McDonald's Earnings Beat Was Highly Likely Given The Daily And Weekly Charts

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is arguably the most popular fast food retail franchise in the world today. The maker of the Big Mac is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and boasts a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The stock closed Friday at $158.30 down 8% year to date, which lags the year-to-date loss of 1.7% for the Dow 30. The Dow set its all-time intraday high of 26,616.71 on Jan. 26, while McDonald’s set its all-time intraday high of $178.70 on Jan. 29 with the stock in correction territory 11.4% below this high. The stock is 7.8% above its 2018 low of $146.84 set on March 2.

McDonald’s reported quarterly results before the opening bell this morning, April 30 and solidly beat earnings estimates across the board including the all-important same store sales. The stock popped above its 200-day simple moving average of $163.08 at the open today.

Where I live in Florida, a new McDonald’s opened in September 2016. I was one of the first 100 customers, which awarded me a free Big Mac once a week for a year. The Big Mac was created about fifty years ago and its creator is said to have eaten at least one Big Mac a week. He died in November 2016 at age 98, so the 540-calorie sandwich deserves being one of the most popular fast food items in the world today. Aside from low-priced options and ‘two for $4’ specials McDonald’s has slowly raised prices on their popular items.

McDonald’s close of $158.30 on Friday was between my semiannual and quarterly pivots of $157.88 and $159.15 as shown as the horizontal lines below the 200-day simple moving average of $163.08. This set the stage for a positive reaction to earnings.

The upside is to the upper two horizontal lines which are my annual and monthly risky levels at $168.70 and $171.37, respectively.

The weekly chart for McDonald’s is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $159.73. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $122.77, which is also the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Sept. 11, 2015 when the average was $95.65.

The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 40.56 up from 38.36 on April 20 which also set the stage for a positive reaction to earnings.

Given these charts and analysis, buy McDonald’s on weakness to my quarterly and semiannual pivots of $159.15 and $157.88, respectively, and reduce holdings by selling strength to my annual and monthly risky levels of $168.70 and $171.37, respectively.

