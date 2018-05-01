AbbVie: Can Mylan Pull Off A Humira Biosimilar?

MYL has been a proved for a biosimilar before. It won FDA approval for TEVA's Copaxone and is poised to win a patent suit against AGN.

MYL is partnering with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., Ltd. to commercialize a biosimilar to ABBV's Humira.

According to reports Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) will partner with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., Ltd. to commercialize a biosimilar to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira (adalimumab). The biosimilar will be developed by Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, in Europe.

The marketing application is currently under EMA review with an action date in H2. Under the terms of the agreement, Mylan will have an exclusive license to the product in Europe and will be responsible for all sales activities. Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin will receive an upfront fee, commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

Many have tried to create a Humira biosimilar, and many have failed. I will parse through how a biosimilar could potentially impact Humira and AbbVie.

The Situation

I have been following AbbVie since 2014 when it was embroiled in an HCV war with Gilead (GILD). Gilead's Sovaldi had just been introduced to the market and the miracle drug was saving lives. It really wasn't much of a war; Solvadi had better efficacy than AbbVie's Viekira Pak and had fewer side effects. At the time, Humira (Chrohn's Disease, chronic plaque psoriasis) was over 60% of AbbVie's total revenue and I assumed it was a one-trick pony. Besides, it was only a matter of time before Humira's patents expired and generics entered the market.

A few years and a few price hikes later Humira and AbbVie are still going strong. In Q1 2018 AbbVie generated revenue of $7.9 billion, up by double-digits Y/Y. Its Mavyret HCV drug can compete with Sovaldi/Harvoni in terms of efficacy, and has a shorter duration. After taking 45% of the U.S. HCV market AbbVie now seemingly has Gilead on the ropes.

Humira is still 59% of AbbVie's total revenue. I recently put a "sell" rating on the stock and ABBV bulls were apoplectic:



Commenter 1: "Snarky headline and flawed analysis in my opinion. ABBV is one of the best pharma/biotechs out there...well managed, growing, great dividend, good pipeline. [I have been] long ABBV for a long time with no plans to sell." Commenter 2: "Humira [is] untouchable until 2023 in the US for biosimilars."

There appears be a theory that Humira is safe through 2023:

AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira franchise is safe through 2023 after a patent settlement with Amgen (AMGN), an analyst said Monday as he upgraded AbbVie and predicted that its profits would outgrow other large-cap pharmas through 2021. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges upgraded AbbVie to an outperform rating and upped his price target to 106 from 89. He noted that the upgrade missed AbbVie's recently strong performance, but "we believe that there is still further upside." "Our valuation for AbbVie is altered based on extending the U.S. market exclusivity for Humira in our model to 2023, from 2020-21 previously after the settlement with Amgen," he wrote in a note to clients.

However, just a few years ago Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum estimated Humira sales would take a hit this year:



When HUMIRA's price will decline, and by how much is still up for debate. According to Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum, HUMIRA will take a hit in 2018 and its revenues will decline from a peak of $16 billion in 2017 to $6 billion by 2022.

Now right on cue Mylan is in the hunt for a Humira biosimilar.

Difficult To Bet Against Mylan

Had it been any other company seeking a Humira biosimilar then I may have ignored the news. However, Mylan has been on a tear of late. In January of this year Mylan and Biocon won approval for a Lantus biosimilar. In Q4 2017 it received FDA approval for a generic version of Teva's (TEVA) Copaxone. I understand that replicating certain attributes of the blockbuster Multiple Scleroris drug was no easy task. Mylan is also embroiled in a high-profile patent fight pursuant to Allergan's (AGN) dry eye drug Restasis.



I understand that a Humira biosimilar is unlikely to be an exact copy of Humira. The potential hit to Humira's price may not be as pronounced as a generic could cause. Nonetheless, any diminution in Humira's price or market share could be devastating for AbbVie. Humira is one of the world's most-successful drugs. AbbVie may have been using it as a cash cow to fund other drug launches.

The company also has a few promising drugs in its pipeline such as Rova-T ( third-line relapsed/refractory (R/R) small cell lung cancer) and interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor risankizumab (moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis). However, I doubt these drugs could come close to replacing a meaningful reduction in Humira's $4.7 billion quarterly revenue. The other thing to be cognizant of is AbbVie's $31 billion debt. Its debt is at a manageable 2.8x run-rate EBITDA. If a biosimilar caused Humira's revenue and EBITDA to decline enough to drive AbbVie's total debt/EBITDA to 4x or higher then the rating agencies could become concerned.

Conclusion

With Humira at 59% of total revenue AbbVie is a one-trick pony. A Humira biosimilar could wreck AbbVie and the stock. ABBV remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABBV, TEVA, AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.