Electronics For Imaging's (EFII) CEO Guy Gecht on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, Shawntel, and welcome, everyone to EFI discussion of its first quarter 2018 operating results. Guy Gecht, EFI's Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Olin, Chief Financial Officer, will lead the discussion. Following management’s prepared remarks, we'll be happy to take your questions.

First of all, I'll review the Safe Harbor statement. During the call today, we’ll be making forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in the future tense, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our strategy; plans; expectations regarding revenue growth; introduction of new products; product portfolio; productivity; future opportunities for our customers; demand for our products; as well as market trends; product innovations; new market opportunities and acquisition strategy; as well as estimates in our projections of revenue, operating profit, growth, EPS, gross margin, cash flow, market share, operating expenses, tax rate, working capital; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially or cause materially adverse effects on our results. Please refer the discussion of risk factors in our SEC filings. We do not undertake to update in light of any new information or future results. Statements we make today are made as of the date of this call and are subject to revision until the company will have on file its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018.

In addition, reference will be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the press release that was issued this afternoon on our website in the IR section at www.efi.com. Please note that slides corresponding to the information reviewed on today’s conference call are also available on the Investor Relations website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Guy.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, JoAnn, and thank you for joining us to discuss the first quarter 2018 results. EFI started the year strong, reporting revenue results above our expectations, reinforcing our strategy to be the lead enabler in the digital transformation of industries, while images really matter such as packaging, fashion, display graphics and building materials. We are far from realizing the full potential of this strategy, but Q1 was a good step towards that global.

Our direct business grew 17%, driven by record first quarter revenue for both Inkjet and Productivity Software. This included 34% recurring revenue. Software in particular performed very well posting 25% growth. Inkjet revenues increased 15%, and we met our objectives to ship four Nozomi units. From a market segment perspective, we're experiencing solid demand for both our Textile and Packaging portfolios. We are seeing this momentum continue into Q2, leading to a solid sequential and year-over-year outlook despite Fiery continued to report results significantly below Fiery levels.

Taking a closer look at the quarter, I don't usually start by highlighting Productivity Software, but we are very encouraged – 25% growth that the team delivered this quarter. The results were driven primarily by organic growth in almost all of our product lines and geographies, and we also saw some deals close that has been delayed from previous periods. As promised, we also strengthened the management team of this segment, recording seasoned General Managers to focus on Software for Packaging, Enterprise Print and Textile.We believe we’re seeing the early returns fromthe increased focus on those specific product lines, which enable our targeted industries to automate and transform the business workflow.

The results of our direct business also benefited from a strong Inkjet quarter. In display graphics, we continued to see strong demand for the relatively new roll-to-roll platform introduced last year. As expected, display graphics hybrid printed sales were slower in anticipation of the new platform release, which will be introduced in a couple of weeks at the French [ph]. Multiple beta units are expected to be installed this quarter with general availability to begin in the second half of the year.

We are beginning even more – we are bringing even more innovation to our textile portfolio as we just introduced Reggiani colors which is our new top-of-the-line system and our first high-speed fabric retail offering to ourcolors. We are also on plan to introduce the OnePlus system for textile later this year. This OnePlus textile product will very innovative for textile it's just the next key OnePlus printer introduction on our long-term road map. In fact, we expect to introduce a number of OnePlus high-volume industrial printers addressing EFI target markets over the coming years. This systems will be designed to level at EFI unique technology and expertise in transforming very large industries to digital-based manufacturing.

Speaking of OnePlus systems, we are very pleased with the progress of Nozomi, including meeting our commitment to ship four units in the March quarter. Through the end of Q1, we have transacted and shipped nine units, including a sale to alliance, which we received the product to announce after quarter end. In the second quarter, we anticipated -- anticipate shipping five units with seven planned for Q3. We are increasingly confident in our ability to generate $60 million in revenues for Nozomi for the full year.

Our confidence in our revenue target is linked to the increasing interest we're seeing from corrugated suppliers around the globe. We have received positive feedback for most of the large players in corrugated packaging, with many of them indicating they plan to start testing digital production initially in one or two factories and then expand to other locations based on the ROI and the customer's reaction to the unique digital capabilities.

We believe this will drive the sale of additional units within a single location, while at the same time we expect other players serving the same market will almost before to adopt digital technology to successfully compete. At the same time, we are ramping our global service and support organization to provide timely, high-quality service when needed. We have heard time and time, again, from early adopters that once they show the output of the customers and start to selling volume, Nozomi becomes mission-critical to their operations and they can't afford any downtime.

Now turning to Fiery, the results were slightly weaker than expected. However, we now actually have increased confidence in the statement we made last quarter this Q1 2018 is the bottom of the cycle. We did see a number of anticipated new product launches take place in the quarter, but in some cases they were not initially sold on the global basis. As we discussed last quarter, we are on track for revenues to bounce back to be approximately $60 million per quarter for the remainder of the year.

We also added key new people to our management team to fulfill our commitment for important execution. During the quarter, we strengthened our accounting team with new management, led by Gene Zamiska, Chief Accounting Officer and Mark Allred as our new VP Corporate Accounting. We added Jill Norris as a CIO with solid tech experience. And we just concluded the search for the new Head of our global HR organization. We are already encouraged by how this new team is working together. We are continuing to interview for the new permanent General Manager of Display Graphics, and we are seeing high quality candidates in addition to the strong internal candidates who ably led this business to a strong first quarter.

We have also continued to focus on improving financial metrics. This quarter, we increased collection year-over-year and reduced inventory levels sequentially, but the progress isn't yet showing up in cash generation since it was mitigated by the ramp of Nozomi and other new Inkjet products slated for the second half of the year as well as by the $5 million restructuring charge, which includes the announced Fiery cost reduction. However, as Nozomi manufacturing normalized and we continued to see progress and cash-related optimization, we see impact and while working toward returning to cash from operation equaling 90% non-GAAP net income later this year.

Marc will add some additional detail on the improvement topic of cash flow. I said on our January earnings call that we entered 2018 with a renewed energy at EFI, and I believe our Q1 results reflect [indiscernible]. I'm actually speaking to you today from a short visit to our elite trip for our top sales people and the excitement about the start of the year is truly evident yield. With Q1, we passed perhaps the symbolic milestone crossing the $1 billion revenue mark for the trailing four quarters. I think this symbolize a new era for EFI, raising the bar in our game as we go after clearing the $1.5 billion and the $2 billion marks with the entire company focus on getting back to our cadence of consistent performance, we are on track for another solid growth quarter in Q2 and despite the headwind from the Fiery cycle for increasing profitability for 2018.

Now let me turn the call over to Marc to provide additional color on our Q1 progress and Q2 outlook.

Marc Olin

Thank you, Guy. I'm pleased to announce record Q1 revenue results of $240 million. This was above our guidance range with strong growth for Industrial Inkjet and Productivity Software; solid recurring revenue growth, together with shipping four Nozomi presses. We were extremely pleased to see our overall Industrial Inkjet sales up 15% year-over-year with strong growth in printer sales from not only Nozomi, but a number of our other product lines as well. Industrial Inkjet gross margin, as expected, was higher sequentially, but was lower year-over-year due to the continued impact of the Nozomi ramp up and a lower percentage of ink versus equipment revenue than we saw in Q1 of last year.

Productivity Software had record Q1 growth of 25% year-over-year, with much higher than expect -- than our expectations in the quarter and keeping up the momentum of improved close rates. Fiery had a decline of 23% year-over-year, a little worse than expected, but we have further conviction that we will see sequential revenue improvement in Q2. Total recurring revenue was $81 million, up 5% year-over-year and representing 34% of total revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.38, down 31% year-over-year within our guidance range.

Now let me explain in more detail the revenue by business segment in region. The Industrial Inkjet segment generated record Q1 revenue of $142.2 million, which was up 15% year-over-year in equal to 59% of total EFI revenue. Inkjet revenue was driven by an improvement in close rates for our printers in the quarter and the four Nozomi printers shipped in the quarter.

Ink volume was up 8% year-over-year with strong double-digit growth in textile and UV display graphics offset by weakness in ceramics. Productivity Software delivered record Q1 revenue of $43.8 driven by strong growth from all of our market segments we serve and representing 18% of total EFI revenue in the quarter, also a record percentage per software.

We were especially pleased to see over half of our growth coming from our organic products, those owned more than a year, thanks to outstanding close rates around the globe. The Fiery segment delivered revenue of $53.9 million down 23% year-over-year representing 23% of total revenue.

Product mix drove the gross margin down slightly from the prior year, but it was still good enough to show a sequential improvement over Q4 2017. Fiery channel inventory remains in the targeted range.

In the Americas, revenue totaled $117.4 million, up 7% year-over-year, caused primarily by double-digit growth in both Industrial Inkjet and Productivity Software, partially offset by reduced Fiery sales.

EMEA was flat year-over-year at $88.2 million driven by higher Industrial Inkjet and Productivity Software sales in the region, but offset by a decline in Fiery sales. APAC was up 11% year-over-year driven by strong growth in Industrial Inkjet and Productivity Software, partially offset also by a decline in Fiery sales.

Looking to the June quarter for FY2018, we expect Inkjet to maintain a strong momentum and grow mid-teens. Productivity Software to grow high single-digit and Fiery revenue to be approximately $60 million representing in total revenue guidance of $259 million to $265 million. We expect to ship five Nozomi units in the quarter and seven in Q3 of 2018 and remain on track to achieve our target of $60 million in Nozomi revenue in 2018.

Moving to gross margin, where I’d like to remind you that all further commentary is non-GAAP unless otherwise noted. First quarter gross margin was 50%, down 480 basis points year-over-year. Industrial Inkjet gross margin was 35%, also down 480 basis points year-over-year. Fiery gross margin was 71.9%, down slightly by 20 basis points year-over-year due to product mix. In the Productivity Software segment, gross margin was down 120 basis points year-over-year to 71.8% due to product mix in the quarter.

For the second quarter of 2018, we expect overall gross margins to be 48% to 50%, as we have a larger portion of our revenue driven by Industrial Inkjet including Nozomi, which while delivering positive gross margin and improving each quarter is still scaling to get to normalized inkjet margin levels.

We anticipate that this will continue to result in inkjet gross margin in the quarter of between 35% to 37%. We expect software gross margin to continue in the low-70s and Fiery to show additional sequential improvement due to manufacturing efficiencies, which we have implemented as part of our cost cutting measures.

Turning to operating expenses. For the first quarter, operating expenses were $98.3 million, up 7% year-over-year and comprising 41% of revenue, an increase of 70 basis points from the year ago period.

R&D expenses were $35.9 million representing 15% of revenue, down from 15.8% a year ago. Sales and marketing expenses were $44.9 million, representing 18.7% of revenue up from 17.8% a year ago. G&A expenses were $17.5 million representing 7.3% of revenue, up from 6.7% a year ago, primarily as a result to be increased investment in our accounting team we announced last year.

As we discussed during Investor Day, we have been shifting OpEx within the company from Fiery and other slower-growth product lines to our rapidly growing Nozomi and textile product lines, while continuing to invest in other inkjet and software product lines that deliver consistent growth. The restructuring expenses shown in our GAAP financial results in Q1 2018 are primarily the result of the reduction in Fiery expenses, which were largely completed during the quarter.

Lower gross margin from decreased Fiery revenue combined with investment in R&D spend for our new packaging and textile projects resulted in operating income of $21.6 million down year-over-year with an operating margin of 9%. As Nozomi continues to scale and Fiery recovers we expect the operating margin to return to double-digit levels.

Other income and expense had a net loss of $0.3 million driven primarily by a reduction in investment income, which was offset by favorable foreign exchange variances. Our constant non-GAAP tax rate remained at 19% and we expect this level to continue through 2018, even with the changes from tax reform.

We delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.38. This is a decline of 31% to the non-GAAP earnings per share year-over-year as anticipated, due to the reduction in Fiery revenue and increased investment in our fast-growing product lines.

Looking to the second quarter of 2018, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.49 to $0.56. As a reminder, our Q2 outlook assumes our April foreign exchange rate stay flat for the balance of the quarter, it also includes approximately $0.02 per share quarterly impact from the convertible bond interest payment.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $304 million compared to $319 million at the end of last quarter. Cash from operations was $6.3 million or 37% of the non-GAAP net income for the quarter weaker than we expected primarily due to lower than forecasted Fiery revenue, which has a much faster cash conversion cycle than our direct business.

While this percentage of non-GAAP net income is lower than last year, it is in line with the levels we’ve seen in the past in Q1, as it is typically our weakest cash flow quarter of the year. Cash generation in the quarter was also impacted by the previously mentioned restructuring costs for Fiery, as well as purchases for our Nozomi presses, which due to scaling up newer vendors are requiring shorter payment terms than our other inkjet products.

As previously ,discussed we expect cash generation to improve in the back half of 2018, as Nozomi begin to generating operating profit for the company and Fiery recovers. Net accounts receivable was $251 million up $6.8 million sequentially to the back end loaded nature of Q1 with much of the inkjet printer business taking place in the last two weeks of the quarter. DSO was 94.3 days up 5.5 days versus Q1 of last year, due to the significantly higher mix of direct business versus Fiery revenue, which have longer payment terms despite the DSO of our direct business being essentially flat year-over-year. We will continue to work to reduce the DSOs in the direct business in order to drive faster cash generation.

Our net inventory balance was $124 million down $2 million sequentially and up $13 million from last year, due primarily to scaling up our Nozomi production to support forecasted increases in Q2 2018 sales levels and investment in other new inkjet platforms as discussed in our Investor Day. This drove inventory turns to 3.9, up 0.1 turns year-over-year, but down 0.5 turn sequentially.

Stock-based compensation this quarter was $6.8 million, which was significantly below our normalized run rate of about $10 million to $11 million per quarter, and down from Q1 of last year, due to our delivering results last year that were below our plan. As we stated in the past, we believe in pay for performance, primarily with stock-based compensation and we continue to expect the level of stock compensation to be driven by the company success and achieving goals across three categories; revenue, operating profit and cash generation.

As we fell below our expectations last year and our cash generation was lower than expected this quarter, the expected level of stock compensation to be paid was also adjusted lower. As you maybe aware, last quarter we filed our 10-K within the extended filing deadline after taking extra time to ensure that all information was correctly represented in the filing, given the material weaknesses that we were working to remediate.

Our expectation this quarter is that we will file our 10-Q before the specified deadline and we are not aware of any issues that would prevent us from doing so. As there were a number of factors that were in play during the prior quarter, we were limited in terms of the open market buyback that we can execute and as a result we returned $17 million to shareholders as part of our $150 million buyback program, which was put in place on January 1, 2016 and a newly authorized $125 million buyback program starting Q3 of 2017. This leaves approximately $92 million available in our buyback program. Total diluted share count decreased sequentially to 45.5 million shares.

As always, we’d like to conclude by thanking our customers, employees and shareholders for their continued confidence in EFI. We are very pleased with our Q1 2018 results and are very excited about the significant opportunities in front of us for the remainder of 2018 and beyond.

We will now be happy to answer questions.

JoAnn Horne

Operator, we will take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Shannon Cross with Cross Research. Your line is open.

Shannon Cross

Thank you very much. I wanted to just dig a little bit more into Fiery, if you can give us, I don’t know maybe some more details on your confidence level on this bottoming out, how maybe you’re seeing the overall landscape, what you’re hearing from your partners in terms of demand just around that business unit. Then I have a follow-up. Thank you.

Guy Gecht

Sure. Hi, Shannon. When we talk to you last quarter on the earning release, we say that we seeing product introduction drills in the pipeline, reduction in inventory with our partners that will lead us to sequential improvement. And essentially we said, Q1 will be the bottom.

We are tracking to what we talked about and what we expect to see, we said, we’re going to get to roughly $60 million, later in the year we already guiding that in Q2 and we believe that following quarters this as you'll see that, again, because of the same things that we talked about.

This is still below what we like to see in the filing, obviously putting some pressure on earnings and cash we will get that from other means, as we said in 2018 despite the headwind of the filing we're expecting to actually be up profitability wise year-over-year. But at least we can say we feel even more confident that what we said last quarter, Q1 being the bottom is coming through at least in our focus for the next couple of quarters.

Shannon Cross

Okay, thanks. And then with regard to Nozomi, you're holding to the $60 million and you did four and then you’ve said five and then seven. And I assume fourth quarter probably will be up from that. So I guess maybe if you could talk a bit conversations you're having with the market, people who've installed how their track records going, I don't know just a few more details, because clearly you're setting up to have a pretty strong 2019 assuming the pace continued.

Guy Gecht

Yes. I can tell you. I cannot be more pleased with the reaction we hearing from the market and how Nozomi perform early in the game of digital packaging – digital manufacturing packaging. We have a lot of conversations, a lot of deal from the pipeline, we feel very good about the target we set, very confident about the target we set for this quarter and next quarter. And people talk about starting in new – starting in one location or two location getting the feedback, running it and then expanding it, if the ROI has got materials like it happened to in-houses.

And so we feel very, very good of where it's heading. The thing that we need to realize is that is the ramp up by the time they install and get customers to pull those new color, more richer color output takes a while. For example all of which we sold two units back in Q4 last year, we’re just having I think next week the Innovation Day, where they’re going to their customers the capability, they're very proud of what they can do with Nozomi and we're very excited about them showing that loud and proud.

And so those kind of things, I think we're going to see throughout the installations, people are going to be careful, they ready to go and then do it. So it will be a slower ramp up once we install, but as far as selling the field very good what we are today.

Shannon Cross

Great, thank you very much.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, Shannon.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Wolf with Barclays. Your line is open.

Guy Gecht

Hi, Joseph.

Operator

Joseph Wolf, your line is open. Your next question comes from Joe Wittine with Longbow Research. Your line is open. Joe Wittine, your line is open.

JoAnn Horne

Operator, let's go to next question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ananda Baruah with Loop Capital. Your line is open.

Ananda Baruah

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking the question. Can you guys hear me?

Guy Gecht

Yes.

Marc Olin

Yes. I can hear you. Hi, Ananda.

Ananda Baruah

Okay, hey guys. Congrats on a good start to the year and solid guidance seems like the business and then it is stable to picking up. A few if I could here. Could you just comment – I believe you guys maybe mentioned for the December quarter like you did $10 million in Nozomi revenue and you have the same number of units [indiscernible] March quarter, but I think there were some features that were yet monetized for the December quarter you would assume. Can you take about Nozomi revenue relative to kind of Q-over-Q, which is up Q-over-Q, and then I have a couple of follow-ups on that too. Thanks.

Marc Olin

Hey Ananda, you kind of went like 1/3 volume there cut out in that question. So I don't know if your headset shifts that are something, but we can barely hear you?

Ananda Baruah

Sorry about that, is that better?

Marc Olin

Much better.

Guy Gecht

Much better.

Ananda Baruah

Okay, great. I was just wondering some of the four units in the March for Nozomi which is the same as the December Q. And I think you made mention the $10 million of revenue in December Q, but hadn't yet recognized other revenue for the feature. So are you also seeing revenues increased sequentially March versus December for Nozomi and then we continue that dynamic to sort of amplify itself as we get to the year as well? And then I have a couple of follow-ups. Thanks.

Marc Olin

Yes, sure. So, Ananda, we don’t want to give – we’re not going to give kind of quarterly guidance around Nozomi revenue both kind of revenue guidance or revenue actuals just for competitive reasons at this point in time. So what we did say is that we’re on track for the $60 million for the full year that we gave is full year guidance on Nozomi. And so – and based upon also the unit shipments that we have planned for Q2 and Q3, again, we feel very confident about the $60 million full year number.

Ananda Baruah

Okay, great. And for the non-Nozomi inkjet business another second quarter, the second quarter of good momentum, you have meaningful product coming out maybe you’re into the second half. Is there a situation where we should expect the run rate of the non-Nozomi inkjet business to actually kick up in the second half? I mean you’ll have seasonality as well, but as this thing from seasonality. Should we also expect potentially another pickup just from the new product in the second half of the year also?

Marc Olin

Yes, I think it’s a little premature to give guidance for the second half of the year within the sectors. But we definitely, every time we’ve had new products introduced in our Inkjet sector, we’ve seen a boost from that. The last year we had roll-to-roll product introduction, we had some new textile product introduction. This year, we got the hybrid introductions. So I guess, generally, we’re feeling very good about the momentum within our Inkjet sector and excited about the opportunities with our – especially in our display graphics and textile segments with the big product releases in the second half.

Ananda Baruah

Okay, good, good. And then just the last one from me, kind of the second half question. But you made mention Marc that you wanted to give that, but you believe you’ll get back to 10% operating margin kind of call it [indiscernible] it seemed like particularly for Nozomi margin continue to normalize in new products that incoming on that we could see a good kick up in growth in the operating margin in the second half of the year. But what are the – what are the kind of the levers on that as we think about modeling, how we should model our operating margins in the second half of the year, just to key sign posting the key levers. So we’re not missing anything. Thanks.

Marc Olin

Yes. So I’d say the three most important things there are the Fiery recovery back to the levels that Guy mentioned the $60 million level that we gave us guidance. The Nozomi getting to operating profitability in the second half of the year and the benefit that we’ll get from the new platform launch in display graphics, which should definitely help as we get later in the year and the product should definitely help drive better gross margins for the display graphics segment.

Ananda Baruah

Got it. That’s very helpful. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Marc Olin

Thanks, Ananda.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Erik Woodring with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Erik Woodring

Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just if we could go to the Software segment first. Just based on your original commentary, it seems like most of the growth could have come out of Asia for Productivity Software. So just curious why that would be if that was concentrated in a few deals, any color around that would be helpful? And then I have a follow-up.

Marc Olin

So actually that’s if we gave that impression we did not intend to. While we did see growth in Asia for Productivity Software, it’s from very low numbers. So that helped, but Europe and the Americas also had very, very strong growth on Productivity Software as well. So it definitely wasn’t in Asia – wasn’t driven specifically by Asia probably at the highest percentage growth, but, again, coming from a very small number. So it was, again, a very unique quarter from our software perspective, because the strength came across pretty much all of our product segments and across all geographies. And anyway we looked at it on an organic basis, ex-currency basis all, it’s just very strong across the board.

Erik Woodring

Great, thanks. And was there anything lumpy in there. Just the only the reason I ask you is just because obviously results were so much better than guidance that you originally gave three months ago.

Marc Olin

There was no mega deal that showed up in there that was a huge impact. We did get some benefit from the, a small amount of benefit from the change in revenue recognition, rules the 606 revenue rules but it was less than $1 million.

Erik Woodring

Okay, perfect and then just

Marc Olin

And that was anticipated when we gave the guidance, so we knew we are going to get there.

Erik Woodring

Right, okay and then just last question. I think in Guy’s original narrative he talked about closing some deals that were delayed, I think from 4Q, any color that you could give on that would also just be helpful. Where were they from and what not, thank you.

Marc Olin

It is just no one specific concentrated area. Again, I think that we just saw better closed rates in Q1 and so some of the things that didn't get done in Q4 carried over into the quarter, but again that that always happens to a certain extent that just, we just outperformed in Q1 in the direct business really across a bunch of the different geographies as I mentioned. And especially, towards the end of the quarter, I would say the last two weeks of the quarter, we definitely saw a very nice level of activity and closed a large amount of business.

Erik Woodring

Super, thanks for taking my questions.

Marc Olin

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Wolf with Barclays. Your line is open.

Joseph Wolf

Hi, can you guys hear me now.

Guy Gecht

Yes we can Joe.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you. I just wanted to start with a question on Fiery, just in terms of the marketplace and there's been a lot of talk about the Fuji Xerox deal. You talked about that last quarter, I'm wondering if you’ve felt any of that and if that had anything to do with the overall environment for the Fiery product.

Guy Gecht

Thanks Joe. So, we are watching what happened like everybody else. We have no active role in this. And we hope it's going to resolve to the best interests of everybody concerned.

We mentioned that we believe that Xerox sets in great savings and efficiency. We're working with us on a single platform for DFE in the production space, a deal we announced a year ago. And we hope that once Fuji-Xerox and Xerox will become one, we'll have this opportunity in Asia, we essentially are seeing very little business for Fuji-Xerox right now. I actually believe that some of the court documents that got out showed that they intend to save duplication and controller development. And, we believe that means that some of the definitely on the production side there is a great opportunity for us to play a big role with the combined company, if it were to happen.

If the deal would not happen, obviously we would be happy to continue to serve the order Xerox to the best of our ability and we'll continue to work with Fuji-Xerox to allow them to be much more efficient and more competitive with DFE's.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you, that is helpful. I am not sure, I don't think somebody asked this already but I was missing because of the call issues. With Nozomi, what is the capacity right now? You've got 12 orders, you talked about backend loaded but you've got pretty good visibility right now. So, if we look at the DSO’s and we look at your capacity for how many you can make a quarter, what should we think about that in terms of timing? And, then last quarter and last year, there were some features that there weren’t out there that were keeping you from hitting the full dollar value of the machine. I'm wondering if – what the status of that is right now? Or any of the features that – to the full value of the machine?

Guy Gecht

I'm going to take the capacity and let Marc talk about the impact DSO and revenue recognition. But, capacity is beyond manufacturing, capability we said we can move to two units a month and we are already guiding for more than that in third quarter of the year.

We need to ramp up the service, it is not just hiring technician or moving them from other parts of EFI, just making sure they are very efficient, when it comes to supporting the Nozomi both in the commercialization of the units and then of course in the run rate.

We learnt that customers, once they start to work with this, very particular they want it all the time, to get their end-customers addicted to their capabilities of digital and we like that, and we want them to stay addicted. So, we want to make sure we have great service. So we ramp it up, as you can see we’re already projecting five and seven for Q3.

The demand I have to say, it's not right now I mean limitation. We’re seeing a pretty solid demand for Nozomi, so far. Marc.

Marc Olin

And so I would say from the revenue perspective there are still carve outs that we have to do, the Nozomi’s after they are shipped. The white ink is something we're targeting to have shipped in early Q3. So we're still carving out for that and we still continue to see that with new deals there are specific requests from customers that we're adapting to not huge things, not huge innovations but still things that require deferrals, somebody who wants a different type of feeder or different types of transporter or different other types of maybe safety devices on the printer, that are just unique to that environment. And so, that requires some deferrals as part of the process.

Joseph Wolf

All right that's helpful thank you.

Guy Gecht

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Aaron Rakers with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Aaron Rakers

Yes, thanks for taking the questions. And congratulations on the good start to the year. If I can also on Nozomi, I apologize for this but I think last quarter or even the prior quarters to this you discussed kind of the $60 million revenue number, which you've reiterated was underpinned by 24 system shipping.

So, I guess the first question is that still the case and therefore the implied number of systems to be delivered into Q4 would be to hit that 24 system number. And then, I think also last quarter you alluded to 150 active deal engagements that you are involved in. Could you give us kind of an idea of where that stands today, and how do we think about the heartening of those opportunities in terms of progressing to potential signed opportunities.

Marc Olin

Okay, so let's start first with the 24. So, I think what we've said is $60 million is kind of the key point on the revenue side. And we said, we had many ways to get towards the – that gets to the $60 million based upon the combinations of configurations and how the revenue is recognized and the units and so on. Yes, to get them to 24, we’d have to ship eight in Q4. We do believe, we could do that if needed but there are other ways again that we can get to this he $60 million also as part of that.

And I will let Guy speak to the pipeline next in terms of what we're seeing there.

Guy Gecht

Yeah, so from a pipeline perspective, we're not really measuring ourselves based on how many companies we're talking to. Because, many of those can do multiple units, some of those can do many units. The word you use hardening is the right discussion. We advanced a lot of it, we've think we be ready to, we already signed some, we are ready to sign some more, in the quarter we are getting very close with some other companies for Q3 delivery.

And so we advanced it a lot. People come to see the new facility. They come to see, [indiscernible] now we have another possibilities to show the system and we feel like we made a very good progress on the pipeline. A lot of people wants to know much more, since it's a new concept of digital manufacturing. They want to make sure, we’re passing the specific test, regulation, and different type of files, different type of colors, so they sometimes go on lengthy discussion. It's not unusual for us who have a single customer, to have multiple visits to our factory to test multiple things. We like it, we so far, we think, we’re pacing it. We're not running faster than our capability to deploy and we are very encouraged with the advance of the pipeline.

Aaron Rakers

Perfect, and then as a quick follow-up to that I mean, as you kind of build installations, I guess the first question is, has there been any change of your years of how we could possibly think about the volume of ink these systems would consume. And then just real quickly, give us an update of what you're seeing on the competitive landscape in the corrugated digital print side.

Guy Gecht

So on the ink, I think it is too early to make any different ranges from what we said before. People are ramping up and we mentioned for example a key customer that bought two units in Q4. We’re just going to do the renovation in the next few days, innovation day with customers. So, it takes a while to ramp to full speed and then we can judge. We still think that, the range of 0.5 million to 1 million per machine is good as any.

We see once people get that they like it once and customers get into digital, the quickness of changing design, the color you can reach, it's very appealing in today's market. As far as – sorry what was the second part of your question.

Aaron Rakers

Just an update on the competitive landscape for Nozomi.

Guy Gecht

Oh, yes. Competitive landscape, nothing really changed, we're still expecting HP to reach commercial availability sometime this year. They're very good company, they will have a good machine no doubt, but the market is very, very large. And we don't think, it's negative, I think, we're actually going to help us to increase the awareness of digital printing. And, we think we're going to have a very good share of the competitive market. We are not aware of anything new as far as new competitors entering into market any time soon.

Aaron Rakers

Very good. Thank you very much.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, Aaron.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Joe Wittine with Longbow Research. Your line is open.

Joe Wittine

Hey, can you hear me okay.

Marc Olin

Yep, we can hear you now Joe.

Joe Wittine

Thanks Marc. I’ll stick with Nozomi. What if you could speak to the utilization for the printers that are in the field. I know it's only a couple of units that are “fully ramparts” but for those can you address utilization on, in some fashion? Thanks.

Guy Gecht

So, thank you. I think it's a similar question to the ink volume, because utilization lead to the to the ink volume. We again, it is too early to change any of our prior assumptions. I don't see a reason, why we change. I think one is a lot of those installations, so we shipped, we transacted nine units as of the end of March. So, a lot of those units are still in the process of coming up to speed. It will take a while to be in full speed, once they are in full speed, I expect, the end customer of our customer to continue to demand digital. We have seen that definitely within the wholesale. So nothing changed from our perspective, we think those units are going to work, more than one shift in many cases 24 hours a day, in the five times, six times depends on how many days it is going to work.

Joe Wittine

Okay got it and then Marc, is there any impact on those from Nozomi. I am specifically wondering how the terms, they are offering there compared to legacy inkjet printer mix and beyond Nozomi I'm just wondering if you can put a finer point on what levers you may have at your disposal to get the DSO number taken down. Thanks.

Marc Olin

Sure. So on Nozomi we haven't seen the DSO’s, again it's a limited quantity of units but the DSO’s have been comparable to what we have seen in our core inkjet portfolio. So, nothing that unique there as of yet. As I mentioned, the DSO is for our direct business, were about the same as what they were last year in Q1. It's just they're making up a bigger mix of our overall revenue. In terms, of what we're planning to do going forward to help drive that down because we are in order to compete globally, we are offering some across our inkjet portfolio, we are offering sometimes sales leases as we mentioned on prior calls and I think we're going to look to because we do charge typically above market interest rates when we do those sales leases for expediency sake, try and get the deals closed faster.

We're going to look to perhaps sell some of those sales leases to leasing companies. We've been approached by a number of leasing companies that have interest in buying some of those from us. And so, we think that can help now that the sales leases don't contribute specifically to DSO but also we have some extended payment term agreements that also have interests on them. And so again, we can sell those without really hurting revenue or anything else from that perspective.

So I think, we're going to start to get more aggressive on shopping some of that portfolio out there to monetize that.

Joe Wittine

Great that’s helpful and finally for me. Just a quick question RevRec we’ve taken. Are you recognizing all corrugated units at shipment from Valencia then I'll step aside thanks.

Guy Gecht

So, I don't, as we've said in the past. We don't want to go into specifics around individual shipments or individual deals on how we're recognizing revenue for competitive reasons and also for negotiation reasons as we're certainly doing a lot of deals each quarter. But that’s certainly our default methodology, is that we recognize revenue upon shipment.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Drab with William Blair. Your line is open.

Brian Drab

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. First one, I don’t see anything on currency in the slides, I might be missing it. But Marc, can you give the FX contribution to revenue in the quarter for the segments?

Marc Olin

Sure. So I can give it in general terms to say that, well, first FX didn’t change much from when we gave guidance. So there is really very little impact from the time we gave guidance to today. In terms of year-over-year what impact it had, a small impact on software, I think it would have reduced our software growth rates by less than four – less than five points so it would have been over 20% year-over-year growth, ex-currency on software. Inkjet would have been a little bit lower but again still very good growth, ex-currency on inkjet as well. So Fiery has no impact from currency really to speak up.

Brian Drab

Okay. I guess – so to get the specifics on that, we’ll wait for the Q?

Marc Olin

It should be yes, breakdowns of the….

Brian Drab

Right, when it was a headwind, just for models it would be really helpful to have those numbers. I guess so to speak over to you.

Marc Olin

Yes, and again, its no impact on Fiery as we mentioned for overall inkjet, as a whole we spoke about 15% year-over-year growth, its actually 8% ex-currency growth on inkjet. And the totals are in the – actually if you look at the tables that are attached to the press release. It's got the breakdown of each of the segments ex-currency. So again I think its 21% on software, I believe 8% on inkjet and Fiery not really having the significant impact.

Brian Drab

Okay, I will take a look at that. And then is there any way you could give us a sense for what inkjet would have been if we exclude the impact of the Jetrion deal divestiture?

Marc Olin

Yes. So excluding Jetrion adds and other points of growth to inkjet, so that makes it 16% growth instead of 15%.

Brian Drab

Okay. And then the last question along this line of question is I think it would be helpful for everyone on Fiery, same question there are couple of acquisitions in there. We really don't have a number from you recently in terms of what revenue contribution from acquisitions was in this quarter year-over-year? I’m guessing it’s like…

Guy Gecht

Yes, so when you look at the year-over-year compare the only acquisition in Fiery was the Generation Digital acquisition, which is a very small less than very low revenue numbers per quarter. It might even be less than $1 million per quarter but it's – or just over $1 million per quarter. So a very little impact, FreeFlow was done in Q1 of 2017. So that would be considered organic at this point in time, right. As it was included in…

Brian Drab

Yes, I guess so – right. Okay.

Guy Gecht

Exactly so when Generation Digital actually is below – it's actually well below $1 million I just see here now. So a very little impact from Generation Digital on Fiery at all, on the productivity software side, we're not breaking out the organic numbers each quarter. But we did still see double-digit organic growth in the quarter for productivity software even with the recent – there were two acquisitions done last year, Escada and CRC and we still saw a double-digit growth even with those acquisitions.

Brian Drab

Okay, great. And then just one last quick one, again just to help us model here, is adjusted OpEx for the second quarter similar to the first quarter, is it stepping up just and I haven't been able to work through the whole model yet but I think I would have forecast slightly higher EPS based on the revenue and gross margin, Guy?

Guy Gecht

Yes, we do expect it to step up a little bit, our salary increases go into play – our annual salary increases go into play in Q2 every year. And so we typically have a step up from Q1 to Q2 as a side effect with the salary increases.

Brian Drab

Okay, all right. Thanks very much.

Guy Gecht

Thanks.

Marc Olin

Thanks Brian.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jim Ricchiuti with Needham & Co. Your line is open.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hi, thanks, good afternoon. Most of my questions have been answered. I’ve one question on Nozomi, I know you can't always identify customers but in the past you talked about fairly good interest among some of the top tier corrugated customers. Can you give us an update on where you might be with some of those customers?

Guy Gecht

Yes. So some of those are particular of not wanting us to say what exactly we're doing digital and we 100% really respect that. I can tell you that I'm very pleased with how those discussions are progressing and we prioritizing the big large international companies, for this quarter some of our five units for Q2 – for example will go to some of those large companies – very large companies.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay, thanks, Guy. And with – I believe there's just one customer right now Orora that has two units, two Nozomi machines. As you look at the guidance you're providing for Nozomi revenues for the full year, is the assumption that this is mainly going to be one of these per customer at least initially as it relates to what you're looking for in 2018?

Guy Gecht

Look, so…

Marc Olin

I think that’s…

Guy Gecht

Go ahead, Marc.

Marc Olin

Okay…

Guy Gecht

I think we – go ahead.

Marc Olin

So we do have while we just spoken about Orora or identified Orora is the only two printer customer to-date. We do have another customer that’s purchased more than one but we were bound by confidentiality from not disclosing that at this point in time. So we do expect to see a more multi-unit purchases going forward but again we just can't divulge the name at this point.

Guy Gecht

Okay, the majority of the units we focus for the – is a single is the first unit per customer.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. One final question for me, just on the software – productivity software, the growth being as strong as it was. Is there anything where there are some deals that you had anticipated closing in Q2 that actually ended up being closed in Q1? I think I heard you allude to that and I'm not sure if – to what extent you're just seeing stronger underlying momentum in that part of the business as you look out over the balance of the year?

Marc Olin

So what we actually spoke about was the reverse, Jim, actually we had some stuff in Q4 that didn’t close that we ended up being able to close in Q1. I don't really think there was a significant pull in impact where we closed deals in Q2 that – closed deals in Q1 that were planned for Q2, I know I was involved in working on a nice deal in Q1 that actually pushed out of the quarter to Q2. So that was a decent sized deal. So I think we're not expecting a repeat in Q2, you can talk from the guidance of what we saw in Q1 that was a unique situation. But we don't think the Q1 business damaged the Q2 opportunity.

Jim Ricchiuti

And then last question just on textile. What can you say about that, I know you don't normally speak about specific growth rates but can you give us some flavor as to how that business performed in Q1? And just in broad structure your expectations for that business over the next one to two quarters?

Guy Gecht

Yes, correct. We will not give the exact numbers. I would say we're very pleased with the performance in Q1, from our textile business. Our focus for Q2 is actually quite good. We announced two new units that one as I mentioned color, the other one is 340i, which is a soft signage. Actually anecdotally I mentioned them with the top salespeople here on a world trip, a short visit for me. And I caught one guy near the pool today with his spouse talking on the phone I tried to shut him off but – apparently he just sold another textile from the pool.

So it was good to see but we feel pretty good about this quarter. We feel pretty good about the rest of the year with textile, its going strong. Obviously once we will introduce the one passed over the end of the year, I think that will definitely give us another strong lift for the business.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Thanks very much.

Guy Gecht

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jim Suva with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Jim Suva

Thanks very much. That’s – a lot of the Nozomi questions have been asked, I’ll ask a question on Fiery, you mentioned a bottoming here in Q1, do you mean that in the past why you said the long-term growth rate at the Fiery should be closer towards GDP. Should we expect long-term year-over-year to be off to low level or are we going to get back to a more normalized level. What I'm trying to get out is have you competitively lost some share because I believe it’s been about quarters from year-over-year decline?

Guy Gecht

Yes, Jim, first question in Q3 actually we had the increase but you’re right, the trajectory in the last couple of years, the trend was not good in the Fiery and that’s exactly why I’m not going to get two much into a long-term trajectory. We need to earn some creditability, we said will bottom in Q1 and we expecting it to go back to the 60th level for the rest of the year we feel that we made the right call in Q1 given what we guide in Q2, what we seeing in the marketplace. Let's get a few more quarters of improvement then we can talk about long-term Fiery.

Jim Suva

Okay. I think last year there were some cheaper Fiery competition that came out, have they even got more aggressive or has that competition remained kind of relatively stable just trying to get a sense for the landscape competitively Fiery? Thank you.

Guy Gecht

Yes, well the biggest thing that happened from a market share perspective in the last two years is interestingly enough as the Fuji Xerox been pushing very strong the lower end in Asia, and customers in Asia have less expectation I would say from DFE or less demand from speed and workflow. So it was a toughest thing for us. And they almost try to get really customer – I mean they push very, very hard compared to Fiery to the point this was very difficult for customers to buy Fiery.

Outside of Asia, that will be closely impossible to – because customers are well aware of the Fiery and wants the Fiery and see how Fiery make them competitive and Asia was easier. Obviously with Fuji Xerox thinking about how to potentially measure Xerox so in general that would be more productive and more competitive. I think it opened the door to different discussion on Asia and just actually opportunity for us to gain share there.

Jim Suva

Thank you so much for the details.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, Jim, good question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Shannon Cross with Cross Research. Your line is open.

Shannon Cross

Hi, I will make it very brief, I was just curious how do we think about as Nozomi ramps, is there any difference in sort of the sales comp planned for that and how it's going to run for your SG&A line because theoretically there should be a fair amount of leverage on the revenue side with the new product?

Marc Olin

Yes. So we don't see a huge SG&A impact from Nozomi, obviously we’ll be paying sales reps commission on it but it's not like somebody get the same commission percentage. I’m sure that make the people at the pool very happy that Guy was just speaking about. But they don't get the same commission percentage on the Nozomi that they get for selling one of our display graphics printers for example.

So we have done some ramp up already, some Nozomi salespeople around the globe and so now we're looking to try to leverage that investment we've made. And we’ll continue some – a little bit of a ramp up there but we are primarily leveraging our existing industrial inkjet sales force around the globe to close the Nozomi deals. And so while we're deploying some corrugated experts in different geographies, it’s primarily our existing sales force that will be working those deals.

Shannon Cross

Great. Thank you very much.

Marc Olin

Thanks.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, Shannon.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Guy Gecht.

Guy Gecht

Again, thank you all for joining us today. We're very pleased with the start of the year and as we hopefully – you’ve heard – we are very excited about the quarters to come. We truly appreciate the loyalty and support of our shareholders and our partners and our customers and of course, we very much appreciate very hard work and dedication of the entire EFI team. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

