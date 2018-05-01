The Takeda-Shire Deal: Potential Impact On Neuroscience

The Proposed Takeda-Shire Deal

After a series of initial rejections, the board of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) has indicated that it will likely support a recent buyout offer by Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPHF, OTCPK:TKPYY). The deal is cash and Takeda stock (would be NYSE-listed ADR stock) with a roughly 56% stock and 44% cash split. At the time of the offer, the deal was worth approximately $64 billion. There are three currencies involved, as Takeda trades in yen, Shire trades in British pence, and both companies have US-based American Depository Receipts (ADR) that are in US dollars (SHPG for Shire, TKPYY for Takeda). The cash involved in the deal is also priced in US dollars. Due to these factors, the price per share for SHPG shareholders is somewhat unclear, but is estimated to be around $196 per share. This represents about a 21% premium over the current share price, indicating that the market still questions whether the deal will go through as is. The deal would offer a minimal premium over the approximate $190 cost basis for holders of Shire that were originally Baxter (NYSE:BAX) (then Baxalta) shareholders.

I have previously discussed the potential spin-off of the neuroscience division of Shire and involving it in a deal. Since that article was published, the company's focus seems to have shifted even more towards rare diseases. While neuroscience remains a significant revenue generator for Shire, the company has apparently decreased marketing for it in the child psychiatry area and focused on adult indications. For example, when the Shire drug representative for my Child Psychiatry office was moved elsewhere within the company several months ago, there was not a replacement. I have yet to receive 2018 discount cards for my patients despite requests for this and significant use of them in previous years. Vyvanse and Mydayis cards are available on Shire's websites, but the online offers have not been as good as physical savings cards (for Vyvanse) in previous years.

I am an advocate of increased research and drug development in the neuroscience area - particularly in psychiatry, and more specifically in child psychiatry. Shire has an outstanding history of being involved in ADHD drug development and treatment. From Adderall to Adderall XR to Vyvanse to Intuniv to Mydayis, Shire has been a part of some of several of the most successful ADHD medications. In addition, the company's sphere of influence reaches to Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN), a former Shire spin-off, and several other ADHD-focused biotechs that have former Shire personnel involved. The success of Shire is one of the reasons the ADHD drug market is now as popular (and crowded) as it is for drug development.

However, the company no longer seems interested in being a leader in neuroscience. This is evidenced by the fact that it only has two other drugs in development for neuroscience. Neither of these is definitely for psychiatry, which is where almost all of Shire's previous success has been. This leads to the question of which companies will step up to fill the void left by Shire (and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)). Takeda, through its offer, may be indicating a desire to increase its neuroscience presence.

The Neuroscience Assets of a Combined Takeda-Shire

Marketed Products

A combined Takeda-Shire would have all of Shire's marketed ADHD products plus two from Takeda. The leading revenue generator from Shire has been Vyvanse, and this is likely to continue through 2023. Mydayis is continuing to grow and would be a contributor to revenue. Shire's portfolio also includes Adderall/Adderall XR and Intuniv, which still generate significant revenue despite generic competition.

Q1 2018 Sales

(Source: Shire Presentation)

On the Takeda side, Trintellix (formerly Brintellix) is the major source of revenue in neuroscience. Trintellix is an antidepressant that acts primarily on multiple serotonin system channels. There is also the potential of pro-cognitive effects of Trintellix, but the FDA denied labeling for this indication. Trintellix, like Vyvanse, has sales over $2 billion per year and is still growing year over year. Takeda also markets Rozerem (to assist with sleep onset), but this drug has not sold well and is nearing patent expiration in 2019.

2016 Sales

(Source: Takeda Financial Data)

Takeda-Shire would have over $5 billion per year in revenues from neuroscience. This would be roughly 20% of total revenues for the combined company.

Pipeline Products

As mentioned above, Shire only has two compounds remaining in its neuroscience pipeline. The more advanced of these is SHP 615, which is a seizure medication in Phase II studies. SHP 680 is a Phase 1 compound that is another prodrug of D-amphetamine (like Vyvanse) Shire says it is testing for "neurologic conditions." It is very possible that this is Shire's next-generation version of Vyvanse and ADHD could be for the "neurologic condition." However, it is also possible that the company is looking outside of psychiatry into other areas where stimulants can be beneficial (like narcolepsy).

Interestingly, the description of SHP 680 is similar to a drug called KP-106 that was being developed by KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) before development ceased. This occurred after Shire and KemPharm traded lawsuits and later settled. These lawsuits concerned the fact that Travis Mickle (founder/CEO of KemPharm) was the creator of Vyvanse with New River Pharmaceuticals (which was purchased by Shire) and had a non-compete agreement. I personally have wondered what happened to the KP-106 compound, and it would be interesting to know how similar SHP 680 is to it.

Takeda has a relatively robust early-to-mid-stage neuroscience pipeline. It includes two compounds in Phase 2. One of these is a compound partnered with Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) for rare pediatric encephalopathies. The other is TAK-831, which is being studied in both schizophrenia and Friedreich's ataxia. Takeda's pipeline also has six compounds in Phase 1, including compounds for Alzheimer's, narcolepsy, and rare neurological diseases.

In total, a combined Takeda-Shire would have three Phase 2 neuroscience targets and seven Phase 1 neuroscience compounds. There would be a strong psychiatry portfolio (both marketed and pipeline products), but also the potential for a strong neurology portfolio. While some analysts have bemoaned the lack of cost savings by a combined Takeda-Shire, there would likely be overlap in the current marketing staff in neuroscience. This may lead to a lower neuroscience marketing budget than is currently being utilized by the two companies combined. There are also potential synergies in the GI area, which is probably the medical sub-specialty with the most significant impact of the potential merger.

Could Takeda-Shire Be the First Domino of a Chain?

There is a need for some consolidation in the neuroscience space, particularly when it comes to the ADHD market. Takeda-Shire would not combine ADHD companies but may provide the stimulus needed to get others to consolidate. Despite Pfizer shutting down its neuroscience pipeline, it still has assets in this space that could be consolidated with those of others. Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) has explored an offer already and may be positioned for M&A. Supernus has mentioned looking for assets to fill spaces in its pipeline. The previously mentioned KemPharm has the experience of Travis Mickle, who already sold New River to Shire and is now back in the ADHD space again. Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. (OTC:SMDPY) (through its subsidiary Sunovion) is in the psychiatry/ADHD space and could become involved. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has neuroscience assets and has been active in M&A. There are at least three private companies with marketed compounds in the ADHD space alone.

I continue to strongly believe that there will be more M&A deals in the neuroscience space. Some companies may have been waiting to see what would happen with Shire's neuroscience division, as a spun-off Shire Neuroscience would have needed to add pipeline assets. If the Takeda-Shire deal is completed, then these other companies will likely look elsewhere. Supernus and Neos are probably the most likely to be involved in some sort of deal in the near term. Allergan is also a strong possibility (although they may pursue other deals outside of neuroscience). KemPharm will attract more attention once there are results for its ADHD studies and more clarity exists on its marketing of Apadaz (a pain medication). While debt may be an issue for a combined Takeda-Shire, it is also possible that Takeda could be involved elsewhere in neuroscience acquisitions as well.

Conclusions

I believe the Takeda-Shire deal would be excellent with regard to neuroscience. The combined company would have a strong neuroscience portfolio, including both marketed and pipeline compounds. While I understand the debt concerns of Takeda shareholders, I believe the future of this combined company would be bright. The resulting company would be strong in GI, neuroscience, and rare diseases. While I am not as familiar with Shire's rare disease pipeline, I believe the deal appears to be a good one for Shire shareholders. This is especially true for those that are invested due to the currently marketed products rather than the pipeline.

