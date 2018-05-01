Karyopharm Impresses In Refractory Multiple Myeloma Trial

The positive phase 2b results will allow the company to file an NDA to the FDA for regulatory approval, with an MAA to the EMA soon to follow thereafter.

Recently, Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) released positive phase 2b results for its study treating patients with multiple myeloma (MM). The stock soared higher in after-hours trade on Monday by 23.85% to $16.20 per share. It obtained positive results using its cancer drug selinexor to treat these patients. These results were not only positive, but they are sufficient enough to where an NDA to the FDA can be filed for regulatory approval. For that reason I see Karyopharm as a good buy.

Phase 2b Data

The phase 2b trial was known as the STORM study, and it recruited a total of 122 patients with MM. However, it wasn't for first-line treatment in this patient population. The trial recruited multiple myeloma patients who had gone through multiple prior therapies with no response. The primary endpoint of the study was the overall response rate. The overall response rate came in at 25.4%. This was broken down into two complete responses, and 29 partial responses. The drug was even remarkable in this patient population when it came to the secondary endpoint of the study as well, which was median duration of response. The duration of response came in at 4.4 months. The first thing to consider with respect to this study was that there was no placebo involved. If there was no placebo involved, why were the results considered to be positive? That simple really, its because these patients were penta-refractory MM patients. Penta meaning that they had gone through 5 or more prior therapies (including an approved monoclonal antibody Darzalex) without responding. That means for these patients to even have responded when taking selinexor is quite amazing in itself. Selinexor proved its efficacy in this patient population, but it was also good on the safety front as well. Some adverse events were: Nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and reduced appetite. One thing to note though is that these were manageable adverse events by implementing standard of care intervention, and by adjusting the dose.

Market Opportunity

The good news is that selinexor is the most advanced clinical candidate being developed in penta-refractory multiple myeloma patients. If the drug is ultimately approved for this indication, then it could rake up to $500 million in sales. Karyopharm expects that it will file its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA by the second half of 2018. It is also in the process of wanting to file its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) sometime in 2019. Taking a look at the pipeline, selinexor is being tested in five other cancer studies either alone or in combination with other therapies. These studies involve selinexor for hematologic malignancies and solid tumor malignancies.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing Karyopharm ended December 31, 2017 with $176.4 million. With the current cash on hand plus the $10 million payment from Biogen (BIIB) because of the licensing agreement, Karyopharm has enough cash to fund its operation until Q1 2019. The latest news of the positive results in penta-refractory multiple myeloma means that more cash will need to be raised at least by the end of this year. Matter of fact, a cash raise could come as early as this week if management deems it necessary. Especially, if the stock continues to trade higher after this positive phase 2b announcement.

Conclusion

Karyopharm obtaining positive phase 2b results will allow it to file for FDA approval of its drug selinexor. This will be a huge help for multiple myeloma patients who have to go through so many therapies without responding. This is only the beginning for the biotech, because it is still testing selinexor in many other trials. Risk still remains in that the FDA will have to review the drug before it can be approved for marketing. In addition, the risk of dilution remains in place as the company only has enough cash until Q1 of 2019. Still, it has the ability to file for both FDA and EMA approvals within the next two years, and that is very bullish. For that reason, I feel that Karyopharm is a good buy.

