Ensco Remains Cheap

One oil investor believes "$300 oil in a few years is not impossible."

The last time Brent was at $75 per barrel, Ensco's valuation was higher by 2.5x.

Investment Thesis

Oil prices have accelerated upward since July, with more to come, but Ensco (ESV), along with other offshore drillers, still trade at depressed multiples, creating a unique opportunity.

Valuation

Ensco continues to trade at deep value multiples:

ESV data by YCharts

The above graph illustrates that Ensco trades at 0.29x price-to-book ratio, while its share price has declined by approximately 90 percent since the cyclical peak of more than $60 per share in early 2013.

Oil prices, however, have strongly recovered:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The last time Brent crude oil prices had traded near $75 per barrel, Ensco's price-to-book ratio was 0.70x, or 2.5x higher than today's 0.29x.

In other words, something is holding down the stock at depressed multiples, while oil has turned decisively bullish.

Why So Glum Chum?

There may be several reasons for the continued depressed valuation.

First, the short interest on the stock remains high, and bears have proven resilient, with which I have become all too familiar due my top holding, Tesla:

ESV data by YCharts

Nearly 100 million shares, or more than one-fifth of the company's outstanding shares, were sold short as of April 15. This represents a tremendous short interest in the face of decisively bullish oil market fundamentals. In fact, Ensco's percent of shares outstanding short is the highest among the five industry leaders:

ESV Percent of Shares Outstanding Short data by YCharts

Primarily because of the high short interest percentage, combined with their depressed valuation multiples, I expect Ensco and Noble Corp (NE) to perform the best among the five offshore drillers listed above, once oil equities finally catch up to oil prices in the coming months.

Value Portfolio, also includes Transocean (RIG) among several other energy holdings, primarily for diversification.

Second, electric vehicles are believed to curtail or even lower global oil demand in the coming years, which would be especially problematic for the offshore drilling industry, as offshore production projects are "long cycle" in nature spanning many years.

This concern, however, is overblown. I noted in How Many Electric Vehicles Would It Take To Replace 1 Mbd Of Oil Demand? in July of 2017:

Even after such exponential growth, 20 million new all-electric cars by 2025 (if everything goes according to plan) will comprise just a fraction of the 2 billion cars that the world is projected to have on the roads by 2035. Given the growth in developing countries, I estimate that more internal combustion engine vehicles, which use diesel and gasoline, will be added to the global fleet than the number of new all-electric cars for many years to come. Therefore, I expect demand for oil to continue to grow at a high rate for at least the next decade.

I expanded on the topic in What Does Tesla Semi Mean To Oil Demand? in December of 2017:

Putting the two pieces together, a semi truck consumes four times the amount of fuel per mile and drives six times as many miles per year. In other words, a semi trucks uses 24 times the amount of fuel as a car per year. In yet other words, by replacing one internal combustion engine semi truck, Tesla eliminates as much oil demand as it would have by replacing 24 cars.

and concluded:

Tesla's entry into commercial truck manufacturing will accelerate the world's transition to renewable energy, but not at a pace oil investors need to worry until after 2025, as I concluded in my earlier article.

Months later, the math has not changed, and Tesla (TSLA) has undershot its own growth projections. Tesla is expected to grow at a high rate, but at a rate less than what would be required to threaten global oil demand anytime soon.

Bottom Line

I continue to hold my three offshore drillers, as oil market fundamentals have decisively turned bullish. In fact, Bloomberg yesterday pointed to the following words from a prominent oil investor:

So paradoxically these peak demand fears might bring the largest supply shock ever," he wrote. "If oil prices do not rise fast enough, $300 oil in a few years is not impossible."

I agree, and I ask you: At what price-to-book multiple did Ensco trade the last time oil was at $300 per barrel? That's a rhetorical question.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV, NE, RIG, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.