a way from a monthly plan type model that you have? Or is that an actual chain in the food or the formulation of the diet? Can you just give us some ideas generally what you're referring too?

Dawn Zier

Yes. In general, Linda as you know we don't really go into detail about our plan for diet season 2019, it's kind of early, it's only April. So we're not going to comment on that.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. But you did say there was some kind of major change is coming for the Nutrisystem brand, is that correct? Or did I misunderstand that…

Keira Krausz

That is correct.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. And then just in terms of the competitive landscape, I mean are some of the changes that you're making kind of in response to things that are happening competitively. Weight loss just for example is broadening their scope of what they consider to be an addressable market, so do you feel you have to do that? Jenny Craig is running more a weight loss claims in their advertising. Is any of this just in reaction or is this stuff that you've been thinking about doing anyways, it’s been working up to for the last few years?

Dawn Zier

Well again, as we said on the last call, we think what happened to us during diet season was specific to our advertising campaign and our media deployment, which we've spoken about. So we're always looking to drive one of the things that we've been really successful with is driving revenue per customer, and this is just a further indication of how we're going to do that.

And we believe that we’ve been expecting an e-commerce business. We have a wonderful and proprietary database that we can draw up on and that we have opportunities through our action, through our relationship with consumers to know where they are in their weight loss journey and we're going to be offering them products that continued to enhance their journey, and that's what we've done so well over the last year and we're going to continue to grow. We believe we're really just getting started on the revenue for customer trends.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. And just I guess a question for Mike on the cash flow. You mentioned again that your free cash flow is expected to be up year-over-year, but I don't know it was down quite a bit, I mean operating cash flow was down quite a bit in the first quarter, and this is your biggest quarter generally of operating cash flow production.

So I'm wondering how you make up for that? Is there an item that is going to reverse? I noticed there was the accrued payroll and related benefits line was kind of a big swing for the negative, so can you just explain how it improved in the remainder of the year?

Michael Monahan

So I was speaking specifically to the year or so. As you look at our forecast, we get some benefits on the cash tax line that help, so we take our adjusted EBITDA forecast and you work your way down two areas, lower cash taxes we’ve guided to slightly lower CapEx year-over-year, which all kind of help contribute to free cash flow.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Okay. Thanks.

Frederick Wightman

Hey, guys. This is actually Fred Wightman on for Greg. I noted in the prepared remarks, you mentioned some monthly improvements in April, is that just sequential improvement or [transactionally] up year-over-year in April?

Dawn Zier

We are progressing as we perceive throughout the year from January, February to March and to the April.

Frederick Wightman

Okay. And then is there any impact from a calendar shift in the quarter either DTC business or retail was that a headwind?

Michael Monahan

There wasn't any significant timing differences that factored into the numbers.

Frederick Wightman

Okay, great. And you mentioned some benefits from modeling or consumer retention and customer acquisition modeling benefits. I believe we are not active in South Beach yet. How long does that take sort of a layered in? The technologist flipping to switch or is it something that you sort of more [needed in] process?

Dawn Zier

It's a process, so we’ll probably have to collect the data and analyze and build the equations, validate the equations et cetera. So I would look at something like that as we prepare for 2019.

Keira Krausz

And bear in mind, in the early stages of South Beach, so those reactivation pools are beginning to grow, so we have the reactivation to model them, which we’re beginning to get.

Dawn Zier

I think it will be in place for 2019, no.

Kara Anderson

Hi, good afternoon.

Dawn Zier

Hi, Kara.

Keira Krausz

Hi, Kara.

Kara Anderson

I just wanted to jump back on another question that was already asked and go a little further with respect to the price increases. Was it equal across all pears and how much of the guide incorporates price increases?

Michael Monahan

So it was not equal, we increased prices on Nutrisystem earlier in April, and we took different price increases for men and women. So each one of the good, better, best options that we have, we increased the price slightly different amounts. We increased better a little bit more than good and best for the Nutrisystem brand. And on South Beach, we increased them earlier in the quarter during Q1. And then your second question was on the overall impact of guidance. Those are factored into the forecast in our updated guidance. Correct.

Kara Anderson

Okay were they in the guidance – the previous set guidance?

Michael Monahan

Portion of them we assumed were price increase were factored into the guidance previously, yes.

Kara Anderson

Okay. Thank you.

Dawn Zier

And that adds to that Kara because we’re running some promotions as well, so we have increased prices. We have some promotions selling on around different events throughout the year. So overall, we see ASP increasing throughout the year, but there are some ins and outs to that.

Kara Anderson

Got it. And then just stepping back a little bit when you think about sort of the demographic that you're attracting at this point, wondering if the cost of customers for Nutrisystem this year changed at all from previous years. And then second to that for the South Beach Diet whether the customers changed from year one to year two at all?

Dawn Zier

So for Nutrisystem, I would say that, there was nothing material swings. And that may change as we expand into new segments going forward, but so far no material swings. And same on South Beach and same thing we make as we expand since we’re planning on expanding into D and heart healthy and more into men in South Beach in 2019 and beyond. We may see some different segments come in, but no, nothing material.

Kara Anderson

Thank you.

Dawn Zier

Thank you for your time this afternoon. I would like to thank for Nutrisystem team for their commitment and dedication in serving our customers and in returning shareholder value. I'd like to expand the thank you to all our shareholders for their ongoing support and confidence. We look forward to our next call. We will discuss our second quarter results and continued process. Have a great day.

