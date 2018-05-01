Xerium Technologies' (XRM) CEO Mark Staton on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you and welcome to Xerium Technologies' 2018 first quarter financial results conference call. Joining me this evening are Mark Staton, CEO and President of Xerium Technologies; and Cliff Pietrafitta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark will lead the discussion this evening, and Cliff will discuss our Q1 2018 financial results. Then, we will open up the lines for questions.

Mark Staton

Thank you, Phillip, and good afternoon to everyone listening in. I would like to begin today with a brief strategic update followed by highlight of our financial results for the first quarter and our update to our general outlook for the year ahead. I'll then the pass call over to Cliff who'll take a closer look at our numbers.

To begin with the strategic update, we announced twin engaged True North Capital as a financial advisor to help us conduct a review of strategic alternatives. As we discussed on our quarterly calls over the past year, we view our best opportunities to unlock shareholder value, that's reduced the company's debt level through disciplined capital allocation but a focus on execution to drive free cash flow generation. While we've demonstrated strong amends amongst this initiative; together with the board we discerned it's also appropriates to explore alternatives which is going to accelerate this process.

We're currently too early in the process to share any incremental details and it is uncertain as the outcome and timing of these assets. With that said, we'll continue to share incremental progress at the appropriate time. However, we will not take questions on this topic in the Q&A session today.

Now turning to the quarter, I'm pleased with start to our year with underlying market stability and a consistent focus on execution that led to results ahead of our expectations. We had anticipated the first quarter of 2018 to be our toughest comp of the year. This really relates to the Machine Clothing production shortfalls in [indiscernible] in 2016 which created a catch up of sales in quarter one 2017. This catch up also benefited gross margins as increased production levels were acquired in the same period. Additionally, we've reduced inventory in quarter four 2017 which led to us recognizing that under absorption in this quarter. These two events unfavorably impacted quarter one 2018 Machine Clothing gross margins by 220 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2017.

The impact to these production timing differences in quarter one will be offset by favorable production timing differences in the second half of 2018. Our first quarter results reflected these effects but also included underlying report to our top line and notable margin stability even when compared year-over-year. To add in context, first quarter sales were up 5.2% to $126.1 million which mostly reflected by the consumed foreign currency that also included a nice volume uptick in Asia.

Our backlog remains stable $181 million which is flat when compared with the prior year period with our $13 million compared to the backlog in December 31, 2017. These trends market continuation what we discussed in the fourth quarter and we're modestly ahead of we were expect it to be in this time 2018. As we're saying previously, we're sharply focused on cost control efficiency and execution. To that end our adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018 was $25.4 million or 20.1% sales compared to the prior year period of $26.6 million or 22.2% sales. We're really encouraged by this results particularly given the quarter one 2017 build and the quarter four 2017 drawn down in inventory which as discussed earlier benefited our first [ph] cost absorption in quarter one 2017 versus quarter one 2018.

We estimate this timing difference reduced at $1.6 million or 130 basis points unfavorable timing effect in the quarterly comparison. The good news is, this underlying that becomes favorable to us in the second half of 2018. On a sequential basis, we grew adjusted EBITDA 11.8% which correspond to recent momentum. Moving to our end market outlook, we remained optimistic on the overall environment as we're seeing prolonged stability in our end markets. All the flows remain consistent and steady. As we mentioned last quarter our third party industry research does point to a modest improvement in global volume in 2018 with stable volume in Europe and North America low single-digit growth rates in Latin America and Asia. By paper grade and tailor board, box board and tissue are expected to be partially offset by graphical grade declines.

These trends are similar in nature to years passed by the declining graphical grade market continue to - on a much smaller portion of our mix as we stated in our last call. Overall we still expect 2018 EBITDAR to improve modestly over 2017. With more stability in our operations and an ongoing disciplined approach to capital deployment we're well position to execute in our primary near term objective to reduce debt. We've been able to generate compelling margin that's related to cost outs, improved efficiency initiatives, repositioning our products into higher margin end markets. Our growth [indiscernible] to attach the company into growing markets while partnering with our customers to provide unique and value adding solutions within arms of our customer operations.

The combination of these assets that expected to drive humble free cash flow to meaningfully reduce our leverage. To basically recap on our capital expectations for the balance of the year and we're not making any changes to the full year 2018 assumptions discussed in our last earnings call, we still expect to have cash interest of our around $50 million, capital expenditures around $15 million which is similar to 2017, that's substantially lower than the past five-year average reduction in cap restructuring cost of between $2 million and $4 million under the change in our geographic earning's mix, we expect cash taxes to be reduced to around $5 million in 2018 from $9.7 million in 2017.

With my first year at Xerium has come to a close. I continue to be impressed by the hard work and value our employees bring each and every day. We have a breakthrough with employees worldwide. I look forward to carrying momentum generation in the first quarter throughout the balance of 2018. Now I would like to turn it over to Cliff to review our financials.

Cliff Pietrafitta

Thanks Mark. Referring to Page 3 of the slide deck. Consolidated revenue in the first quarter 2018 increased 5.2% to $126.1 million compared to the prior year level of $119.9 million. Our first quarter 2018 gross profit was $47.2 million or 37.5% sales compared to $47.6 million or 39.7% of sales in the first quarter of 2017.

By segment and on Slide 4, we saw Rolls & Service sales improved 6.2% to $50.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $47.4 million in the first quarter of 2017, driven by the impact of favorable foreign currency rates changes and incrementally higher volumes in North America and Asia. Machine Clothing net sales increased 4.5% to $75.8 million during the first quarter of 2018 compared to $72.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in Machine Clothing sales was also benefited by favorable currency impacts as well as improved volume in Europe and Asia partially offset by lower sales in North America as Q1, 2017 benefited from the catch up of sale related to 2017 Machine Clothing production shortfalls.

Rolls & Service gross margin as shown on Slide 5, increased to 50 basis points to 35.2% in Q1 2018 from a gross margins of 34.7% in Q1, 2017. The increase was primarily due to cost reduction net of inflation. Machine Clothing gross margin declined to 39% in the first quarter of 2018 from 436% in the prior year due largely to the timing of 2017 production and inventory changes as Mark described earlier. Q1 2018 gross margins are in line with internal expectations. In addition the decline in Q1 year-over-year is due to timing as gross margins in the second half of 2018 will be favorable to gross margins in the second half of 2017. In full year 2018 margins are expected to be in line with full year 2017 gross margins.

Moving back to our consolidated results. SG&A was $30.3 million or 24.1% of sales in Q1, 2018 compared to $29.8 million or 24.9% of net sales in Q1, 2017. The decrease in the SG&A percentage of sales was primarily attributable to higher sales and savings achieved through the company's cost out initiatives net of inflation. For the first quarter our cash taxes were $4.3 million as a reminder cash taxes are primarily impacted by income to company earned in tax-paying jurisdictions relative to income it earned in non-tax-paying jurisdictions, primarily the United States.

As previously reported under the recent US Tax legislation, the benefit of corporate interest deductions will be limited and the company will begin to utilize its historic US net operating loss carry forwards. As the result, the effects will remain cash neutral to Xerium into the mid 2020s. Q1 2018 basic income per share was $0.14 per share versus Q1, 2017 basic loss per share of $0.18. This was driven by foreign currency gains, lower taxes and lower restricting cost.

On Slide 6 and 7, first quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $25.4 million or 20.1% of net sales compared to the first quarter of 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $26.6 million or 22.2% of sales. The decrease was driven by production timing differences and unfavorable product to customer mix. Moving to Slide 8, net cash used in operating activities during the quarter of 2018 was $12.2 million negative to $0.2 million and our free cash flow was negative $14.6 million. Our net increased to $520.9 million at the end of the first quarter 2018 compared to $504.7 million at the end of Q4, 2017. Likewise, our net debt leverage ratio increased to 5.3 times adjusted EBITDA at March 31, 2018 from five times adjusted EBITDA at December 31, 2017.

This result through the first quarter was consistent with our expectation as the timing of our interest payment, tax payments quarterly pacing of our working capital accounts typically produces backend loaded cash flow pattern. As we have discussed in the past our end market visibility on future volume is limited. That being said, assuming stable performance in the cash metrics that Mark highlighted in his remarks we continue to anticipate annual free cash flow to be substantially higher in 2017.

With that, we would like to open up the call to questions. Operator?

your first question comes from the line of Richard Cusp [ph] from Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you be a little more specific about the demand trends that you're seeing on the Machine Clothing side of the business? I'm curious if you know you're starting to see some of that stuff stabilize out on balance and where you kind of see kind of pockets and opportunity and how that's been over the course of the past quarter or so?

Mark Staton

We're certainly seeing the demand balance had a better richer [ph] than they did in the monthly disciplined past. We're certainly seeing improvements in the Asian business as our volumes are growing in that and obviously in the three sort of key areas that I've spoken about on this calls and focusing a lot of our efforts in the tissue area, near the board area and generally the boat market especially in Latin America are very strong buying for us and our product offering is well exacted and we're able to grow our volumes in that area of Machine Clothing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very good. Do you think 2018 is a year where excluding the impact of currency you guys could be positive on the revenue line of that business?

Mark Staton

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, very good. With oil prices popping up towards $70 have you guys seen additional cost inflation to this point, are you concerned about that?

Mark Staton

We currently haven't seen any change around our raw materials outlook. But we did week [ph] of sensitivity to oil prices as it relates to some of our raw materials, but as of yet we haven't seen any impact in - so great question and we're waiting our time. That might, experience in the past of being down of further [indiscernible] chain is that, it will take several months for us to wind down and things that we see in terms of our yarn purchasing. So I think that will be more 2019 question not a 2018 question.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. I appreciate that. And then lastly for me, just the production differences and the impacts on margins there. I would say, one do you guys have an idea of how much impact that actually had on margins in Q1 and then you expect that impact to be little bit less in Q2 as oppose to what you saw in Q1, fully appreciating in the back half of the year expect to be positive.

Cliff Pietrafitta

This goes back to 2017, we had in the first and second quarter we had a inventory build going on towards ops and production backlogs and basically building inventory help their margins in the first half of 2017. On the flipside as we got to the end of 2017, where broader inventories back down which negatively impacted our large. As I said in our last earnings call, we expect a bit more normal production activity throughout the quarter, so from quarter to quarter this year than we saw last year. So the impact of that in first half will show lower margins relative to last year and second half will show higher margins relative to last year.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, so margin consistency between Q1 and Q2 is not a bad place to start them.

Cliff Pietrafitta

That's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good. Thanks a lot guys. I appreciate it.

Your next question comes from the line of Bill Mastoris from Baird and Company.

Bill Mastoris

Mark, I wonder if you could expand a just a little bit on some of our comments about maybe some of the increases that you're seeing in box board versus maybe some of the declines that you're having much more traditional paper making products such as coated paper. And then, my second question would be maybe aside from anything that might be related to paper and products such as some of your siding products. And any updated color on how those products are doing, would be greatly appreciated?

Mark Staton

Well on the first question Bill. I would answer it, by saying that we now enjoy 75% of our revenue in what we would call inclining growing grades and only 25% in the graphical grades. That percentage has grown in terms of, that we're favoring and increased waiting in the growing grades over the last 12 months and continue to do so. So any benefits that we see in the incremental demand containable to box board. We will be benefiting from as that is a growing part of our overall mix. The second question, continued kind of repeated or give me a different sort of framing a bit in terms or better answer it.

Bill Mastoris

Okay, maybe away from the paper industry. Some of your siding products, how are those doing? At point they were chattered as a possible area of growth?

Mark Staton

Well you're talking about the five or seven products that we have and the numbers that we have, and they're growing but still a very small proportion of our overall revenue mix. We have made stronger endeavors to participate in those areas and the revenue now coming out of that area is above 3% of our overall business and considering only engaged strongly a couple of years ago as people see that. but also I mean we're having a lot of growth in tissue felt and we're gaining a lot of traction with the impulse as the product, we call Impulse which is the shoe press felt, which we really only launched in since 2016 and we've now just are in the process of undertaking the capital investment in the manufacturing plant which were more than triple in its capacity and really doing that because we have the demand. So in terms of some of the more evolved within your products in the evolving markets we see, a continued effort in the company but it would rather need to incorrectly wait the impact and long [indiscernible] and to our business.

Bill Mastoris

Okay and maybe circling back to on the question on the box board. Is the box board demand in anyway related to retailer such as Amazon who have been increasing their market share and in turn has increased their demand for box board products. Is there a linkage there where you could possibly benefit?

Mark Staton

Yes and to my mind, the robustness that we're seeing in the box board market it's purely driven by e-trade. And one will see that ever present here in North America and has the use and the ability to use the internet and e-trade increases in the emerging market. So I can only see it as becoming an even greater factor in their demand.

Bill Mastoris

Okay, that's great color. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Adam Ritzer from Pressprich.

Adam Ritzer

I think you just mentioned your increasing capacity on the pressed up side and can you touch a little bit more on that and why that's happening currently?

Mark Staton

My bad, with [indiscernible] Adam. We increased the capacity on shoe press belts, not felts. Which is under the Impulse brand such as [technical difficultly]. Which are shoe presses which fills the shoe presses which are in predominantly in tissue machines?

Adam Ritzer

Okay, but is I mean is that demand going to continue you think, I mean.

Mark Staton

Yes, without a doubt. We launched our product in Europe in 2016 every product that we've made we kind of reorder and we find ourselves coming out of capacity in the manufacturing plant in Germany and we've increased the owing [ph] capacity there to allow us to go through to more than triple demand belts that we can make. It's not a significant capital expenditure either and as well within the existing plant.

Adam Ritzer

Okay, that's good news. I know in the past you had mentioned that there was some pricing pressure out of China. I mean in the past quarters you said that's starting to stabilize, are you still seeing stability out of China or any issues in there?

Mark Staton

I think within Asia, Adam that we were facing the headwinds and it wasn't necessarily the Chinese market. It was more one of the other ones that and those headwinds. I mean Asia is always a challenging market, but the specific headwinds we've found have gotten well behind us and are in the process of annualizing.

Adam Ritzer

Okay, it sounds good. And I think last quarter you also mentioned January was your best month in four years. I mean backlogs were actually up to $186 million in January. Anything going on there, is it just a matter of seasonality that January was so strong or backlogs are coming down a little bit?

Mark Staton

I think it was a strong quarter and the backlogs as I said earlier in my prepared remarks are up $13 million, I think.

Adam Ritzer

Okay, anything negative out here that you're seeing. It sounds like everything is going pretty well. Is there anything you should be worried about right now?

Mark Staton

No, I don't particularly think so. I guess I would just draw that the thoughts that we maybe in the precipice of some form of tariff situations or trade wars. I just like to clarify that from perspective as Xerium as it relates to China; the majority of our revenue is produced in the region or out of our European facilities. So anything that happens within the United States and China we're pretty much where we are immunized from and NAFTA which is the other one, which seems to be well a documented in the media. I think we're well positioned to any changes there. All the product that we make in Mexico is sold in Mexico. So the only exposure we have is been US and Canadian trade and we've engaged in a pretty good and arbitrage between import and export in those two countries. If NAFTA does fall apart actually I think there will be some upside to us, to some of our competitors of less favorable year position.

Adam Ritzer

Okay, it sounds good. Thanks for taking the call. Appreciated.

your next question comes from the line of Evan Coffey from Pressprich.

Evan Coffey

You guys mentioned that your NOLs will last until the mid-2020s. I was wondering if you could provide the dollar amount of NOLs.

Cliff Pietrafitta

Right now we have in the US about $280 million in NOLs.

Evan Coffey

Okay, great and that can be utilized for any potential asset sales correct.

Cliff Pietrafitta

Yes.

Evan Coffey

Okay, great. And then my only other question. I was wondering how easily separable are the Machine Clothing and rolls businesses in terms of the manufacturing plants you guys operate it, are those separate plans for those two products?

Mark Staton

Yes, Evan they are, they are both Machine Clothing and rolls can be purchased, there's no contiguousness between the two of - they can be looked out and that we manage them as separate businesses and report upon them as separate businesses.

Evan Coffey

Okay, great. That's all from me. Thank you.

There are no further telephone questions at this time.

Mark Staton

Okay, well thank you for your time this afternoon and very much look forward to talking to you again after the next question which will be, I guess late July or early August. Thank you all.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

