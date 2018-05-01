Slow And Steady Wins The Race

Originally published on April 30, 2018

It all began 106 months ago today. After a devastating recession and financial crisis, the US economy finally hit rock bottom in June 2009, and "green shoots" began to emerge. While the recovery has been anything but strong, it has been pretty darn consistent. At 106 months now, beginning tomorrow, the current period will move into second place all by itself in terms of longest US economic expansions. Not to get ahead of ourselves, but in order to match the record long expansion for the 1990s/early 2000s, the expansion would have to extend into the second half of 2019.