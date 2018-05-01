Boom! Strong Buy Kimco Bounces Back

I consider Kimco one of the best bargains in the REIT sector today and it’s great to see a management team executing on all cylinders.

You may recall that I wrote on one of the STRONG BUY picks, Kimco Realty (KIM), just a few days ago, just in time for the company’s first quarter earnings results. When the results were public on Friday, Mr. Market began to applaud, right out of the gate, as shares rallied over 10% (and leveled off a tad yesterday).

That’s not a bad start to the “New Money portfolio” and hopefully the other REITs will follow a similar path. However, we must remember that Kimco (and most all REITs) have seen fear and panic most of the first quarter and it will likely take a few quarters for the steady hands to stay the course.

To be clear, I’m not advocating that REIT investors should “back up the truck” in this somewhat volatile fear-baked environment. My best advice is to continue to allocate capital wisely, purposely, and tactfully – always reminding yourself that diversification is your best friend.

As the chart suggests, Kimco has been impacted more than most shopping center REITs, and while the price performance paints a picture of higher risk, I must ignore Mr. Market (for now) and focus on the underlying fundamentals. As Benjamin Graham reminds us (in The Intelligent Investor):

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.”

Photo Source

Pillar 1: Portfolio Diversification

As you know, I consider scale, cost of capital, and management to be critical elements to a REITs investment strategy. In order to get a good sense of Kimco’s latest earnings results, I will take a closer look at these three essential pillars.

In terms of scale, as of Q1-18, Kimco’s portfolio consists of 475 U.S. shopping centers (company-owned) comprising of 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

As you can see, the owned portfolio is 96.1% leased (as of Q1-18) with ABR/sf of $15.69. Breaking it down further, the company increased pro-rate occupancy to 96.1%, representing year over year and sequential improvement of 80 and 10 basis points, respectively.

Pro-rata anchor occupancy improved to 98.3%, a 100 basis-point increase over the same period in 2017 and a 20 basis-point increase sequentially, and small shop occupancy was unchanged at 89.6%.

I find it interesting that there was no holiday hangover for Kimco in Q1-18. Normally, occupancies drop in the first quarter as certain retailers hold out for the holidays and fold up shop if sales are weak. Yet, Kimco did not see the normalized drop in occupancy, and that’s a good sign (reading the tea leaves as they say).

Perhaps Tax Reform is kicking-in too. I have stated previously that Tax Reform should serve as a catalyst for many retailers and this massive tax cut should benefit many retail chains, ultimately allowing them to thrive.

Now consider Kimco’s Top 25 tenants:

As you can see, many of these companies are investment grade rated and in yellow (highlighted), you can see that Kimco has 22 Toys-R-Us locations (only .90% of ABR). Kimco’s CFO, Glenn Cohen, addressed Toys-R-Us on the recent earnings call:

“In terms of where our bad debt reserves are, we’d remain comfortable that our 100 basis points of credit loss that we have budgeted for in our guidance is enough to support 2018 as it relates to Toys "R" Us. Again, keep in mind where we are. They have paid rents in full for all sites through April so far. There are four sites I believe that have been rejected and those stores are closed. And we haven’t gotten rejection notices on the balance of them. Now we’ve budgeted that many of them will close in the second half of the year, but we can remain very comfortable where we are that our guidance incorporates that closure.”

Notably, Kimco’s scale advantage is one way that Kimco mitigates tenant risk. The company has less than 1% of (rental) exposure to Toys, and the company has exceptionally strong leasing demand. Notwithstanding Kimco’s record-setting leasing year in 2017, the company expects to further improve upon its leasing volume this year and is off to a strong start.

Kimco’s leasing volume is almost exactly where it was at this point last year, and for the first time in over ten years, the company’s sequential occupancy in the first quarter improved to 96.1%.

Also in Q1-18, Kimco’s new leasing spreads came in at 15.6% and renewals and options at 7.3% for a combined 8.1%. This strong leasing effort resulted in same-site NOI of 2.6%, which is Kimco’s 32nd consecutive quarter of positive growth. The portfolio continues to dramatically improve as the average base rent is up 19% to $15.69 from $13.18 in just four years.

Kimco has made considerable progress with its recycling program (more on dispositions below) and the coastal focus has made Kimco a much stronger enterprise. The company’s demographic profile is stronger than ever, making it much easier to lease space and redevelop properties. Here is a snapshot of Kimco’s top 25 markets:

Pillar #2: Cost Of Capital

As referenced above, cost of capital is a critical element to a REIT’s growth profile and although Kimco’s equity multiple is not favorable, the company has focused the balance sheet on dispositions and share buybacks.

Kimco’s disposition plan is designed to improve the quality of the portfolio, fund new developments and redevelopments, and reduce debt. As Kimco’s CEO, Conor Flynn explains:

“Despite concerns that continues to surround retail real estate, we are enthused about the volume, pace and pricing of our sales. And while the equity markets continue to wrestle in valuations for retail real estate, the debt markets remain wide open to finance open air shopping centers due to the strong credit tenants that are performing well in the changing environment.”

In Q1-18, Kimco sold 21 shopping centers (or $210 million of Kimco share) and is over 25% of the way to its target of $800 million (at the midpoint) in 2018. As viewed below, a majority of the properties sold were located in the Midwest.

The blended cap rate for these centers was at the low-end of the expected range, reflecting positively on both the quality of the centers being sold and the investor demand. As Ross Cooper explains:

“Demand for our sites is being driven by the combination of cap rates in the mid to high seven range, coupled with readily available debt capital at continued low interest rates resulting in compelling returns for the investor. On average, we are receiving five to six bids per property compared to an average of three to four in 2017.”

Kimco has another $500 million+ under contract with an accepted offer and maintains the full year guidance range for both net sales volume and cap rates. As Cooper added:

“We continue to see within core major markets; there is no shortage of demand for institutional quality assets with prices continuing to achieve historically low cap rates.”

As noted, Kimco is using disposition proceeds to deliver on the development and redevelopment pipeline to create high-quality high-growth assets. Tenants at Grand Parkway Phases I and II are now open and operating and generating above average sales for Kimco’s best-in-class retailers. Here is the company’s development pipeline:

Here is the company’s redevelopment pipeline:

Kimco seeks to further improve the balance sheet to enable the company to reposition its portfolio for the future and provide safety for a steady and reliable dividend. Kimco ended Q1-18 with consolidated net debt-to-recurring EBITDA at 5.7x and only $8 million outstanding on its $2.25 billion unsecured line of credit.

Kimco’s objectives are to reduce consolidated net debt-to-recurring EBITDA to 5.5x and on a look through basis to 6.5x by 2020. Kimco is only one of a dozen in BBB+ or BAA1 rated REITs, and the company continues to seek opportunities to improve upon this rating.

During the first quarter, Kimco repurchased 1.6 million shares at an average price of $15.17 totaling $24.3 million under the company’s common share repurchase program.

Pillar #3: Management Matters

By purposely maintaining a well-balanced portfolio (pillar 1) and fortress balance sheet (pillar 2), Kimco has been able to deliver steady and reliable earnings and dividend growth. In Q1-18, Kimco achieved 5.4% growth in FFO to $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $0.37 per diluted share during Q1-17.

Kimco’s board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on July 16, 2018, to shareholders of record on July 3, 2018. Here’s a snapshot of Kimco’s dividend growth record since 2010:

Kimco’s 2018 FFO guidance remained unchanged. The company maintained at $1.42-1.46, and compares to consensus of $1.44.

Kimco’s growth in 2018 is limited because of the company’s focused disposition efforts. As illustrated below, analysts are forecasting muted growth in 2018 and 2019, as recycling remains the primary initiative. As noted above, Kimco is on target to complete $800 million of acquisitions this year. Here is our FFO/share forecaster (estimates provided by FAST Graphs):

Boom! Strong Buy Kimco Bounces Back

It’s true, Kimco shares bounced back after a strong Q1-18 report card, yet the dividend remains one of the highest in the peer group:

It’s interesting, as noted above, KIM is rated BBB+ and I though the next chart would provide some interesting color…

Look at the other REITs with BBB+ or higher credit ratings… clearly Kimco looks cheap based on this peer group. Now consider the P/FFO multiple, compared with other REITs and their historical P/FFO multiple:

Wow! Kimco is trading at a 37% discount to the company’s trailing 4-year P/FFO average.

In conclusion: Kimco has a few more quarters to prove itself and clearly the first quarter results serve as a promising sign that the pillars are well-anchored. I am especially pleased to see the company executing on its disposition promise and I am encouraged by the exceptional liquidity on the balance sheet.

As a shopping center developer in a previous life, I am most attracted to Kimco’s 7.6% dividend yield… I used to build shopping centers hoping to achieve a 7.5% to 8% cap rate (cash on cash return) and today I can own shares in Kimco in which I can get a 7.6% return on over 475 shopping centers.

I consider Kimco one of the best bargains in the REIT sector today and it’s great to see a management team executing on all cylinders. Kimco can run a shopping center portfolio much better than me and there is strength in the company’s deep-rooted relationships in the retail sector.

Recommendation: Maintaining STRONG BUY (for all of my STRONG BUYs and the “New Money Portfolio”)

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations.

