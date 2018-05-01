Integrated Device Technology's (IDTI) CEO Gregory Waters on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Krishna Shankar

Thank you, operator, and welcome to our fiscal fourth quarter 2018 financial results conference call. I am Krishna Shankar, IDT's Head of Investor Relations, and presenting with me on the call today are Greg Waters, our CEO, and Brian White, our CFO.

Our call today will include remarks about future expectations, plans, and prospects for IDT, which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this call will include statements regarding demand for Company products, anticipated trends in Company sales, expenses and profits, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The Company urges investors to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in the Company's SEC filings including, but not limited to, the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 2, 2017 and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and IDT disclaims any duty to update such statements.

In addition, pursuant to Regulation G, any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during today's conference call can be found in our press release and posted on our Web-site at IDT.com, including a complete reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. All financial references will be non-GAAP on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise indicated. Also, we have made selected financial information available on Webcast slides which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our Web-site.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Greg, who will provide fourth quarter highlights. Brian will follow with more specifics and our outlook for the June quarter. Greg?

Gregory L. Waters

Thank you, Krishna. I'm pleased to report that we finished fiscal 2018 with revenues of $843 million, up from $728 million in the prior year and well above the $830 million target that we set at the beginning of our fiscal year. We also delivered strong fiscal Q4 results with revenues of $224.6 million and non-GAAP gross margins of 62.6%. Non-GAAP operating margins achieved our target of 30%, up from 27.2% in the prior year period and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.46. Fourth quarter revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP EPS, all exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range, driven by strength in our automotive, industrial, and consumer end markets.

For fiscal 2019, we enter the year with exceptional new product and new customer strength. We expect continued above-market revenue growth, coupled with further year-over-year margin improvement. Our new product introductions carry higher margins than the ones they replace, and we are gaining market share across nearly all major product lines.

It's clear now that we will achieve a $1 billion revenue run rate meaningfully earlier than the target that we gave at our 2017 Analyst Day. New products in advanced timing, memory interface, sensors, radio frequency, automotive and industrial, and wireless power, are all outperforming our earlier expectations and continue to accelerate going forward.

Our design in funnel, which measures future revenue potential across multiple years, has increased substantially over the past six months and now represents the highest level of new product design-ins that the Company has seen for at least the past decade. We have a direct line of sight to capture additional major customer engagements and are increasing investment in both R&D and applications engineering as a result. This increased investment beginning this quarter will accelerate our growth from new products in late fiscal 2019 and fiscal year 2020, and we will simultaneously deliver year-over-year improvements to our operating margin for the full year.

Turning now to our major market segments, the Communications infrastructure end market totaled 29% of sales for the fourth fiscal quarter, grew 4% sequentially, and we continue to gain market share in both RF and advanced timing products in this segment.

The recent U.S. government export ban to ZTE will reduce the fiscal 2019 revenue in this segment but not at a level that will impact our Company growth model nor our ability to grow substantially above market levels. We have modelled all future ZTE revenue out of fiscal year 2019 for purposes of our remarks today and I would like to state upfront that with our growth momentum being so strong in other areas that we will offset for any loss of ZTE revenue.

In our cloud computing or data center end market, sales represented 39% of fourth quarter revenues, and our flagship memory interface business performed very strongly, setting the second highest quarterly revenue level in the history of this business. Our overall revenue in this end market decreased by about 7% on a sequential basis but was up strongly year-over-year at 38%, which is well above overall data center market growth and driven by IDT content gains.

We expect this segment to return to sequential growth in the current quarter and to deliver robust growth for the full year. The slight decline in revenue last quarter was due primarily to customer product transitions in our data center timing and optical businesses. These product transitions are part of normal customer-driven upgrade cycles in both areas and the newer timing and optical product generations are already shipping.

Our flagship memory interface outlook this year is to deliver solid growth again after record levels in fiscal 2018, as data center upgrades continue. Recent increases to market projections of capital spending for both cloud service providers and enterprise data center builds are a secular positive for us. We will also be shipping DDR4 Gen 2.5 later this year which will further benefit this business.

It's worth noting that IDT is much more tightly coupled to defining and creating advanced computing architectures than in prior years. We are already working with leading cloud service provider customers with our next generation DDR5 memory interface platform which includes both our ultra-high-bandwidth memory interface solutions and the additional new content of our unique DDR5 power management devices. This platform solution enables high-performance memory to scale up to twice the maximum speed and effective bandwidth of today's solutions and promises to be the most significant evolution in memory subsystems in the past 10 years.

Turning to our consumer end market, this represented 19% of Company revenues and increased by 25% sequentially, driven by several new flagship customers. Our new design activity has increased significantly in this segment with multiple new customer designs for both transmit and receive wireless power products into major platforms in China, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States.

Most notable in this segment is that we are now clearly winning higher-margin stickier business outside of smartphones. We are building a very strong position in the premium accessory and industrial markets for wireless chargers that support all major iOS and Android smartphone platforms. You will see further announcements this year of new applications for this technology that diversify the revenue base and enhance margins with new products that support industry-standard wireless power transfer but also include proprietary value-added features that are unique to IDT.

In our automotive and industrial end market, revenues represented 13% of fiscal fourth quarter revenues and increased by 15% sequentially, due to new sensor platform ramps at our key automotive and industrial customers. We achieved record revenues and unit shipments in this segment during the quarter. We expect this segment to be one of our fastest growing areas over the next several years driven by new platform ramps and new major customers moving into production.

As a reminder, we introduced a significant number of new sensor families during fiscal 2018 and expect initial production revenue from all of these new products during this fiscal year. These all represent new sources of revenue for us going forward and include the following; position sensors which measure rotary or linear movement; flow sensors which measure precise movement and temperature of air, gases, or liquids; humidity sensors which measure temperature and relative humidity for industrial, in order to, and Lidar applications; wireless motion sensors which utilize ultra-wideband RF technology and can sense precise motion indoors or outdoors and even through walls. IoT Sensor Hubs; this unique product delivers a low-power sensor hub for industrial and IoT applications. The hub is about the size of a USB thumb drive and will create a mesh network of sensors over Bluetooth or Zigbee wireless networks and can be powered with either a cable or using our wireless power technology.

In addition to these prior announcements, we are pleased to announce today our highest-value new sensor product which is a custom solution for a major medical company for continuous glucose monitoring. This novel implantable sensing technology, which integrates sensing, wireless power transfer, and is in FDA field trial now, is easily our most complex sensor solution so far. This class of devices will greatly enhance the health experience of people coping with diabetes and you will see further expansion of our sensor technology into the medical and health market throughout this year.

Now for our Q1 fiscal 2019 guidance, for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 we expect revenue of approximately $227 million, plus or minus $5 million. This is net of a negative impact of $4 million from ZTE in the quarter. Otherwise, our guidance midpoint would've been set at $231 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, we enter the year in a very strong position. We expect to deliver well above market revenue growth and restate our confidence in our 8% to 10% yearly revenue growth model, even with zero ZTE revenue model for the remainder of the year.

Our new analog/mixed signal product families are exceptionally well-positioned. We have many unannounced new leadership products that we will introduce throughout this year. Major customers are insisting that we increase R&D and applications engineering breadth and we are broadly gaining market share in all of our target market segments.

Combining all of these factors, we believe that we are in the early innings of our ability to grow our Company and to deliver the industry's next $1 billion revenue, high-margin analog/mixed signal business in the not-too-distant future.

I'll now turn the call over to Brian White, our Chief Financial Officer, for further details on our Company financials. Brian?

Brian C. White

Thanks Greg. As Greg mentioned, revenue for fiscal Q4 was $224.6 million, or $2.6 million above the midpoint of our prior guidance on strength in our automotive, industrial and consumer end markets. Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of 62.6% was 10 basis points better than the midpoint of our prior guidance, driven by favorable product mix.

Non-GAAP operating expense was $73.2 million or 32.6% of revenue. Of that, R&D expense was approximately $42.2 million and SG&A was $30.9 million. Operating expense was approximately $1 million higher than the midpoint of our guidance range, driven primarily by [indiscernible] variable compensation accruals to full-year results. Non-GAAP operating margin increased significantly in the March quarter, up 110 basis points sequentially and up 280 basis points from the year ago period, reaching our target model of 30%.

Non-GAAP net interest and other expense was $1.9 million and our non-GAAP tax provision was $2.1 million or approximately 3% of pre-tax income. The fiscal Q4 non-GAAP tax rate was favorable to our prior forecast, driven by the true-up of our full-year fiscal 2018 tax rate to 4.4% from our prior forecast of 5%. For fiscal Q4, we reported non-GAAP net income of $63.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share.

Next, I'll summarize our results on a GAAP basis. We reported fiscal Q4 GAAP net income of $20.7 million or $0.15 per diluted share. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP results nets out to about $42.7 million or $0.31 per share.

Fiscal fourth quarter GAAP results include $15.1 million in restructuring related charges, $12.4 million in stock-based compensation, $10.1 million in acquisition related charges, $3.8 million in non-cash interest expense, $800,000 in unrealized foreign exchange gain on deferred tax assets, and $2.2 million in related tax benefits. Further information including a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables of today's press release and can also be found on our Web-site at IDT.com.

Now, turning to our balance sheet and cash flow, cash and short-term investments decreased by approximately $38 million, to $359 million. We generated $69 million in cash from operations and spent approximately $9 million on CapEx.

Free cash flow, defined as cash from operations less CapEx, was 27% of revenue for the quarter and 24% on a trailing four-quarter basis. On our share buyback program, we spent approximately $100 million to repurchase 3.3 million shares. This was partially offset by share issuance proceeds on employee equity plans of approximately $5 million. For the full fiscal year, we generated $200 million of free cash flow and returned $185 million or 93% to shareholders via share repurchases.

At the end of the quarter, the remaining balance on our share buyback authorization was approximately $107 million. I'm happy to announce that our Board has increased the prior authorization by an incremental $400 million, taking our total buyback authorization to over $500 million. This reflects our optimism for IDT's business prospects and is consistent with our objective to return cash in a tax efficient manner while also leveraging our growth. On working capital metrics, days of inventory was 74, while DSO and DPO were both 44 days.

Now let me expand on our forecast for the June quarter. Greg noted that we currently project revenue for our fiscal first quarter 2019 to be between $222 million and $232 million, or $227 million at the midpoint. This is up over 15% from the year ago period. Year-over-year growth is broad across all of our end-markets, with each expected to increase double-digit in percentage terms. On a sequential basis, we expect that our businesses targeting both the computing and consumer end markets will grow in June, while communications, infrastructure, and automotive/industrial will decline slightly. For the full-year fiscal 2019, our current revenue outlook supports our stated target model of 8% to 10% annual growth.

For fiscal Q1, we project non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 62.5%, plus or minus 1 percentage point, similar to the prior quarter. We expect gross margins to remain in a similar range for the first half of fiscal 2019. However, we believe that gross margins have the potential to reach the 63% to 64% range in the second half of our fiscal year, driven by the positive impact of new products and continued cost reductions in that time period.

For fiscal Q1, we project non-GAAP operating expense will increase approximately $2.8 million to $76 million, plus or minus $1 million. We expect R&D to increase by $1.8 million to approximately $44 million and SG&A to increase by $1.1 million to approximately $32 million. These OpEx increases are driven in part by annual employee merit increases that take place in the June quarter. However, we are also increasing investments to capture the substantial growth opportunities available to the Company. We currently estimate full-year FY 2019 OpEx to be approximately $310 million.

We estimate fiscal Q1 non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately 29%. We remain committed to our target model of 30% and currently expect to be at or above that level in the December and March quarters. We currently anticipate fiscal Q1 interest and other expense will be approximately $1.5 million and that our fiscal Q1 and full-year fiscal 2019 non-GAAP tax rate will be approximately 10%. For fiscal Q1, we expect fully diluted shares for EPS to be approximately 135.4 million and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.40 and $0.46, or $0.43 at the midpoint.

In summary, we remain very optimistic about our revenue growth opportunities for fiscal year 2019 and beyond. That combined with the opportunity for expanding gross margins and operating margins in our second half sets us for compelling free cash flow generation and EPS growth.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of the call.

Harlan Sur

Harlan Sur

Good afternoon and great execution on the quarter. On the reacceleration on the memory interface business, I think it's pretty clear that cloud spending is strong and product upgrade cycle is in full effect here, but AI and deep-learning workflows continue to penetrate hyperscale and cloud data center footprints. I know it's hard for you guys to figure out where your solutions are being used, but as you speak with your end customers, do you get a sense that deep-learning is clearly one of the drivers of the memory interface business and could this be a sustainable growth driver for the business beyond just normal server upgrade cycles? And then I'm also wondering, you previously talked about working on a custom memory interface solution for cloud customer, is this solution targeted for AI and deep-learning applications?

Gregory L. Waters

The second question, the solution we did was not specifically targeted towards AI or deep-learning. It's simply a content gain in a major cloud service provider. But to your earlier question, the AI and deep-learning are without question going to be content drivers for us now and in the future. In fact, they already are, but they are small. So, if you take a look at the overall percentage of just against the broader cloud processor and memory TAM, AI is clearly growing very, very rapidly, uses a lot of memory content and some other things that we provide at IDT, and I think this is a secular growth story that will continue to help this business for years to come. It's at the very early phases of doing that. So, if you look at the percent of our business, that's still relatively small but growing fast.

Harlan Sur

Great. Just a quick follow-up, so on the – great to see the gross margins mixing up as you move into the second half of the year, 63% or 64% potentially. Can you guys just give us a rough idea, is this more automotive/industrial focused product, is it some of your new comm/infrastructure product? Any color here would be great. Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters

It's very broad, Harlan. You know the way that product line managers and the product teams are measured here is that the gross margins of the products we are working on today have to be better than the ones they replace, and every single team is measured across IDT in that way. And what you're seeing right now is basically the revenue impact of products that frankly we were working on two years ago really starting to become a meaningful part of the revenue stream.

So, it will be actually hard to find a product line that is not increasing in gross margin across IDT, but that would include the automotive and industrial lines, it would include the radio frequency, advanced timing, certainly the optical line which is quite small, carries very high gross margins for us but represents a new growth story, memory interface is higher, wireless power and consumer is higher. So, it is the gross margin trends are very broad-based and I think that is a result of things largely the Company has been doing for last two, three years.

Harlan Sur

Great job on the execution. Thank you.

Quinn Bolton

Quinn Bolton

My congratulations on the nice results. Just wanted to ask about the Gen 2.5 DDR4 part that you talked about driving or beginning to ship I think you said second half, does that give you the opportunity for another ASP refresh or should we think the pricing sort of follows a more normal curve this year for memory interface?

Gregory L. Waters

No, it very definitely represents not just the opportunity but our strong expectation that it will provide an ASP reset and increase along with 2.5. Here's an interesting statistic, Quinn, I frankly haven't had a chance to go through every earnings call transcript myself, but it would be or it seems apparent to me that we are meaningfully out-rolling already as of today even the best-in-class data center providers.

So, if you take a look at year-on-year growth in data centers of the marquee vendors, it seemed to me that most were growing, the good ones, between say 20% and 25%. Our year-on-year growth right now is about 38% driven from that data center segment. And the reason for that gap is, and I think that gap increases as we go into the second-half, is we are adding a lot of additional content between the processor and the memories and a great deal of that comes from more sophisticated memory interface and more channels.

So, it is apparent to me anyway that this memory interface cycle will be unlike any other cycle before it, simply driven by more channels, which to us means a lot more units. But the exciting part is, with the many new things we are bringing out, we've just got more dollar content going forward. Gen 2.5 is an example of that. The memory interface [indiscernible], although they are not yet shipping [indiscernible], is a substantial content increase. And we've also talked about things like storage class memory for some time, and even though that revenue is very small, we actually are starting to ship it.

So, if you take a look at the second half of this year, we've just got more dollars, if you will, to shipping between processors and memory, and it's why we continue to expect to outperform the overall data center market.

Quinn Bolton

Great. And then just wanted to follow-up on your sort of longer-term outlook, you mentioned confidence in accelerating the hitting your $1 billion sort of annualized run rate, which I think back at Analyst Day you were targeting for that 2020 timeframe, should we infer that you think you are hitting that metric now sometime in calendar 2019 or should we still be thinking about your fiscal 2020 as sort of when you approach that run rate?

Gregory L. Waters

We are not going to call it real precisely, Quinn, but clearly fiscal year – calendar 2020 is too long. If you take a look at what we're at just for the current quarter guide, to the midpoint of the guide being $227 million, and we gave you some precise parameters of what ZTE left there, I mean if you put ZTE back in the mix, that was a 231-ish guide for the quarter. I mean we are sneaking up on the $250 million run rate much, much faster than what we had indicated in the 2017 Analyst Day.

Quinn Bolton

Great. Thank you.

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar

Congratulations, tremendous execution. Greg, the automotive and industrial business spiked up really, really hard on a sequential basis. I was curious if you could just give us a little bit more color into it and maybe was it extremely broad based or was it one customer that sort of rose up, or however you want to answer that question?

Gregory L. Waters

It was kind of in-between, Harsh, it wasn't say broad, broad based, but it wasn't one customer. It was like three or four. It's a new category of sensor ICs that we have released to the market. They are trickling in. And the way to think about this is, I wouldn't get too focused on a one-quarter trend in any market for that matter, but if you take a look at 15% up, and it's kind of flattish to slightly down into this next quarter is what we had said, we said it would be slightly down, the six-month trend is quite positive and there will be more introductions as we go forward in the year in this area. So, our outlook in automotive/industrial remains very strong going into the future, it just may not line up that way every quarter.

Harsh Kumar

Got it. And actually you went into what I was going to ask next. I sort of missed what you said about the June, what was up. So, I think you mentioned that consumer and comm would be up, is that correct, and the rest would be slightly off? And then also, would you remind us what your long-term gross and operating margin goals are and maybe is it time to revisit that target again?

Gregory L. Waters

We are not updating our targets today, Harsh, but we obviously are ahead of the targets that we had set out at Analyst Day, particularly in gross margin. So, we'll hold that thought for another day perhaps. But actually I wanted to correct something. What we said in terms of the end markets being up is that compute would be up. In other words, data center would be up. We said consumer would be up. And we said automotive/industrial will be slightly down.

Harsh Kumar

Understood. Thank you so much.

Christopher Rolland

Christopher Rolland

Great quarter. So, I guess in the computing segment, perhaps some of your memory business is being masked by I think you talked about some timing changes in some data center and optical products. I was wondering if maybe you could elaborate a little bit more there and talk about what kind of headwind that was kind of just quantitatively at least.

Gregory L. Waters

Sure will, Chris. The memory interface business remained right on our internal forecast, which was the second-highest in the history of that business. It was an extremely strong quarter for memory interface and the continued outlook remains very strong. So, we remain very bullish on our memory interface business period, independent of timeframe.

What you saw was a minor product transition, and it has to do – I'll give you some more color on it – it has to do on the timing area for data centers a transition by multiple customers from an older generation of PCI Gen 3 retimers to PCI Gen 4 retimers, and this is going on across many different customers. That's just transition, that pulled some revenue out of last quarter for instance, but we actually like it because the new products are higher margins than the ones we replace, something we talked about.

On optical, our optical business is actually quite small. But this is again a transition into some newer 100-gig type products that we have that we are quite proud of. And that also – in fact, both of those areas, the PCI Gen 4 timers and some of the newer optical products are already shipping in the current quarter. Ergo, the entire segment looks robust to us coming into the current quarter, with no exceptions in data center.

Christopher Rolland

Excellent. And then I was kind of surprised to see consumer up again. That looks interesting. Perhaps you can talk about wireless charging and some of these other wins in Android let's say outside of your flagships, and then also kind of breakdown handsets versus transmitters, how meaningful that transmitter revenue could be?

Gregory L. Waters

As far as I could tell with my cursory review of everybody else's earnings this week and last, we may have the most positive outlook in consumer in the whole industry. The business is growing extremely well, as evidenced by that 25% growth in the last quarter. That growth is being driven from three major things, one of which is, we really do for the first time have a broad degree of new customer diversity of people that have not previously used wireless power and now they are, and most customers are at the early, early legs of what they are going to put into production and actually ship. So that's one.

The second item which would be difficult for anybody to pick up is part of a smartphone ecosystem, is that while handset sales have been broadly reported to be lackluster out there right now, we are not experiencing that because it's new content to us, and second, there's just a lot more transmitters being shipped which would be a difficult statistic for anybody to capture. But whereas the great majority of wireless power is going out on receivers inside a smartphone for instance, and that's still the case, the percentage of transmitters today and going forward are accelerating much, much faster. We really benefit from that.

And the third area is that we really are, I would say for the first time, starting to see applications begin to ship, and this will accelerate a lot in the second half of this calendar year, of wireless power applications that don't have anything to do with a smartphone. They are more in the industrial or say health and medical sector. So, our optimism on wireless power this year is quite high and we think that will continue.

Christopher Rolland

Great. Thanks again, Greg. Cheers.

Vivek Arya

Vivek Arya

Good job on the quarter. For my first one, can you give us some color on how much of your computing segment is derived from just memory interfaces and how did that segment do whether it's on a sequential or year-on-year basis, and is there any impact into postponing some of the nanometer development?

Gregory L. Waters

I'll start and Brian may want to jump in with some [indiscernible]. The majority of that segment is memory interface. It performed well, very well in that it was slightly down from the December quarter, Vivek, but December was an extremely strong quarter and that was a historic record. This is the second-highest historic record and deadnuts to our internal forecast on that. So we are hovering at record levels even in the current quarter on this business. The second part of your question was what, can you repeat it please?

Vivek Arya

Yes. Is there any impact from into pushing out some of the nanometer development?

Gregory L. Waters

Thank you for reminding me. No, there is not. And in fact, I'll make a general statement, not a specific one, is that the two ways the processors or memory vendors can get more performance is, one, to shrink lithography, which is obvious, and the second one is if those lithography changes are not made available, [indiscernible] is more LRDIMM. So, I would say that this is at worst a neutral impact to us going forward and possibly could actually call some people to accelerate the adoption of more LRDIMM in the future.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And as a follow-up, Greg, outside of ZTE, can you give us your perspective on how communication spending is progressing in the different regions or by customer that you serve?

Gregory L. Waters

I would say, broadly it was flattish. Our own anticipation for the whole year on comps, CapEx, Vivek, was that it would be flattish and that we would gain share and grow that business as a result. As you can see, from what we did last quarter, we grew that business by 4% last quarter on really a flattish CapEx environment, and I don't see any real reason to, minus ZTE which for the foreseeable future is in uncertain position for people to be able to shipping to them, I don't really see that our world view of telecom CapEx is changing.

Vivek Arya

Got it. One last quick one on any customer concentration in wireless power in Q1, I think you alluded to several design wins and a broadening of customer interest, but I'm curious whether there was – how much was Samsung versus non-Samsung sales in Q1 and how should this ratio conceptually progress over the next year?

Gregory L. Waters

We don't break that out to that level of specificity, Vivek, but I will say and I think it's probably known that Samsung has been our largest customer in wireless power for some time. What you're seeing now is a very clear diversification of revenue and application. So, there are multiple name-brand customers in the mix of this sort of thing. Some are already shipping and others will ship later in this year as well.

Charlie Anderson

Charlie Anderson

Great to hear about the margin expansion. On ZTE, you are taking 4 million out. I wonder, Gregory, you guys just taking 4 million out for the rest of the year per quarter, and the degree [indiscernible] consume by some other competitors that will be upside, and then you didn't call Huawei, and now people have questions about Huawei too. Just wondering if you have any commentary there as well and then I've got a follow-up.

Brian C. White

This is Brian. Just as a reference point, we did about $20 million with ZTE in the last fiscal year. So, for this quarter it shifted little bit in advance of the stop-ship and the ticket [indiscernible] would have been about $4 million. So, that's kind of down to size of our business with ZTE. We are not counting on that. Coming back to this fiscal year, if it does, that will be an upside, but we do believe that opportunities will transition to other customers and there will be a back-filling over the course of the year with other opportunities.

Charlie Anderson

Okay, great. And then Huawei?

Gregory L. Waters

Our position at Huawei remains unchanged. One nice thing about our positioning comps, Charlie, it's slightly different between major vendor, but we've got a very strong footprint with everybody, right. So, to us it doesn't really matter who ships, whether it's Huawei or somebody else in that market. I think the situation will take a little bit of time to sort itself out, but I'd just like to echo what Brian said, is that we took all of the revenue out this year. Period. So, we wanted to give investors a crystal-clear view of what the outlook for this year look like minus ZTE.

Now if there was a significant redeployment and it's a rapid one, that could generate an upside of ZTE [indiscernible] that will generate an upside. But those things are just too speculative to call at this moment. So we just took it out.

Charlie Anderson

Perfect, okay. That's good. So Greg, in the prepared remarks, the CGM win, that sounded very interesting on the sensor side, and it sounded like it was a combination of both your sensor technology and wireless power. So wondering if maybe we could talk about that a little bit because I think that's one thing you've alluded to in previous calls that you could maybe combine sensor and wireless power, maybe some of your other assets, and have unique products, and just how that's going, are there other products like that potentially in the roadmap?

Gregory L. Waters

There will be a lot more products like this in the roadmap. In fact, wireless power, we've always seen this as the initial application which is using it to charge your battery is interesting but we've never had that as a real vision for this technology. Wireless power transfer, like if you think about for implantable medical devices [indiscernible] health, it's perfect for a whole bunch of reasons.

So, you're going to see a whole bunch of medical and non-medical combinations, sensor technology, and wireless power technology as we go forward. It's a very unique combination and as far as we know we are the only ones that can do it.

Anthony Stoss

Anthony Stoss

Greg, love to hear your comment on when you think 5G really kicks in for you guys or where the next inflection point is for comm. And then also, love to hear your thoughts on wireless power traction you've had with the automakers. Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters

First, that one is an easy one. We have pretty much everybody in automotive that is doing something with wireless power is either working with us or wants to work with us in the future. So, the pickup in automotive is quite strong.

The second one with respect to 5G, I'm going to answer that in two ways, Tony. I think 5G is the least precise nomenclature that's ever been used for 3G, 4G, 5G, et cetera, and I think of it in two ways. There's a bunch of stuff that I would call 4.5G and some of that includes millimeter wave deployments as well, which is going to get marketed as 5G, and I see that moving along very rapidly and people are trying to get that turned on as quickly as they can.

So, for instance, we talked about increasing R&D and applications engineers. That whole RF space is one of those areas where we clearly have opportunity to go grab some very high margin, very interesting business in that segment if we can accelerate certain of those things that we are working on, and we will.

The second thing in terms of true 5G, I'll just parrot what I've been saying all along, I think the true 5G deployment is more of a 2020 phenomena. We may get some pieces of it as an industry in 2019, but I think to really have that robust, will take a couple of years.

In the meantime, minus the impact of ZTE, we are growing our comms business, we'll continue to grow our comms business, and the pickup of 4.5G/5G is additive to that.

Anthony Stoss

If I may as a follow-up, Greg, on the last conference call you talked about lots of trials going on for your Beamforming technology on the cellular side. Any updates in terms of what they are seeing performance-wise and if you are still excited about that?

Gregory L. Waters

We are really excited about it, and as I mentioned, it's one of the areas when customers have come to us and said, you really need to hire some more engineers now, this is one of them. You know, Tony, if I may, one of the things we're seeing is that if you – IDT as a company has graduated from selling parts to selling architectures. These are major, major customers in RF and sensors and automotive/industrial and wireless power for that matter, who are less interested in whatever the devices that we have today but what they can do with the architecture of that device and put that into their own value chain.

So, this is exciting stuff and it's one of the reasons we are pulling forward increased R&D investment into the current quarter, is this is what we've been working for and that strategy that we had put forward at the Analyst Day in 2017 is not only working, it's working faster and better than we had even projected internally.

Blayne Curtis

Blayne Curtis

Just curious on the gross margin, if you can maybe walk through, point to either by product or segment as to, you said new products will be driving the uplift, and I'm just kind of curious to mechanics why it would be more linear, is it tied to particular ramps or such?

Brian C. White

This is Brian. So, the gross margin uplift that we see is a little bit more back-end loaded. So, it's not purely linear ramp throughout this next fiscal year. We would expect gross margins to remain in a similar range to what we delivered in the last quarter and the quarter before, about 62.5%. And then some additional new wave of new products hit in our December and March quarters combined with additional cost reductions, manufacturing efficiencies that will flow through in the second half of the fiscal year, we see that current 62.5% gross margin level, having the opportunity to move into 63% to 64% range. So, it's a combination of new products at better cost structures, higher margins, as well as additional manufacturing efficiencies in that timeframe.

Blayne Curtis

Okay, thanks. And then just in computing, want to better understand the product transitions. I was thinking about outside of memory interface, maybe the other stuff being 20% of the mix. So it would be down pretty sharply. One, I just want to make sure that math is right. And then, is it correct to assume that you're not assuming that comes back that much into June and kind of what is the timing of that transition, how many quarters it would take [indiscernible]?

Brian C. White

We said that we expect 2Q to be up in the current quarter. So, it's down a little bit but the transition is relatively short and we expect to see sequential growth in June.

Gregory L. Waters

It won't take several quarters.

At this time, I'm showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Gregory L. Waters

Thank you, Operator. During this quarter, we will be participating at the JP Morgan Technology Conference in Boston on May 15, Craig-Hallum Conference on May 30th in Minneapolis, and the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Technology Conference in San Francisco on June 5. Look forward to seeing you. Thank you for joining the call today. And with that, we will conclude the call. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

