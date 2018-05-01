Reader Inquiry: What's The Outlook For Omeros After The Recent Rebound?

An enhanced cash position is a green flag. Investors and those wanting to establish positions should pay close attention to upcoming earnings and management commentary.

Short attacks (both legitimate ones and those with less substance) caused shares to dip below the $10 level.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) has really whipsawed shareholders in the past year, having peaked above the $25 level last July and then breaking briefly below $10 in late February.

Last year when it was going strong quite a few readers suggested it as a potential ROTY holding, but at the time I was concerned about how loss of reimbursement for lead drug Omidria would affect their sales.

After several positive developments including the extension of Omidria pass-through reimbursement and receipt of the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for another drug candidate, it´s a good time for us to take a second look at this story.

Chart

Figure 2: OMER daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)

Figure 3: 15 minute advanced chart (source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. In the first chart (daily advanced) the downtrend since late August is quite easy to see, as is the ensuing rebound from March. The stock appears to be consolidating in the $14.50 to $15 range, which could be a good time to go long (or add to one´s position) assuming the thesis is intact and strengthening.

Reader Inquiry

In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we search for stocks that are attractive across multiple time frames with high % upside potential within the near to medium term. Catalyst ideas typically have upcoming material events (such as clinical results reading out or regulatory action date) that could push shares significantly higher- on the other hand, revaluation ideas involve stocks where the core business (or core assets) and recent events have not been fully factored into the share price AND future appreciation is expected.

Figure 4: Wholly-owned pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

In the case of Omeros Corporation, several ROTY members have been discussing the stock in Live Chat as a revaluation idea. Their principal inquiry is whether or not the stock could continue to head higher in 2018 given recent developments and renewed interest in Omeros´ lead drug and pipeline.

Recent Developments

The company started 2018 with an encouraging announcement that it had reached an agreement with the FDA for the phase 3 study evaluating drug candidate OMS721 in patients with IgA nephropathy. The trial has a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design in which patients (18 years of age or older) will receive 12 weekly intravenous doses of OMS721 with possible additional weekly dosing for partial responders and relapsers. The primary endpoint is reduction in proteinuria at 24 weeks (could result in accelerated approval)- keep in mind the drug candidate is already the recipient of Breakthrough Therapy and orphan drug designations in IgAN.

Figure 5: Phase 2 follow up data in IgAN patients (caveat for low N) (source: corporate presentation)

In late January OMS721 received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products for orphan drug designation in the treatment of IgAN.

From there the stock plunged after a series of negative developments and short attacks (FourWorld Capital Management´s $4 price target, Adam Feuerstein´s STAT article on the lost Medicare reimbursement and Art Doyle´s hit piece). The EMA denied Omeros PRIME designation for the treatment of Hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Then, Needham downgraded the stock citing plummeting sales for Omidria and the company´s potential lack of resources to advance OMS721 programs as this important revenue stream dried up.

In late March shares surged almost to the $20 level after Congress passed a spending package that allowed for another two years of higher prices for Omidria via Medicare. In mid-April Omidria was added to the VA National Formulary (list of drugs that must be available for the benefit of United States military veterans) as a result of review of the expended efficacy and safety data set for the drug.

At the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators annual meeting the company reported results of 4 real-world clinical trials. In all four Omidria was associated with significant benefits (including but not limited to reduced surgical times, maintained pupil size, reduced complexity, decreased need for pupil expansion devices).

On April 26th the company announced receipt of the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to OMS721 for the treatment of patients with high-risk hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, specifically those patients who have persistent TMA despite modification of immunosuppressive therapy. With 2 BTDs, it´s readily evident that the FDA sees the potential of this drug to address these patients with limited or no options.

Also in April the company announced an amendment to its existing credit facility and issuance of warrants to lenders exercisable for five years of up to 200,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $23 per share (70% premium to the then share price). The $45 million in new borrowing should help extend their operational runway significantly.

Other Information

For the fourth quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $83.7 million with an additional $17.1 million in accounts receivable. This figure doesn´t include the additional $45 million to be borrowed from existing lenders. Revenue came in at $13.8 million, but keep in mind that the company was not able to recognize a majority of the revenue related to Omidria inventories held by wholesalers due to uncertainty regarding concerns over reimbursement. Also, $2.4 million was charged for vials that the company reserved for returns by the ASCs and hospitals anticipated in 2018. Net loss for the quarter totaled $16.6 million (includes same wholesaler issue).

Figure 6: Quarter over quarter sell-through growth (source: corporate presentation)

For the full year revenue increased 55.8% to $64.8 million, with the improvement due to an increase in new customers and increased Omidria purchases from existing customers.

OMS721 has significant market opportunities ahead should it reach the regulatory finish line. Of 20,000 HCT procedures realized annually in the United States, TMA occurs in 10% to 25% of patients. As for IgA nephropathy, there are an estimated 120,00 to 180,000 patients in the United States alone with up to 40% of them developing end-stage renal disease within 20 years following diagnosis (there is no approved treatment).

Omidria was originally pegged to do around $500 million or so of peak sales (conservative estimate), and now that a two year runway for higher prices has been granted the drug should rake in significant cash to allow the company to progress its pipeline where the real value is.

I also note that management has a good deal of experience, having served prior in the likes of Merck, Theravance, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, MedImmune, Eli Lilly and others.

Final Thoughts

In the end, I believe this is definitely a story to keep tabs on with the renewed visibility for Omidria sales. OMS721 appears promising but I note that investors will have to wait for quite a while for pivotal data (low patient numbers in some cases merits caution before drawing direct conclusions).

Dilution in the medium term is always possible, while other risks include a potential perceived lack of differentiation for Omidria and low priced competition. Uncertainty farther down the road regarding pricing, disappointing data and delays for lead programs are also concerns to consider.

While I won´t be currently adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List, I imagine it will continue to be discussed a good deal in Live Chat as earnings are coming May 9th. I look forward to enhanced visibility and commentary from management.

