Share In Healthcare And Biotech Gains With A 9.5% Yield

At current prices, shares trade at a wide discount of 9.1% to NAV, which management intends to address through an aggressive share repurchase program.

The biotech sector not only has helped to discover cures to difficult medical problems but also has outperformed the broader market.

The healthcare & biotech sectors can play a role in every balanced portfolio, not only because they provide diversity, but also because of their fast growth, which is generally not dependent on the state of the economy. Companies in this sector are able to increase their revenues even during uncertain times, such as a recession. These are deemed as non-cyclical stocks, so they are not as much affected during economic downturns.

The Biotech Investment Thesis

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index has outperformed the broader market and healthcare indexes by a wide margin since 2002. The performance was almost double that of the S&P 500 index:

This is due to the increasing boom in the development and discovery of new drugs, which improve the quality of life and/or save lives.

Why the recent underperformance?

The recent underperformance can be attributable to the growing negative sentiment toward the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors due to extended concerns about pressures on drug prices.

The biotech sector, and the pharma sector in general, are sectors that constitute a kind of crown jewel in the United States economy. The U.S. is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for around a third of the global market, and is the world leader in biopharmaceutical research and development. U.S. firms conduct over half the world's research and development (R&D) in pharmaceuticals and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines.

It is a sector in which we clearly have world leadership, produces export revenue, and has every promise to produce increasing export revenue over time as most developed economies now have aging populations who will be seeking pharmaceutical solutions to health problems. While it can be subject to the vagaries of regulatory policy, it is unlikely that the government will take action that would jeopardize our leadership in this important area.

Still, this is a sector that should continue to benefit from creative innovation and lead to shareholder returns through, for example, growing earnings and potential M&A activity. If anything, the pullback creates a unique buying opportunity as the sector recently traded at 12.6 time forward Price/Earnings ratio, at a time when the S&P 500 index companies trade at 17 times Price/Earnings ratio. The biotech sector is currently at its lowest valuations in 5 years, despite this being one of the fastest growing sectors, coupled with a very solid outlook.

Outlook Remains Solid

Case in point: healthcare spending continues to be a large proportion of US GDP. Within the next decade, healthcare spending is expected to reach 20% of the economy. Prescription drug spending is projected to grow 6.7% per year, followed by 5.8% projected growth for US Medicare spending. These growth projections form a very attractive backdrop for the biotech sector:

Furthermore, the population of individuals aged above 65 is projected to continue to grow, which helps to drive this demand for healthcare spending:

The biotech sector has met this growing demand for healthcare spending by increasing their capacity for exploration of innovative new drug products. We have seen growing numbers of NHI funded papers, registered clinical trials, and approval of new drugs:

The biotech sector is benefiting from a growing demand for healthcare spending intersecting with an industry eager to meet the challenge. The growing drug pipeline is likely to not only bring new and important medicines to those who need them, but to also lead to a growing industry sector and solid investment returns.

The Fund

Tekla Healthcare Investor (HQH) is a closed end fund that invests in biotech stocks.

HQH has roughly $1 billion in both gross and net asset value (it uses no leverage) almost exclusively invested in Biotech stocks. Its leading holdings are set forth in the table below by current percentage of total HQH asset value.

HQH provides investors with an exposure to the leading players and many smaller players in an exciting and rapidly growing industry. As the baby boomers age, the demand for pharmaceuticals is bound to keep increasing and the industry steadily presents new and better products. It is difficult for an investor to pick among these stocks and to try to decipher which drugs will actually be approved by the FDA, which drugs will succeed in the market, and what delays and obstacles will present themselves as barriers on the road to profitability. HQH takes that task away from the average investor by providing an exposure to the entire sector.

The Fund uses no leverage so risk and volatility are reduced and no interest expenses are incurred. It has a reasonable management fee (0.924%) and overall expense ratio (1.1%) for a specialized sector fund. Now trading at near the low point of its 52-week range, HQH is an attractive investment for an investor seeking exposure to this sector.

Dividend Policy

HQH has an unusual dividend policy. Its stated policy is to pay out 2% of NAV per quarter. Dividends have no direct connection to any dividends or distributions coming from the securities held in the fund and no direct connection with realized capital gains achieved by the fund. Therefore, in some situations, the fund may "hold on to" accrued gains and in other situations, it may distribute capital.

HQH recently had a dividend cut - from 52 cents per quarter to 48 cents a quarter. Historically, HQH has had a dividend that has jumped around considerably (it has been over 90 cents in some previous quarters). Thus, this is not a fund from which an investor can expect a reliably increasing dividend from quarter to quarter. It is also possible that HQH will revise its dividend policy at some point. At the current level - which is not guaranteed to be maintained, HQH would have a yield of 9.5% based on its 12-month trailing dividend.

As we can see below, due to their long history of covering their distributions using realized gains, they have rarely had to distribute dividends as return of capital:

The recent uptick in ROC can be attributed to the recent weakness in the sector and should not worry investors. HQH is likely to make up any ROC later during the year.

Discount To NAV

The shares of HQH have recently traded at $20.70 for a 12-month trailing yield of 9.5%. Along with the biotech sector, shares of HQH have underperformed in the past twelve months, returning minus 6% versus plus 11.5% for the S&P 500. Today HQH trades around its 3-year lows as depicted in the chart below:

At times of market distress, closed end funds tend to trade at larger discounts to net asset value ('NAV'). With Net Asset Value at $23.31, HQH is now trading at a steep discount of 9.1%. This is a very high discount percentage by historical standards. The average discount to net asset value over the past 5 years is 1.7%, so the fund is trading at 7.4% discount to its 5-year average. The one-year Z-Score is approximately -1.80, which indicates that HQH trades almost two standard deviations below the normal discount. We can see the historical NAV discounts below:

The current discount is flashing a strong buy signal because it is above historical averages and strongly suggests that HQH is a bargain here. We believe this is an opportunistic time to buy/add shares at a discount to NAV and gain allocation to a sector ripe for outperformance.

Share Repurchase Program

HQH announced a share repurchase program on March 22, 2018, under which management may repurchase up to 12% of all outstanding shares.

The share repurchase program can have two positive effects. First of all, it can push share prices up due to the increased buying activity. Secondly, as long as shares are being repurchased at a price which is a discount to NAV, share repurchases tend to increase NAV per share.

A simple example will illustrate this. Assume a closed end fund has a NAV of $1 billion and has 50 million shares. Its NAV is $20 a share. Let's assume that it is trading at a 10% discount to NAV or at a price of $18 per share. If the closed end fund repurchases 20% of its shares (10 million shares) for $180 million, its NAV will decline to $820 million and its share count will decline to 40 million shares. After this occurs, its NAV per share will be $20.50 per share for an increase of 50 cents per share accomplished solely through financial engineering.

HQH has repurchased shares in the past, including 48.8 thousand in 2017 and 721.7 thousand in 2012. Given the unusual (for HQH) discount to NAV, management's decision to institute a share repurchase program is shareholder friendly and is likely to boost both long-term shareholder value and the short-term price of the stock.

Bottom Line

Following the recent general market rally, some sectors are starting to look overvalued. The biotech sector remains at quite attractive levels. The recent pullback has created a very attractive opportunity for investors to buy into undervalued biotech companies, as the 5 to 10-year investment story for this sector remains compelling. This sector warrants a place in a diversified portfolio, and can possibly provide some great returns going forward.

For income investors who wish exposure to biotech, buying directly into stocks may not be an option due to the generally low dividends and higher short-term volatility. HQH is a sensible and diversified product, which offers the opportunity to share in the long-term upside while providing a relatively steady income. In a sense, investors who buy into HQH today are getting a double discount as the sector trades at its lowest valuations in 5 years, in addition to the very high discount of 9.1% that HQH offers. HQH is one of our strongest conviction Fund for long-term income-oriented investors and comes with a generous yield of 9.5%.

