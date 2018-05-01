Diamond Offshore: Discussing Q1 Report

Diamond Offshore (DO) has recently reported its first-quarter results, so it’s high time to look at the performance of one of the leading drillers. The company reported adjusted net loss of $0.16 per share and revenues of $296 million. The high-margin drillship contracts continued to provide support for the company’s finances and Diamond Offshore was able to book $84 million of operating cash flow. As capital expenses were relatively small at $30 million, Diamond Offshore’s cash position increased to $430 million from $376 million at the end of 2017. Actual earnings numbers don’t play a major role in drillers’ evaluation at this time, so I believe that this quick glance into the company’s financials is sufficient enough, and we may turn to main drivers of the share price performance.

At current point, the main drivers are new contracts and management commentary regarding the company’s future ability to get more contracts for its rigs. On the contract front, the new Diamond Offshore’s fleet status report came with a few announcements:

Drillship Ocean BlackRhino got additional 90 days of work from Hess (HES). The dayrate stays the same at $400,000. During the earnings call, Diamond Offshore stated that it was an ordinary adjustment to the contract rather than an unpriced option, which explains why the dayrate remains high. Semi-sub Ocean Apex got a one-well contract with Woodside in Australia. The rig will work from early May 2019 to late July 2019. The commentary on Ocean Apex’ chances to get any work between now and the beginning of the Woodside contract was not encouraging. In short, it is unlikely that the rig will find work before it begins the Woodside job next year. The similar comment was delivered regarding the fate of the semi-sub Ocean Monarch, which is currently working in Australia. It looks like there are simply no programs suitable for these rigs in the region this year. Semi-sub Ocean Endeavor will be reactivated and start a two-year contract with Shell (RDS.A) beginning from early May 2019 to early May 2021. Diamond Offshore has previously outlined its plans to reactivate a rig, and finally we see such a reactivation. The cold stacked rig got a two-year contract which is an interesting development in itself and a sign of demand for moored rigs. However, as per the comments during the earnings call, the contract will not fully pay for reactivation expenses. The reactivation decision was taken based on assumptions of future work for the rig. Obviously, this decreases the chances of other cold stacked semi-subs – Ocean American, Ocean Onyx, Ocean Rover (all three moored) and Ocean Confidence (dynamically positioned) – to be reactivated any time soon.

Thanks to the previous-era high-margin drillship contracts, Diamond Offshore continues to improve its cash position. However, the company will later take a hit of anything in between $50 – 100 million (as was previously hinted by Diamond Offshore’s management) to reactivate the cold stacked Ocean Endeavor. While the demand for moored assets is obvious and such rigs probably have some pricing upside, the real big driver of the company’s performance is the drillship segment with four modern rigs.

If these rigs fail to find work after the current contracts end in 2019 – 2020, Diamond Offshore will be under significant pressure. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the company has indicated that it has already started customer conversations regarding the future employment of these rigs. That said, Diamond Offshore’s outlook for the drillship segment remains cautious: the company believes that the industry is close to approaching the bottom in both utilization and pricing but does not expect that pricing will recover quickly.

In the case of Diamond Offshore, we see a market’s reaction similar to what we have seen when Ensco (ESV) reported its first-quarter results. Drillers’ stocks had material upside due to rising oil, but actual financial results and management commentary do not live up to expectations, and shares find themselves under pressure. Recovery of the floater segment will take plenty of time and drillers’ shares will remain highly volatile for the time being. As for Diamond Offshore, it looks like the stock has run ahead of itself. Unless oil provides even more support (think about something Iran-related), a pullback will occur.

