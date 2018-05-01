Archrock Is Grabbing The Cash Flow For A Potential Payout Leap

Cash flow explosion could result over the next few years from the financial leverage and rising rates as well as growth.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is currently the largest participant in the compression business. As such, the services to all parts of the industry are comprehensive. In fact, the company even offers some related services to the industry that are not compression based. This financially and operationally leveraged company may provide shareholders with a huge payout boost over the next three years as well as significant capital gains.

Management made a strategic decision this year to acquire the Archrock Partnership (NASDAQ:APLP). Management offered the limited partners a premium price in exchange for a distribution cut. This tradeoff left some income investors upset. However, the rapidly increasing cash flow will enable far more growth than either USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) or CSI Comperssco (NASDAQ:CCLP). Both of these companies tend to pay out nearly all of the cash flow to the limited partners.

Archrock Inc., has chosen to reinvest significantly more cash flow into the continuing economic recovery. Archrock is also significantly more leveraged than its peers. The rising oil prices ensure increasing activity. Therefore, the financial leverage of Archrock is positioned to pay off in a big way to shareholders. Management will most likely grow the business rather than pay down debt. Equipment leasing rates are rapidly climbing with the climbing price of oil. Continuing well production improvements ensure some oil price downside protection that was not there a few years back when oil prices crashed.

The lower payout ratio ensures that the dividend of Archrock, Inc. will climb far faster than its peers. Therefore, Archrock could have significantly superior yield on the investment when compared to the competition within two to three years. Plus growth prospects of both the distribution and the shares will remain superior as long as the company continues to rapidly grow its cash flow. This formerly income stock could appeal to a wide range of investors as the compression recovery in the oilfield unfolds.

Source: Archrock Inc., Fourth Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Archrock is benefitting from both increasing leasing rates and the greater percentages of the fleet leased. Small increases in the leasing rates go straight to cash flow because all the costs are been paid already. Therefore, any increase in leasing rates simply increases the bottom line. As shown above, the operating margin percentage is increasing significantly. That increase is expected to continue throughout the current year as the industry recovery continues. The cash available for dividend coverage will continue to increase dramatically before considering the favorable effects of the coming merger. The increasing cash flow also will significantly influence financial leverage calculations favorably. This company will grow its way to a more conservative debt ratio. This is one case where financial leverage clearly works in the favor of the shareholder.

Source: Archrock Inc., April, 2018, Investor Presentation

Archrock Inc., is set to receive a cash flow windfall from the merger. In return for offering the limited partners a premium for their shares, the limited partners voting for the merger receive a distribution that is roughly half the distribution level paid by the parthnership. That approximately 30% of remaining cash flow is very rapidly increasing as the industry recovery improves pricing conditions.

Because of the merger, Archrock, Inc., will have an important cash flow advantage over competitors USA Compression and CSI Compresco. These other two partnerships pay out far more of their cash flow and will (at least initially) have far less cash flow to reinvest. Both partnerships require far more capital and debt injections to grow. Archrock will be in a position to reinvest significant cash flow in the important beginning stages of the industry recovery when growth tends to be larger and far more significant. When combined with the financial leverage, shareholders could easily witness a cash flow explosion in the early stages of the recovery.

Usually there is a profitability advantage to being the largest and second largest in the industry. Smaller players need to find a profitable niche strategy or suffer lower profitability. Archrock clearly fits the description of being the largest. However, it may have a hard time maintaining that position as the recovery continues and all companies invest in additional equipment to lease.

Source: Archrock Inc., April, 2018, Investor Presentation

The top slide gives some history to enable a forward projection. Rising oil prices and lowering well breakeven points should allow robust oil production growth despite the usual oil price volatility. A doubling of EBITDA from the low point due to both increasing leasing rates and increasing horsepower leased every five years is reasonable. The current market conditions could allow for a much faster increase. Permian activity is increasing rapidly enough that shortages could develop. Premium pricing would properly exploit those shortages. In addition, the Permian wells have some incredibly low breakeven costs, so growth should continue even with a significant price pullback.

Management has covenants that allow for considerably leverage during the recovery periods. That is exactly when financial leverage benefits shareholders significantly. Management probably will not have to pay any debt to obtain far better leverage ratios. Plus, the debt shown above is not due for several years. As industry conditions improve, the amount of the revolving credit unavailable to Archrock will steadily decrease. This will provide even more liquidity and flexibility.

Source: Archrock Inc., April, 2018, Investor Presentation

Archrock offers a comprehensive aftermarket service that many competitors are unable to match. This aftermarket service often cushions downturns that occur periodically in this cyclical industry. Archrock also offers customers some gas industry related equipment not offered by competitors. Size is a huge advantage when a company sets up “one stop shopping”. Archrock is large enough to be the real thing. Smaller competitors often partner with independent companies in an effort to compete with Archrock. That looser business association usually has larger quality differences.

Archrock is poised to participate in some dramatic gas production growth. Archrock also sells to offshore companies. Several of those companies are announcing discoveries that will come online in future years. Archrock can gain market share through acquisitions. Management has acquired companies in the past and will undoubtedly acquire more companies in the future. Periodic industry consolidations are a fact in any industry. Shareholders should expect management to make accretive acquisitions when possible.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 17, 2018

As SHOWN ABOVE, THE STOCK HAS ALREADY BEGUN TO RECOVEr from the lows reached at the beginning of 2016. However, the stock has a ways to go before reaching former highs. Additional leasing equipment and better rates ensure that the stock will reach new highs in the future. More importantly, the distribution growth will benefit from the financial leverage as well as improving market conditions. A distribution growth rate of 30% a year in the early stages of a recovery would not be unusual. Management will keep the payout ratio low to be conservative.

However, this company added about 1.5 million horsepower to the leasing fleet over the last five years. That pace is expected to increase over the next several years as demand grows. Shale wells demand more compression services than conventional wells because shale wells typically exhibit less well pressure. Increasing oil prices and declining well breakeven points increase the acreage that is viable. Declining well breakeven points increase the oil price and gas price range over which production will grow. Therefore, the current growth phase appears very robust as well as commodity price decline resistant.

The stock is cyclical though. Therefore, income accounts may want to invest during the initial recovery stages and then switch to something more stable as the growth declines. Trying to find the exact industry top is not recommended for investors (particularly income investors). Eventually distribution increases will slow as the cycle plateaus. But that cycle top could be several years from now. The safest time to invest in a cyclical (financially leveraged) stock is at the bottom of a recovery. That time still appears to be about now. Investors who invest now will probably realize a distribution over the next few years that is a multiple of the current distribution and substantial capital appreciation. Total returns in excess of 20% per year for the next few years are expected for shareholders.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AROC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy more AROC at any time.