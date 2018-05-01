Xerium Technologies: The Cause For One's Case Of Delirium Or A Nice Improvement In Their Asset's Valuation

I will recap for new readers the process I apply before making an investment, where I give previous examples of the respective process used for each company.

I will discuss the issues that have placed Xerium in their current situation and what the future might hold.

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) is the company I wish to highlight for my readers. However, another SA contributor was able to jump ahead of me with his timely article published on 4/23/2018. This SA contributor’s article is well written and incorporates much of the financial information I was planning on sharing. What I would like to accomplish with my article is updating some of the recent news and refer you to the other article for the detailed financials. After I give my comments on Xerium, I will provide my newer readers an outline and examples for the process I apply in identifying investment candidates.

First Binary Event for Investors Attention:

On March 19, 2018, the Chairman of the Board of Xerium made an announcement where he stated:

Our markets are stable, and our execution is strong and getting stronger. With an expected EBITDA to capital expenditure ratio of roughly 7 times, Xerium is on a path to increase shareholder value through debt reduction. However, the Company currently carries expensive debt that could be refinanced on more attractive terms by a buyer and suffers from poor stock trading liquidity. After careful consideration, the Board has determined that there may be opportunities to accelerate value recognition or unlock additional value through strategic actions, and this is an appropriate time to identify and evaluate options for shareholders.”

Based on my many decades of experience investing in the stock market I have developed my personal method for identifying stocks that might have merit for my investment funds. Xerium is a classic example for my sought-out factors being applied to their underlying fundamentals. The following are several points about my methodology that I find has merit and meets my criteria for an investment:

Applying My Criteria to Xerium:

For starters in applying my methodology, let me point out Xerium is domiciled in Youngsville, North Carolina. The population of Youngsville, as of the 2010 census, was a whopping 1,157 citizens. This fact brings in one of my major due diligence's applications - demographics. Many investors think companies domiciled in major cities, or places like Silicon Valley, is where they can only find investment opportunities. However, I look at their headquarters being in a city of 1,157 having advantages - low cost real estate for manufacturing facilities. Lower living cost for workers, with wages much higher than minimum wages. And finally, the local taxes Xerium will be paying when compared to what they would be paying if located in Silicon Valley.

Also, when one notes the current price of the stock is $6.00+, when only a few years ago the stock was trading around $20.00. This clearly puts Xerium in the position of their stock might be mispriced based on historical levels and their underlying operating fundamentals.

On the surface, one might think that Xerium operates in a very mundane industrial products area. Their major products relate to the paper manufacturing areas; and we know that in the United States, over recent years, this type of manufacturing has been shipped overseas. The publishing of books might be impacted, but the production of tissues, paper towels are still in great demand. The need for cardboard and consumer packaging hasn’t abated. In my immediate area, the need for diapers continues to grow - for the new babies and the elderly.

It should be noted that Xerium has international exposure with a combined total of 29 operational locations.

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

They have 29 plants in 13 countries. With customers located in 63 countries, they have approximately 3,000 employees.

Xerium offers the following Products/Services:

Roll Service (Rollers in Product Production Machinery)

Recovering (Replacement of covering component on machinery)

Optimization Analytics

Parts Repair/Service

Customer End Products:

Tissue, Paper Towels

Cardboard, Consumer Packages

Copy Paper, Magazines

Nonwoven fabrics, Diapers

Siding, Roofing

For the lay person, the production of paper products is a very complex process. This is a video giving one a better understanding of one of their newest technology offerings and the underlying benefit for the customer’s production process.

This is a link outlining the process and technical skills needed for employees working in one of their Canadian plants. This is a video that outlines another of Xerium’s technology application for added benefits of product production capabilities for their customers.

Another growth area for Xerium is in the building products market. Xerium has long history as a top-quality supplier for a variety of manufacturing processes in the building products sector.

Their highly specialized portfolio includes woven and needled products for fiber cement applications, composite panel manufacturing, and for glass mat producers. Xerium has a global manufacturing footprint and teams of Applications Engineers that ensure optimum performance on each machine type!

Recent Binary Events:

On April 12, 2018, Barington Capital Group, LP, filed a Form SC-13D that is highlighted by the following declaration in the filing:

On March 19, 2018, Xerium announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. According to the announcement, alternatives could include a sale of the Company or its divisions and selected assets in separate transactions, a strategic merger, a Reverse Morris Trust transaction or other business combination. The Company stated that there can be no assurance that the Board’s strategic review will result in any transaction, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing, and that the Company does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to its review unless and until the Board has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate. On March 20, 2018, representatives of Barington met with James F. Wilson, the Chairman of the Board of the Company. During the meeting, the representatives of Barington shared with Mr. Wilson certain of their recommendations to help improve long-term shareholder value at Xerium. They also expressed their hope that the Board’s review of strategic alternatives was not announced as a defensive measure in response to the Company’s receipt of the Nomination Letter. Barington desires to continue to engage in discussions with Xerium concerning the business, operations, corporate strategy, management, cost structure, indebtedness and corporate governance of the Company, as well as Board representation.”

It appears that Barington and other entities mentioned in this Form SC-13D filing have a very active interest in working with Xerium in order to improve their debt obligation and for a complete takeover of the company.

Barron’s Data:

I find Barron’s an excellent source of data information. However, when reading their publication make sure you don’t just look at their Index to Companies mentioned in their weekly publication. If one had relied on identifying companies mentioned in the Index, you wouldn't have seen Xerium mentioned in their April 23rd edition. You would not have seen them mentioned if you hadn't actually looked and saw Xerium was covered on Page M9 - in their Striking Price - Options data.

In the week’s most active listing, Xerium was listed as the #1 most active. Keep in mind, Xerium only has about 16,000,000 outstanding shares of common stock. The volume of options traded and listed for this week was as follows:

Total Volume - 3,345.

- 3,345. Call Volume - 3,305.

- 3,305. Put Volume - 40.

- 40. Average Total Volume - 88.

The simple takeaway from this data - savvy investors have taken a massive position via call options with the apparent assumption they expect a major binary event with the underlying Xerium common stock. However, future investors should be aware this latest information could have placed the options valued in a manner that new buyers might be buying at levels much above historical trading in the Xerium options and the underlying common share price. The common stock is currently trading at $6.60 where as recently as 4/12/2015 the stock was trading at $18.62. I’m not suggesting that the current price will return to the $18.00, I expect something along the lines of a 20-25% increase in common shares valuation if we get a reorganization of debt or actual takeover.

Conclusion:

Xerium is a stock that has experienced a decline in their share price over recent quarters. In my opinion, recent events that are continuing to unfold indicate, if they are successful Xerium could be an investment that could possibly reward investors.

Institutional Ownership is nearly 50%.

Private Equity Ownership is approaching 10%.

Insider Ownership is between 7% and 8%.

We have seen the insiders are openly talking about seeking opportunities to accelerate value recognition for their stockholders.

Plus, we have seen Barington already in discussion with Xerium relating to addressing their cost structure and indebtedness. If they can only provide a restructuring of their debt, this alone should enhance Xerium’s chances for better bottom-line financial results.

I’ve copied key comments made by the author of the earlier SA article where the contributor gives an excellent outline of the timeline we could be looking at:

There is a slight indication in the Xerium 424b3 regarding the timing of a corporate event. In the bond prospectus at page 42, there are several important corporate limitations regarding debt extinguishment: “The Notes will not be redeemable at Xerium’s option prior to August 15, 2018. Xerium is not, however, prohibited from acquiring the Notes by means other than a redemption, whether pursuant to a tender offer, open market purchase or otherwise, so long as the acquisition does not violate the terms of the Indenture.”

In short, the company can make open-market purchases of debt, but low liquidity and informed owners make said possibility potentially expensive. There are several paragraphs regarding pre-August bond redemption:

At any time prior to August 15, 2018, Xerium may on any one or more occasions redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes issued under the Indenture at a redemption price of 109.500% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date [...] with the net cash proceeds of a sale of Capital Stock [...] of Xerium; provided that: at least 65% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes originally issued under the Indenture (calculated after giving effect to the original issuance of any additional notes) (excluding Notes held by Xerium and its Subsidiaries) remains outstanding immediately after the occurrence of such redemption; and (2) the redemption occurs within 90 days of the date of the closing of such sale of Equity Interests.” In short, the company can sell stock and purchase up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of notes with a material debt extinguishment fee. The importance is that the company could technically pursue dilutive corporate events and enhance value through other avenues. The 424B3 further states: “At any time prior to August 15, 2018, Xerium may on any one or more occasions redeem all or a part of the Notes, upon not less than 30 nor more than 60 days’ notice to holders (with a copy to the trustee), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus the Applicable Premium as of, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption, subject to the rights of holders of Notes on the relevant record date to receive interest on the relevant interest payment date.”

Xerium can therefore redeem all notes pre-August for “the applicable premium” in debt extinguishment. The “applicable premium” is outlined on page 71 of the prospectus:

As late as 8/15/2016, the stock in the interim has lost 23% of its value. If we see the proposed refinancing and other metrics being achieved, I think at the minimum we could see a recovery of at least 20-25% of the decline. We should see the fruition of these goals within a time frame where a 20% gain would be worth the investment.

I have taken a position in the stock at the $6.50 level, with hopes to see positive events happening within a very short timeframe.

Good luck with your future investment decisions!

For my new readers the following is a recap of the factors I apply in doing my due diligence. Whether one is using my criteria, due diligence should always be applied before investing your money. Reading a company quarterly and annual report is dull reading, but key data items and disclosures will save your investment funds.

Demographics - the statistical characteristics of human populations (such as age or income) used specially to identify markets. When applied to business: a market or segment of the population identified by demographics.

- the statistical characteristics of human populations (such as age or income) used specially to identify markets. When applied to business: a market or segment of the population identified by demographics. Finding a stock that is mispriced based on a current event that is being applied to a stock, and the stock has been punished unjustly by the event.

based on a current event that is being applied to a stock, and the stock has been punished unjustly by the event. Conviction Stocks.

Cult Stocks.

The following is a partial list of companies I've written articles and published here on Seeking Alpha. I find it amusing that the one stock that I've written about the most - MNKD - is the classic cult stock. The stock has lost more than 90% of its value in the interim, but I get more comments on this stock as opposed to a stock like Nektar (NKTR) that gave me a 10-fold increase in my investment.

Headwaters (NYSE:HW)- On 12/17/2014 I shared an article about this company. The company is in South Jordan, Utah, not a place in a major urban area. This location offered the potential for a decreased overhead for running their business. Also, the caliber of workforce would be a plus for finding good workers. The demographic data also indicated at the time the growth in new home constructions was expanding. The product line produced by Headwater addressed one of the major factors for prospective new home buyers when looking for a home - the home having street appeal. Just in my neighborhood, every new home, 90% of them had the application of stone. Headwaters was the leading producer of artificial stone. When my article was published on 12/17/2014 their stock was trading for $13.53. When it was bought out on 11/26/2016 the price paid was $24.29, for a nice profit of 79%. This is a good example for applying demographic factors.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) - When I shared my article on2/3/2014, the stock was trading at $16.70. In the interim time it has increased to a high of $36.50, for a gain of 2.18 times the initial price. The same criteria as Headwaters was the demographic application that I applied. Currently, I don’t follow this stock.

Kingstone (NASDAQ:KINS) -My article on SA was published on 12/15/2015 with the stock trading at $8.69. The interim price has been $21.70, for a nice gain of 2.49 times. Kingstone is in a small bucolic town, Kingston, New York. It has been in existence since the 1800s, but now expanding their insurance market into new parts of the country with cost-effective products. Once again, the demographic issues made this company an intriguing investment.

Bluebird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)—This is the ultimate demographic play for investors. The company is located in rural Fort Valley, Georgia. And their product line is designed for a market where the demographic information shows continued growth. Also, the demographic trend is for switching away from gasoline engines being used in their product - school buses. On 1/29/2016, when I wrote my article the stock was trading for $9.80. Now less than 30 months later the interim price hit $25.00, for a superb increase of 2.55 times.

Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC) - When I wrote my SA article on 11/18/2014, the stock had just taken a major hit where the stock had dropped to $23.00. The reason for the decreased price was based on a lawsuit being filed against them. My article outlined why I thought the company was being punished for issues that weren’t relevant, thus making the share prices unjustly punished. Apparently, my position on the mispricing had merit! In December 2016, the company was bought out for $56.00. A nice 2.43 times the base price of $23.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – As recently as January 5th, 2018, a little over 4 months, I wrote my SA article when the stock was trading for $12.10. Once again, this was a case where I thought the stock had been punished unjustly for issues that didn’t impact their long-term potential. Therefore, in these interim four months my investment in Surgery Partners has grown to an interim high of $17.70, a nice 46% increase. Currently the stock is fully priced; however, on a long-term basis I see the stock moving to the previous high price of the mid-$20s.

Nektar Therapeutics ((NASDAQ:NKTR)) - This is my ultimate example of what I consider a conviction stock. When I wrote my original stock on 12/03/2013, the stock was trading for single-digits. In the interim, I wrote six additional articles about Nektar, where I reaffirmed my faith in the long-term prospects for the stock. The recent interim high for the stock was $111.36 for stellar 11-fold increase in the share price. And this might be time for me to outline what is often the case for investors - (1) Deciding to buy a stock is the easiest part. (2) When to sell a stock is most difficult part. When the price hit $100 this put the stock into the category of being fully priced. I no longer hold a position in the stock.

MannKind (MNKD) –This is the perfect case for why one shouldn’t invest in cult stocks. On a daily average this stock has been one of the mostly widely touted stock on a variety of internet chat boards. MannKind's single product on the market is an inhaled insulin product where more than $3 billion has been spent in getting the product approved by the FDA. With the product now into the third launch into the market, the stock has lost more than 90% of its value since the product was given FDA approval. With the current price being based on a reverse split (1-5), the stock trades for $0.35.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) - With full disclosure, some of my demographic applications don’t always turn out being successful stocks. On 4/27/2015 I shared my opinion about the company with an article here on SA. My thesis was about the current trend in eating healthier foods, the area that Landec participates. The price on the date of my article was $14.35. The interim high has only been $15.05. I no longer follow this stock.

One can also use demographic data to find stocks to short. I personally don’t use shorting as part of my investment approach. At my age I hope to protect my assets. Going long a stock, and it goes against you, your downside is 100% of your investment. There is no limit as for how much you can lose on a short position that goes against your position. With this stated, the following is recent data I collected that tell me the restaurant and fast-food chains are facing major headwinds. Last evening my wife and I were joining another couple at our local Bonefish, a major national chain of seafood restaurants. We had eaten there only two weeks before, where the restaurant seemed busy. Last evening as we approached the restaurant we saw there was not one car in the parking lot. I pulled in and noticed an announcement placed on the entrance door. It said in simple terms, they had closed on April 24 with no plans to reopen. Within recent months, there have been four other upscale restaurants in the area that have closed. These restaurants were located next to very upscale shopping mall. In fact, Nordstrom’s (NYSE:JWN) was directly across the street from the Bonefish location. Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is the owner of Bonefish. It appears they are closing restaurants all across the country, and not just the Bonefish brand.

In recent days Bertucci’s, a large national pizza chain filed bankruptcy. This past week Subway announced they were closing 500 of their locations. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced their latest quarterly results and same-store sales in the US were practically flat. But the most telling event related to this issue deals with the bankruptcy filing by a company – Varsi LLC. Without getting national attention, the name Varsi doesn’t tell the underlying story. Varsi is the second-largest Dairy Queen franchise holder. Dairy Queen is owned by Warren Buffett and in years past he has stated that Dairy Queen had been one of his most successful investments.

The root cause these types of establishments are facing financial difficulty can be tied directly to labor shortages and distribution expenses. And this issue will continue to grow if the WALL is built along our southern border. Also, with the current embargo issues, we see in the case of Dairy Queen, these fast food establishments are found in many small rural farming communities. Many serve as the community’s place to gather each morning before the ranchers and farmers head to their work. These same farmers and ranchers are seeing the start of a major negative impact on their products which must be sold into foreign markets for them to make a profit.

For those with the nerve needed for playing the short game, in my opinion, starting your due diligence in the restaurant and fast-food chains could be a fertile ground for finding the right candidate.

