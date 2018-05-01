Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of April 2018

Welcome to the first edition of the Vanadium miners news. Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel; however vanadium flow batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. China has an enormous amount of solar and wind capacity that blend perfectly with this type of energy storage.



Vanadium oxide spot price history

The type of vanadium used in energy storage applications is vanadium pentoxide. Due to the recent V2O5 deficit, and the very recent boom in vanadium flow batteries, especially in China, vanadium pentoxide [V2O5] prices have been rising.

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price - USD 14.40/lb

Vanadium redox flow battery schematic

Vanadium demand versus supply

Demand

Steel production (used to harden steel). Recent China regulations requiring stronger steel rebar, hence more vanadium required.



Vanadium redox flow batteries (used mostly for large scale energy storage in China).

Supply

Most supply currently comes from China, with some supply from Russia, Venezuela, South Africa, and Brazil.

Supply has been decreasing the past few years for several reasons.

Vanadium is now in deficit, and the V2O5 price is rising

Vanadium demand forecast to outstrip supply 2018-2025

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

"We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid."

Note: Robert Friedland is a chairman of Beijing company Pu Neng. Last November 2017 Pu Neng was awarded a contract to build the largest vanadium flow battery in China. That is the 40MWh project referred to above, that will be followed by a larger 100MW 500MWh energy storage project in Hubei Province.

On March 19, 2018 Investing News reported: "Vanadium demand driven by large-scale energy storage market. Vanadium is quickly becoming a critical material for the renewable energy revolution, and investors could be positioned to profit if this trend continues. Beyond lithium and cobalt, other metals, such as vanadium, are emerging as high-performing alternatives for energy storage. Despite limited mined resources, vanadium demand is on the rise as further uses for the metal are uncovered. Vanadium prices have soared more than 130 percent in the past year — outperforming cobalt, lithium and nickel — thanks to tightening supply and strong orders from the steel industry, which accounts for 90 percent of demand. Vanadium is also used in alloys of titanium. Only a small amount of vanadium is needed to significantly increase the strength of steel or titanium, making it useful in jet engines, high-speed aircraft, gears, axles, crankshafts, superconducting magnets and ceramics."

On April 16 2018 Worlds Finance Markets reported, "Vanadium needs Elon Musk or another big player in the global battery market to get behind the metal in order to share center stage with other energy-storage components such as lithium and cobalt." Of course Robert Friedland is already a very big name supporting vanadium.



Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)



Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar. Bushveld Minerals 100% own Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 59.1% in an existing low cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

On April 11 2018 Bushveld Minerals announced, "Bushveld Minerals subsidiary Bushveld Energy has made significant progress with exploiting the commercial opportunity of Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) technology within the energy storage market in the first quarter of this year."



You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)



Energy Fuels state they are "the #1 uranium producer in the U.S. with market-leading portfolio." The company produced 259,000 lbs of uranium in 2017. Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013 the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery they are evaluating several near-term production opportunities.

On April 4 2018 4-traders reported, "Energy Fuels Inc. is pleased to announce that it has achieved a major environmental milestone at its Alta Mesa Uranium Project ('Alta Mesa') in Texas. On March 16, 2018, the company received a notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ('TCEQ') confirming that the company accomplished final groundwater restoration at Production Area 1 ('PAA1'). Now that TCEQ has deemed wellfield restoration complete, the company can proceed to well plugging and final closure of PAA1, including a reduction of the reclamation bond on the project and the return of restricted cash. Groundwater restoration following uranium recovery is one of the most important environmental compliance milestones that every U.S. in situ recovery ('ISR') facility must complete following production."

On April 26 2018 4-traders reported, "Energy Fuels : Patent issued for method for improving the efficiency and durability of electrical energy storage using solid oxide electrolysis cell (USPTO 9945039)."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTC:OTCQB:LGORF)



Largo Resources is a pure play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company state, "the Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a 6 year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production."

April 4 2018 Largo Resources announced, "Largo Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it, along with its operating subsidiary, Vanádio de Maracás S.A. ("Vanádio"), have completed a restructuring and conversion of Vanádio's existing debt facilities with Banco Pine S.A (the "Lender") all in accordance with the terms previously announced in the Company's press release of March 8, 2018. As a result of the restructuring, approximately USD$9 million of debt owed by VMSA has been paid down and the remaining balance (being R$69 million or approximately $USD 20.8 million) has been restructured over an approximately 6.5 year period all in accordance with the terms more fully set out in the March 8, 2018 press release."



April 16, 2018 Largo Resources Ltd. announced, "Largo Resources Ltd. today announces its plan to expand production capacity at the Maracás Menchen Mine from the nameplate rate of approximately 800 tonnes per month of vanadium pentoxide ("V2O5") to 1,000 tonnes per month, being an increase of 25% over nameplate capacity."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Vanadium developers

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)



Aura Energy is an Australian based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

On April 19 2018 Aura Energy announced, "Aura Energy Limited is pleased to advise that the technical review and corporate work on the Häggån Vanadium Battery Metals Project in Sweden is underway and progressing well. The work is focused around planning for the vanadium test work phase and on the upcoming Häggån Vanadium IPO. Aura’s 100% owned Häggån Project in Sweden is a large polymetallic project with significant Battery Metals, principally vanadium, but also cobalt, nickel, zinc, neodymium, molybdenum and uranium. Most of these metals have only been partially considered in the previous technical studies. With an Inferred Resource of 13.1 Billion pounds of contained V2O51 Häggån clearly has the potential to be one of the world’s largest sources of vanadium supply."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)



Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on the Gabanintha deposit in Western Australia.

On April 25 2018 Australian Vanadium announced, "Australian Vanadium Ltd. test work continues to deliver excellent results for vanadium from the Gabanintha project with which the company hopes to supply battery and steel markets. The ongoing tests demonstrate that Gabanintha’s unique high vanadium grade, coarse-grained, massive titaniferous magnetite, allows magnetic upgrading at relatively coarse grind size. These features support a low-energy beneficiation process, which forms part of a pre-feasibility study (NYSE:PFS) for the Western Australian project that is underway."

On April 26 2018 Australian Vanadium announced, "Australian Vanadium is carrying out testwork at its 100 per cent-owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia in order to determine potential recovery rates and quality of vanadium concentrate and progress to pre-feasibility study (PFS). The project contains a massive zone of high-grade magnetite, with an average thickness of 20m extending over 11km of strike."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Australian Vanadium Managing Director Vincent Algar Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."

King River Copper [ASX:KRC]



King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On March 31 2018 King River Copper announced, "King River Copper quarterly activities report." Vanadium highlights include:



"Positive results to the Vanadium Concept Study:



New magnetite-ilmenite concentrate assayed 2.11% V2O5, 16.23% TiO2 and 66.27% Fe2O3, with increased mass and metal recoveries at coarser grain size and rejection of more waste.



Hydrochloric acid leach of the concentrate recovered up to 98.9% V, 98.0% Fe and 97.7% Ti.

Thermal Hydrolysis generated a high purity titanium dioxide product that assayed 99.5% TiO2.

Chemical precipitation of a high grade vanadium pentoxide product as saying 99.48% V2O5."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)



Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.



On April 17 2018 Investor Intel reported, "Neometals Ltd. completed a mineral resource estimate that featured in the company’s 2015 preliminary feasibility study. The block model revealed indicated and inferred tonnages and grades for V 2 O 5 , TiO 2 , Fe 2 O 3 , Al 2 O 3 , and SiO 2 using cut-off grades for vanadium pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ) as the key constituent. But now, the titanium resource has been revealed as 2.4x larger than first thought, and the vanadium resource a massive 4x larger."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Neometals Managing Director Chris Reed talks with Matt Bohlsen of Trend Investing."



Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)



Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the battle mountain region in North Eastern Nevada USA to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On April 18 2018 Prophecy Development Corp announced, "Prophecy Development Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Monitor Ventures Inc. (“Monitor”) for the right to access and use information related to the Gibellini vanadium project (the “Gibellini Data Pack”) which was commissioned, compiled and held by Monitor. Monitor (previously known as American Vanadium Corp. from 2010 to 2016, and Rocky Mountain Resources Corp. from 2007 to 2010) had been developing the project since 2007 only to relinquish it due to the low vanadium pentoxide price of around USD 2.50/lb in 2016. The price of vanadium pentoxide has since rebounded significantly and is currently trading at around USD15.60/lb according to Asian Metal Inc."

On April 23 2018 Prophecy Development Corp announced, "Prophecy Development Corp. announces an amendment to the Gibellini mineral lease agreement dated June 22, 2017 (the “MLA”), whereby Prophecy has been granted the right to cause the current holder (the “Lessor”) of the Gibellini mineral claims (which Prophecy is currently leasing) to transfer their title to the claims to Prophecy."



You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)



Syrah Resources is primarily a graphite producer recently commencing graphite production from their massive Balama mine in Mozambique. The company also has discussed plans to produce vanadium.

Some older news regarding Syrah's vanadium potential -



"On January 30 2014 Mining Weekly reported: "A scoping study by ASX-listed Syrah Resources has placed an $80-million price tag on the development of a vanadium operation at its Balama graphite and vanadium project, in Mozambique. The scoping study assumed that the project would produce 3 804 t/y to of vanadium powder or flake, grading 98%, and 1 245 t/y of vanadium powder, grading 99.9%, over a 20-year period. These estimates are based on the inferred resource of 1.15-billion tonnes, grading 10.2% graphitic carbon and 0.23% vanadium oxide."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]



Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando recently signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.



On April 5 2018 Tando Resources announced, "Tando Resources is pleased to provide an update following a site visit to the SPD Vanadium Project; a large, high grade vanadium deposit located in the established vanadium production hub in the Bushveld Complex of South Africa. Tando has signed a heads of agreement (“HoA”) to acquire 74% of the SPD Vanadium Project as announced on 22 March 2018."

On April 30 2018 Tando Resources announced, "Tando Resources quarterly activities report." Vanadium highlights include:

"Binding Heads of Agreement signed to acquire the high grade SPD Vanadium Project via staged all-scrip payments.

SPD Vanadium Project is a globally significant vanadium deposit located in a known vanadium producing region supported by excellent infrastructure.

Historic drilling has delineated a resource > 500Mt under the SAMREC Code (a “foreign resource” as defined in the ASX Listing Rules)

Vanadium drill intersections >1% V2O5 (whole rock) with mineralised units averaging 23m in thickness.

Grade profile is one of the highest of all ASX listed vanadium projects with grade in concentrate averaging 2% V2O5 and 13% TiO2."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]



The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On April 30 2018 TMT announced, "Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B Mar 2018." Highlights include:



"Global Mineral Resource of 119.9 Mt at 0.8% V2O5 including an outstanding high grade component of 55.0 Mt at 1.1% V2O5 and a maiden Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.6 MT at 0.9% V2O5.

Detailed metallurgical testwork demonstrated outstanding vanadium recoveries of up to 97.8% in to magnetic concentrates with very high weight recoveries of up to 85.6%.

Downstream processing testwork based on the conventional salt roast / water leach processing has delivered very high recoveries of up to 97.2% vanadium in to solution and definitively shows that Gabanintha ore is amenable to this conventional processing.

Exceptional rejection of deleterious elements silica and alumina which resulted in a very high quality magnetic concentrate reflected in indications of significantly lower levels of salt addition to recover the vanadium in to solution than other conventional salt roast leach operations.

Ongoing metallurgical testwork designed to extract a high quality vanadium pentoxide product and to test geometallurgical characteristics in the Northern Block Resource is underway and will feed in to the PFS which is on track for completion in June 2018.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter TMT management attended the FerroAlloyNet International Vanadium Products Summit in Wuhan, China, as part of a visit to a range of Chinese vanadium end users and producers, including groups that the Company has previously sent ore and magnetic concentrate samples to.

As at the end of March 2018 the Company had cash of $3.45 million and as at 28 April 2018 the Top 20 shareholders held 55.9% of the fully paid ordinary shares."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, or read "Technology Metals Australia Executive Director Ian Prentice Talks With Matt Bohlsen Of Trend Investing."



TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)



TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.



On April 18 2018 TNG announced, "Quarterly Activities Report". Highlights include:

"TNG, together with its technical consultants METS, SMS and CSIRO, confirmed a significant technological breakthrough for the Mount Peake Project’s TiO2 pigment production, positioning TNG to progress off-take negotiations:

The new process, which is based on the conventional TiO2 sulphate route, has the potential to directly use the Company’s TIVAN®-produced feedstock for the production of a high-grade TiO2 pigment;

The TIVAN® titanium feedstock’s low iron content is a highly significant advantage over current TiO2 sulphate route feedstocks.

The NT Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provided an approved Assessment Report for the Mount Peake Project, completing the Environmental Impact Assessment process. Final determination from the Federal Government is now underway, positioning the project for Mining Approval.

A strategic co-operation agreement was signed with leading contracting and construction groups McMahon Services and Clough Projects to provide key engineering, procurement and construction [EPC] services at Mount Peake.

Leading Australian engineering group Como Engineers was appointed as lead consultant to oversee construction of the Mount Peake beneficiation plant and key infrastructure."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]



Triton Minerals plans to be a graphite producer with their flagship Ancuabe Graphite Project in Mozambique by H2, 2019. They also have the Nicanda Hill project which the company states is the "world's largest graphite resource" and also contains plenty of vanadium. Their third graphite project is Nicanda West. Triton is primarily a graphite play, but with significant vanadium potential.



On April 18 2018 Triton Minerals announced: "Quarterly Activities Report for period ending March 31 2018. Triton moves into development execution phase". Highlights include:

"Acquisition of the remaining interest (20%) in Grafex Limitada (Grafex) giving Triton a 100% economic interest in Grafex's three world class graphite projects.

Potential EPC contractors undertook site visits to Ancuabe and finalised EPC tender submissions. MCC and Sinosteel submitted competitive tenders at a significant discount to the capital expenditure outlined in the Ancuabe Definitive Feasibility Study (NYSE:DFS), which if implemented, would enhance the already strong projected returns from the Ancuabe Project.

Term sheets signed with Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite and Haida Graphite both for up to 16,000 tonnes per annum for 5 years representing over 50% of the annual production of Ancuabe. Tianshengda have now signed the binding offtake agreement.

Preliminary environmental approval received and final ESHIA submitted after completion of consultation period.

Pilot Plant completed with samples shipped to prospective customers. Results of pilot plant in line with predicted values and demonstrate the high quality Ancuabe graphite.

Appointment of Lycopodium ADP Pty Ltd, a company with a proven track record of design and implementation in Africa, as Project Management Consultant (NYSE:PMC) for Ancuabe.

Commencement of a review of the vanadium potential of Nicanda Hill Graphite/Vanadium Project and interest received from a number of parties on the development of the world's largest Graphite/Vanadium deposit.

Appointment of Argonaut as financial advisor to assist in delivering the optimal funding package for the development of Ancuabe.

Completion of placement of 12.5 million ordinary shares at $0.08 per share to raise gross proceeds of $1.0 million. In addition, the Company announced a pro rata non-renounceable entitlement issue at the same pricing to raise approximately $4.2 million. The entitlement issue is fully underwritten and closed on 27 April 2018."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

Battery Minerals is a multi-commodity battery materials provider focused on the development & integration of minerals critical to the battery market & energy storage sector. The Company is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique, and also has vanadium.

On April 4, 2018 Small Caps reported: "Battery Minerals uncovers ‘free-dig’ surface graphite at Montepuez Elephant deposit, evaluates vanadium upside. In addition to graphite prospectivity, Montepuez and Battery’s nearby Balama graphite project have a combined resource of 0.28 million tonnes of vanadium pentoxide. Battery claims it has received customer interest for its vanadium, which under current flow sheet designs reports to tailings. In order to unlock the vanadium upside, Battery stated it would undertake test work to evaluate potentially recovering saleable vanadium concentrate from the tailings."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other vanadium juniors

Nextsource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

Stina Resources Ltd [CSE:SQA] (STNUF)

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB]

Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) (OTCQB:CCCCF)

Conclusion

The vanadium price turned down slightly the past month after a terrific rise over the past 6 months.



Whilst we may see some short term pull back in vanadium spot prices, the demand picture will strengthen the more vanadium redox flow batteries gain in popularity and adoption. In the meantime the new Chinese rules demanding stronger rebar will help strengthen demand for vanadium.

Hence the vanadium boom of 2017 has several reasons to continue mid to long term, and investors can use any short term pull backs to learn the best vanadium miners to invest in.

I am happy to hear from readers if I have missed your favorite vanadium miner. As usual all comments are welcome.

